The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Aug. 5-12.
Aug. 5
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Veterans Affairs, 23rd district, no value listed;
Paul A. Brown to Abner David Richards, 16th district, no value listed;
Aaron M. Franklin and wife, Erin V. Franklin, to Alicia Moehr and Joseph Moehr, 10th district, $330,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Amber A. Fox, 9th district, $15,000;
Larry E. Shelton to Amber Fox, 9th district, no value listed;
Lynn Doty to Dylan Sheppard and wife, Shena Sheppard, 23rd district, $31,200;
Dustin Timothy Knipp to Sanford A. Gershman and wife, Barbara J. Gershman, 18th district, $440,000;
Kelly Schofield to Mark A. Dykstra and wife, Lindsey N. Dykstra, 10th district, $234,000;
Andrienne Crawford and husband, Christopher S. Rose, to Samuel Robert Ledford, 13th district, $330,000;
FairOfferCashNow, Inc., to Jerry D. Ayers and Carolyn R. Ayers, 10th district, $234,000;
Beverly J. Chandler to Andrew Bryson Reeves and wife, Maureen Louise Reeves, 24th district, $105,900;
Ben C. English to Austin Robert Hammonds and Kristina Michelle Hammonds, co-trustees for Ryder Robert Hammonds, 16th district, no value listed;
Michael Greenham and wife, Cynthia Greenham, to Laura Bennett and husband, Chris Bennett, 3rd district, $325,000;
Walter Drobecker III to Edward Sullivan, 17th district, no value listed;
Adventure From Homes Inc. to Nathaniel Eric Wayman and Annalisa Wayman, 12th district, $200,000;
Douglas L. DeBusk and wife, Christy DeBusk, to Caroline Grace, LLC, 13th district, $130,000;
Marvin Joe Gibbs Jr. to Marvin Joe Gibbs Jr. and Crystal E. Gibbs, 18th district, no value listed;
Aug. 8
Jonathan L. Floyd, personal representative of the estate of Shirley Ann Floyd, to Annette G. Gebauer and husband, Sean Gebauer, 5th district, $190,000;
Callie A. Laws to Rita Darlene Jackson and Kenneth A. Lowery, 14th district, $215,000;
Erica Fletcher and husband, Thomas Fletcher, to Joseph Suro and Anik Dufour, 24th district, $235,100;
Ashley Clopton to Donald Richard Barber and wife, Tanisha Marlene Barber, 1st district, $433,000;
Dwight E. Cogdill to Donna Sue Cogdill Gardner, subject to a life estate, 11th district, no value listed;
The Development Group, INC., to Betty E. Black, 10th district, no value listed;
Betty Jean Rawson to Don C. Marsh and wife, Zara A. Marsh, 1st district, no value listed;
Clyde Newton to Frank Newton Jr., 10th district, $10,000;
Dakota Hope Moody and husband, Travis Croxdale, to Tyler Robbins, 11th district, $95,500;
Wanda Crum to Craig Easterly and wife, Heather Easterly, 3rd district, $24,000;
Kristi J. Davis to John Howe and wife, Lynn Howe, 10th district, $236,500;
Roy Edward Key and wife, Jennifer Leann Key, to Andres Julian LaCuesta and wife, Daphne Mikronis-LaCuesta, 24th district, $310,000;
Johnnie H. McPhail and wife, Brenda G. McPHail, to Amanda Kilday and Lindsey M. Cutshall, 9th district, $80,000;
Adam F. Rymer to Bruce Wayne Castle and wife, Tammy Lynn Castle, 13th district, $215,000;
Zora Reed to David Scott Magill, 15th district, $240,000;
Zachary S. Henderson and wife, Talia M. Henderson, and Janice A. Henderson to Zachary S. Henderson and wife, Talia M. Henderson, 10th district, no value listed;
Zachary S. Henderson and wife, Talia M. Henderson, and Janice A. Henderson to Janice A. Henderson, 10th district, no value listed;
Robert N. Ball and Carolyn A. Ball to RDJ Rentals and Sydney Dunning, 9th district, $220,000;
Gene Crum, individually and as co-executor of the estate of Celia Ann Crum, Darvin Crum, individually and as co-executor of the estate of Celia Ann Crum, to William Douglas Crum and wife, Deborah Crum, 18th district, $5,000;
