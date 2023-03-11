The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger for Feb. 17-27.
Feb. 17
Anita Frame to Marc Cohen, trustee under the Anita Frame living trust, 17th district, no value listed;
Carolyn A. Alexander to William Rhodes and wife, Sheri Rhodes, 3rd district, $60,000;
Zachary A. Holt to Hannah Kallie Holt, 2nd district, no value listed;
Keri L. Savell to Melody Davenport, 24th district, $15,000;
Alice M. Pinyan and William Yutzy to Denver H. Vance and Mary E. Vance, and Joseph Vance, 23rd district, $26,000;
Neil A. Schultz and wife, Caryn Rene Shulta, and Sharon Schultz to Patrick Mayhew, 10th district, $277,500;
Feb. 21
Vickie L. Mottern, Anthony B. Bunch, and Kimberly R. Bunch to Philip Buckner, 8th district, $37,000;
David Harrison to Tammy Bridwell, subject to a life estate, 17th district, no value listed;
Heidi Bailey to Michael Bailey, 7th district, no value listed;
Randall M. Wittig to Mercedes Marvin Wittig, 15th district, no value listed;
Randall M. Wittig to Mercedes Marvin Wittig, 7th district, no value listed;
John I. Collins Jr. and wife, Sharon T. Collins, to John I. Collins, trustee of the John I. Collins III revocable living trust, 21st district, no value listed;
Barbara Monk, James G’Fellers and Larry Landers to Barbara Monk, Robert G’Fellers and Thomas G’Fellers, 14th district, no value listed;
Constance A. Bartley, executrix of the estate of Katherine Ann Stooksbury, to Lanbo Home Solutions, Inc., 10th district, $100,000;
Heath D. Ball to Amanda Ball, 1st district, no value listed;
James I. Leonard to Yang Hwa Whisenant, 11th district, $17,900;
Lee House to Lee R. House, trustee of the House Freedom 2004 living trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Lee R. House, trustee of the R.D.B.H. revocable trust, to Lee R. House, trustee of the TDBH 2014 revocable trust, 13th district, no value listed;
Joy Bird Trantham and Michael Bird to Roy Allen Johnson, 10th district, $300,000;
Feb. 22
Elmer G. Robinette to Janice Dianne Ricker, 23rd district, no value listed;
Stanley E. Botwin and Mary C. Botwin to Andrea Claire Bentley-Freeman, 3rd district, $560,000;
Danny Ray Cutshall, Dustin John Cutshall and Dalton Dean Cutshall to Paul D. Hensley and wife, Anna M. Hensley, 18th district, $175,000;
Alan D. Johnson to Ronnie James Liverett and wife, Lorie B. Liverett, and Angela Marlene Liverett, 22nd district, $30,000;
Devin Barner and Jasmyne Barner to Miranda Myers and husband, Bart Myers, 9th district, $65,000;
Blin Richards to Robert D. Thomas and wife, Shereen A. Thomas, 10th district, $180,000;
Charles A. Ricker, Robert L. Ricker, Elizabeth Anne Harrel, and Joyce Kronberg to Peter Ryan Thompson and wife, Rebecca Marie Thompson, 13th district, $75,000;
Charles A. Ricker, Robert L. Ricker, Elizabeth Anne Harrel, and Joyce Kronberg to Adil Dawood Samman and wife, Firyal Aljalil Samman, 13th district, $60,000;
Archie D. Moncier to Betty A. Moshea, trustee of the YUKI 2022 living trust, 22nd district, $203,000;
Mitchell Elsey and Nicole Elsey to Charles W. Higginbotham and wife, Theresa A. Higginbotham, 3rd district, $130,000;
Vance Allen Walker and wife, Madge B. Walker, to Jackie D. Wilson and wife, Nancy Ealey, 10th district, $20,000;
Stephenie Faith Hughes to Brandon Thomas Hughes, 10th district, no value listed;
Kevin Broyles, personal representative of the estate of Fred Wilhoit Broyles Jr., to Kevin Broyles and Eugene Broyles, 10th district, no value listed;
Eugene Broyles to Kevin Broyles, 10th district, no value listed;
Appalachian Lending Corporation 401K Plan to Walter J. Brumit, 14th district, $170,000;
Feb. 23
David Phillip Wells to Lisa Diane Reeves, 11th district, no value listed;
Bethaney Pettit Reagan and Drew Ashley Pettit to Brian D. Hill and wife, Sheryl A. Hill, 4th district, $135,000;
Talmage “Tommye” Carter to John M. Carter, 6th and 10th district, no value listed;
John M. Carter to Talmage “Tommye” Carter, 1st, 10th 11th 18th 19th 23rd and 24th district, no value listed;
