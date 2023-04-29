The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger for April 6-13.
April 6
Fred Eugene Duncan to Charlene S. Merkle, 21st district, no value listed;
Harcke Family LLC to Timothy W. Sullinger and wife, Beverly J. Sullinger, 7th district, $430,000;
Elias Arroyo Quintanar to Elias Arroyo Quintanar and Daniel Ramirez, 13th district, no value listed;
Ruth D. Banks, trustee of the Fred Banks and/or Ruth D. Banks revocable living trust, to Bewleys Chapel Woods LLC, 4th district, $200,000;
Ruth D. Banks, trustee of the Fred Banks and/or Ruth D. Banks revocable living trust, to Bewleys Chapel Woods LLC, 4th district,$475,000;
Ruth D. Banks, trustee of the Fred Banks and/or Ruth D. Banks revocable living trust, to Bewleys Chapel Farm Campground, LLC, , 4th district,$1,250,000;
Ruth D. Banks, trustee of the Fred Banks and/or Ruth D. Banks revocable living trust, to Marshmallow Valley and Warrensburg Woods LLC, 5th district, $400,000;
Padgett Law Group, substitute trustee, to The Bank of New York Mellon, 10th district, $48,910.50;
Megan N. Pierce to Caleb Robinson and wife, Jennefer Robinson, 24th district, $320,000;
Gene David Lamons and wife, Cathy Ann Lamons, to Jordan Scott Lamons, 7th district, $90,000;
Curtis H. Varney to Lynn Dale Varney, Curtis Randy Varney, Ginger Sue Cline and Vicky Hughes, subject to a life estate, 25th district, no value listed;
Mark Kolarsky and Mattew Stanley to Mark Kolarsky, 17th district, no value listed;
Mark Kolarsky and Mattew Stanley to Matthew Stanley, 17th district, no value listed;
Jessie Booher and husband, Jamey Booher, to Harvey D. Devane Jr. and wife, Sally K. Devane, 17th district, $470,000;
Jolene Garst to Jessica M. Garst, 1st district, $1,900;
Susan L. Stokes to Wheeler Jones LLC, 13th district, $20,000;
Joseph Holt, individually and as executor of the estate of Bobby Conner, to Joseph Holt and wife, Tiffany Holt, 15th district, no value listed;
Cody Lea Davis, personal representative of the estate of Kathy Lea Davis, to Cody Lea Davis 10th and 15th district, no value listed;
Jenny Lynn Braga to Jeffrey A. Cobble, 19th district, $115,000;
Timothy J. Randolph and wife, Melissa R. Randolph, to Meimar Jijon Garcia, 13th district, $68,000;
Doyle Junior Voiles, personal representative of the estate of Kevin Eugene Voiles, to Doyle Junior Voiles, 13th district, no value listed;
Vickie Rigney and husband, Charles Rigney, to Jacob Rigney and wife, Melanie Rigney, 13th district, no value listed;
Lanbo Home Solutions, Inc., to Kaitlyn Brooke Tipton and John Hughes, 9th district, $202,500;
Jeffrey Brandon Tweed and wife, Megan Renee Tweed, to Donna Bittinger, 10th district, $245,000;
Charles W. Varnell to Michael S. Harrell, 18th district, $280,000;
April 10
Floki Five LLC, to Roger Mason Jr., 13th district, $130,000;
Shane Carter and wife, Lorri Ann Carter, H. Gale Carter and wife, Sharon Carter, and Ronnie D. Cansler and wife, Belinda C. Cansler, to Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, 6th district, $15,000;
Linda K. Moore to Carlos H. Salazar Sierra and Martha Jaramillo Escobar, 9th district, $270,000;
Martin Easterly, personal representative/executor of the estate of Marjorie Easterly, to Allan Grissom, 9th district, $422,000;
Daniel L. Gould and Debra L. Gould to Rhonda B. Liberto and Ignatius P. Liberto, 9th district, $910,000;
Beth Neuhausel to John L. Wilder, 17th district, $36,000;
Joe Styles to Charles Styles, 4th district, no value listed;
Manuel Hernandez and wife, Juana Hernandez, to Jose Raul Menchaca Leon, 15th district, $230,000;
Kenneth J. Robertson and Julie A. Tobertson to Stacie Lyn Taylor, 16th district, $422,900;
Mary Ann O’Holloran to Gary Bailey and wife, Ellen Bailey, 8th district, $67,000;
Gregory Cannon to Daniel George Brown and Angela Brown, 13th district, $247,500;
John H. Fulton and Karen N. Elmore-Fulton, co-personal representative of the estate of Ronald Hugh Fulton, to John H. Fulton, 10th district, no value listed;
John H. Fulton and Karen N. Elmore-Fulton, co-personal representative of the estate of Ronald Hugh Fulton, to John H. Fulton, 10th district, no value listed;
