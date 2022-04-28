The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for April 5-12.
April 5
James Robert Broadfoot Jr. to Christy Broadfoot Blevins, 13th district, no value listed;
Lindsey Cutshaw to Tynehouse Properties, LLC, 13th district, $99,900;
Sheree M. Davis to Sheree M. Davis, trustee of the Sheree Davis trust, 17th district, no value listed;
Rickie Steve Bowers and wife, Lucille Bowser, to David Carnes, 17th district, $50,000;
Adam Franklin to Michael Adam Franklin and wife, Ashley Franklin, 11th district, no value listed;
The Development Group, Inc., to Town of Greeneville, 10th district, no value listed;
Michael A. Ottesen and wife, Jessica R. Rich, to Michael Underwood and wife, Charleen Gilda Underwood, 11th district, $343,500;
Robert Lee Bible Jr. to Kenneth D. Malone, 8th district, $40,000;
Village Green, Inc., to Nicolas Christian Filarelli and Rebecca Irene Wilson, 11th district, $275,000;
Timothy K. Stroud and wife, Linda B. Stroud, to Rex Grigg and Tamara Grigg, 22nd district, $375,000;
Wild Partners to Wild SM, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Ronald E. Thomas and wife, Brenda K. Thomas, to BSC GP, 17th district, $77,802.57;
April 6
Teddie Waldroup to Kim Neas and Michael Roberts, 22nd district, $25,000;
Jerry D. Ayers and wife, Carolyn R. Ayers, to Karthik Ramalingam, 14th district, $1,500,000;
Marrell Parker, E.B. Moore and Brian Kistner, trustees of the Lovelace Baptist Church, to Steven V. Lawrence, 17th district, $389,900;
Town of Greeneville to Scott Jackson and Dylan Jackson, 10th district, $100,000;
Kristy N. Carter to Charles B. Bowman and wife, Katherine L. Bowman, 13th district, $205,000;
Anthony Wade Boles to James R. Chilcott and Tamara L. Chilcott, trustees of the Chilcott 2006 revocable trust, 23rd district, $650,000;
Daniel Rush Britton, personal representative of the estate of Helen Marie Pierce, to Daniel Rush Britton, 11th district, no value listed;
Sarah Ann Tobie to Wesley Foshie and Mattie Foshie, subject to a life estate, 8th district, no value listed;
Janice D. Moncier to Steve Dixon and wife, Deanna Dixon, 5th district, $62,400;
April 7
Karen Louise Fox, Charle Nathan Shelton, Cynthia Diane Shelton, Nancy Ruth Shelton, Angela Lynette Wehenkel and Sherri Shelton to Herbert A. Cheek and wife, Norma Jean Cheek, 8th district, $90,000;
Blue Sky Mining Company to CMH Homes, Inc., 1st district, $20,000;
Corey Lynn Day to John G. Moneymaker and Brittany M. Oaks, 10th district, $277,000;
Charles Spencer Smith and wife, Lois Smith, to Monte Wright and wife, Andrea Wright, and Nance Wright, 10th district, $405,000;
Paul M. Heininger, trustee of the Erwin C. Heininger family trust, to Linda Mary LeBlanc, 9th district, $200,000;
Jeffrey T. Gazzo to Charles Matthew Flemming and Dawn M. Haraldson, 9th district, $307,000;
William Lee Johnson, personal representative of the estate of Ronnie Johnson, to William Lee Johnson, 1st district, no value listed;
Joe Ann Hill to Billy Shelton and wife, Patricia Shelton, 22nd district, $37,497;
Carrie A. Day to Corey Day and wife, Carrie A. Day, 1st district, $10;
April 8
Fred R. Gammons and wife, R. Carolyn Gammons, to David Durrrua and wife, Jamie Durrua, 4th district, $80,000;
Terry Smith to Aaron Smith and wife, Elizabeth Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Derrick Smith, trustee of the Terry A. Smith irrevocable trust for the benefir of Donofan Smith, to Aaron Smith and wife, Elizabeth Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Derrick Smith to Aaron Smith and wife, Elizabeth Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Elizabeth Smith to Aaron Smith and wife, Elizabeth Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Aaron Smith to Aaron Smith and wife, Elizabeth Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Larry Wade Bales and wife, Alice Faye Bales, to Aaron Landon Smith and wife, Elizabeth Susan Smith, 17th district, $350,000;
Adam Shelton to Lori L. Gwynn, 20th district, $290,000;
Patsy Ruth Gibson to Jason Lynn Gibson and Gary Jerome Gibson, 21st district, no value listed;
Patsy Ruth Gibson to Jason Lynn Gibson and Gary Jerome Gibson, subject to a life estate, 21st district, no value listed;
Jessica Earley to Jessica Earley and husband, Cody Earley, 3rd district, no value listed;