Timothy E. Wilson and wife, Karen M. Wilson, to Elisabet Flores Rodriguez, 1st district, $310,000;
J&J Warehousing and Storage, Inc., to Curt A. Morse and Larry Wayne Morse, 7th district, $60,000;
Jacqueline Reed Fielden, Deborah Ann Reed, and Jacqueline Reed Fielden, successor trustee of the Willis Harold Reed trust, to Linda Louise Kirkpatrick, Cindy Kinley, Roger Reed, Michael Reed, Terry Reed, Jeff Reed, Jimmy Reed, John Kylan Reed and Cody Chase Reed, 15th district, no value listed;
Dennis L. Adams and wife, Sharon Adams, to Kelley Adams Howlett, Christopher Todd Adams Howlett, Michael Dennis Adams, subject to a life estate, 14th district, $48,760;
Smartbank to Greenebriar, Barbara Elliott Serral, Frederick Henry Serral, Amie Serral Moyer and Elliott Austin Serral, co-trustees of the Frederick A. Serral family trust, 6th district, $41,000;
Joseph Hold, individually and as executor of the estate of Bobby J. Conner, to Rickey J. Schroeder, 12th district, $42,000;
William Fred Waldroup Jr. and wife, Allynda Waldroup, to Micah Taylor and wife, Kara Taylor, 14th district, $20,000;
Faris Todd Newberry and wife, Marie Newberry, to Matthew Kyle Moore, 10th district, $390,000;
CMH Homes, INC., to Karen L. Nielsen, 1st district, $197,7983;
Fredia Gray to Sarah Dawn Gray, 11th district, $25,000;
Thomas D. Springfield and wife, Lucinda Springfield, to Jesse Allen Strohbeen and Kerri Strohbeen, 10th district, $81,000;
Aug. 10
Robert Gilmer Prater and wife, Deborah Gayle Prater, to Anthony M. Groeper and Samia B. Belin, 17th district, $250,000;
Hank Jason Docery and Heather Nicole Willis to Deanna L. Warner, 17th district, $408,000;
Douglas Wheeler, LLC, to Twin Oaks Apartments, LLC, 10th district, $350,000;
Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, to Boston Hedge SFR LLC, 18th district, $105,000;
Boston Hedge SFR, LLC, to Republic Commercial Fund, 16th district, $112,000;
Wanda Crum to Logan D. Ricker, 3rd district, $111,000;
Jimmy Ray Smith, Angela Necole Hensleym, Erica Danyell Rayon and Litisha Marie Wilburn to Litisha Marie Wilburn and Michael Wayne Wilburn, 14th district, no value listed;
Burgner and Doyle Properties, LLC, to Tammy Y. Burgner and Anthony Wayne Doyle, co-executos of the estate of Earl William Doyle, 13th district, no value listed;
Brenda Cook Roberts to Carl H. Hellerer and Peggy L. Hellerer, trustees of the Carl and Peggy Hellerer living trust, 18th district, $335,000;
Highlands Property Group, LLC, to John Preston Beamer, 6th district, $40,000;
Donald Edwin Claiborne and wife, Cleva Brock Claiborne, to David M. Jenkins and wife, Lisa M. Jenkins, 24th district, $44,900;
John R. Carter and Jerry B. Helker to Steven T. Dahlquist, 3rd district, $236,400;
Steven T. Dahlquist to Steven T. Dahlquest and wife, Jamie Dahlquist, 3rd district, no value listed;
Aug. 11
Renee J. Timmons and Kristen D. Pelz to Renee J. Timmons, trustee of the Timmons Family trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Robert I. Brown Jr. and Mitzi L. Brown to Jason Alan Brown and Kristie Brown, 12th district, $100,000;
Paul Dailey and wife, Courtney Dailey, to Adam R. Shelton, 24th district, $15,500;
Evelyn Moses to Longview Ranch, Inc., 5th district, $54,000;
Wendy Nease to Richard Richael and wife, Janis Racheal, 13th district, $187,500;
Chanse Yokley to Angel Yokley, 18th district, no value listed;
Kalen Lewis Cox and Caden Walker Cox to David J. Armenta and wife, Melissa R. Armenta, 17th and 19th district, $458,000;
Linda Justice to Nicholas Davis, 13th district, $87,000;
Leslie Ann Cox to James William Bowman, subject to a life estate, 13th district, no value listed;
John B. Steagall and Shelliece Steagall to Brent M. Collier and Nikki J. Collier, 22nd district, $350,000;
