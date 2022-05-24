The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for April 28-May 4.
April 28
David L. Marshall and wife, Hope A. Marshall, to Susie S. Dugger, 23rd district, no value listed;
Kathy A. Jennings to Adventure From Home, INC., 10th district, $75,000;
Ricky L. Moore and wife, Tammy Jean Moore, to Paige A. Haire and Jaylynn Kesterson, 23rd district, $150,700;
Omer C. Renner Jr., trustee of the Christopher Benjamin Renner and Amy Ruth Renner beneficial trust, to Omer C. Renner Jr. and wife, Nancy C. Renner, 4th district, no value listed;
Kathleen L. Pederson to Jaime Matulonis, and Renae C. Demeester and Jaime Matulonis, 2nd district, $115,000;
Lisa L. Ricker to Lisa L. Ricker and husband, Chris Ricker, 13th district, no value listed;
Brad Allen Ellenburg to Geraldine Lucille Powell, 10th district, $120,000;
Karen M. Graves to Christopher Willson Jr. and wife, Mallory Willson, 2nd district, $35,000;
Charles Edward Montgomery and Agnes Fay Montgomery to Charles Edward Montgomery and wife, Faith Loree Johnson, 2nd district, $10;
Sharon F. Sexton and Gary Sexton to Barry G. Robertson and Cheryl R. Cheers, 8th district, $190,500;
Elizabeth Ann Hixson to Celestine L. Hixson III, Stephen C. Hixson and Woodrow B. Hixson Sr., subject to a life estate, 23rd district, no value listed;
Omer C. Renner Jr. and wife, Nancy C. Renner, to Omer C. Renner Jr., trustee of the Omer C. Renner Jr., M.D., living trust, 4th district, no value listed;
Omer C. Renner Jr., trustee of the Omer C. Renner Jr., M.D., living trust, to Andy Dwayne Lee and wife, Julie Bankston Lee, 4th district, $45,000;
April 29
Philip England to Skye Bault and wife, Ashley Bault, 11th district, $625,000;
Terry Greer to Melissa Oteri, 22nd district, $5,000;
Lynn Lamons to Travis Lamons, 23rd district, no value listed;
Juanita Warner Aiken, William Charles Warner, and James Lewis Warner to Timothy L. Francis and wife, Amy L. Francis, 10th district, $379,000;
Kenneth Wayne Fannon and Donna Fannon Williams to James Ernest Jones Jr., 6th district, no value listed;
Ronald Joseph Dawe and Ann Catherine Dawe, trustees under the Ronald and Ann Dawe living trust, to Austin F. Jones and Kristal J. Daniel, 12th district, $155,000;
Anchor Properties Group, Inc., to Marc L. Lawson and wife, Kim K. Lawson, 8th district, $68,500;
Michael Reed and Jimmy Reed to Roger Reed and wife, Tina Reed, 15th district, $24,000;
Donna Zagajowski, Thomas Zagajowski and Elizabeth Gosiorek to CMH Homes, Inc., 15th district, $375,000;
Debar K. Fann to Mack Banks and wife, Sandra Banks, 2nd district, $50,705;
Anthony Eugene Southerland to Daniel Paul Smith and wife, Sherry Lynn Smith, 5th district, $92,000;
Dawson D. Martin to Lindsey M. Nagel and husband, Sean P. Conway, 22nd district, $185,000;
Michael Kiker to Donna M. Rollins, subject to a claim for reimbursement, 18th district, no value listed;
Larry Lamb to JC Capital Holding Group, LLC, 13th district, $450,000;
Troy M. Morelock and Reresa Morelock to Shelby A. Mixson, 10th district, $80,000;
Karen M. Graves to Nathaniel Lee Parker and Brittany Morgan Parker, 20th district, $32,000;
May 2
Jean Elaine Harrison Cobb and David Charles Harrison and Lee Hunter Harrison and Bonnie Helen Harrison Terrell to Angela Kay Pander and Sarah Ann McLean, 13th district, $165,000;
Roxie L. Ricker and Randy Ricker to David Bowman and Darla Bowman, 1st district, no value listed;
Edward Shelton and wife, Margaret Shelton, to Charles A. Freiberger and wife, Jacqueline Freiberger, 13th district, $459,000;
Good Measure Real Estate LLC to Lukas Hadiyanto Herman and wife, Gabrille Elizabeth Herman, 22nd district, $116,047.31;
Robin Ray Wills, Jemima Bell Anderson, Misty Dawn Frye, conservator of the estate of Priscilla Hope Johnson, Sherry Ruth Wells, Christopher Matthew Wills, and Kristin Hollie Ross Ann Wills to Asia Bacus, 20th district, $150,000;
John R. Carter Jr. to Jaide Huntsberger and Rachelle R. Hughes, 1st district, $45,000;
Maynard S. Shelton to Stephen H. Lindenfelser and wife, Shanna Lindenselser, 1st district, $94,900;
Rickord B. Fritz and Deena D. Fritz to Jeffrey Bowman and wife, Jenni Bowman, 9th district, $267,500;
Jonathan S. Cave, administrator, CTA, of the estate of James Friend, to Ivana Stills Friend, 10th district, no value listed;
