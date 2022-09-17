The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Aug. 26-Sept. 1.
Aug. 26
Shawn M. Hawbaker to David Hawbaker, 16th district, no value listed;
Lawrence Seaton, Barbara Seaton Payne, Vickie Taylor, administrator of the estate of Joyce Seaton Whiloit, Mickey Lawery and Jessee Dean Lowery, sole heirs-at-law of Maxine Lowery, and Ricky Seaton and Debbie Lucas, sole heirs-at-law of Joe B. Seaton, and Vickie J. Taylor, administratrix of the estate of Linton B. Seaton, to Carl Rowe, and Gary Rowe and wife, Theresa Rowe 18th district, $349,900;
Joesph Alan Laughters and Mark Laughters to Brian Rogers and wife, Gail Rogers, 9th district, $185,000;
Bill L. Bowers to Kathy Hobb and Russell Bowers, 18th district, $1;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Eugene Keister and Paula Dian Keister, 14th district, $300,000;
Paul Dailey and wife, Courtney Dailey, to Steven L. Kauffman and Nancy F. Kauffman, 24th district, $25,000;
Jonathan D. Fair to Jonathan D. Fair and wife, April Nicole Fair, 10th district, no value listed;
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, to Shelton Brothers LLC, 9th district, $94,500;
David Joly to William Ray Watson Updegrove Jr. and Kiana Gayle Epperson, 13th district, $225,650;
Mary Miler and husband, Victor Dewey Miller, to Matthew Oram and Tanya Oram, 20th district, $140,000;
Logan D. Ricker to Billy Ottinger and wife, Andrea Ottinger, 3rd district, $27,500;
Cheryl Banks to Adventure From Home, Inc., 14th district, $80,000;
Jackie L. Beard to Robert F. Mohr and Beverly Mohr, 17th district, $185,000;
Beverly Richards Odom to Beverly Richards Odom and john David Odom, 8th district, no value listed;
Donna J. Daniels to Scott Haygood and Rachel Haygood, 13th district, $315,000;
Shelby Herndon to CMH Homes, Inc., 19th district, $10,000;
Donna Fillers to Jarrod Crum and wife, Ling Su Crum, 13th district, $4,900;
Kelly L. Dunbar to Kayla B. Cummings, 14th district, $211,000;
Laura Furches, sole heir-at-law of Doug Furches, to Sara M. Furches, 1st district, $116,000;
Arlene J. Downing to Anthony G. Marrone, 14th district, no value listed;
Michael Lynn Hoard Jr. and wife, Tracy Hoard, to Alan P. Solomon, 19th district, $110,000;
Donna Faye Graham to William Benjamin Graham, 11th district, no value listed;
Karen A. DeWitt to Maryann Etheridge, 13th district, $475,000;
MKA Greeneville, LLC, to AVE Greeneville, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Aug 29
Southern Note Holdings, LLC, to Tyler E. Trombley and wife, Ashley Trombley, 10th district, $126,000;
Linda Sue Lloyd to David Yokley and Linda Sue Lloyd, 1st district, no value listed;
Scotty L. Ridley to Aaron Dakota Fillers, 6th district, $103,552;
Edward & Larimore, LLC, to Billy C. Broyles Jr. and wife, Nancy A. Broyles, 10th district, $1,025,000;
Jeffrey Neas, executor of the estate of Eva L. Neas, and Jeffrey Neas, individually, to Kara R. Martin Aubry and Lisa Aubry, 13th district, $298,900;
Dylan Esau Babb to Dutsin M. Babb, subject to a life estate, 14th district, no value listed;
White Wine Properties, LLC, to Dustin Woodby, 4th district, $50,000;
Dale Barnes to Matthew Duncan, 2nd district, $100,000;
Becky Brown to Patty Thornton, 1st district, $7,000;
Matthew Baines to Oscar Ortega Cisneros Jr. and wife, Brandy K. Cisneros, 22nd district, $239,000;
Lee R. House, trustee of the House Freedom 2004 living trust, to Joseph A. Tadlock and Sharon L. Tadlock, 10th district, $299,000;
Garry W. Porter to Mary Helen Porter, 12th district, no value listed;
Betty Roberts Bird to Tony A. Bird and Betty R. Bird, trustees of the Bird Family community property trust, 25th district, no value listed;
Aug. 30
Jeremy E. Seaton to Eric J. Seaton and Ericka S. Seaton, 25th district, no value listed;
Clifford E. Norte and wife, Susan W. Norte, to Vincent A. Shursky and wife, Susanne M. Shursky, and Andrew Shursky and Nicholas Shursky, 24th district, $150,000;
Carolyn A. Gunter to Keith Liebermand and wife, Belinda Renee Lieberman Wilson, 1st district, $55,000;
Carolyn A. Gunter to Keith Liebermand and wife, Belinda Renee Lieberman Wilson, 1st district, $69,850;
John C. Young to Matthew J. Komertz and wife, Heidi L. Komertz, 22nd district, $330,000;
Jay Douglas Birdwell to John P. Allen and wife, Barbara A. Allen, 3rd district, no value listed;
Glenn Allen Peters, Stephanie Peters Curde and Michael A. Peters to Clinton L. Roberts and wife, Lisa J. Roberts, 15th district, $42,000;
Fred Matthew Campbell and wife, Sharon Kay Campbell, to Darrell Roger Gaskins and wife, Pamela A. Gaskins, 10th district, $825,000;
Cobble Rentals to Martin W. Malone and wife, Elizabeth P. Malone, 13th district, $5,000;
