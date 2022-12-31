The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger for Dec. 6-12.
Dec. 6
Anne-Marie Elizabeth Rhodes and Eric Allen Rhodes to Jeffrey Blake Higgins, 10th district, $240,000;
Carey C. Tullock to Clay A. Tullock, 5th district, no value listed;
Linda B. Hensley to Robie Theodore Hensley III, 1st district, no value listed;
Steve Brown and wife, Jackie Brown, to Brenda Klepper, 11th district, $32,592;
Jonathan David Boswell and wife, Sarah Elizabeth Dalton, to Bradley J. Howard and wife, Cindy Ann Howard, 11th district, $90,000;
Olga L. Arroyo and husband, Andres Saucedo, to Cesar Padilla, 1st district, $5,000;
Regina M. Lee to Regina M. Lee, trustee of the Regina M. Lee revocable trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Adventure From Home, Inc., to Caroline E. Memolo and Ethan M. Memolo, 3rd district, $218,500;
Stevie M. Starnes to Wesley L. Brown and wife, Jessica L. Brown, 8th district, $88,000;
Richard R. Tolbert and wife, Karen D. Tolbert, to Larry Ray Brunzlick and wife, Sharon Dale Brunzlick, 1st district, $9,600;
Dec. 7
Ronnie Lee Cansler, executor of the estate of Catherine Cansler, to Mark Lee Cansler, 6th district, $120,000;
Christopher J. Gregg to Douglas Dwayne Gamel, 10th district, $102,000;
Angela L. Dykes to Linda Owens, 6th district, $319,900;
Alfred Rader Gourley to Roger D. Jenkins Jr. and wife, Sara Jenkins, 8th district, $240,000;
Sergio Hernandez and wife, Maria Hernandez, to Jonathon Kellogg and wife, Rachael Kellogg, 10th district, $260,000;
Jonathon Kellogg and wife, Rachael Kellogg, and Susan Lovejoy to Jonathon Kellogg, Rachael Kellogg, and Susan Lovejoy, subject to life estates, 10th district, no value listed;
Betty McCoy to My Tribe Home Solutions LLC, 3rd district, $25,000;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Ashley N. Moore, 9th district, $269,104.47;
George Jennings to Sheila Roxanne Kreh, 23rd district, $22,500;
Angela Summey Hopson and Jennifer Summey Susong to Logan S. Summey, 13th district, $20,000;
Dec. 8
Rocco Joseph Preston and Amanda Lee Preston, co-administrator of the estate of Betty Jean Sapp, to Sergio Hernandez Jr. and Nahomi A. Presas Garcia, 18th district, $115,000;
Brian Starnes, executor of the estate of Margarita Zalazar Starnes, to Hal Starnes Sr., 11th district, no value listed;
Hal Starnes Sr. to Dustin M. Starnes, 11th district, no value listed;
Jeffrey A. Cobble, trustee under the Richard H. Ging and Jamie Ann Divine irrevocable living trust, to Roger T. Pope and wife, Traci C. Pope, 11th district, $50,000;
Glenn T. Davis and Lisa Davis to Dennis Jay Callaway and Margaret Mary Callaway, 11th district, $163,500;
Michael Martha and Bobbie Sue Martha to James E. Griffin and Patti Bach Griffin, 22nd district, $240,000;
Joseph B. Brown and wife, Mary Ann Brown, to John G. Holbrook Sr. and wife, Denis Holbrook, 23rd district, $305,000;
Brock and Scott, PLLC, substitute trustee, to First Horizon Bank, 20th district, $24,167.87;
Peggy Jo Bishop, executrix of the estate of Mona F. Person, to Timothy Randolph and Melissa Randolph, 1st district, $77,518;
Donna Lovelace to Elizabeth Lovelace Crews, 10th district, no value listed;
Dec. 9
Mark Lee Cansler to C&C Millwright Maintenance Co., Inc., subject to a life estate, 6th district, $46,115;
Jay Carson Watts to Donna Lee Argall, Brint Eugene Argall and wife, Dayna Lorraine Argall, and Glenn Argall, 24th district, $525,000;
Robert L. Ricker, Charles A. Ricker, Elizabeth Ann Harrel, and Joyce Kronberg to Bronson T. Dean and wife, Emily R. Dean, 13th district, $55,000;
Yeu Vonne Johnson Feltman to Glenn McGarvey, 20th district, no value listed;
Lauretta Ricker to Frankie Lee Ricker, 15th district, no value listed;
Robert G. Burns and wife, Sylvia B. Burns, to Debby B. Hendrix and Charles M. Smith, 10th and 13th district, $429,900;
Teddy K. Shipley II and wife, Ashley N. Shipley, to Highlands Property Group, LLC, 14th district, $110,000;
Linda Lawson and Jodi A. Shainberg to Jason R. Frisbee and Shannon L. Frisbee, 19th district, $1,050,000;
Douglas A. Brown and wife, Jackie M. Brown, to Jason Ripley and wife, Brandy Ripley, 18th district, $59,000;