Betty Lou Tipton to Jerry R. Croghan, 15th district, $300,000;
Pamela Christine Seaton to Eric Scott Goodell, 1st district, $18,000;
David M. Ellis, conservator for Marilyn M. Heilman, and Marilyn M. Heilman, to Burton Ellis and wife, Megan Ellis, 13th district, $165,870;
Tommy Shanks to Terry Wilhoit, Blanche Locke, John Christopher and Samuel Southerland, trustees of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 1st district, no value listed;
Terry Wilhoit, Blanche Locke, John Christopher and Samuel Southerland, trustees of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, to Terry Wilhoit, Blanche Locke, John Christopher and Samuel Southerland, trustees of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 1st district, no value listed;
Terry Wilhoit, Blanche Locke, John Christopher and Samuel Southerland, trustees of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, to Terry Wilhoit, Blanche Locke, John Christopher and Samuel Southerland, trustees of the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Horse Creek, 1st district, no value listed;
Terry Wilhoit, Blanche Locke, John Christopher and Samuel Southerland, trustees of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, to Tommy Shanks, 1st district, no value listed;
Terry Wilhoit, Blanche Locke, John Christopher and Samuel Southerland, trustees of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, to Mary Shelton, subject to a life estate, and Franklin D. Shelton, Karen S. Harville and Sharon R. Sexton, 1st district, no value listed;
Jill B. Malone and husband, Jerry K. Malone, to Clinton Duane Walker, Michael David Malone and Kimberlie Beth McNeese, subject to a life estate, 14th district, no value listed;
Mennis Edward Renner to Justin Kiehl and wife, Debra Kiehl, 15th district, $400,000;
Debra Combs to Kayla M. Combs, 10th district, no value listed;
Carroll Wayne Brown to Joseph W. Brown, subject to a life estate, 15th district, no value listed;
Lori L. Dearstone, Brooks Dearstone, and Eric Price to Lori L. Dearstone, subject to a life estate, and Brooks Dearstone, 13th district, no value listed;
Limestone Construction Company, Inc., to Deborah K. Higgins, 13th district, $359,900;
Ginger Scudgington to Ginger Scudgington, Matthew Grand Loftis and Sara Dawn Loftis, 8th district, no value listed;
Johnna L. Miller to Johnny K. Kidwell and wife, Lynda Ann Kidwell, 15th district, no value listed;
John K. Kidwell and wife, Lynda Ann Kidwell, to Eugene Walton Mennig Jr., 15th district, $150,000;
Randy L. Dunbar and wife, Rene Dunbar, to Brian K. Britt and wife, Kacie L. Britt, 15th district, $50,000;
Brad Ellenburg to Jerry L. Sneed Jr. and wife, Christy L. Sneed, 15th district, $50,000;
Lana Jean Brown and husband, Jeff L. Brown, and Larry James Weems to Larry James Weems and wife, Julie R. Weems, 21st district, no value listed;
Larry James Weems and wife, Julie R. Weems, and Lana Jean Brown to Lana Jean Brown and husband, Jeff L. Brown, 21st district, no value listed;
Justin N. Matthews and wife, Michelle L. Matthews, to John N. Lambeth and wife, Teresa L. Lambeth, 1st district, $55,000;
Leslie Palmer and wife, Debra Palmer, to CMH Homes, Inc., 22nd district, $45,000;
Samuel Arthur Ricker Jr. and wife, Martha Jane Ricker, to Scott Robert Salvin and wife, Kristine Voulter, 22nd district, $56,000;
April 12
Judy Ann Dishner Carver to John Webb III, 24th district, $200,000;
Harriett E. Manning to Michael Fanelli and wife, Kristyleigh Fanelli, 16th district, $12,000;
Tina Hernandez to David Scialdo and wife, Ashley Scialdo, 12th district, $465,000;
Brian T. Albers, executor of the estate of Tina Marie Beach Morgan, to Robin J. Reppond and husband, Charles D. Reppond, 2nd district, $150,000;
Rosemary Manuel Swagerty to Rose Mary Swaggerty, trustee of the Rosemary Swagerty trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Karen Ross to Stephen C. Knight and wife, Phyllis D. Knight, 19th district, $6,500;
Elizabeth A. McCraw to Eric S. Waite and wife, Amy P. Waite, 12th district, $27,000;
William M. Carroll and wife, Patsy F. Carroll, to Jennifer P. Gaby, $220,000;
David B. Peake and Stephen R. Peake to Michael Lamb and Michelle Lamb, 14th district, $25,000;
Bethany Danielle Weems to Susan M. Rimbeck and Joseph A. Rimbeck Jr., 7th district, $159,000