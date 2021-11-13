The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Aug. 9-16.
Aug. 9
Angela L. Hatfield to Thomas Joseph Duguay and wife, Amanda Duguay, ant Billy E. Hatfield, 12th district, $200,000;
Ann Smith to Richard Eugene Davenport and wife, Raoxanne Davenport, 11th district, $37,500;
Cassi Lynn Ricker, Jennifer Nicole Ricker, Lindsey Renee Self ,and Lindsey Renee Self, personal representative of the estate of Karen Ann Ricker, to James A. Smith and wife, Susan Soule-Smith, 22nd district, $250,000;
Kelle B. Lowery to Jessie R. Lowery, 23rd district, no value listed;
Bobby Lynn Johnson and wife, Mary Colllins Johnson, to Nicholas A. Fillers and wife, Amee L. Fillers, 10th district, $150,000;
Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, to Victoria Suzann Foster, 8th district, $134,000;
Sherree Gwen Cutshall Carter, Jerrie Deann Cutshall Swatzell and Terry Lynn Cutshall, co-executors of the last will and testament of Wayne Charles Cutshall, to Elmer Vernon Smith Jr., 14th district, $22,000;
Aug. 10
Thomas R. Haney II to Harley Nicole Haney, 14th district, no value listed;
Thomas R. Haney II to Landon Christopher Haney, 14th district, no value listed;
Larry Morelock to Jessica Lynn Johnson, 17th district, $63,830;
Julie Hall Doherty to Nikolay Abrosikov, 11th district, $375,000;
Deborah Belitz Pafford to Deborah Belitz Pafford and Michael T. Boyd, 6th district, no value listed;
Adam McHan to Katlyn E. Batts and husband, Devin E. Batts, 10th district, $205,000;
David Raith and Elizabeth Raith to Erin Renea Owens and husband, David Thomas Gonzalez, 10th district, $280,000;
Alton Bradley and wife, Marjorie Bradley, to Thomas Brandon and Flint H. Carter, 10th district, $69,000;
Shale Farms, LLC, to Tina M. Diaz, 4th district, $60.000;
Tonya Marshall and Marty Harrison to Lisa Ann Putnam and husband, Paul Frederick Putnam, 6th district, $83,500;
James Rodriquez and Linda King to Kelly Johnson and husband Benjamin Johnson, 12th district, $600,000;
Brenda Weems and Christina Yvonne Malone to Robert Dale Hankins, 10th district, no value listed;
Richard H. Vaughn II to Kathy Henry, 9th district, $129,500;
Joyce Stills to Diana Hensley, 8th district, no value listed;
Jarrod R. Christensen and wife, Heidi Christensen, to John Thomas Gerhardt and Jennifer Colleen Gerhardt, 16th district, $435,000;
Ballick Properties, LLC, to Joshua Michael Wilson and Morgan Gwen Wilson, 10th district, $180,000;
James D. Hetrick to Mary Christine Rose, 2nd district, no value listed;
F. Burt Madewell Jr. and wife, Terri L. Madewell, to David Durrua and wife, Jamie Durrua, 5th district, $215,000;
Aug. 11
Ronald R. Crum and Charles M. Hankins to Jimmie Dean Souza and wife, Debra Lynn Souza, 24th district, $297,000;
Beverly Fouse Lawrence to Michael D. Emerick and wife, Angel Emerick, 13th district, $269,000;
Lynda T. Maupin to Paul Maupin, 15th district, no value listed;
Lisa Barner to Randy Allen Barner and wife, Lisa M. Barner, 8th district, $85,000;
Dawn Landes to James Todd Croy, 7th district, $135,000;
John A. Lindsey Jr. to Jessica Evette Willett, 13th district, $120,000;
Eric S. Lester to Patrick D. Hinkle, 13th district, $65,000;
Lynn Johnson personal representative of the estate of Thomas Shawn Johnson, to Lisa Myers and Karl McPherson, 20th district, $140,000;
Brad Ellenburg to Jeffrey A. Cobble, trustee of the Daniel E. Hart and Nancy E. Hard irrevocable living trust, 10th district, $47,300;
Aug. 12
CMH Homes, Inc., to David A. Williams and Dawn Williams, 14th district, $265,000;
Derek Austin Hendricks to Chris Paul Vittetoe and Julie Renee Vittetoe, 1st district, $172,000;
Adam E. Liebers and Rachel L. Liebers to Dustin Gall and Patricia Gall, 15th district, $195,000;
Kim C. Miller to Steven C. Goad and wife, Kristie L. Goad, 24th district, $33,000;
Michelle Bowlin Courtney, Sheila Gann, and Raymond Bowlin, heirs-at-law of Sammy N. Bowlin, to Raymond Bowlin and wife, Christi Bolin, 4th district, no value listed;
David L. Jones and wife, Peggy Ann Jones, to Lucas Eugene Lamons and Nikesha Lesha Mathes, 23rd district, $300,000;
Tommy Kenyon, individually and personal representative of the estate of Bertha Sue Kenyon, and Christopher Kenyon and Tammy Francis, devisees under the last will and testament of Bertha Sue Kenyon, to Shawn Miller,1st district, $17,000
William Watson Leonard to Martha Ashley Leonard, 10th district, no value listed;