Goldie Williamson and Paul Hill to Jasmin Lea Bain and Frank Roy Witt, 14th district, $137,400;
Julie McCrary to Freda Griffith, 17th district, $30,000;
Carolyn Seaton and Donna Rasnake, co-administrators for the estate of Nellie Louise Gunter, to Amy Leigh Shelton, 13th district, $270,000;
Becky Dunn Miller and husband, Roger Miller, to Hayden Johnston and Miles Kilday, 8th district, $135,000;
Laura J. Hodge to Edward Sullivan, 15th district, no value listed;
Tammy Suzanne Felts to Michael James Layman Jr., 13th district, $375,000;
Debby B. Hendrix to Jake A. Broyles andwife, Madelyn P. Broyles, 10th district, $235,000;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Bradley Wheeler and wife, Morgan Wheeler, 24th district, $205,000;
Diana L. Clark to Donald East and Fawn M. East, 21st district, $205,500;
Duane Adams and Cynthia Adams to Lee Allen Fredericks and Teresa M. Fredericks, 21st district, $45,000;
John Freeman and wife, Anne Freeman, to Keith Brian Trageser and Heather Christine Trageser, 14th district, $445,000;
Dec. 12
Justin M. Reaves to Dwight D. Ramsel, 24th district, $319,000;
Heather Christine Trageser and Keith Brian Trageser to Mark A. Broyles and wife, Brianna R. Broyles, 13th district, $320,000;
Mark LaSalle and wife, Karen LaSalle, to Russell D. Rosa and wife, Diana Rosa, 5th district, $585,000;
Gary Broome Jr. to Elizabeth Woodson, Faith Elizabeth Woodson and Hope Elise Woodson, 4th district, no value listed;
Hans M. Peters and Sherry L. Peters to Hans M. Peters and Sherry L. Peters, trustees under the Peters Community Property Trust, 9th district, no value listed;
Christopher J. Belling and wife, Christina I. Belling, to Curt Wierzbowski and wife, Jennifer Wierzbowski, 19th district, $279,000;
Lisa Waddell Bennett, personal representative of the estate of Bobbie E. Waddell, to Stephen K. Waddell, 22nd district, no value listed;
Sarah Bennett and Gregory Bennett to Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, 14th district, $100,000;
Erik Haagensen and Luba Sharapan to Trever A. House, 18th district, $174,000;
Dec. 13
CMH Homes Inc. to Lauren Alexandra Harvey and Joseph Isaiah Holsclaw, 14th district, $290,000;
Can Do It, LLC, to the estate of Stefhan Carl Shelton, 1st district, no value listed;
Four Consulting, LLC, to Nekka McKibbins, 10th district, no value listed;
Aislynn Denise Sykes, executrix of the estate of Mary Seaton Hartman, to Donald Edward Johnson Jr., 10th district, $182,500;
Gena Gay Wexler to Michael Burrill and wife, Stacey Burrill, 1st district, no value listed;
Gena Gay Wexler to Brian Kjar and wife, Ellen Kjar, 1st district, no value listed;
Debra M. Malone and husband, Roger A. Parks, to PCP, LLC, 5th district, $70,000;
Frank Emerson and Sandra Adams to Ivis Danforth, 10th district, $2,249.17;
Lindsey M. Cutshaw and Amanda Kilday to Blake N. Lane and Sierra D. Nicole Kell, 9th district, $225,000;
Larry Wayne Lamons and James Lionel Lamons to Miguel Benitez Garay and wife, Landi D. Jimenez, 15th district, $50,000;
Rose Buchanan to Jack Shipley, 10th district, no value listed;
Corey Turner and Ashlee R. Barnholdt to Robert Dustin Waye, 19th district, $215,000;
Terry L. Southerland to Terry L. Southerland and Michael N. Southerland, 13th district, no value listed;
Beatrice Busler to Phillip Jeffrey Loveridge and Patricia Loveridge, trustees of the Phillip Jeffrey Loveridge and Patricia Ann Loveridge joint community property trust, 20th district, $30,000;
David E. Hensley to Matthew I. McGowan and wife, Rebecca M. McGowen, 13th district, $360,000;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Seth L. Reaves, 3rd district, $325,978;
Kenneth Clark Hood, substitute trustee, to Charles J. Wilkerson, 6th district, $60,000;
Kenneth Clark Hood, substitute trustee, to Charles J. Wilkerson, 12th district, $10,000;
Roger Combs and wife, Debby Combs, to Christopher Parkins Combs, subject to a life estate, 25th district, no value listed;
Roger Combs and wife, Debby Combs, to Cindy Lee Pierce, subject to a life estate, 25th district, no value listed;
Roger Combs and wife, Debby Combs, to Cara J. Metcalf, subject to a life estate, 25th district, no value listed