The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Feb. 1-7.
Feb. 1
Latausha Marie Miltz to Timothy Albert Diltz, 23rd district, no value listed;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Michael Timothy McCune and wife, Melissa Diane McCune, 14th district, $320,000;
Jennifer Ramsey Holt to Jeffrey Allen Ramsey, 22nd district, no value listed;
Rena Mae Wigg to Jonathan R. Pittman, 5th district, $75,000;
Travis Lee Hurley to Phyllis A. Small, 13th district, no value listed;
Charles L. Davis Jr. to Nicholas Shepherd, 17th district, $10,000;
Tad J. Marsh and wife, Rhonda L. Marsh, to Beth Ann Marsh Habermas, 17th district, $262,000;
Nathan Brockwell and wife, Kimberly Brockwell, to Stevie A. Tolley, 15th district, $800;
Phyllis A. Rogers to Aaron Quincy Rogers and Marcellous Sylvester Rogers Jr., subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Sarah Simcox and Gary D. Simcox to John David Salyers and Marsha Kaye Salyers, 9th district, no value listed;
Lazar Ramirez Cedillo and Adan Misael Ramirez Camacho to Ernesto Abad Ramirez Camacho and Arturo Alexis Ramirez Camacho, 14th district, no value listed;
Christopher Cody Malone to Timothy D. Houser and Alicia Houser, 14th district, $90,000;
Mark S. Morris to Eddie Mounce and wife, Kathy Mounce, 11th district, $29,900;
Jessica Renee Allen and husband, Clifford Ray Allen III, to Clifford Allen Jr., 1st district, no value listed;
Garry Carrier and wife, Claudia Carrier, to Michael C. Cobble, 10th district, $172,000;
Lee Harrison, successor trustee of the Elaine Savage Turner Harrison revocable living trust, to Jean Elaine Harrison Cobb, David Charles Harrison, Lee Hunter Harrison and Bonnie Helen Harrison Terrell, 13th district, no value listed;
Feb. 2
Patrick A. Toth, Mary Catherine Pierce, Barbara A. Sell, Dustin A. Toth, Cassidy L. Peters, Jacob Sell, Emily M. Toth, Lucas T. Toth, Kallie Keeler and Tori Sell to Patrick C. Jones and Ciara Ryan, 10th district, $175,000;
Nicholas Andrew Denkler to Christopher Samuel Denkler, 24th district, $75,000;
Jimmie Lewis Shelton and wife, Darlis Louise Shelton, to Jimmie Lewis Shelton and Darlis L. Roberts Shelton, trustees of the Darlis Roberts revocable living trust, 22nd district, no value listed;
Jimmie Lewis Shelton and Darlis Louise Shelton, to Jimmie Lewis Shelton and Darlis L. Roberts Shelton, trustees of the Darlis Roberts revocable living trust, 13th district, no value listed;
Craig A. Wilcox to Craig A. Wilcox and wife, Molly Wilcox, 17th district, no value listed;
Shanna Renee Winters to Shane Lee Winters, 10th district, no value listed;
Michael Zink to Justin John Watson, 14th district, $222,000;
Cynthia Bradley, personal representative of the estate of Berton Sorrow Morris Jr., to Tim Wright and wife, Joyce Wright, 11th district, $18,000;
Brian T. Buckner to E. Louise Buckner, 23rd district, no value listed;
Callie Alyne Birmingham to Jonathan E. Bailey, 1st district, $200,000;
Henry A. Hope Jr. and wife, Georgia Annette Hope, to Gary Burk and wife, Sally Burk, 9th district, $18,000;
Rex Ricker to CMH Homes, Inc., 22nd district, $56,000;
Wallace Combs and wife, Joyce Combs, to Betty Rednour and Lisa Jenkins, 13th district, no value listed;
Rex A. Cobble and wife, Ann Cobble, and Kenneth Graham and wife, Ellen Graham, to Jordan L. Grant Sr. and wife, Diane Grant, 7th district, $47,500;
Marvin McAmis, Jimmie McAmis, and Carolyn Cooter to Roger Helbert and Katherine Helbert, 12th district, $40,000;
David Allen Bradley and Carrie Ann Bradley to Chloe J. Wilson and husband, Spencer G. Wilson, 6th district, $250,000;
Feb. 3
Terry Douthat and wife, Judy Douthat to Maxi Michelle Douthat, subject to a life estate, 9th district, no value listed;
Michael A. Richesin to Abraham Schaefer and wife, Katrena Schaefer, 3rd district, $210,000;
Lynnis Jennings to Michey D. Tipton, 22nd district, no value listed;
Joshua Gibson and Kelsey Gibson to Brian King Sherrer and wife, Lacey Telkain, 10th district, $172,500;
James C. Hawk to Evelyn Hawk, 4th district, no value listed;
Thomas Lee Southerland to Michelle Berry Southerland, 1st district, no value listed;