Larry W. Jones, Vivian W. Jones, Bryan R. Jones, dba VBL Properties, and Charles K. Morelock and Setilia E. Morelock to David Carpenter and wife, Rachael Carpenter, 19th district, $1,500;
Erin Smith, administrator of the estate of Matthew Smith, and Ray Clayton Smith III to Keith R. maramonte and Nancy E. Maramonte, 22nd district, $60,000;
Robert Tucker and David Gaut to Ervino Zacarias Chavez and wife, Silda Tax Reyes, 10th district, $120,000;
Jeffrey Creel and wife, Nichole Creel, to Patrick J. Nonnenmacher and Leonora M. Nonnenmacher, 10th district, $406,900;
Allen Boyd and wife, Tracy Boyd, to Zachary Andrew Martin and wife, Laci Marie Martin, 4th district, $280,000;
Patrick J. Nonnenmacher and wife, Leonora Marie Nonnenmacher, to Heather M. Fox, 10th district, $162,200;
Jeremy C. Campbell to Jeremy C. Campbell, Jason Daniel Campbell, and Amy Leanne Ricker, 25th district, no value listed;
Constance K. Pasco and husband, Fred Allen Melton Sr., to Susan F. Matthews, paul C. Nichols and Michelle Elaine Collins, 23rd district, $240,000;
Tony A. cox, executor of the estate of Shelby Avadeen Cox, to Daniel J. Anderson and Rebecca L. Anderson, 2nd district, $340,000;
Bobby Wayne Archer and wife, Vanessa Ann Archer, to Kirk Leawood Miller and Rachel Carter Miller, trustees of the Kirk and Rachel Miller family trust, 2nd district, $329,900;
Melinda Stewart to Boardwalk Ventures LLC, 10th district, $189,900;
Erin Collins Richey to Tynehouse Properties, LLC, 13th district, $175,000;
May 4
Anita Myers to Dewayne D. Vaughn Jr. and Alana R. Vaughn, 2nd district, $175,400;
Stefan Cichonski and wife, Anadella Tuban, to Christopher Friesen and Marie Friesen, 2nd district, $550,000;
Scott Jackson to Angela Michelle Vincent and Loretta Lynn Ingram, 22nd district, $22,500;
Vichay C. Siravantha and wife, Khemphone Siravantha, to Manny Alcantara and Brodi West, 8th district, $45,000;
Michael Seneker to Johnny Luther Willett Jr., 13th district, $155,000;
Mickey D. Tipton to Lynis Jennings, 22nd district, no value listed;
John Martin Jones IV, Alexander Susong Jones, Gregg King Jones, Edith Jones Floyd and Sarah Jones Harbison, individually and successor co-trustees of Edith O’Keefe Susong testamentary trust, to Walter L. Mason, M.D., and wife, Nancy M. Mason, 10th district, $20,000;
Scottie Craig Fillers and Bethany Ryan Fillers, to Gary Bruce Collins and wife, Christine Marie Collins, 9th district, $250,000;
Harold Lynn Brooks and wife, Kathy Darlene Brooks, and Randy Lynn Brooks and Brian Tremaine Brooks to Joshua Brooks, 2nd district, no value listed;
Luke T. Rogers and Candace A. Thompson to Candace Rogers, 7th district, no value listed;
Candace Rogers to Candace Rogers and Tammy Estes, 7th district, no value listed;
Jerald J. Starr to Dale Perry, 16th district, no value listed;
Robert Hall and Jerald L. Starr to Dale Perry, 10th district, no value listed;
Betty Hensley to Sandra Renee Jennings and Jonathon Wayne Jennings, 22nd district, $8,000;
Jerry B. Taylor to Sandra G. Jarrett, 1st district, $120,000;
Georgia E. Justice to Sandra Lee Justice, subject to a life estate, 5th district, no value listed;
Ronald W. Woods, personal representative of the estate of Harry Fortner, Ronald W. Woods, personal representative of the estate of Charlotte K. Fortner, and Ronald W. Woods, trustee of the Charlotte K. Fortner trust, to Shelia “Sheila” K. Fortner, 11th district, no value listed;
Secretary of HUD to Edith J. Folcik, 13th district, $60,000;
Shirley Jean Walker and Cansler Enterprises, Inc,, to Scott Thomas, 10th district, $80,400;
Paige Cutshaw Stophell, devisee under the last will and testament of Glen Cutshaw, to Daniel Rodd and Bruce Twigg, 2nd district, $55,000;
William D. Smith Jr. to Jackie M. Pressley, 10th district, $231,000;
Jamey C. Fillers and Tammy L. Fillers to Grigore Alii and Svetlana Alii, 6th district, $615,000;
William Michael Wilson and William Storm Wilson, co-trustees of the Micah Thor Wilson subtrust, William Michael Wilson and William Storm Wilson, co-trustees of the Dominique Sky Gretchen Wilson subtrust, William Michael Wilson, individually and William Storm Wilson, individually, to Robert Kirkwood and wife, Cynthia Kirkwood, 11th district, $133,465.33;
Marlene D. Randolph, trustee of the M.D. Randolph family trust, to Eugene Reichardt and wife, Angela Reichardt, 14th district, $100,000;
Barbara Taylor and Rachel Kraayvanger to Patricia A. Hopper, trustee of the Patricia A. Hopper family trust, 18th district, $185,000