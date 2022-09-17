The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Aug. 19-25.
Aug. 19
Darrell Stills and wife, Joyce Stills, to Kayley Leann Stills and Sierra Nicole Stills, subject to a life estate, 23rd district, no value listed;
John R. Carter to Cody Ethan Philpot and wife, Emily Alexandria Philpot, and Angela Carter, 7th district, $199,900;
Martha Massengill Bachman and Clemmer Family limited partnership, to Donald P. Evans and Mary B. Evans, 1st district, $1,600;
Becky (Dunn) Miller, personal representative of the estate of Billy Fred Dearstone, to Michelle McNutt and Matthew Eric Phillips, 8th district, no value listed;
Lisa L. Ricker and husband, Chris Ricker, to Lisa L. Ricker and Chris Ricker, 13th district, no value listed;
John Darnell and Junior Darnell, co-executors of the estate of Edward Leonard Darnell, to Alonzo J. Bird Jr., 2nd district, $60,000;
John Darnell and Junior Darnell, co-executors of the estate of Edward Leonard Darnell, to Donald Stills and wife, Theresa Stills, 2nd district, $70,500;
Theodore B. Smith to Theodore B. Smith and wife, Patricia Lynn Smith, 9th district, no value listed;
S/T Farms, Inc., to Carl C. Shelton and wife, Marie J. Shelton, 1st district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Burke Tyler Vander Lind, $22,000;
Burke Tyler Vander Lind to Goal Digger Investments, LLC, 16th district, $22,000;
Frederick Upp and wife, Sheri Upp, to Lee Simmons and wife, Stephanie Simmons, 18th district, $65,000;
David Greene and wife, Janis Greene, to Tracy A. Simmons and wife, Sandy L. Simmons, 20th district, $425,000;
Jimmy D. Coffey ad wife, Emma Coffey, to Angelina Antonette Carlucci, 10th district, $53,750;
Constance Elaine Shelton Brown and husband, Paul Brown, to Paul Brown and Connie Elaine Shelton, 9th district, no value listed;
Margaret Josephine Keith to Mary E. Taylor, 10th district, no value listed;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Rickie Ryan and wife, Jami Ryan, 19th district, $207,880;
William Daniel Wirt to Tanner O’Laughlin and wife, hayna O’Laughlin, 13th district, $187,500;
Catherine T. Wooten to Catherine T. Wooten, trustee of the Catherine Tucker Wooten revocable trust, 11th district, no value listed;
Douglas L. DeBusk and wife, Christy A. DeBusk, to Billy C. Broyles, 10th district, $440,000;
Betty Anne Solomon, trustee for the Carol Dean Solomon and Betty Anne Solomon revocable living trust, to Craig Easterly and wife, Heather L. Easterly, 8th district, $69,000;
Betty Anne Solomon, trustee for the Carol Dean Solomon and Betty Anne Solomon revocable living trust, to Eddie Yokley and wife, Carolun Yokley, 8th district, $21,000;
John A. Fisher, personal representative of the estate of John W. Fisher, and Anita Fisher, individually, to Peyton Garland and husband, Joshua Allen Garland, 22nd district, $300,000;
Aug. 22
Alvin Lee Hamlin to Rebecca Ball and Rochell Ball, 19th district, $179,900;
Stacy James Sullivan and Brandie Sullivan to Michael J. Basile and wife, Carol A. Basile, 9th district, $285,000;
Paul W. Voiles Jr. and wife, Janet D. Voiles, to Lynn Lamons, 23rd district, $10,000;
Paul W. Voiles Jr. and wife, Janet D. Voiles, to Lynn Lamons, 23rd district, $89,900;
Janice Lynn Southerland to James Keith Hooper and wife, Jacqueline Hooper, 13th district, $190,000;
William F. Clendenon and wife, Angelyn S. Clendenon, to Robert and Carla Bailey trust, 10th district, $85,000;
Keith A. Harrison and wife, Alisa Harrison, and James M. Davis and wife, Susan E. Davis, to Collin J. Compton and wife, Amber L. Compton, and Marcey Compton, 9th district, $156,000;
Gregory L. Schnautz to Robert Vanderwege and Marion Kersting, 4th district, $75,000;
Wlwood E. Swank and Gaynelle A. Swank to Travis S. Swank and wife, Abigail S. Swank, 5th district, no value listed;
Ronald D. Ball and wife, Melonie D. Ball, to Ronald D. Ball and wife, Melonie D. Ball, 22nd district, no value listed;
Love My Home, LLC, to Floyd E. Milner and Salina Mae Milner, 10th district, $110,000;