April 11
Caroline Cummings, Hannah Elizabeth Ellis, David L. Ellis, custodian and guardian of Julia Catherine Devere Ellis, and David L. Ellis, custodian and guardian of Margaret “Gretchen” Elizabeth Bevier Ellis, to David Dykes and wife, Crystal Dykes, 11th district, $59,000;
Arlan J. Berch and wife, W. Sherry Birch, to Thomas Kmetz and wife, Catherine Kimetz, 24th district, $350,000;
Ronnie Kevin Frye and Nora Lorraine Devoti to CMH Homes, Inc., 7th district, $45,000;
Barbara Kaylan Hudson, Johnny Edmondson, Kevin Edmondson, Brianna Nicole Jackson and Mitchell Wayne Hubbard Edmondson to Mitchell Wayne Hubbard, 7th district, no value listed;
Charles L. Quirk and Thresa Piccirillo to Stephen Kalakaua Davis Jr., 7th district, $124,900;
CMH Homes Inc. to Renee M. Shenefield,m 1st district, $209,000;
Junior Emmett Seaton to Cheryl A. Watts, subject to a life estate, 14th district, no value listed;
April 12
H. David Lawing to Joshua Timothy Muse, 1st district, no value listed;
CMH Homes Inc. to Tiffany Marie Kruggel, 14th district, $290,000;
Steven D. DeMay and wife, Jennifer R. DeMay, to Deborah DeRose and Ugo DeBiasi, 14th district, $491,000;
Coy Hinkle and Fay Hinkle, trustees of the Coy Hinkle and Fay Hinkle living trust, to Kevin Wojcik, 7th district, $32,000;
Robert S. Darnell and Cassidy D. Darnell to Gregory D. Mulkey and wife, Tonia M. Mulkey, 10th district, $390,000;
David H. Bulla Jr., administrator of the estate of David Hartsell Bulla Sr., to Sandra McCurry, 1st district, $125,000;
D.R. Horton, Inc., to Lisa Petersen and Eric Petersen, 13th district, $324,910;
Randy N. Hartman, successor trustee and sole beneficiary of the Lucille Hartman revocable living trust, to Randy N. Hartman, 8th district, no value listed;
Jimmy D. Sauls Sr. to Dakota Terren Neal Melton, 21st district, no value listed;
Hadley Carter and wife, Shirley Carter, to Robert A. Lanham, 10th district, $22,000;
Thomas paul and Ellen Paul, trustees of the Thomas and Ellen Paul family trust, to Harmona Development, LLC, 14th district, $37,500;
Thomas Paul and Ellen Paul, trustees of the Thomas and Ellen Paul family trust, to Harmona Development, LLC, 14th district, $33,000;
Crystal Lynn Johnson Smith to Eugene Dewayne Johnson and Kenneth William Johnson, 21st district, no value listed;
Mary Ann Ohalloran to Collins Enterprises, LLC, 8th district, $60,000;
Suzanne C. Parkinson and Margaret Brown and Diane C. Tuggle to Adventure From Home, Inc., 3rd district, $86,000;
April 13
Phyllis Shelton to Michael McKissick and Kim McKissick, 9th district, $699,000;
D.R. Horton, Inc., to Christopher Shumate and Michelle Shumate, 13th district, $318,280;
D.R. Horton, Inc., to Angel Merriweather and William Lloyd Boyd-Keller, 13th district, $297,850;
Zora Reed to Zora S. Reed and Jamie Vest, co-trustees of the Zora S. Reed trust, 1st district, no value listed;
Gary Riddle and wife, Melanie Riddle, to Abel Abraham Ortiz, 15th district, $20,000;
James Vaughn and wife, Melissa Vaughn, to James Vaughn and wife, Melissa Vaughn, 17th district, no value listed;
Billy W. Cutshaw to Billy W. Cutshaw and Rebecca O. Cutshaw, trustees of the Cutshaw family trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Billy W. Cutshaw and wife, Rebeca O. Cutshaw, to Billy W. Cutshaw and Rebecca O. Cutshaw, trustees of the Cutshaw family trust, 13th district, no value listed;
Billy W. Cutshaw to Billy W. Cutshaw and Rebecca O. Cutshaw, trustees of the Cutshaw family trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Billy W. Cutshaw and wife, Rebecca O. Cutshaw, to Billy W. Cutshaw and Rebecca O. Cutshaw, trustees of the Cutshaw family Trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Rebecca O. Cutshaw to Billy W. Cutshaw and Rebecca O. Cutshaw, trustees of the Cutshaw family Trust, 1st district, no value listed;
Alfred Shaw, personal representative of the estate of Patsy C. Love, to Alfred Shaw, 10th district, no value listed;
Greene County/Greeneville Humane Society Animal Shelter, Inc., to Greene County, 8th district, no value listed;
S.L. Barker to Tyler Smith, 10th district, $125,000;