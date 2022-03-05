The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Feb. 8-16.
Feb. 8
Daniel Macrae and wife, Irina Macrae, to Lynn Doty, 7th district, $25,000;
Nancy J. Hagie to James Rodriguez and wife, Linda King, 10th district, no value listed;
Julie Winkler to Joel Lucas, 12th district, $140,000;
Sean O. Wheeler and wife, Wendi K. Wheeler, to Wheeler Jones, LLC, 1st district, no value listed;
James M. Strawn and wife, Uljana Strawn, to Steve Wilaniskis and wife, Kimberly Wilaniskis, 22nd district, $30,000;
Tony Ray Bowman to Brett Ronald Knight, subect to a life estate, 13th district, no value listed;
Cheri Hardin Sprinkle and John Catron Hardin, co-executors of the estate of Peggy Catron Hardin, to Cheri Hardin Sprinkle and John Catron Hardin, 5th district, no value listed;
Cheri Hardin Sprinkle to John Catron Hardin, 5th district, no value listed;
Garry Wayne Franklin and Lanny Thomas Franklin to Benjamin Korff and Megan E. Korff, 25th district, $300,000;
Feb. 9
Larry Ken Miller and Tabitha Crum to Olga L. Arroyo and husband, Andres Saucedo, 1st district, no value listed;
John L. Drager and wife, Carol L. Drager, and Phil Drager to Lawrence A. Claiborne and wife, Sara W. Claiborne, 24th district, $460,000;
J&J Warehousing and Storage, INC., to Jeffrey W. Large, 19th district, $50,000;
Jennifer Suzanne Price and James Carlyle Jr. to Johnny Carter and wife, Debra Carter, 11th district, no value listed;
Charles Rousseau Kenner, administrator of the estate of Charles Albert Kinser, to Charles Rousseau Kenner, 25th district, no value listed;
Norman Compton and wife, Martha Compton, to Robert P. Helle and wife, Eldean J. Helle, 13th district, no value listed;
Michael Halle and Julia Payne, co-personal representative of the estate of Robert Paul Halle Sr., to Lee Folino and Steven Folino, 13th district, $349,000;
Johnny R. Gaby and wife, Stephanie Gaby, to Warren S. Gaby and wife, Alice Gaby, and Henry Isaac Gaby, 11th district, no value listed;
John R. Gaby and Stephanie Gaby to Rachel Emma (Gaby) Cloyd, subject to a life estate, 11th district, no value listed;
John R. Gaby and wife, Stephanie Gaby, to Henry Isaac Gaby, 11th district, no value listed;
Johnny R. Gaby and wife, Stephanie Gaby, to Henry Isaac Gaby, 11th district, no value listed;
Feb. 10
Verlie Jean Laws to Sandra York and Michael Jason York, 18th district, $14,000;
Houston Caine Ballard and wife, Joey J. Ballard, to PCP, LLC, 8th district, no value listed;
Hayden Johnston and Miles Kilday to Timothy L. Francis and wife, Amy Lynne Francis, 3rd district, $199,000;
Charles W. Sprinklies and wife, Peggy Sprinkles, to Ricardo J. De Cubas, 19th district, $270,000;
TBS Construction, LLC, to Michael B. Cumbow and wife, Katherine B. Cunbow, 17th district, $55,000;
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, trustee of RMF Buyout Acquisition trust 2020-2, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of RMF Buyout Acquistion Trust 2021-HB1, 14th district, $10;
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of RMF Buyout Acquistion Trust 2021-HB1, to Patrick Brady and Diane Nadeau, 14th district, $117,000;
Cynthia Angela Tullock and husband, Chad Tullock, to Emily Ruth Keene, 10th district, $175,000;
Nancy A. Lawson to Dustin Lawson, subject to a life estate, 6th district, no value listed;
Feb. 11
Calvin S. Quimby and Taylor D. Cameron to Calvin S. Quimby, 8th district, $10;
Paul R. Wills and W. Kyle Wills, to CMH Homes, Inc., 5th district, $25,000;
Timothy Doyle Price to Donna H. Price, 8th district, no value listed;
Jacob Hardin and wife, Ashly Hardin, to CMH Homes, Inc., 11th district, no value listed;
Robert C. Austin Jr. to Chatgris, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Teresa M. Hammer to Patrick Carson Spinks and wife, Eileen Marie Spinks, 10th district, $315,000;
Alan Paul Solomon and wife, Jordan Elizabeth Solomon, to Royce Allen Young, 11th district, $134,900;
Johnny Vines and wife, Candy Vines, to Michael S. Payne and wife, Patti H. Payne, 25th district, $425,000;
Michael Cordona and wife, Crystal Cardona, to Johnny Vines and wife, Candy Vines, 10th district, $274,000;
Keven Williams to Christopher David province and wife, Sarah Ann Province, 2nd district, $35,000;
Teresa Ann Woods to Allen E. Woods, 18th district, no value listed;
Brad Ellenburg to Tynehouse Properties, LLC, 10th district, $85,000;
Mitchell Edward Ball to Patricia Ranae Vance, and Mary Vance and Denver Vance, 15th district, $180,000;
Shirley Jean Walker, individually and as personal representative of the estate of John Richard Walker, to Billy W. Cutshaw, Christopher E. O’Dell and Brian J. Click, 10th district, $201,106;
