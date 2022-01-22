The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Dec. 13-17.
Dec. 13
John L. Dusablon and Susan A. Dusablon to Malcolm G. Quincy Jr. and wife, Rhonda E. Quince, 17th district, $280,000;
Clear Recon, LLC, substitute trustee, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB,15th district, $137,358.69;
Karen June Kay to William M. Carroll and wife, Patsy F. Carroll, 14th district, $522,500;
Scott Jackson to Donald R. Robinson Jr. and wife, Elizabeth C. Robinson, 22nd district, $32,500;
Michael Harmon to David Lawicki, David Lawicki II and Stephen Lawicki, 13th district, $84,900;
Chad W. Beach to Highlands Property Group, LLC, 14th district, $80,000;
David C. Burger and wife, Isabel S. Burger, to Jaclyn C. Aiken, 15th district, $189,000;
Lowell Tate to Gloria Louise Miller Tate, 3rd district, no value listed;
Barbara B. Woods to Brian Scott Woods, subject to a life estate, 17th district, no value listed;
Jamison Pack, Partner of Snapstorage, to R&D Holdings, LLC, 10th district, $1525,000;
Daniel L. Caldwell and Amanda Caldwell to Terry N. Seay and Hope A. Seay, 13th district, $207,000;
Kayla Dawn Franklin to Derek Lynn Franklin, 23rd district, no value listed;
Lawrence C. McKnight and wife, Kathy McKnight, to Catherine Lindsay McKnight and mary Elizabeth McKnight, 20th district, $16,294;
Larry McKnight and wife, Kathy McKnight, to Catherine Lindsay McKnight and mary Elizabeth McKnight, 20th district, no value listed;
Larry McKnight and wife, Kathy McKnight, to Catherine Lindsay McKnight and mary Elizabeth McKnight, 20th district, no value listed;
Dec. 14
Rufus W. Weller and wife, Donna Weller, to Nolan Busby and wife, April Busby, 3rd district, $489,700;
William H. Jarvis to Brian Keith Way and wife, Melissa Kaye Way, 17th district, $159,900;
Robert Toccci and wife, Marie Tocci, to Paul Mitchell, 22nd district, $430,000;
Brittney D. Fortner Arrington to Regie Jones and wife, Jody Jones, 22nd district, $85,500;
Gordon L. Marsa and Lynette M. Marsa, trustees of the Marsa living trust, to Matthew Jonathan Herrera and wife, Nina Courtney Herrera, 9th district, $125,000;
Wanda Crum to Wilburn Excavating and Construction, LLC, 3rd district, $375,000;
Mary K. Bearden to Greeneville Federal Bank, FSB, 10th district, no value listed;
Susan Craig to Greeneville Federal Bank, FSB, 10th district, no value listed;
Maurice Yates III to Greeneville Federal Bank, FSB, 10th district, no value listed;
Nancy Maurene Yates to Greeneville Federal Bank, FSB, 10th district, no value listed;
David Andrew Franklin to David Jan Franklin, 25th district, no value listed;
Aaron C. Knob to Kimberly Burk, 13th district, $239,900;
Mark D. Edmonds, successor trustee under the will of William Everette Harrison, to Ayla Vale Manuel, 22nd district, no value listed;
Zackery Todd Neas to Josh Neas, 1st district, no value listed;
Auto Dealers Exchange of Memphis, LLC, to Farmlands, Inc., 17th district, $1,500,000;
Dec. 15
Sheila Dareen Walker Wolford, executrix of the estate of James E. Walker, to Sheila D. Wolford, 13th district, no value listed;
Daniel E. Morrow and Tonya Bonds-Morrow to Michael M. Bonds and Cynthia N. Bonds, 22nd district, no value listed;
William Davis Sr. and wife, Cindy Davis, to William A. Davis and Cynthia B. Davis, trustees of the Davis family trust, 24th district, no value listed;
Deborah Deoss Holcomb and husband, Marvin Kent Holcomb Jr., to Bryan T. Everhart and wife, Caitlyn M. Everhart, 10th district, $243,000;
William Ray McClain to Mark Alan McClain, 22nd district, no value listed;
Frederick David Cutshaw and wife, Carol Star Cutshaw, to Mark Alan McCain, 22nd district, no value listed;
Janice Louise Studebaker to Jordan L. Grant and Diane Grant, 7th district, $45,000;
Thomas Fletcher and wife, Erica Fletcher, to Kimberly Malone, 14th district, $56,565.17;
Glenda E. Langworthy to Noel Estrada Jr. and wife, Trisha A. Estrada, 3rd district, $103,680;
John L. Freshour and wife, Beverly K. Freshour, to Gary L. Tharp and wife, Susan R. Tharp, 13th district, $482,400;
Rex Ricker to Robert L. Bowlin Jr. and wife, Leilani M. Bowlin, 22nd district, $54,900;
Robert Nieman and wife, Dianne Nieman, to Daniel R. Mitchell and wife, Rachael L. Halapin, 3rd district, $242,500;
Brent A. Ricker ad Bronson M. Winters to Jacob McCall and wife, Paige Elizabeth McCall, 1st district, $283,300;
John M. Darnell and wife, Myra L. Darnell, to Devyn Darnell and wife, Kelsi Darnell, 18th district, no value listed;
