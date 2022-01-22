The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Dec. 3-10.
Dec. 3
Jewell Lynn Laws to James Wesley Miller and wife, Krista Marie Miller, 24th district, $170,000;
Chasta Jaynes Shipley and husband, William C. Shipley, to Andrew J. Hope, 10th district, $255,000;
Lloyd W. Swatzell to Lloyd W. Swatzell and wife, Mildred J. Swatzell, 12th district, no value listed;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Michael S. Moore and Eileen Ignaut, 12th district, no value listed;
Ryan Allen Schacke to Kathleen A. Vause and Jerry James Lockman, 24th district, $147,000;
John D. Rex and Myrna L. Rex to John D. Rex and wife, Myrna L. Rex, and John D. Rex Jr., 12th district, no value listed;
Guy Andrew Kern Jr. and Kim Marie Kern, trustees of the Kern family revocable trust, to Randy S. Hine and Cathy L. Hine, 12th district, $120,000;
Grady A. Haire Jr. to Elizabeth Raum and Richard Dennis Raum, 10th district, $185,000;
David Beverly and Jennifer Bishop, co-executors of the estate of Catherine J. Beverly, to Abigail Jane Fry and Dexter Alexander Fry, 10th district, $81,000;
Donnie R. Fann to Khanh Le and Ha Nhat Vu, 13th district, $252,000;
Dec. 6
Brad Shively to Logan Taylor Shively, 10th district, $185,000;
Donna H. Fillers to CMH Homes, Inc., 22nd district, $18,000;
Daniel Truglia, executor of the estate of Kathleen C. Goodwin, to Earnie R. McGuire and Maxine McGuire, trustees of the Earnie R. McGuire and maxine McGuire family trust, 10th district, $229,500;
Harry Bradburn to Harry Bradburn revocable trust, 1st district, no value listed;
Randy Allen Barner and wife, Lisa M. Barner, and Jean A. Berg to Molly C.Hodges, Jacob T. Helton and Carroll R. Helton, 8th district, $164,900;
Walter E. Schwartz and wife, Ashley E. Schwartz, to Ross Charles Angiolilli, 22nd district, $230,000;
Hoby Hughes to Barry L. Hurst and wife, Michele M. Hurst, 13th district, $80,000;
Jeffrey A. Cobble, trustee of the Roger W. Reeser and Peggy Ann Reeser irrevocable living trust, to Judith J. Hartman, trustee of the Judith J. Hartman trust, 13th district, $224,000;
Gordon Shelton to Shane Henderson and wife, Megan Henderson, 8th district, $40,000;
Donnie J. Bible and wife, Judy D. Bible, to Daniel Clinton Darst Jr. and wife, Lisa Oaks Darst, 19th district, $4,000;
Fred P. Begley to Anthony Petrone and wife, Jo Ann Petrone, 15th and 16th district, $50,000;
Dec. 7
Chris Merkel and Kelly Merkel to James Cole Stephens, 4th district, $159,800;
Katherine A. Novell, administratrix of the estate of Anna Louise Sax, to Rusty Ottinger, subject to a life estate, 3rd district, $16,000;
Cansler Enterprises, Inc., to Robert and Carla Bailey trust, 9th district, $185,000;
Cheryl Ann Shelton, Phillip Dale Shelton and Ricky Doyle Shelton to B. Allan Cutshall and wife, B. Jewell Cutshall, 13th district, $199,500;
John Martin M. Jones IV, Alexander Susong Jones, Gregg King Jones, Edith Jones Floyd and Sarah Jones Harbison, co-trustees of the Martha Arnold Jones irrevocable trust, and John Martin Jones IV, Alexander Susong Jones, Gregg King Jones, Edith Jones Floyd and Sarah Jones Harison, co-trustees of the John M. Jones irrevocable trust, to John Martin Jones IV, Alexander Susong Jones, Gregg King Jones, Edith Jones Floyd and Sarah Jones Harbison, 10th district, no value listed;
John Martin Jones IV, Alexander Susong Jones, Gregg King Jones, Edith Jones Floyd and Sarah Jones Harison to John Martin Jones IV, Alexander Susong Jones, Gregg King Jones, Edith Jones Floyd and Sarah Jones Harison, co-trustees of the O’Keefe Susong House revocable trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Caleb Winstead and wife, Stacie Winstead, to Lana Kennedy, 6th district, $27,400;
H.M.S. Partnership, comprised of Brandon Hull and Christorpher W. Marsh, personal representatives of the estate of Sonny W. Marsh, to Hull and Marsh, LLC, 9th district, no value listed;
Angela Gibson and James E. Gibson to Martha Hampton Brown, 1st district, $235,900;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Whitney A. Dale, 12th district, no value listed;
