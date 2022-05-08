The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for April 12-19
April 12
Stuart M. Portnoy and Reda A. portnoy to Martin T. Chafin, 3rd district, $458,000;
Kurt Bessler and wife, Frday Bessler, to Ronald W. Rosser, 22nd district, $41,500;
DLA Properties, LLC, to Christopher Hough and wife, Cathy Hough, 9th district, $517,000;
CMH Homes, INC., to Richard R. Schaller and Tracy A. Schaller, 14th district, $237,000;
Donna M. Stanley to Ronnie James Taylor and wife, Mary Emeline Taylor, 25th district, no value listed;
Shane Brooks and Adam Dunn to Timothy E. Rose, 8th district, $40,000;
Jerry Holt to Tammy Raber and husband, Kenneth Raber, 3rd district, no value listed;
Wilson & Associates, PLLC, successor trustee, to Ray Britt, 13th district, $$62,500;
James C. Hawk and wife, Evelyn Hawk, to Jeff Moser, 4th district, $140,000;
John R. Carter Jr. to Billy E. Rader and Billy E. Rader Jr., 11th district, $3,000;
Ralph Jennings to Crystal Jennings, 2nd district, no value listed;
Euail Gosnell to Katherine A. Hoyt and husband, Martin L. Hoyt, 13th district, $423,000;
Donald C. Strong and wife, Joel Lynnice Renner Strong, to Michael Thomas Strong and wife, Tina Sue Strong, 3rd district, no value listed;
Fred Banks and wife, Ruth Banks, to Ronald Allen Beilfuss and wife, Patricia Sue Conklin, 4th district, $100,000;
Eugene Branch, executor of the Floyd Branch estate, to Tabetha Ann Hronek, 5th district, $69,900;
Maxine E. Johnson to Bradley George, 8th district, $224,000;
Billy Wayne Sexton to Laska June Sexton, 10th district, no value listed;
Jordan D. Dugger and Seth L. Dugger to Tynehouse Properties, LLC, 21st district, no value listed;
Frances R. McClure to Rebecca Koerner and husband, Gregory Koerner, 3rd district, $450,000;
Clyde M. Darnell and wife, Nancy S. Darnell, to Manuel Uytingco Garcia Jr. and wife, Leah Michelle Garcia, 22nd district, $170,000;
Trula Thornburg to Adventure From Home Inc., 10th district, $31,000;
April 13
Joseph M. Smith and wife, Shelby J. Smith, to Jose Munoz and Juan Carlos Desantiago, 13th district, $30,000;
Carol A. Hendrick to Michael L. Hendrick, 1st district, $10;
Village Capital & Investment LLC to Lanten Investments LLC, 19th district, $28,000;
Rochelle Logan and Shawn Logan and Alexandria Joyce Logan, to 1 Four Consulting, LLC, subject to a life estate, $5,500;
Jeff Blake, moderator of Central Quarterly of the Union Association of Free Will Baptist, to Aan Cipriano, Carlos Navedo, Mario Perdomo, Anabel Franco and Juan Lopez, deacons of Iglesia Del Camino Free Will Baptist Church, 15th district, no value listed;
Jeffrey H. Pruitt and wife, Melinda E. Pruitt, to Joseph Hardin, 19th district, $150,000;
Roger N. Bach II and wife, Elizabeth N. Bach, to Roger Neil Bach, 6th district, no value listed;
Roger Neil Bach to Roger N. Bach II and wife, Elizabeth N. Bach, 6th district, no value listed;
Donald C. Strong and wife, Joel Lynnice Renner Strong, to Donald Mark Strong, 3rd district, no value listed;
Lloyd Norton to Home Plate Properties, LLC, 10th district, $46,000;
Stephanie Cox and Eric L. Shelton to Kyle J. West and Courtney D. West, 9th district, $545,000;
b Malissa Jones, 11th district, no value listed;
Kevin Vern Starnes II to Roger Dale Griggs II and wife, Rene L. Griggs, 17th district, $43,000;
Kent Weems to Brian Thomas Legard, 9th district, $5,000;
Andrew Neal Ricker, Marsha Ann Ricker parkins, Norman N. Ricker and wife, Shirley A. Ricker, to David Lee Tweed and wife, Debra Ann Tweed, 9th district, $60,000;
David Cohen and wife, Kacey Cohen, to Dora M. Nutting and husband, Dale S. Nutting, 23rd district, $274,900;
Terri Waddell to Ramera Jones, 23rd district, no value listed;
Craig L. Stevenson to Joseph Fred Myers Jr. and wife, Joy Denise Myers, 2nd district, $1,000;
Ricky A. Evans to Donna maria Fracarossi, 6th district, $92,000;
Alonzo J. Bird Jr. and Lori A. Bird to Chloe A. Hurd and Michael S. Jame, 23rd district, $149,900;
Richard A. Jennings to Richard A. Jennings and Michelle Renee Statler, 18th district, no value listed;
Deen Neas Bowers to Roger Brown, John A. Brown Jr., and Brenda Olafsen, 3rd district, no value listed;
Larry Jones to Robert Shane Shelton, 10th district, $9,000;
James P. Townsend and wife, Linda D. Townsend, to Amy T. Harrison and husband, Yancy O. Harrion, subject to a life estate, 8th district, no value listed;
