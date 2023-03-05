The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger for Feb. 7-16.
Feb. 7
David Banks to Dwight Wallace and Charles Wallace, 9th district, $70,000;
Amy E. Shanks to Tommy R. Shanks, 1st district, no value listed;
Mark Broyles and wife, Brianna R. Broyles, to Rex L. Hauersperger and wife, Vera L. Hauersperger, 9th district, $240,000;
Michael Douthat to Neil Samuel Smith and wife, Terri Linn Smith, 25th district, no value listed;
Rose Cook Fann to Hadley Carter and wife, Shirley Carter, 10th district, $20,000;
Christie G. Jones to Casey E. Jones, 9th district, no value listed;
Teresa Paige Gregg to Ronald M. Ramsey and wife, Shayla N. Ramsey, 5th district, no value listed;
Kelly Gregg-Grno, personal representative and sole heir-at-law of Willis L. Gregg, to Ronald M. Ramsey and Shayla N. Ramsey, 5th district, $160,000;
Joyce Lamb to Gloria Silvers, 7th district, no value listed;
Kristy Allison (McCamey Johnson, Lisa Michelle McCamey and Billy Joe McCamey to Roger Lee McCamey, subject to a life estate, 7th district, no value listed;
Feb. 8
Walter Miscoski and wife, Anne Miscoski, to Micah James Vines, 9th district, $318,000;
Benjamin Wilson to Wilson Home Builders, LLC, 3rd district, no value listed;
Basel O. Brooks and wife, Ruth Brooks, to Jeffery Scott Brooks, 7th district, $1;
Betty M. Gregg to Cynthia Marie Bernard, 9th district, no value listed;
Heather Lynn Davis to John L. Peters and Heather L. Peters, trustees of the Peters Davis trust, 1st district, no value listed;
J&J Warehousing and Storage, Inc., to Crockett West Main, LLC, 10th district, $36,993.26;
Cansler Enterprises, Inc., to Crockett West Main, LLC, 10th district, $20,000;
Emory’s Real Estate, LLC, to Crockett West Main, LLC, 10th district, $86,333.76;
George R. Scott to George R. Scott and wife, Hannah Elizabeth Scott, 10th district, no value listed;
Feb. 9
Tammy Lamons, Bobby Barnes, Vicky Patterson, Joshua Barnes, and Jeremy Barnes, individually and as heirs of the estate of Charles Barnes Jr., to Brent Lamons, 7th district, $114,000;
Karen Frye, executrix of the estate of Barbara S. Hughett, to Karen Frye, 15th district, no value listed;
Karen Frye, executrix of the estate of Barbara S. Hughett, to Karen Frye, 15th district, no value listed;
Joseph L. Hanz and wife, Caren C. Hanz, to James E. Van Laak and wife, Doris Hamill, 1st district, $145,000;
Greene County Habitat for Humanity, Inc., to Gordon W. Close, 9th district, $14,500;
Brenda Gulledge, personal representative of the estate of Beulah Gaye Keith, to Brenda T. Gulledge, 13th district, no value listed;
Brenda T. Gulledge to Willie Richard Gulledge, 13th district, no value listed;
Frances Lee Johnson to Justin Todd Reynolds and Jamie Terra Reynolds, 19th district, no value listed;
Feb. 10
Robert L. Starnes to Juan Ramos Velazquez and wife, Jessica A. Ramos, 10th district, $100,000;
Brian Keith Hope to Gregory L. Hope, 10th district, no value listed;
Amy Hoyle to Robert Lewis Gentry and Donna Gentry, 4th district, no value listed;
Bobby Coulston to Robbey Holdway and wife, Kimberly J. Holdway, and Grace Harbin, 17th district, $3,500;
Douglas L. Hill to Brian Vanderslik, 5th district, $5,000;
Chatgris, LLC, to Douglas L. DeBusk and wife, Christy A. DeBusk, 10th district, $260,000;
William Thomas Keller to Roger Dale Keller and Carolun K. Hawkins, 16th district, no value listed;
Douglas Harold Weller to Douglas Harold Weller and wife, Emily Michelle Weller, 25th district, no value listed;
Bruce W. Lemons and wife, Mary F. Lemons, to Jason Emmette and Torri Marie Emmette, 12th district, $86,000;
Karen Frye to Eddie Frye, 15th district, no value listed;
Feb. 13
Rachael Ham and husband, Kyle Ham, to Pamela Rodgers and husband, Dale F. Rodgers, 16th district, no value listed;
Anna B. Weems to Heather Justis, 13th district, $124,300;
Randy A. Proper to Randy A. Proper and wife, Joyce Proper, 13th district, no value listed;
Patricia Gail Moore to Larry Glenn McClure and Mary Zdunczyk McClure, 22nd district, $230,000;
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Romulo De Lima and Leonice Pereira, 3rd district, $120,000;