Idell Construction Company, Inc., to Benita K. Bare, 10th district, no value listed;
Jeff Aiken and wife, Carol Aiken, Jack Aiken and wife, Leann Aiken, and Jerry Aiken, to James P. McAlister and wife, Lydia B. McAlister, 15th district, $182,500;
Jimmy F. Seay to Bruce Seay, subject to a life estate, 23rd district, no value listed;
Chad Thornburg, Carolyn Holder, Aletha Thornburg and Troy Thornburg, to Michael Paul Willis and wife, Karen Lamb Willis, 21st district, $36,000;
Dec. 8
Kenneth Wallen and wife, Ruth Wallen, to Keith Ausderau and Lisa Ausderau, 17th district, $25,000;
Sean Patrick Armstrong and wife, Sheryl Ann Armstrong, to Scott Eugene Chestnut, 1st district, $629,000;
Robert Sachno and wife, Winny Sachno, to Joe Michael Lane, 22nd district, $45,000;
Debra Knight and Jerry Knight to Terry Conkle, 25th district, $66,540;
Brian P. Marks and Janis V. Charles to Janis Charles, 13th district, no value listed;
Fred L. Quarles and wife, Bobbie Sue Quarles, to Stephen Dineley and wife, Johnna Dineley, 9th district, $290,000;
Aubery D. Hodges and wife, Sharon R. Hodgens, to Terry L. Banks and wife, Tammy J. Banks, 22nd district, $118,000;
Dec. 9
A. Keith Livingston, substitute trustee, to Steve Ball and wife, Catherine Ann Ball, 8th district, $34,000;
Michael Conard Gray to David Weaver and wife, Constance Weaver, 1st district, $125,000;
James L. Ownby and wife, Melissa A. Ownby, to Tanner Rand Sears and wife, Heidi Sears, 11th district, $279,000;
Ricky D. Frye to Patrick Stewart, 8th district, $268,200;
Helen Parrack Houston to Deborah Kite Gass, 10th district, $139,000;
Kimberly Faith Shelton to Michael P. Barham and wife, Tonya M. Barham, 24th district, $44,000;
Brian P. Marks and Janis V. Charles to Janis Charles, 10th district, no value listed;
Brenda Poe Carpenter to Charles Jerry Poe, 5th district, 25th district, no value listed;
Jennifer Lynn Wykle, personal representative of the estate of Elsie Jane Fields, to Jennifer Lynn Wykle and Angela Ruth Fields, 9th district, no value listed;
Avery E. Banks Sr. to Avery E. Banks Jr., 11th district, no value listed;
Edward Hawhee and wife, Mary Hawhee, to Keith Wayne Douglass and wife, Cindy Lee Douglass, 3rd district, $179,900;
Dec. 10
Gene D. Lamons and wife, Cathy A. Lamons, to Janis Charles, 10th district, $30,000;
Diana Duggy and husband, Terry Musick, to Lacy Halstead, 23rd district, $19,000;
Melanie Marie Morgan to Lindsay G. Newhall, 25th district, $224,900;
William J. Reed, executor for the estate of Johnnie Lewis Armstrong, to Tammie L. Hoover and Sharon E. Batchelder, 17th district, $237,500;
Tony Bret Ottinger and Shawn Marvin Ottinger to Joshua Henry Linthicum, 10th district, $181,000;
Billy Condon Broyles Jr. and wife, Nancy Ann Broyles, to Matthew L. Hensley and wife, Ashley N. Hensley, 1st and 22nd district, $55,000;
Candace A. Sasser, trustee of the Candace A. Sasser revocable trust, to Thomas Robert Ell Jr. and wife, Mirand Dawn Ell, 12th district, $50,000;
Leo Michael Nagle Jr. and Cathering F. Nagle to Donald Whelpley and wife, Cynthia Anne Whelpley, 12th district, $41,500;
John P. Gunter and wife, Sandra A. Gunter, to Mark Andrew Gunter, 1st district, $10;
Hayter Oil Company Inc. to Hayter Oil Company, Inc., dba Marsh and Thomas Petroleum Company, 10th district, $300,000;
John R. Carter Sr. and Paul Cavallo to David Cohen and wife, Kacey Cohen, 23rd district, $216,000;
John Patrick Ray and wife, Buffie Ingrid Ray, to paul Daloio, 19th district, $350,000;
Randall Wittig and Mercedes Wittig to Linda A. Fries and Marc D. Fries, 2nd district, $125,000;
Donald D. Kilday and wife, Connie L. Kilday, to Brandy Kilday Birdwell and husband, Jonathan Patrick Birdwell, 18th district, $75,000;
Brian K. Postell to Jimmy Morrell and Steven Johnson, 9th district, $124,500;
David Shane McMurry and wife, Amy Faye McMurry, to Daniel Cooke and Kristen Cooke, 15th district, $102,500;
Maxwell Olmsted and wife, Margaret Olmsted, to Ryan Schacke, 10th district, $239,900;