The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Dec. 20-29.
Dec. 20
Ben O. Greer and wife, Tiffany M. Greer, to Phyllis McKinney, 10th district, $55,000;
Maxine Reed to Kenneth H. Henry and wife, Brenda E. Henry, 10th district, $280,000;
April M. Willett to Randall K. Crisp, 10th district, $139,900;
Gene David Lamons and wife, Cathy Ann Lamons, to Jordan Lamons, 7th district, $100,000;
Emily C. Correll to Harold W. Childress Jr. and Lawrence D. Childress, 13th and 24th district, $239,883.33;
Glenda E. Langworthy to Chirstopher Charles Cutshaw and wife, Tabatha Nicole Cutshall, 3rd district, $53,500;
Kathryn M. Painter to Kathryn M. Painter and paul Xavier painter, 14th district, $7,300;
Douglas Harold Weller and Vicky Lynn Johnson to Jonathan S. Riddle and wife, Kecia R. Riddle, 1st district, $261,090;
Christopher W. Marsh and Laurenn Marsh Myers to John R. Walter and Wife, Sylvia T. Walter, 9th district, no value listed;
Brian I. Perhne and wife, Angelea M. Perhne, to Lonnie A. Staib and wife, Laura A. Staib, 15th district, $400,000;
Wilson & Associates, PLLC, successor trustee, to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, 20th district, $149,279.94;
Della Sue Shelton and Herbert Ray Shelton to Lori Roberts, 22nd district, $18,000;
James D. Harshey to Brian Perhne and wife, Angelea Perhne, 1st district, 79,000;
Jason Thibert to Javier Velazquez Morales, 10th district, $75,000;
Rex Ricker to David J. Kardys, 22nd district, $100,000;
Devin Wilson White and Haley Jean White, devisees under the last will and testament of Betty Jean Harrington, to Thomas A. Froburn Jr., 13th district, $264,900;
J&J Warehousing and Storage, Inc., to Coolidge Street Partners,GP, 10th district, $150,000;
Dec. 21
Christy Anne Ricker DeBusk, personal representative of the estate of S. Arthur Ricker, to Wayne Zierer and wife, Theresa Zierer, 22nd district, $232,500;
Charlotte Paxton to Brittney Ricker, 10th district, $117,000;
Joel Gosnell to Neil Ryan Kuklovsky and wife, Christina Dae Kuklovsky, 13th district, $330,000;
Paula Harmon to Deborah F. Miller, 10th district, $170,000;
PCP, LLC, to Dawson D. Martin, 22nd district, $145,000;
Miriam Shackleford to Jada Watts and Jessica McKay, 20th district, no value listed;
Judy Aldridge to Michael Williams and Jonathan Williams, 14th district, $200,000;
Tom N. Austin Jr. and wife, Jane R. Austin, to Vickie Bible, 2nd district, $155,000;
William Meshenky and wife, Deborah Ann Meshenky, to Louis Francis Herron Jr. and wife, Amy Benson Herron, 23rd district, $30,210;
Jonathan E. Bailey to Kyle Edward Jaynes and Samantha Ashtin Jaynes, 22nd district, $180,000;
Charles E. Holt to Kelly Renee Tarlton, 2nd district, no value listed’
Virginia Ann Unruh and James E. Unruh to Virginia Ann Unruh and James E. Unruh, 15th district, no value listed;
Dec. 22
John W. Campbell and wife, Monica Campbell, to Michael C. Cobble, 10th district, $265,000;
Rex L. Ricker to Philip Gerard Lilja and wife, Marie Diane Lilja, 22nd district, $24,900;
Sidney H. Wing and wife, Sue C. Wing, to Roberta A. Chapman, 21st district, $198,000;
Leroy A. Yonz and wife, Mary R. Yonz, to Robin Engala, 1st district, $27,500;
Victoria Cathryn Mullins, personal representative of the estate of Mary Frances Pitt, to Justin A. Evans and wife, Brittanie L. Evans, 17th district, $301,320;
Comcare Inc. to Adventure From Home Inc., 10th district, $95,000;
Katherine Jones-Terry, Clerk & Master, to Ronald K. Renner and Jean Anne Dugger, 4th district, $11,000;
Cecil Lyons and wife, Alicia Lyons, to Lillyan E. Swensen, 5th district, $55,777;
John Michael Davis and wife, Julie May Davis, to David Smith and wife, Gayle Smith, 1st district, $25,000;
Gary L. Arnold to Gregory Lynn Hayes and wife, Selena Marie Hayes, 19th district, $79,500;
Brandon Hull, member, and Christopher W. Marsh, personal representative of the estate of Sonny Marsh, member of Hull and Marsh, LLC, and Christopher W. Marsh and Laurenn Marsh Myers, individually as sole beneficiaries of the estate of Sonny Marsh, to Arthur Joseph Cannon and wife, Kumcha Ha Cannon, 9th district, $24,900;
Brandon Hull, member, and Christopher W. Marsh, personal representative of the estate of Sonny Marsh, member of Hull and Marsh, LLC, and Christopher W. Marsh and Laurenn Marsh Myers, individually as sole beneficiaries of the estate of Sonny Marsh, to Roger Herrera and wife, Gerri Herrera, 9th district, $128,000;
Dixie Blake to Vance Allen Walker Jr., Thomas Roy Walker and Melissa Walker Wise, 22nd district, no value listed;
Nac Realty TN, LLC, to Shawn M. Miller, 10th district, no value listed;