Roman Barnes, successor trustee of the Jane Johnson Barnes family trust, to Roman Barnes, 3rd district, no value listed;
Dec. 16
Peggy Shelton to Hope M. Reynolds and husband, Stephen G. Reynolds, 2nd district, no value listed;
Lisa d. Hoffmann, personal representative of the estate of Laura D. Lawlis, to Troy A. Policky, 13th district, $459,900;
Joseph Paul McInturff and wife, Elizabeth Ann McInturff, to Thomas A. Walsh and wife, Kathleen Walsh, 10th district, $285,000;
Andra Renee Hayes to Ron McCoy, 15th district, $4,000;
Robert A. Sayne and John W. Sayne to Robert W. Sayne and John A. Sayne, 14th district, no value listed;
Nancy Babb Cox to Wilbur Ray Cox, 12th district, no value listed;
Tyler B. Ricker and wife, Callie B. Ricker, to John L. Freshour and wife, Beverly K. Freshour, 13th district, $40,000;
Eldon L. Duncan Jr. to Stanley D. Garrison and wife, Patricia R. Garrison, 10th district, $150,000;
John S. Shanks and wife, Janice Shanks, to Eddie L. Brown and wife, Kimberly M. Brown, 15th district, $181,637.40;
Jack A. Cain and wife, Carmen J. Cain, to Phil A. Thompson and Patricia Diane Debruhl, 9th district, $205,000;
Carolyn Cooter, Jimmie McAmis and Marvin McAmis to Richard Allen Cutshall and Adrian Michelle Cutshall, 12th district, $67,000;
Donald Edwin Claiborne and wife, Cleva Brock Claiborne, to Samantha Clark and Jonathan Laws, 24th district, $49,900;
Alvin Cogburn and wife, Nancy Cogburn, to Joshua Nanns and Stephanie Nanns, 1st district, $215,000;
Dec. 17
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, substitute trustee, to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, 10th district, $190,300;
AHC Holdings, Inc., to NVA RE, LLC, 13th district, $1,820,000;
Debra Ann Baxley Bullard, Charles Randy Baxley and Jeannie Louise Baxley Cutshaw to Skye Alyssa Lyttle and Christopher Lytle, 10th district, $148,000;
Donald E. Johnson Jr. to Stacie A. Johnson, 1st district, no value listed;
Rex Ricker to Jody Fox, 22nd district, $26,000;
Jerry D. Wills, Kathy R. Hoard and John S. Moorehead, co-executors of the estate of Juanita Wills, to Tanya Hankins, Shandy Hankins, Shane Hankins, Ashley Hankins and Amber Akins, 8th district, no value listed
James M. Hughes to David Giglia and wife, Joan B. Giglia, 13th district, $475,000;
Keith McAmis and Jan McAmis Kiker, to Christopher M. Stone and wife, Katherine D. Stone, 16th district, $17,033;
Johnny McAmis, Keith L. Mcamis and Jan McAmis Kiker to Christopher M. Stone and wife, Katherine D. Stone, 16th district, $82,967;
Shirley Campbell to Martha A. Virgil, 10th district, $30,000;
Craig A. Lawson and Leanna N. Lawson to David Svehelka and wife, Hana Malikova, 17th district, $155,000;
B. Louise Smith to Greene County Storage, 23rd district, $6,500;
Bob Baird to Greene County Storage, 8th district, $125,000;
Tanya Hankins, Shandy Hankins, Shane Hankins, Ashley Hankins and Amber Akens to Vickie Landers and Ben O. Greer, 8th district, $25,000;
Dennis Stuller and wife, Conceicao Stuller to Paul Joseph Geary and wife, Janina A. Geary, 12th district, $780,000;
Old Republic National Title Insurance Company to Bob Baird, 8th district, $75,000;
Bob Baird to Michael Guidry and wife, Terresa Guidry, 8th district, no value listed;
Mary K. Dodson and husband, Rodney A. Dodson, to Brian Stroud and wife, Cherri Stroud, 6th district, $360,000;
William T. Pruitt and wife, Karen Pruitt, to Kirsten Cansler, 23rd district, no value listed;
Garrett Justin Aldridge and wife, Carrie Lynn Aldridge, to Bobby C. Lewis Jr. and Brenda T. Lewis, trustees of the Lewis revocable living trust, 11th district, $40,000;
Nichole Jacobs to Kadron Bullington, 4th district, $24,900;
Leanna Harrison to Charles Alexander Story and Nikki Denis Shipley, 10th district, $168,000;
Jerry D. Wills, Kathy R. Hoard and John S. Moorehead, co-executors of the estate of Juanita Wills, to Ronnie Hoard and wife, Kathy R. Hoard, 12th district, $18,000;
Jerry D. Wills, Kathy R. Hoard and John S. Moorehead, co-executors of the estate of Juanita Wills, to Ronnie Hoard and wife, Kathy R. Hoard, 12th district, $8,000;
Heidi Wilder, trustee of the Hiedi Wilder revocable trust, to Sharon A. Hatch, 20th district, $650,000;
Steve Sayler, personal representative of the estate of Norma O. Saler, and devisee under the last will and testament of Norma O. Sayler, Gregg Sayler, Jonah Saler and Justin Sayler, to Jeffrey Hunt and Jennifer Colehamer, 13th district, $260,000;
Judy L. Johnson and Donna L. Dietzman to David Paul Dunbar and Chantelle Chasity Dunbar, 1st district, $35,000;17