William Watson Leonard to Martha Ashley Leonard, 10th district, no value listed;
Martha Ashley Leonard to William Watson Leonard, 10th district, no value listed;
Martha Ashley Leonard to William Watson Leonard, 13th district, no value listed;
Darrin Waldkoetter and wife, Jennifer Waldkoetter, to JDW Farms LLC, 11th district, no value listed;
James G. Fugate and Kimberly D. Fugate to Glen Hills Utility District of Greene County, TN, 22nd district, $7,000;
Zoe A. Clevenger, Holly J. Hughes and Marlene Bollinger to Alan Thomas St. Cyr and Lucinda Louise St. Cyr, 7th district, $269,500;
George H. Seaton and Jo A. Seaton to Rebecca Marie Berry, 20th district, $69,900;
Larry H. Jones to Jordan D. Dugger, Seth L. Dugger and Emily R. Keene, 13th district, $161,000;
Aug. 13
Thomas S. Brooks and wife, Vivian S. Brooks, to Bradford James Pettit Jr. and wife, Melody L. Pettit, 10th district, $249,900;
Glenda E. Langworthy to Charles Leicester Higges Jr. and wife, Patricia Ann Higges, 3rd district, $13,000;
Christopher Gilbert to Jose Antonio Zapata Tovar and wife, Maria Margarita Jimenez, 13th district, $60,000;
Donald L. Wiggin and Jody Wiggin to Gerald Tweed and Shelly Tweed, 10th district, $359,900;
Beth Ann Poinsett Von Hagen and Richard J. Poinsett II, trustees of the Richard and Judith Poinsett living trust, to Beth Ann Poinsett Von Hagan and Richard J. Poinsett II, trustees of the survivor’s trust for Judith Poinsett, 1st district, no value listed;
Jordy R. Hall and Renee A. Hall to Jerry Lee Casdorph and Patricia Ann Cosdorph, 14th district, $133,000;
Tristan Sean-Melton and wife, Mariah F. Melton, to Cedrik Kessler and wife, Susanne Kessler, 10th district, $263,000;
Mitzi May Bright to Fred C. Foshee Jr. and Timothy E. Foshee, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Vicki Yvonne Kilday Campbell, personal representative of the last will and testament of Rebert Paul ‘Bud’ Kilday, to Krista Kirkpatrick, 14th district, $165,000;
Ricky Lynn Jackson, personal representative of the estate of Barbara Jean Johnson, to Ricky Lynn Jackson, 20th district, no value listed;
Kathy Clemmer to Tina W. Hemmrich and Kimberly Edwards, 2nd district, no value listed;
Scott A. Henry and wife, Jennifer Lynn Henry, to Rhonda Beth Andrews, 11th district, $135,000;
James W. Woods to Patrick William Prescott and wife, Brighton Aubry Prescott, 23rd district, $149,000;
Aug. 16
Philip L. Butterfield and wife, Joy E. Butterfield, to Ashley A. Alt, 25th district, 289,900;
Travis L. Cooter to Kevin Shelton, 10th district, $140,000;
Mitchell E. Ball to Elijah Massey, 15th district, $282,000;
Jonathon Michael Rogers to Kara Brooke Sexton Rogers, 10th district, no value listed;
Jonathon Michael Rogers to Kara Brook Sexton Rogers, 13th district, no value listed;
Kevin Ivey to Cody Ivey, 8th district, no value listed;
Cody Ivey to William Gudger, 8th district, $24,000;
Freta K. Knight to Alexander A. Valchuk and wife, Karen A. Valchuk, 13th district, $299,900;
Brenda Sue Campbell, personal representative of the estate of David Bradley Silver, to Sarah Naomi Graham, Belinda Sue Campbell and Bradley Silver, 3rd district, no value listed;
Joyce Kronberg, Charles Ricker, Robert Ricker and Anne Harrell to Amos L. Stoltzfus and wife, Priscilla S. Stoltzfus, 14th district, $550,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, special commissioner, to Holly R. Reece and Kyndal M. Reece, 14th district, $92,880;
Michael P. Russo and wife, Patricia Russo, to Shane R. Hite and wife, Stephanie R. Hite, 10th district, $110,000;
Naomi Gwinn and Kenneth Gwinn to Robert Gwinn, Jill Gwinn, Donna Harmon and Debbie Gwinn, 10th district, no value listed;
Roger Dale Myers, Revonda G. Kiker, Michael R. Looney and Wilma C. Shipley to Melissa C. Duff, 22nd district, no value listed;
Johnathan A. Jackson and Dana M. Jackson to Benjamin J. Hardison, 10th district, $260,000;
Mitchell Westmoreland and wife, Fawn Westmoreland, to Mallory R. Willson and husband Christopher W. Willson, Jr., 2nd district, $100,000;
William J. Tackett and wife, Charlotte Tackett, to Christopher Cox and Saundra F. Cox, 8th district, $95,000;
Sherree Gwen Cutshall Carter, Jerrie Deann Cutshall Swatzell and Terry Lynn Cutshall, co-executors of the last will and testament of Wayne Charles Cutshall, to Jackie Lee Southerland and wife, Martha Jane Southerland, 14th district, $640,000;
Chester Atkins and wife, Blanche Atkins, to Gary Lee Ramsey and wife, Bonnie Lou Ramsey, 19th district, $160,000;