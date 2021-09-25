Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Sept. 13 included:
Michael L. Anderson, 34 Love St., forfeited a cash bond, for public intoxication.
Noel K. Houseman, 954 Meadowbrook Road, Afton, fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for DUI, driving on suspended/revoked and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
Louis E. Kyker, 450 Billy Bible Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes.
Jarian A. Hamler, 221 Britton Ave., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
David A. Walters, 174 Mapleswamp Road, Chuckey, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, weapon forfeited, for DUI and failure to appear.
Kimberly A. Lunsford, 10872 Asheville Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Ivey P. Stills, 2118 Three Springs Road, Russellville, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to four days in jail, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing.
Amber M. Moser, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange of schedule VI drugs.
Heather Michelle Dickens, 3720 Old Baileyton Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, for criminal impersonation.
Georgia L. Sasscer, 3575 Bright Hope Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Harvey Duty, 4802 Brown Mountain Road, Whitewood, Virginia, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation.
Ethan E. Starrette, 150 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and theft under $1,000.
Dalton Allen Pasco Melton, 790 Tunnel Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Cory William Mason, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Amber Moser, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Heather Dickens, 10 C.W. Kite Lane, Mosheim, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael Oliver Morgan, 300 N. Main St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Lyndsay Correen Nelson, 6785 Lonesome Pine Trail, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dismissed
Joshua Belt, 1704 McCoy Road, for driving on a suspended license;
William Eric Cobble, 102 Whispering Oaks Lane, for violation of protection order/contempt of court;
Daniel Bill Metcalf, 63 Lakeshore Park, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jacob T. Couch, 1164 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, for aggravated domestic assault;
Noel K. Houseman, 954 Meadowbrook Road, Afton, for violation of implied consent law;
Essie H. Dabney, 1108 W. Summer St., for domestic assault;
Daniel A. Walters, 174 Mapleswamp Road, Chuckey, for violation of implied consent law, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and simple possession/casual exchange.