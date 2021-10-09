The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for May 26-June 6.
May 26
Tammy Elizabeth Southerland Lilly to Justin Lilly and Carrie King, 3rd district, no value listed;
Shawn D. Kenney and wife, Jo Ellen Kenney, to Dan Miser, 10th district, $185,500;
Kenney David Ricker and wife, Pamela Susan Ricker, to Joshua Barner and Jennifer R. Renner, 24th district, $265,000;
Brad M. Kaplan to Louis F. Muollo, 15th district, $109,500;
Gerald Thorne to Christa R. Thorne, 23rd district, no value listed;
Donnie Shelton and wife, Joann Dixon to Robert Salazar, 13th district, $98,000;
Charles Grant to Jordan Craft, 23rd district, no value listed;
Warehouse and Storage, Inc., to Michael S. Harrell, 8th district, $250,000;
Ruby Davis to Reed Allen Baker, 2nd district, $18,000;
Patricia Michela Wood to Brian Andrew Thomas, 10th district, $172,000;
Cindy Hartman, Andrea Hartman Korte, Michael Elliott Heath and Austin James Korte to Pedro Ocampo Castro and Cristina Vasquez Abrego, 13th district, $61,000;
J&J Warehousing and Storage, Inc., to Priscilla Ann Presley, 9th district, $106,000;
May 27
Joseph Cryil Sharan Suresh to Sathyanarayanan Santhanakrishnan Udayakim, 10th district, $240,000;
Beth Flectcher and Tod Duncan to Jerry Mack Sullivan and wife, Suzanne Young Sullivan, 9th district, $140,000;
Pamela McCray, Micah McCray and Courteney Lane to Timothy M. Stoll, 10th district, $117,000;
Gary Lynn Ferguson and wife, Margaret Ann Ferguson, to Chandley Farms, LLC, 4th district, $15,000;
Robert L. Clark to Bradley A. Johnson and wife, Stacie E. Johnson, 15th district, no value listed;
Deanna Sullivan to Thomas D. Hayden and wife, Lois D. Hayden, 8th district, $375,000;
Raymond L. Ramsey and wife, Robyn L. Ramsey, to Barry D. Bell and Jessica A. Bell, 15th district, $290,900;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Sierra Nichole Colby and Joseph Truitt Colby, 8th district, $67,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Robert N. Ball and Thompson & Associates, Inc., 10th district, $62,000;
May 28
Darlene Edwards to James A. Desso and wife, Debra A. Desso, 11th district, $170,000;
Michael Ray Jones to Michael Gilliam and wife, Shirley Farrell, 20th district, $1,000;
Jaimey E. Pickard to Candida G. Shipley, 8th district, no value listed;
Vona Diane Inscore Brotherton, Jeffery Steven Burns, Kema Jo Burns Woolsey and Joni Burns Cox to Mitcher R. Jessee and wife, Kimberly A. Moss, 11th district, $20,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Patrick D. Hinkle, 19th district, $7,600;
Samuel P. Thomas and Huichun Thomas, Sydney Meng Thomas and Olivia Meng Thomas to James Gregory Ostrow and Lisa Marie Ostrow, 24th district, $41,000;
Shane R. Hite and Stephanie R. Hite to Benjamin W. Louallen and Megan L. Louallen, 10th district, $80,000;
James A. Fillers to Derick L. Bowman and wife, Kimberly M. Bowman, 16th district, $30,000;
Barbara Lilly Johnson and James Johnson to Heather L. Owens and Terry Owens Jr., 22nd district, $130,000;
Barbara Williams, executrix of the estate of Hilda Pridemore, to Barbara Williams, 9th district, no value listed;
Michael Lester Ricker to Chad Michael Ricker, subject to a life estate, 13th district, no value listed;
Michael Lester Ricker to Chad Michael Ricker, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Ronald P. Groseibl and Andrew M. Hillyer, co-executors of the estate of Albert Michael Groseibl, and Ronald P. Groseibl, individually, and Linda J. Chambers, testate beneficiaries to a portion of said estate, to Ronald P. Groseibl, 10th district, no value listed;
June 1
Terry Cutshall, executor of the last will and testament of Eldridge Cutshall, to Terry Cutshall and Sherry Jeffers, 1st district, no value listed;
Jennifer S. Price and David A. Price to Stephen Piwowarczyk and wife, David Piwowarczyk, 10th district, $250,000;
Arthur Livingston and wife, Judy Livingston, to Michael Mann, 8th district, $172,500;
Amy Annette Davis Britt and husband, Robert Brian Britt, to Robert D. Thomas and wife, Shereen A. Thomas, 18th district, $540,000;
Jeffrey A. Cobble, trustee under the Daniel E. Hart and Nancy E. Hart irrevocable living trust, to James Phillips and wife, Karen Phillips, 22nd district, $224,900;
Stephanie L. Hopson to Ronnie Hopson, 2nd district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to James T. Collingsworth and Roberta Lynn Collingsworth, 17th district, $3,000;
Carolyn A. Gunter to Timothy James Cramer and wife, Kathleen Fay Cramer, 1st district, $15,000;
