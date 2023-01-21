The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger for Dec. 28-Jan. 6.
Dec. 28
NVA RE, LLC, to Realty Income Properties 26, LLC, 13th district, $1,857,880;
Marie L. Hicks to George W. Putman and wife, Elissa Beth Putnam, 3rd district, $235,000;
Michael Kilgore to Corbin Glen Neas and wife, Jessica Clorinda Neas, 3rd district, $425,000;
Vance A. Walker and wife, Madge B. Walker, to Marchetta A. Tench and husband, Michael E. Tench, 10th district, $129,000;
Darvin B. Crum and Ronald G. Crum, co-personal representatives of the estate of Celia Ann Crum, to Samuel O. Lee and wife, Nichole R. Lee, 18th district, $299,999;
Dorothy R. Jones and Christopher W. Jones to Cory Scott McGlothin and Sierra Nicole McGlothin, 18th district, $513,250;
Diana Brooks to Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, 19th district, $220,000;
Rebecca Ann Allen to Jason Daugherty and Cindee Daugherty, 10th district, $30,000;
Leonard and Hull to Store Master Funding XVII, LLC, 10th district, $4,228,136;
Amber Renee Brobeck to Alexus Breann Gibson, 10th district, $205,000;
William Muhlhahn to William Muhlhahn and wife, Kema Denise Muhlhahn, 20th district, no value listed;
Carol Ann Aesque to Tracey Dillon Parker and Taylor Brooke Trent Parker, 7th district, $8,600;
Dec. 29
Amanda Goforth Johnson, Kasi Roberta Goforth, and Spencer Dale Goforth to Tracey Dillon Parker and Christian Wayne Green, 19th district, $5,100;
P&S Rental Properties to LoveM LLC and Minaben Babubhai Patel, 1st district, no value listed;
Robert E. Purgason and wife, Marsha Purgason, to Brett Nelson Purgason, 23rd district, no value listed;
Jeffrey Bullock, executor of the estate of Henry Lee Bullock, to James K. Ward, 10th district, $90,000;
Brad Key and wife, Christie Key, to Goal Digger Investments LLC, 8th district, $100,000;
Frank E. Underhill III to Chesser Farms, LLC, 1st district, no value listed;
Evelyn Joyce Wilburn to James A. Wilburn, 10th district, no value listed;
Ricky Allen Earley to Wilma Strong and husband, Carl Strong, 1st district, $68,200;
Sandra Lea (Taylor) Bullington to Rachel A. Lawson, 10th district, $490,000;
Allene Swinney to John Wayne Swinney, 15th district, $10;
Janice Knudson and Philip Knudson to Donald Travis Hardwick and Tristan Anne Tarantino, 13th district, $25,000;
Robert Christopher Seay, Misty Seay Sharpe and Leslie Michele Ealey to Michael Shane Barrett, 23rd district, $70,000;
Lindsey Cutshaw to Derick Eugene Howlett and Brianna Lynn Laws, 10th district, $240,000;
Jerry Thomas, d/b/a The Haven Group, to James Boles, 22nd district, $8,500;
Trent Taylor to Grant D. Cody, 23rd district, $18,000;
LLEM Corp Inc. to Mountain Peak Properties, LLC, 2nd district, no value listed;
Jerry A. Love, co-trustee of the Elizabeth C. Love living trust, to Randall Swinney, 14th district, $15,000;
Rhonda Hensley to Timothy A. Stubbs, 1st district, $40,000;
Timothy J. Height to Brian D. Layell and wife, Kristal Layell, 6th district, $200,000;
Kenith Brown to Larry Ledford, 20th district, $10,500;
Crazy Good Homes, LLC, to James Thomas Cartica Sr. and Sandra Cartica, 18th district, $175,000;
Travis William Wiggin and wife, Victoria K. Wiggins, to Scott A. Grant and wife, Lynn Marie Grant, 16th district, $575,000;
Anna C. Bishop and Robert Bryan Bishop to Anna C. Bishop and Robert Bryan Bishop, 11th district, no value listed;
Jan. 3
U.S. Bank National Association to Floki Five, LLC, 13th district, $115,000;
John S. Waddle Jr. and Shane Waddle, individually, and John S. Waddle, trustee of the Mary B. Waddle testamentary trust, and John S. Waddle Jr., trustee of the testamentary trust for John S. Waddle, to Jerrel W. Smith, 13th district, $120,000;
Marilyn Colyer Neece, Gwendolyn D. Colyer Rader, Christina Rochelle Gaby and Aaron Roger Colyer to Eric A. Hall and wife, Amy Hall, 5th district, $176,000;
Rena Sexton to Clifford Norte and wife, Susan Norte, 14th district, $105,000;
Paul S. Alcott and wife, Linda E. Alcott, to Brian Alcott, subject to a life estate, and David Douglas and Sierra Alcott, 9th district, no value listed;
Leanna Marshall to Cheyenne Paige Brown, 8th district, $153,900;
Willard Haston Jr., Timothy H. Haston, James W. Haston and David L. Haston, heirs-at-law of Freda B. Haston, to Diana L. Carlyle, 20th district, no value listed;
Kourtney lace Davis and husband, Tony Wayne Davis Jr., to James Ostrow and wife, Lisa M. Ostrow, 13th district, $443,900;