Michael G. Leonard and wife, Nancy Leonard, to Paul Barron, 2nd district, no value listed;
Duane L. Swarts to Brenda L. Swarts, 20th district, no value listed;
Elizabeth Renee Norton to Samuel Robert Ledford, 22nd district, no value listed;
Michael Davis Cooper and wife, Joette R. Cooper, to Benjamin M. Cooper and wife, Aryn G. Cooper, 10th district, no value listed;
Aug. 23
Madison Leigh Rambo to Wendell A. Rambo, 22nd district, $50,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Margaret Kay Norton, 1st district, $19,800;
Barbara Ann Peters to Margaret Kay Norton, 1st district, $8,000;
Jamie Lee Parton and Loretta Pearl Parton, to Brett James Pollock and Anna Mercier, 13th district, $199,000;
Kacie Renee Gardner to Paula Porter, 23rd district, $284,500;
Sharon A. Moore to William Drew Price and Brittney Nicole Price, 1st district, $59,000;
John R. Carter Sr. to Sean D. Arnold and wife, Elizabeth L. Arnold, 23rd district, $185,000;
Evelyn English and husband, Dale Hensley, to Ann Marie Peetz, 14th district, $3,400;
Charlotte C. Carpenter to Charles Nichols, 1st district, $28,000;
Amanda R. Williams Hensley and husband, Benjamin S. Hensley, to Home Plate Properties, LLC, 10th district, $135,000;
Charlotte L. Robinette to Teresa Ann Manske, 23rd district, $1;
Christopher D. Robinson and wife, Joanne E. Robinson, to Alexander W. Dulaney and Patrick H. Taylr, 10th district, $650,000;
Aimee Davis to Fred N. Davis, 6th district, no value listed;
Bradley Lowe, Jeffrey T. Lowe and Terri Aiken to Joshua Hicks and Della Hicks, 19th district, $95,000;
Aug. 24
K. Kidwell King Jr., personal representative with will annexed of the estate of Tommy Roger Blake, to Roger Blake and Penny Reaves, 2nd district, $121,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Laura Evelyn Samples, 1st district, $19,000;
BiLl Kalvaitis and Eric Kalvaitis to Virginia McBee, 24th district, no value listed;
Robert E. Windham and wife, Janice M. Windham, to Robert E. Windham and Janice M. Windham, co-trustees of the Robert E. Windham and Janice M. Windham revocable living trust, 24th district, $10;
Cellynn Filarelli, successor trustee of the Barbara Anne R. Miller revocable living trust, to Walter T. Vann Allan and Travis Van Allan, 10th district, $127,000;
Pamela D. Arrowood (Hudson) to William Ray Arrowood, 12th district, $28,700;
Aug. 25
Jeremy E. Arnall and wife, Tina M. Arnall, to Ronnie G. Seals Jr. and wife, Valerie P. Seals, 22nd district, $649,900;
Kevin William Woodby and Terry Lee Woodby Jr. to Marion Woodby and wife, Jean Anne Woodby, 1st district, no value listed;
Jason R. Brandon and Susan B. Brandon to Jason R. Brandon, 11th district, no value listed;
Jason R. Brandon and Susan B. Brandon to Jason R. Brandon, 11th district, no value listed;
Jason R. Brandon and Susan B. Brandon to Jason R. Brandon, 16th district, no value listed;
Jason R. Brandon and Susan B. Brandon to Jason R. Brandon, 16th district, no value listed;
Jason R. Brandon and Susan B. Brandon to Jason R. Brandon, 16th district, no value listed;
Jason R. Brandon and Susan B. Brandon to Jason R. Brandon, 11th district, no value listed;
Jason R. Brandon and Susan B. Brandon to Jason R. Brandon, 17th district, no value listed;
Jason R. Brandon and Susan B. Brandon to Jason R. Brandon, 11th district, no value listed;
Jason R. Brandon and Susan B. Brandon to Jason R. Brandon, 11th district, no value listed;
Jason R. Brandon and Susan B. Brandon to Jason R. Brandon, 11th district, no value listed;
Jason R. Brandon and Susan B. Brandon to Jason R. Brandon, 11th district, no value listed;
The Development Group, Inc., to Justin York, 10th district, $3,000;
The Development Group, Inc., to Soledad Seely, 10th district, $3,100;
Fred Matthews to Kimberly Matthews, subject to a life estate, 12th district, no value listed;
Fred Ira Baker IV, executor of the estate of Fred Ira Baker III, to Fred Ira Baker IV and Melissa Jane Malone, 23rd district, no value listed;
Adam Shelton to Travis Wayne Chapman and wife, Rachael Lee Chapman, 20th district, $305,000;
Danny Boles to MIHAN 2022 Inc., 23rd district, $95,000;