Phyllis Keasling and Robert Lee Wilkerson, administrator of the estate of Ruby Hazel Wilkerson, to Phyllis Keasling, 23rd district, no value listed;
Travis Cooter to Chris Spaulding and wife, Sharon Spaulding, 10th district, $315,000;
Signal Mountain Group, LLC, to Robert Dale Ingersoll Jr. and Deborah Lorena Ingersoll, 23rd district, $450,000;
Mountain Group, LLC, to Robert Dale Ingersoll Jr. and Deborah Lorena Ingersoll, 23rd district, $145,000;
Larry Dean Shipley and Randy Lynn Shipley, devisees of james Frances Shipley, and Ashleigh Bower, Daniel Buell and Marshall Buell, surviving issue of Wendy Shipley Puckett, to David J. Paladinin and wife, Amanda Corrine Paladini, 23rd district, $425,000;
Louis Armando Calobrisi to Steven Galland and wife, Heather Galland, 10th district, $174,900;
Third Base Investments, LLC, to Karen J. Layer and James F. Layer, 2nd district, $153,500;
William E. colley and wife, Bonita A. Colley, to William E. Colley and Bonita A. Colley, trustees of the William E. Colley and Bonita A. Colley revocable living trust, 24th district, no value listed;
Charles Ellenburg to Bob Baird, 10th district, $6,000;
Bobby Payne to VROOM, LLC, 13th district, $269,900;
Bart P. Myers and wife, Miranda D. Myers, to Morgan Grace Williams, 10th district, $220,000;
Stephen Coleman to Cynthia Woods, 1st district, $20,000;
April 18
Tracy Carter Nunley to Lynn Lamons, 19th district, 19th district, $50,000;
Rhonda Lea Shanks, successor trustee of the Robert O. (Bobby) Shanks and/or Barbara Shanks revocable living trust, to Thomas Paul and Ellen Paul, trustees of the Thomas and Ellen Paul family trust, 14th district, $365,000;
Andrew D. Miller and wife, Elsie N. Miller, to Ronald F.N. Brown and Andrea S. Brown, 14th district, $217,200;
Charlene Carter and husband, Doyle Carter, to Lisa M. Baker and husband, Duane D. Baker, 23rd district, $300,000;
Roger J. Norris and wife, pamela D. Norris, and Nathan Norris to Kane D. Phillips and wife, Ellie M. Phillips, 15th district, $250,000;
H. David Roberts to Paul Semerjian and wife, Nancy Semerjian, and Amber Semerjian, 25th district, $325,000;
Christopher Lee Curtiss and Janelle Rae Hart, trustees of the Christopher Lee Curtiss irrevocable living trust, and Janelle Rae Hart to Michael L. Glanden and wife, Crystal L. Glanden, 25th district, $123,500;
Roger J. Norris and wife, Pamela D. Norris, to Nathan J. Norris and wife, Lyndsey Norris, 15th district, no value listed;
Reid Perry and Neil Perry to Stephanie Mundy Self, trustee of the 612 trust, 9th district, no value listed;
Juanita Warner Aiken and William Charles Warner and James Lewis Warner to Justin Sexton, 10th district, $19,000;
Roger S. Hendry to Michael B. Maggert and Mary F. Maggert, trustees of the Michael B. Maggert and Mary F. Maggert Tennessee Community Property trust, 13th district, $55,000;
George Widmaier and wife, Catherine Widmaier, to John R. Nickett and wife, Joyce Ann Nickett, 25th district, $280,000;
Jack Flennor and wife, Sue Fleenor, to Jack Fleenor and wife, Sue Fleenor, and Lakesha Fleenor Hunt, 16th district, no value listed;
Jack Flennor and wife, Sue Fleenor, to Jack Fleenor and wife, Sue Fleenor, and Lakesha Fleenor Hunt, 16th district, no value listed;
Jack Flennor and wife, Sue Fleenor, to Jack Fleenor and wife, Sue Fleenor, and Lakesha Fleenor Hunt, 20th district, no value listed;
Jack Flennor and wife, Sue Fleenor, to Jack Fleenor and wife, Sue Fleenor, and Lakesha Fleenor Hunt, 16th district, no value listed;
April 19
McKinsey Turner to Perry W. Ripple Jr. and wife, Carol C. Ripple, 23rd district, $10,000;
Scott Randolph and wife, Alesha Randolph, to Christina Nicole Greene and Christopher Scott Greene, 8th district, $150,232;
Roger S. Hendry to Brad King and Gary King, 13th district, $90,000;
Joy West and Judy Mueller to Brian Thomas legard, 9th district, $5,000;
Carole Barrett and Kandy Hickman to Shane Sailors, 5th district, $45,000;
Ella Joyce Durr to Hannah Tate, 23rd district, $460,000;
Alvin Greer, Terry Greer, Bobby Greer, Dustin Greer, Rebecca Kesterson and Lucas Greer to Terry Greer, 22nd district, no value listed;
Rubin Lubin TN, PLLC, substitute trustee, to Freedom Mortgage Corp., 23rd district, $463,320;
Stephen D. Cruey to Justin Self, 6th district, $170,000;
LOGS Legal Group LLP, substitute trustee, to Edward R. Gwinn, 9th district, $131,000;
Millie Lee Hensley to Ryan Kraeger and wife, Kathleen Kraeger, 24th district, $90,000;