S.L. Baker to CMH Homes, Inc., 9th district, $35,000;
Hadley Carter and wife, Shirley Carter, to Kimberly Flynn, 5th district, $54,000;
Reta Pirozzoli to Hector Avila and Bobbie Delanoy, 15th district, $39,000;
James Simpson and wife, Clara Ethel Simpson, to Belinda Caballero Montecillo, 9th district, $239,900;
Anne Nance to Eric C. Thomas and wife, Haymie Lee Thomas, 6th district, $222,500;
Donald R. Ricker and Sandra Link Ricker to Scott A. Farmer and Denise M. Farmer, 22nd district, $675,000;
Sara M. Furches to Sara M. Furches and Jedidiah D. Cavin, 1st district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court for the estate of David Lee Arrington, to Krzysztof Ospelt, 2nd district, $56,000;
Bobby G. Weems and wife, Lois Weems, to Rebecca Weems Johnson and husband, David Wayne Johnson, subject to a life estate, 18th district, $72,199;
Donnie Brooks to Christopher Merkel and wife, Kelly Merkel, 13th district, $120,000;
Greeneville Church of Christ, Inc., to Thacker Investments, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Thacker Investments, LLC, to Walters State Community College Foundation, 10th district, no value listed;
Sept. 1
Kevin Ray Miller to Melissa D. Miller, 23rd district, $54,000;
Lonnie R. Nelson and wife, Nancy J. Nelson, to Ricky Rightmyer and wife, Jennifer Rightmyer, 2nd district, $300,000;
Alex M. Salem and wife, Kendra S. Salem, to Naomi M. Kozak, 13th district, $216,000;
Carol G. Starke to Aaron M. Stenger and wife, Rachel Stenger, 17th district, $290,000;
Kasey Johnson to Daniel Lynn Ball, 19th district, $8,000;
Brent T. Woolsey, substitute trustee, to Larry H. Jones, 10th district, $10;
Sonia Crisp to Mike Girard and Tennessee Homes Construction, LLC, 14th district, $150,000;
Brent A. Ricker and wife, Jordyn Ricker, to Roger Lee Lowe and wife, June Lynn Lowe, 15th district, $185,000;
Kenneth R. Morgan and John David Snider to Robin Renee Gray, 10th district, no value listed;
John David Snider to Robin Gray, 9th district, no value listed;
Charlotte Darnell Livingston to Donald Stills and wife, Theresa Stills, 2nd district, $30,000;
Doris Davis to Jeff Roderick and wife, Jennifer Roderick, 3rd district, no value listed;
Sarah Shaw and husband, Jordan Shaw, to Chris Baker and wife, Diane Baker, 2nd district, $363,800;
George Vestal Anderson to Marsha Gail Anderson, 4th district, no value listed;
Leslie Alison Davis-Waddle, executrix of the estate of James Brian Davis, to Leslie Alison Davis, 22nd district, $65,000;
Donna Marie Powell, Sarah Elizabeth Light and Amanda Leigh Williams to Paul K. Vale, 16th district, $5,500;
Jonathan Jackson to Donald G. McNeese and wife, Linda S. McNeese, 1st district, $31,000;
Unaka Company, Inc., to The Round Table Offices, 10th district, $650,000;
Unaka Company, Inc., d/b/a Round Table Offices, to Douglas L. DeBusk and wife, Christy A. DeBusk, 10th district, $130,000;
Round Table Offfices, LLC, to Brandon C. Hull and Douglas L. DeBusk, 10th district, $70,000;
Terry R. Miles to Deborah K. Meade, 23rd district, no value listed;
Mark R. Williams and Johnny C. Hutton to William Wirt, 10th district, $50,000;
Russell A. Johnson and wife, Cary T. Johnson, to Richard M. Williams and wife, Rebekah L. Williams, 5th district, $542,000;
Sharon Barbara Shepherd to Brenda Boyd Yost, 20th district, no value listed;
Michael Reed and Jimmy Reed to Roger Reed and wife, Tina Reed, 15th district, no value listed;
Linda Sample to Darla G. Lane and Timothy James Lane, 10th district, $260,000;
Bryan G. Englehardt and wife, Sherry Englehardt, to Kelly Borden, 10th district, $150,000;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Marcin D. Maleszka, 22nd district, $235,000;
Neal Ray Parker and Ginger Ray Parker to Kristin Paroskie and David Paroskie, 24th district, $665,000;
Cynthia Ann Taylor to Sandra Lea (Taylor) Bullington, 10th district, no value listed;
Paul D. Ellis, executor of the estate of John C. Ellis, to John Griffin Ellis, Paul D. Ellis, custodian for Haden Devere Ellis, and David L. Ellis, custodian for Joh Dolen Lassiter Elis, 11th district, no value listed;
Gary V. Light and wife, Debbie Light, to Jason Pinckney and wife, Heather Pinckney, 11th district, $515,000;
Frances Lee Johnson to Rachel Fortner, 19th district, no value listed;
Arlie Hughes to Charles Wells, 13th district, $120,700;
Zachary Smith and wife, Shelly Smith, to Lester W. Ramsey, trustee of the Lester W. Ramsey living trust, 2nd district, $40,000;
Stacy Denton Key to Sierra Nicole Colby and Joseph Truitt Colby, 8th district, no value listed;
Stephanie Mundy Self, trustee of the 612 trust, to David Brooks and wife, Holly Brooks, 9th district, $1,105,000;
John Huffine and Karen Huffine to Michael Gerard Jager II and Stella Marie Jager, 10th district, $150,000;