16 Properties to John T. Seaton, and Jimmy Hill and wife, Lynette Hill, 9th district, $40,000;
Tera Slagle and husband, Chris Slagle, to Jeffrey W. Reiher and wife, Lucinda R. Reiher, 11th district, $252,900;
McCarter Lumber Company, LLC, to Peter E. Higgins, 10th district, $480,000;
Dec. 23
James R. Lintz and wife, Anita S. Lintz, to Miles Kilday and wife, Amanda Kilday, 25th district, $308,330;
Brandon K. Rodriguez and wife, Sierra L. Rodriguez, to Lane Shipley and wife, Sennia Shipley, 8th district, $106,000;
Michael Charles Cannon and Jeffrey Neal Cannon to Jose Munoz, Carlos Daniel Munoz, and Marco Antonio Perez Munoz, 10th district, $165,000;
Timothy D. Houser to Jared Meredith, 20th district, $125,000;
Rhonda L. Colegrove to Travis W. Bullman, 9th district, $111,500;
The Development Group, Inc., to Dove Construction Services, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
The Development Group, Inc., to Dove Construction Services, LLC, 10th district, $20,000;
Roger A. Helbert and wife, Katherine E. Helbert, to Patsy L. Carter and husband, Larry D. Carter, 12th district, $7,000;
Dec. 28
Sidney Paul Barkley and Sherry Lee Barkley to Daniel Caldwell and wife, Amanda Caldwell, 13th district, $329,900;
Brandon Carl McGhee and Nickie R. Landers to Jordy Roger Hall and wife, Renee Adria Hall, 24th district, $260,000;
Joy Stills to Sarah Roth and Christopher Hill, 10th district, $170,500;
Christopher Lee Bales to Thomas Foulks Jr., 12th district, $7,200;
Christy Anne Ricker DeBusk, personal representative of the last will and testament of Arthur Ricker Sr., to Samuel Arthur Ricker Jr. and wife, Martha Jane Ricker, 1st district, $240,000;
Rex Ricker to Joseph Smelcer annd wife, Amber Smelcer, 22nd district, $24,900;
Adventure From Homes, Inc., to Joann Hackmann Lorch, 10th district, $186,900;
Mike Girard to Maxwell Alden Olmsted and wife, Margaret D. Olmsted, 10th district, $265,000;
Duane Uhls and wife, Teresa Uhls, to DeWitt Merick Foster III and wife, Wendy Dawn Foster, 2nd district, $189,900;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Hayley B. Shelton, 2nd district, $115,441;
Wilson & Associates, PLLC, successor trustee, to Robert MacDonald, 10th district, $54,700;
Billy Ray Jones and wife, Dinah Rader Jones, to Seth Ricker, 25th district, $65,000;
Jeffrey Justice and Janie Henderson, sole heirs of the estate of Johnny W. Justice, to Timothy L. Ray, 9th district, $163,000;
Shawn Miller to KAF Realtyy, 10th district, $600,000;
Melinda Denise Stewart to Ashley Rymer, 10th district, $279,600;
Mark R. Williams and wife, Ann L. Williams, to David J. Blotnick and wife, Patricia Blotnick, trustees of the Blotnick family trust, 24th district, $55,000;
Dec. 29
Luke Ellenburg Jr. to Katherine McCormick and husband, Todd Allen McCormick, 12th district, no value listed;
Roger S. Hendry to Raymond Jones and wife, Susan Jones, 13th district, $23,500;
Maryellen Schaffling, individually, and Margaret Prelle, to Steven Brent Beyer and wife, Linda Spence-Beyer, 22nd district, $164,900;
Steven Brent Beyer and wife, Linda Spence-Beyer, to Kerry Austin Baldino, 22nd district, no value listed;
Patricia C. Pates to Sharon F. Sexton, 8th district, $100,000;
Glenda Langworthy, Kendra L. Sittig, and Jackie Blake and wife, Patricia Blake, to Randy T. Limitone and wife, Lorraine G. Limitone, 25th district, $112,500;
Glenda Langworthy and Kendra L. Sittig to Jackie Blake and wife, Patricia Blake, 25th district, $100,000;
Bobby Brown and wife, Susan M. Brown, to Susan M. Brown and son, Jesse William Brown, 21st district, no value listed;
Kathryn Elizabeth Holloway to Judy Carolyn Shields, 12th district, no value listed;
Judy Carolyn Shields to Matthew Eliot Schilf and wife, Ruth E. St. Germain, 12th district, $180,000;
Howard Frye (deceased) and wife, Betty Johnson Frye, to Christopher A. Frye, 23rd district, $102,100;
Howard Frye (deceased) and wife, Bettie Johnson Frye, to Christopher A. Frye, 23rd district, $10,000;
Clark E. Blake and Alan C. Hartman to Norma Jean Taylor Hartman, 14th district, no value listed;
Larry Ledford to Sara E. Grindstaff, 20th district, $153,000;
Donnie Brooks to James L. Keough, 9th district, $295,000;
Rex A. Arrington and wife, Leigh Ann Arrington, to Francis J. Keough, 9th district, $15,000;
Thomas W. Smith and wife, Teresa A. Smith, to Gary M. Weaver and Phyllis A. Weaver, 24th district, $806,000;
Line Drive Properties, LLC, to Dorothy M. Archer, 10th district, $124,900;
National Retail Properties, Inc., to Kargo LLC, 10th district, $148,500;
George Larkin Clemmer and wife, Kathy Clemmer, to Larkin Wayne Clemmer, 6th district, no value listed;