GCS Partnership to Ryan E. Hughes and Arlie H. Hughes II, 10th district, $6,000;
Buddy Lee Mills and Gladys Morgan Mills to James perry Mills and Barbara Christine Carter Mills, 18th district, $10;
GCS Partnership to Ryan E. Hughes and Arlie H. Hughes II, 8th district, $175,000;
Cynthia E. Shipley to Carie J. Cope, 14th district, $154,000;
Barbara H. Broyles to Bennett Rowe Murphy, 1st district, $115,000;
Brian Cheever and wife, Dana Cheever, to Garry C. Floyd and wife, Vickie Denise Floyd, 10th district, $405,000;
Charlotte A. Livingston to Lucretia Myra Batson, 22nd district, $45,000;
C&C Millwright Maintenance Company, Inc., to Steve Meriweather, 10th district, $4,400;
Christopher W. Marsh, executor of the estate of Sonny W. Marsh, to John R. Walter and wife, Sylvia T. Walter, 9th district, $36,000;
Paul Cobble and wife, Kristin Cobble, to Matthew W. Smith, 13th district, $222,000;
Jimmy Robert Fulford and wife, Jamie Fulford, to Paul Cobble and wife, Kristin Cobble, 9th district, $329,900;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, special master on behalf of the estate of Bobby M. Blue, Jerome Arnett and Yvonne Hamilton, sole heirs-at-law of Cheryl Arnett Ryans, to Darlynn Arnett McCrae and Robert Arnett, 10th district, $10,000;
David E. Fluty and wife, Jennifer L. Fluty, to Lisa Bowman, 20th district, $1,500;
Scott Jackson to Judy Carolyn Shields and Kathryn Elizabeth Holloway, 12th district, $18,000;
David M. Nevius, successor trustee of the Richard D. Nevius and W. Ruth Nevius revocable living trust, and David M. Nevius, successor trustee of the Helen R. Reed revocable living trust, to Signal Mountain Group LLC, 23rd district, $900,000;
William Craig Hughes to Zack W. Adams and Laura Adams, 17th district, $35,000;
June 2
Matthew J. Bowman and wife, Jessica K. Bowman, to James R. Johnson and wife, Georgia C. Johnson, 14th district, $265,000;
Henry F. Carson to Michael Porcho and wife, Kathi Porcho, 14th district, $425,000;
Donnie Brooks, d/b/a Donnie Brooks Construction, to Linda Van Ornum, 18th district, $229,000;
Robert Ball and Douglas Justice to Larry Steven Wright and wife, Jackie S. Wright, 8th district, $160,000;
Jennifer Lynn Harrison Schaming and Kenneth Letterman Harrison, personal representative of the last will and testament of Lucille Letterman Harrison, to Jennifer Lynn Harrison Schaming, 13th district, no value listed;
Jennifer Lynn Harrison Schaming to Ronald Harrison Schaming, subject to a life estate, 13th district, no value listed;
Emma Lou Laster, Patricia Laster-Ford, Bobby G. Laster and Sandy Laster Ward to Angela E. Spranger, 10th district, $90,000;
Kay Solomon Arnstrong, Clerk & Master, to Derek Gibson, 23rd district, $56,000;
June 3
Ivy Lynn McGee and Amanda Olivia Kohl to Earnest Fellers et ux Judy Fellers, 2nd district, $14,000;
John Cooper to John Cornell Cooper, trustee of the John Cornell Cooper living trust, 16th district, no value listed;
Kendra L. Sittig to Glenda E. Langworthy, 14th district, no value listed;
Glenda E. Langworthy to Larry Ledford, 14th district, $110,000;
Stephen Hugh Wallin II and wife, Kristi Wallin, to Stephanie F. Wallin, 19th district, $5,000;
Sandra K. Spencer to Sandra K. Spencer and Deborah Malone, 22nd district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to William David Weems, 21st district, $5,200;
Thomas E. Jones to Bobbie Jo Smith, subject to a life estate, 16th district, no value listed;
Twila Harris to Teresa Deane and husband, Wilfred Deane Jr., 10th district, $40,000;
W. Kyle Wills to David F. Busken and Marta L. Busken, co-trustees of the Busken family revocable living trust, 19th district, $150,000;
Jerrod D. Crum to Brandi M. Crum, 13th district, no value listed;
Melanie Hendrickson, personal representative of the estate of Edwin F. Hendrickson, and Melanie Hendrickson to Steven L. Honeycutt and wife, Gemma M. Honeycutt, 24th district, $32,500;
Dorothy Lee Roberts to Michael Sam Roberts, 18th district, no value listed;
Sharon Jeffers Hill to Stephen A. Crum, 10th district, $135,000;
Chasta Shipley and William C. Shipley to William C. Shipley and wife, Chasta Shipley, 24th district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to William Thomas Holland Jr., 5th district, $10,500;
Josephine Crum, Pamela Diane Keller and Sharon Jo Henderson to Sharon J. Henderson and Ronald Bradley, 18th district, $155,000;
Robert J. Davis and wife, Ashley Tweed Davis, to Barbara J. Gibson, 9th district, $188,900;
Randall Lee Ball and Tommy Dotson to Scott Freeden, 19th district, $60,000;
Crystal R. Gray to Crystal R. Gray and Jeremy L. Gray, 10th district, $10