Garry Dean Gass, personal representative of the estate of Jerry Lee Gartin, to Patricia Ann Gass, William Billy Lee and Cricket Eugene Lee, 21st district, no value listed;
Melissa Ann Hughey and Jason Lee Smith to Melissa Ann Hughey, 21st district, no value listed;
Melissa Ann Hughey and Jason Lee Smith to Jason Lee Smith, 21st district, no value listed;
Aug. 12
Ronald R. Crum and Charles M. Hankins to Jimmie Dean Souza and wife, Debra Lynn Souza, 24th district, $50,000;
Eron C. Bushell and wife, Ann M. Bushell, to John Charles Vowinkel, 15th district, $430,000;
Tammy Janette Whitehead to Timothy Whitehead Jr. 7th district, no value listed;
Richard L. Parks and wife, Lorraine L. Parks, to Laurie Lee Crilly, 16th district, $226,500;
Sandra Morgan, personal representative of the estate of Lillie M. Ford, to Doyle Ford, 7th district, no value listed;
Marshall Weems to Laura W. Mitchel and husband, Todd Mitchel, 8th district, no value listed;
Marshall Weems to Janice Weems, 8th and 10th district, no value listed;
Tamara Michelle Wilcox to Don McNeese and wife, Linda McNeese, and Clinton W. Wilcox, 3rd district, $10;
Feather L. Payne and Daniel Payne to John Jameson Graybeal, 15th district, $82,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Matthew Charles Ricker, 23rd district, $4,200;
Joshua Ryan Webb and wife, Makinsey Laine Webb, to David Lee Baughman and Mark C. Baughman, 8th district, $150,000;
Aug. 15
Teresa Carole Alderman Hatcher, executrix of the estate of Norma Jean Alderman, to Russell Ervin Alderman, Teresa Carole Alderman Hatcher and Jason Ian Alderman, 9th district, no value listed;
Brian Susong to Michael Roberts, 22nd district, $40,000;
Ryan Andrew Weimann, executor of the estate of Donald Alan Weimann, and Ryan Anderw Weimann, individually, to Lorrie Mills and Cynthia Mahaffey, 10th district, $265,000;
Line Drive Properties, LLC, to Timothy Aiken and Julia Solomon, 10th district, $157,000;
Steve E. Banks, individually and as executor of the estate of JoAnn Whittenburg, to Jordan R. Stewart and wife, Sarah A. Stewart, 5th district, $210,000;
Bryan Presley to Hector A. Caraballo and wife, Dechaea Markaela Toniia Dobson Caraballo, 9th district, $259,900;
S/T Farms, Inc., to Carl C. Shelton and wife, Marie J. Shelton, 1st district, no value listed;
Corinna King to Justin Peery Slone and Alyssa Danielle Dotson, 17th district, $215,000;
Tamolynn S. Creasman to Joshua McMurray and Alyssa Grindstaff, 23rd district, $200,000;
Richard Morrison and wife, Linda Ricker Morrison, to Sandra Ricker Stanton, 16th district, $15,000;
Robbie Hotze and Rebecca Stone to Isaac Cooper and Whitnee Booth, 13th district, $170,000;
Roxanne Davenport to Troy J. Phillips, 11th district, $45,000;
Terry Tallos and Kathleen Tallos to Michael S. Borrilez and Karen L. Borrilez, 18th district, $338,700;
Arden L. Kunkel and Debra P. Kunkel to Steven E. Valley and Carole A. Valley, 13th district, $100,000;
Mark Alan Broyles and Nicole Renee Broyles Cooper to Eron Bushell and wife, Ann Bushell, 5th district, $325,000;
Aug. 16
Irma Miller to Stephen J. Pembridge and wife, Patricia L. Pembridge, 9th district, $444,000;
Scott E. Bird and Pamela Bird Johnson to Kenneth L. Squires Jr. and Marcela Pineda, 9th district, $82,000;
Raymond Shelton to Katherine O. Reid, 1st district, $25,000;
Anthony Wade Tiner to John C. Tiner Sr., 12th district, no value listed;
Teresa Lynn Shelton and husband, Anthony Lynn Shelton, to Adam R. Luttrell, 20th district, $35,000;
Elizabeth C. Love to Elizabeth C. Love and Jerry A. Love, co-trustees of the Elizabeth C. Love living trust, 14th district, no value listed;
Crazy Good Houses, LLC, to Barbara J. Gibson and Samuel J. White, 9th district, $30,000;