Bill Hartman, Danny Myers, Buddy McNabb, Roger Foshie, Danny Greenlee, Danny Johnson, Nathan Holt and William Malone, trustees of the Brown Springs Baptist Church, and Claude Tunnell, Steve Campbell and James Sauceman, decons of the Brown Springs Baptist Church, to Richard M. Long and wife, Rebecca H. Long, 23rd district, $100,000;
Laura Cordle Furches to Denise M. Sheppard, 10th district, $169,000;
Benjamin L. Archer to Michael Gaylor-Layton, 15th district, $140,000;
Johnny L. Ragon and James L. Johnson, surviving trustees of Mountainview Freewill Baptist Church, to James L. Johnson and wife, Grace K. Johnson, 23rd district, $10,000;
Regina L. Watson to Dennis L. Smith, 20th district, no value listed;
Feb. 4
Mosheim Partners, LLC, to Town of Mosheim, 23rd district, no value listed;
16 Properties to Jimmy H. Hill Jr. and Robert Jason Day, 9th district, $80,000;
Patricia Gass Mallory to Ronnie Dale Mallory, 12th district, no value listed;
John C. Fornshell to Megan K. Castillas and husband, Jonathan J. Casillas, 14th district, $259,900;
Elizabeth Woodson to Matthew D. Carter, 4th district, $1,000;
Joe Ann Hill to Jacob Mills, 4th district, $20,000;
Everett Frank Christian to Everett Frank Christian, trustee of the Christian revocable living trust, 11th district, $10;
Richard Allen Capanyola to Jean K. McClain, 14th district, no value listed;
Todd Walker to Halliday Investments, LLC, 15th district, no value listed;
Bruce E. Gregg Jr. and wife, Brandy N. Gregg, to Jerome Wimbush and Christopher Parks, trustees of the Parks family irrevocable trust, 3rd district, $28,000;
Brandon R. Campbell and wife, Kayla L. Campbell, to Brandon R. Campbell, 10th district, no value listed;
Patricia Mae Tittle to Les Wods and wife, Leeann Woods, 14th district, $201,000;
CMH Homes Inc. to Ruthanne Nicole George, 14th district, $270,000;
Elizabeth Goodell and Eric Goodell to Thomas G. Richards and Carol J. Richard, 4th district, $170,000;
Greg L. Crum to Samuel Manning and Kalika Nicole Manning, 22nd district, $35,000;
Gary M. Weaver and Phyllis A. Weaver to Gary M. Weaver and Phyllis A. Weaver, trustees of the Gary ad Phyllis Weaver living trust, 24th district, no value listed;
Tracy L. Boyd and Allen D. Boyd to Anthony Milillo and Dana Milillo, 6th district, $120,000;
Ryan E. Hughes and Adam Hughes to Vinette Dove Schubert and Michael Schubert, 13th district, $14,000;
Feb. 7
Cassondra Miller to Charles L. Mann and Betty A. Mann, 2nd district, $27,318.08;
John M. Kiehna to Woodrow S. Miller and wife, Sandra R. Miller, 1st district, $137,000;
Tennelina, LLC, to Doug Venable and wife, Peggy Venable, 21st district, $44,000;
Dusty Ricker and Becky Bowers to Larry Moss, 3rd and 18th district, $140,000;
Michelle L. Gruber to Jacqueline Snyder, 22nd district, no value listed;
Bobby Lawrence Walker and wife, Mary Lou Walker, to Benjamin Lane Banner, 6th district, $16,000;
Manuel Kim Cannon and Curtis Lee Babb, co-executors of the estate of Barbara Dean Babb, and Manuel Kim Cannon, Sheila Cannon Houston, John Babb, Rose Babb Carroll, Curtis Lee Babb, Tammy Babb Abbott and Jona Babb Kinsey, individually, to Diane L. Marroquinn-Rivers and husband, Robert J. Rivers, 13th district, $360,000;
Larry Ledford and Kathy Ledford to Thomas G. Witte and wife, Barbara J. Witte, 17th district, $525,000;
Tad J. Marsh, Beth Ann Habermas and Thomas J. Marsh to Tad J. Marsh and wife, Rhonda L. Marsh, 17th district, no value listed;
Dennis Key, and Claudia Key, administratrix of the estate of Mary Ellen Lutz, to Walter Franklin Rich Jr. and Karen Marie Rich, 23rd district, $225,900;
Sharron Raye Tipton and Edgar Allen Castle to Sharron Raye Tipton and Edgar Allen Castle and wife, Marianne Castle, 14th district, no value listed;
Molly M. Boyd and Martin Boyd to Molly M. Boyd, Martin Boyd and Trevoe J. Lund, 15th district, no value listed;
Justin Fincher to Richy K. Fincher and wife, Vicki L. Fincher, 4th district, no value listed;
John B. Ingram and Tammy Cannedy to Craig Peter Dupill and Hilary A. Dupill, 2nd district, $405,000;
Zhihua Deng to Mountain Movers, LLC, 10th district, $7,000;
Cassi Lynn Ricker to Jakie Hunter McCracken, 2nd district, no value listed;