Steve Banks, executor of the estate of Jo-Ann Whittenburg, and Steve Banks, individually, to Eric A. Hall and wife, Amy Hall, 5th district, $26,000;
Terri Malone to Yolanda Babb, 1st district, no value listed;
Jan. 4
Dyer Hollow Road A.B.C. Land Trust to Amy Day, 6th district, $36,000;
Richard A. Jones to Wanda B. Herring, 23rd district, $34,900;
Coy Hinkle and Fay Hinkle, trustees of the Coy and Fay Hinkle living trust, to Shannon Hinkle, 19th district, no value listed;
Wilson & Associates, successor trustee, to Charlie A. Rowe, 3rd district, $42,000;
Irene L. Schultz, Denise I. Schultz, and Susan M. Rhodes to Irene L. Schultz, Denise I. Schultz, and Susan M. Rhodes, 23rd district, no value listed;
Stephen Mark Freshour and Casey Lunn Freshour to John Dawes and Julie A. Dawes, 10th district, $370,000;
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., substitute trustee, to John R. Carter, 16th district, $26,000;
Jan. 5
Billy Stamper to Michael C. Miller, 2nd district, $145,000;
Curtis Myers and wife, Pamela Myers, to Dudley Myers and wife, Robyn Myers, 22nd district, no value listed;
Curtis Myers and wife, Pamela Myers, to Dudley Myers and wife, Robyn Myers, 22nd district, no value listed;
Linda Caraway to Ramiro A. Mejia-Ramirez, 6th district, $169,987;
Sherry Myers and Donna S. Parise to Robert J. Myers, 16th district, $240,000;
John Dathen Lawson and wife, Virginia L. Lawson, to Nancy G. Lewis, 14th district, $219,900;
Larry Duke to Bryan Susong, 3rd district, $25,000;
Daniel Ryans to Daniel Ryans and wife, Deborah V. Ryans, 17th district, no value listed;
Jinks Brothers, INC., to Donnie L. Jinks and David M. Jinks, 6th district, no value listed;
Zenis R. Childress to Zenis R. Childress, trustee of the Zenis R. Childress revocable living trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Zenis R. Childress to Zenis R. Childress, trustee of the Zenis R. Childress revocable living trust, 14th district, no value listed;
Zenis R. Childress to Zenis R. Childress, trustee of the Zenis R. Childress revocable living trust, 14th district, no value listed;
Zenis R. Childress to Zenis R. Childress, trustee of the Zenis R. Childress revocable living trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Zenis R. Childress to Zenis R. Childress, trustee of the Zenis R. Childress revocable living trust, 15th district, no value listed;
Johnny S. Shipley to Billy L. Griffin, Amanda L. Thrasher, and Sabrina Shipley, 14th district, $207,500;
Jan. 6
Hugo Camacho Garcia to Yari Clarissa Madrid Martinez, 1st district, $12,500;
David B. Julian and wife, Hannah R. Julian, to Lester W. Cook and wife, Mary Sue Cook, 18th district, $62,500;
William Lucas Wagner and wife, Bridget D. Wagner, to Adam Charles Robbins, 7th district, $75,000;
Phil R. Inscore and wife, Jennifer Inscore, to Larry Burkey Jr. and wife, Carolyn J. Burkey, 10th district, $32,500;
Stephen G. Reynolds to Charles S. Potter and wife, Amy E. Potter, 10th district, $82,500;
Ronald Hale to Jane Ann Pridemore, 7th district, $22,150;
Jennifer Shrive and Jana Hartgrove to Kathleen Siebenaler, 3rd district, $230,000;
Durward Shepherd and wife, Janie Shepherd, to Sherrill Diane House, 24th district, $322,250;
Judy Gale Valent, executrix of the Billie Ruth Gillard, to Judy Gale Valent, 24th district, no value listed;
Lisa Ann Gunter to J.W. Church, 19th district, $15,000;
Agnes C. Policky to Troy A. Policky, 13th district, no value listed;
Francis X. Santore Jr., Espuire, administrator of the estate of John Blaney Dottellis, Michael Dottellis, individually, Joshua Dottellis, Bryan Dottellis, and Colleen Smith, heirs-at-law of John Blaney Dottellis, to William P. Nelson and wife, Lori A. Nelson, 16th district, $170,500;
James D. Walker and James Ricker to James Ricker and James D. Walker, 22nd district, no value listed;
Wesley Keller and wife, Pam Keller, and Bomita Gail Metcalf and husband, Warner Metcalf, to Melvin M. Hoover and Miriam M. Hoover, 10th district, $250,000;
Georgia Kate Bradley, David Allen Bradley, Loretta Irene Bradley Fritz, Teresa Diane Bradley Gainey and Melissa Renee Bradley Elrod, intestate heirs of Leonard Bradley, to Georgia Kate Bradley, 23rd district, no value listed;
Mary L. Keys to Searle Dean Keys, 17th district, no value listed;
Searle Dean Keys to Randall C. Whitford and Betty E. Whitford, trustees of the Randall C. Witford and Betty E. Whitford living trust, 17th district, $175,000;
Dan Walker to Aaron Cremins and wife, Leah Cremins, 20th district, $145,540