Candace Renae Orr, devisee under the last will and testament of Treva Earlene Bowman, to Johnny Jacob Fillers and wife, Karina Sheldon Fillers, 22nd district, no value listed;
Dixie Rivenbark to Elizabeth Whitesel-Dutton, 2nd district, $447,000;
Bradley S. Whittenburg to David M. Durrua and wife, Jamie L. Durrua, 5th district, $100,000;
Raymond Allen Kelly and wife, Karen Kelly, to Rachel Bowers and husband, Joseph Bowers, 16th district, $450,000;
Christina J. Vines and husband, Tony Vines, to Scott C. Mathein and Sandra Mathein, 17th district, $352,000;
Aug. 17
Jacqueline N. Rader and Jason Rader to Jacqueline N. Rader and Jason Rader, 13th district, no value listed;
Tennessee Homes Construction Company, LLC, to Paul G. Hammerton and wife, Patricia A. Hammerton, 10th district, $520,000;
Shirley A. McIntosh to Christopher L. Mathes, 10th district, no value listed;
CMH Homes, INC., to Shawn Williams and wife, Alyson Williams, 22nd district, $229,900;
Bennett R. Murphy to Bennett R. Murphy and Paula Broyles, 1st district, no value listed;
Minerva E. Gajardo to Andrea Stewart, 10th district, $305,000;
Sarah Geneve Ledford to Linda Lawson, 19th district, $150,000;
Amanda Hensley to Chad Owens, 6th district, $90,000;
Gary W. King to Kim L. Neas and Michael W. Roberts, 24th district, $70,000;
Ryana Wright Tiemann to Tonya Cutshall, 10th district, $10,000;
Aug. 18
Charles W. Dyer to William K. Smith Jr. and wife, Donita Smith, 4th district, $175,000;
Allan A. Ogden and Judith A. Ogden to Robert Glen Johnson, 22nd district, $4,500;
Mark A. Myers and wife, Virginia Myers, to Taria Rachelle Barkley, 24th district, $20,000;
Paula Klein to Jeffry william Davidson and Julia Ann Davidson, 2nd district, $439,000;
Omer C. Renner Jr., trustee of the Omer C. Renner Jr., M.D., to David Shields Lawson and wife, Lisa Renee Lawson, 4th district, $29,500;
Glenda E. Langworthy to Cory Patrick Malone and wife, Alicia Thelma Mae Malone, 3rd district, $22,000;
Edward T. Brading, successor trustee, to Marvin Ferguson, trustee of the Marvin Ferguson trust, 1st district, $80,500;
Jeffrey S. White and Lisa Renee White to Jeffrey S. White, 11th district, no value listed;
Linda Van Ornum to Cara Lyn Manter, 18th district, no value listed;
Sherry Jo McMurry, personal representative of the estate of John Conner Freeman Jr., to Beverly Maxine Freeman, 10th district, no value listed;
Edward Howard Cooper to Edward H. Cooper trustee of the Edward H. Cooper revocable trust, 13th district, no value listed;
Kenneth Tolley and wife, Jo Ellen Tolley, to Shawn Johnson, 6th district, $115,000;
Jolene Lucas Showman to William M. George and Kathleen G. George, 1st district, $296,000;
Rickie Fillers and wife, Davina Fillers, to Amber Fillers Rozar, 21st district, no value listed;
Allan and England Builders, LLC, to Michael P. Brown and wife, Candace L. Brown, 1st district, $80,000;
Eva Gray Hutchins to Camille Hutchins Broom, 10th district, no value listed;
Larry Jones and wife, Vivian Jones, and Alan Hartman, sole heir-at-law of Fred M. Hartman, to James Shetley and wife, Tracy Shetley, 2nd district, $3,000;
John Karl Hansen and wife, Bonnie Hansen, to Dyer Hollow RD A,B,C, Land Trust, 6th district, $35,000;
John Karl Hansen and wife, Bonnie Hansen, to Dyer Hollow RD A,B,C, Land Trust, 6th district, no value listed;
Ricky Lynn Fancher to Timothy D. Houser and Alicia Houser, 13th district, $115,000;
Hugh D. Southerland to Marion Kenneth Hamilton and Cheryl A. Hamilton, 15th district, $90,000;
Jerrold A. Dunwoody Jr. to Ian J. Lyle and wife, Deborah P. Joseph, 9th district, $662,000;
Terry Lynn Murdock, Grover Wayne Murdock and Michael Dale Murdock, to 3BK Properties, LLC, 8th district, $385,000;
Vicky P. Johnson Bos, executrix of the estate of Betty A. Derry, to Charles L. Derry, 10th district, no value listed