Art-N-Stone to Art-N-Stone, LLC, 6th district, no value listed;
Mary Nell Denning and Ted G. Hensley to Douglas L. DeBusk and wife, Christy A. DeBusk, 9th district, $185,000;
Melissa Marcou to Charles Barnes, 8th district, $50,000;
Ricky Shepherd, trustee of the Wayne W. Hartman revocable living trust, to John Ford, trustee of the Kellie Ford trust, 8th district, no value listed;
Sammy Brooks to Woodrow Brian Hixson and wife, Amanda L. Hixson, 3rd district, $345,000;
Gary Frank Germany to Susan Robinson Stamey, 23rd district, $695,000;
Betty L. McKinney, Peggy A. Stills, and Amy A. Devotie to Shepherd Enterprises, LLC, 23rd district, $130,000;
Marsha Ann Parkins to Carl Barker and wife, Cynthia Ann Barker, 22nd district, $335,000;
Bryar J. Wilson to Hayden Johnston and Miles Kilday, 19th district, $116,000;
Feb. 14
Sherry A. Cutshall to William Daniel Wirt, 8th district, $70,000;
Eric Alan Richardson and wife, Tamara Richardson, to Katelyn Madon and husband, Chandler Richardson, 17th district, $35,000;
Robert Lowell Bailey and Carla Sue Bailey, trustees of the Robert and Carla Bailey living trust, to East McKee Property LLC, 10th district, $215,000;
Robert Allen Buckles II and Amanda Rose Buckles to Douglas B. Fezell, 10th district, $92,500;
Timothy R. Cross and wife, Wendy S. Cross, and Donna J. Daniels to Thomas Edward Flynn and Laurie Watson Flynn, 1st district, $445,000;
Lyn P. Foley to James Kenner Price, subject to a life estate, 23rd district, no value listed;
Lyn P. Foley to James Kenner Price, subject to a life estate, 23rd district, no value listed;
Ervin A. Slemp to Jennifer Rzanca, 11th district, $30,000;
Michael Zink to Kyla J. Howard and Dylan J. Dechent, 10th district, $217,000;
Feb. 15
Margie Gunter to Jessica Starnes Morrison, subject to a life estate, 11th district, no value listed;
Jimmy Lawson Gunter to Jeffery Allen Gunter, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Jimmy L. Gunter and wife, Margie C. Gunter, to Anthony Jacob Taylor, subject to a life estate, 11th district, no value listed;
William Mitchell and wife, Ethel Faye Mitchell, to Terrence William Mitchell, 14th district, $75,000;
Leonard Associates, LLC, to Robert K. Leonard, William Watson Leonard, and Ivy M. Leonard, 10th district, no value listed;
Robert K. Leonard, William Watson Leonard, and Ivy M. Leonard to Quad L. Partnership, 10th district, no value listed;
Todd Cutshaw to Bryce Neuman and Elizabeth Purdy, 18th district, $30,000;
Hubert Franklin Ottinger and wife, Harlene Ottinger, to Hubert Franklin Ottinger Jr. and wife, Deanna Ottinger, 25th district, $317,000;
SVCN 2 LLC to SVC ABS LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Tina Leann Bird to Herbert King and wife, Melva King, 10th district, $10,000;
Nedra S. Armstrong, Timothy Lynn Armstrong and Scott A. Armstrong to Phillip England, 15th and 20th district, $9,000;
Lori Smith to Trent Smith, 8th district, no value listed;
Lori Smith to Trent Smith, 8th district, no value listed;
Lori Smith to Trent Smith, 8th district, no value listed;
Lori Smith to Trent Smith, 8th district, no value listed;
Lori Smith to Trent Smith, 8th district, no value listed;
Lori Smith to Trent Smith, 8th district, no value listed;
Rocky L. Rhoton and wife, Brenna P. Rhoton, to Tommy L. Smith and Cassondra R. Smith, 11th district, $55,000;
Justin Matthews and wife, Michelle Matthews, to Daniel Richard Campisi and wife, Norma Campisi, and Kayla Noble and husband, Eric Noble, and Helene Campisi and husband, Richard Cammpisi, 15th district, $128,000;
Feb. 16
Timothy Corliss to Peter Speck, 10th district, $45,900;
Dawn Landis to Billy Neil Ramseur and Deanna Lee Ramseur, 15th district, $89,000;
Heartland Real Estate Team, LLC, to CMH Homes, Inc., 22nd district, $23,900;
Janet Stamper and husband, Joel Stamper, to Billy Stamper, 2nd district, no value listed;
David Coggins and Lori Coggins to Robert Coggins, William Coggins, John Coggins and Rachel Peterson, 13th district, no value listed;
James D. Walker to James Dustin Ricker, 22nd district, no value listed;
Raymond Walker and wife, Julie L. Walker, to Deana Valenzuela and Randy Stutes, 6th district, $10;