Michael Mitchell to Rebecca Mitchell, 3rd district, no value listed;
Kevin C. Malarchick to Heather York, 11th district, $66,625;
James E. Albertelli, P.A. dba Alaw, trustee, to Edward R. Gwinn, $119,796;
Johnna Ward to Ricky Lynn Ward Jr., 24th district, no value listed;
Lawrence Allan Claiborne and wife, Sara Claiborne, to John Haynes and wife, Meredith Haynes, 15th district, $1,000;
Jeffrey Allen Light, personal Representative of the estate of Joe Sam Light, to Jeffrey Allen Light, 16th district, no value listed;
Jeffrey Allen Light to Leigh Anne Light, 16th district, no value listed;
Rick Lee Mull and wife, Vickie G. Mull, to Rick Lee Mull and Vickie G. Mull, 13th district, no value listed;
Eddie Harmon to Kenton Weems, 11th district, no value listed;
Land Star Partners, LLC, to D.R. Horton, 10th district, $1,658,500;
Feb. 24
David F. Farnan and wife, Bernadette Lynn Farnan, to John Edward May and Natalia A. May, 2nd district, $589,000;
George A. Sikic Jr. to Teddy R. Morgan and Brenda L. Bolton, 10th district, $260,000;
J.W. Church to Glenn P. Covert, 10th district, $51,500;
Samuel Robert Ledford to Elizabeth Renee Norton, 22nd district, no value listed;
Sharon Fox to Christopher Thomas and wife, Casey Thomas, 16th district, $80,000;
Julie Beach Anderson and Robert Edward Beach to Robert N. Ball and wife, Carolyn Ball, and Douglas Justice and wife, Brenda Justice, 10th district, $85,000;
Julie Lynn Robinette and Sharon Ester Collins, co-executors of the estate of J.H. Payne, to Mary Lue Payne, 9th district, no value listed;
Julia Lynn Robinette and Sharon Ester Collins, co-executors of the estate of J.H. Payne, to Mary Lue Payne, 9th district, no value listed;
Julia Lynn Robinette and Sharon Ester Collins, co-executors of the estate of J.H. Payne to Mary Lue Payne, 9th district, no value listed;
Mary Lue Payne to Julia Robinette and Sharon Collins, subject to a life estate, 9th district, no value listed;
Mary Lue Payne to Julia Robinette and Sharon Collins, subject to a life estate, 9th district, no value listed;
Mary Lue Payne to Julia Robinette and Sharon Collins, subject to a life estate, 9th district, no value listed;
Lawrence Allen Supcoe to Pamela Ann Supcoe, 23rd district, no value listed;
Richard N. Burgner, Neil J. Burgner and Gerald S. Burgner to Keith McGuire and wife, Amy McGuire, 1st district, $12,000;
David Gerald Belcher and Linda Diana Belcher Stroud to Tri Cities Homebuyers LLC and James Lester Steele, 10th district, $300,000;Tennessee Valley Development Group, GP, to James R. Mercer and wife, Star O. Mercer, 13th district, $150,000;
Harry C. Nelson III and/or Lynda K. Nelson, trustees of the Nelson family revocable living trust, to Joseph Glynn Donahay and Elizabeth Rae Donahay, 2nd district, $888,000;
John Paul Gunter Jr. and Mark Gunter, co-personal representatives of the estate of John Paul Gunter Sr., John Paul Gunter Sr. and Mark Gunter, individually, and Jennifer Whitson, Deborra Foster and Robin Gunter to Mark Gunter, 1st district, no value listed;
Charles B. Milligan Jr. to Victor A. De La Cruz and April L. De La Cruz, and Gena Marie Milligan, 20th district, $475,000;
Feb. 27
Leslie Ann Hinkle and David Hinkle to Robert N. Ball and Randy A. Ball, 9th district, $39,900;
Tina M. Diaz to Janet Newland, 13th district, $291,000;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Richard Shaw Jr., 19th district, $200,000;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Amber Shelton, 1st district, $46,500;
Linda Mary Leblanc to Linda Mary Leblanc, trustee of the Linda Mary Leblanc revocable living trust, 18th district, no value listed;
Marvin K. Bowman to Sharon Kaye Bowman Wade and Marvin Wayne Bowman, subject to a life estate, 2nd district, no value listed;
Barney L. Patsel and wife, Yuko Patsel, to Joseph B. Petrie and Elizabeth L. Petrie, 10th district, $390,500;
Jonathan G. Jackson and Kayla L. Jackson, to Douglas E. Beacham and Susan I. Beacham, 13th district, $339,000;
Roger Phillips to J.W.. Church, 23rd district, $15,000;
Randal Helton to Deborah Ruth Hobby, 19th district, no value listed;