Feb. 14
Kacie Renee Gardner, personal representative of the estate of James Kevin Gardner, to Kacie Renee Gardner, 11th district, no value listed;
Kacie Renee Gardner, personal representative of the estate of James Kevin Gardner, to Kacie Renee Gardner, 10th district, no value listed;
Kacie Renee Gardner, personal representative of the estate of James Kevin Gardner, to Kacie Renee Gardner, 10th district, no value listed;
Kacie Renee Gardner, personal representative of the estate of James Kevin Gardner, to Kacie Renee Gardner, 11th district, no value listed;
Gary Wayne Tillery and wife, S. Michelle Tillery, to James Bentley Pitts and wife, Kelsey Pitts, 15th district, $165,000;
Donald L. Simmons and wife, Judith L. Simmons, to Donald E. Simmons, 11th district, no value listed;
Larry W. Jones, Vivian W. Jones and Bryan R. Jones, DBA VBL Properties, to Stokley H. Ledford and wife, Brenda H. Ledford, 11th district, $11,000;
James Nelson and wife, Stephanie Nelson, to Stephen R. Renshaw, 5th and 12th district, $525,000;
Ted Lane Bryant II, personal representative of the estate of Alice Whitehead, and Whitney A. Ball, successor trustee for the Billie C. Whitehead irrevocable trust, to Robert Salvalaggio and wife, Kimberly Salvalaggio, 8th district, $250,000;
Brodie T. West and Manuel Alcantara, to Lauren Bowers, 12th district, $148,925;
Dulaney Properties to Dulaney Properties, 25th district, no value listed;
Feb. 15
John Callander and wife, Patty Callander, to John Callander and wife, Patricia Callander, 18th district, $10;
Hartland Real Estate Team, LLC, to David Cross and Vonda Kristie Stapleton, 22nd district, $10,000;
Terjef Resources, LLC, to Machea I. Scott, 1st district, $179,900;
Karen D. Harrison to Dustin B. Moore Sr. and wife, Leah C. Moore, 24th district, $100,000;
Page Hopson and Jody Burns, co-executrices of the estate of Tony L. Reaves, to Page Hopson and Jody Burns, 1st district, no value listed;
Page Hopson and Jody Burns, co-executrices of the estate of Tony L. Reaves, to Page Hopson and Jody Burns, 22nd district, no value listed;
Page Hopson and Jody Burns, co-execturices of the estate of Tony L. Reaves, to Page Hopson and Jody Burns, 1st district, no value listed;
Bryce W. Castle Jr. and wife, Sandra Gail Castle, to Trent Stevens, 20th district, $325,000;
Alexander Daniel Reed to Bobby Joe Hale and Suzanna Denise Hale and Jaycee Faith Reed, 17th district, $174,000;
Larry D. Cutler and wife, Marilyn Cutler, to Kevin Lee Cutler, Randall Cutler, and Sheila Marie Greene, 13th district, no value listed;
Carolyn J. Eldridge and Charles E. Jones to Charles E. Jones and Susie H. Jones, 24th district, no value listed;
Carla Diane Waddell and Vicki Lynn Waddell to Jarrod Dutrow and Juvina Dutrow, 13th district, $318,000;
Feb. 16
Clyde E. Payne and wife, Phyllis K. Payne, to Thomas H. Payne and Elizabeth P. Malone, subject to a life estate, 14th district, no value listed;
ABC Property Soluntions LLC, to Jonathan D. Fair, 10th district, $180,000;
Blair J. Ricker and wife, Karenn S. Ricker, to Billy Haney and wife, Patsy Haney, 24th district, $20,000;
Cody A. Miller to Rickie Lee Williams and Margie Ann Townsend, 16th district, $140,000;
Highlands Propertiy Group, LLC, to Peter Lowell May and wife, Cynthia Fay May, 14th district, $145,690;
Justin N. Matthews and wife, Michelle L. Matthews, to John N. Lambeth and wife, Teresa L. Lambeth, 1st district, $325,000;
Leonard B. Lawson and wife, Terri N. Lawson, to Lindsay Rose Haun and husband, Harry Brown Haun, 13th district, $131,560;
Harold Crawford, heir-at-law of Audrey Crawford, Denver Ray Crawford, and Robert Crawford, Adrienne C. Rose and Nicholas T. Crawford, heirs-at-law of Denver Ray Crawford and Teresa Crawford, and Robert E. Hawk and Watanna R. Jones, heirs-at-law of Marie Crawford Hawk, to Ralph D. Stowers, 17th district, $60,000;
William H. West to Christopher C. Chambers and wife, Crystal Chambers, 16th district, $12,000;
Mark W. Jones to Janet Jeann Jones, 20th district, no value listed;
Phyllis Small to Elizabeth Louise Burgess, 13th district, $212,000;
William Thomas Exum Jr. and Miriam Exum to Ruth Ann Hennessy, 25th district, $233,000;
Michael Roberts and Joe Coleman to Aileen E. Simblet and Paul M. Simblet, 1st district, $100,000;
Katherine S. Billings, and Heather Blankenbaker and Richard Blankenbaker, to Christopher Chambers and Christine V. Chambers, 10th district, $240,000;
Remona Parker to Verlin Dwayne Parker, subject to a life estate, 23rd district, $100,000;
Linda J. Grooms to John Eric Ramsey, subject to a life estate, $58,000;