The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Feb. 17-25.
Feb. 17
Debbie A. Bell-Hughes and Robert T. Hughes to Debbie A. Bell-Hughes and Robert T. Hughes, 9th district, no value listed;
Hilton Alexander Seay and wife, Betty Sue Seay, and Bertrum Monroe Seay and Kathryn Seay Hill to Ronald Alexander Seay, 25th district, no value listed;
Hilton Alexander Seay and wife, Betty Sue Seay, and Ronald Alexander Seay, Bertrum Monroe Seay and Kathryn Seay Hill to Kathryn Suzanne Hill, trustee of the KSH revocable trust, 22nd district, no value listed;
Hilton Alexander Seay and wife, Betty Sue Seay, and Ronald Alexander Seay and Kathryn Seay Hill to Bertrum Monroe Seay, 25th district, no value listed;
Caleb Runne and wife, Glenda Escudero, to Candrea K. Thomas, 25th district, $315,000;
Linda Lou Ramsey to Lynn Lamons, 8th district, $29,000;
Ricky Shepherd, successor trustee of the Beverly F. Hartman revocable living trust, to Wayne W. Hartman, 19th district, no value listed;
Dawn Landes, trustee of the Dawn Landes trust, to Michael A. Fifer and wife, Tonya A. Fifer, 12th district, $132,000;
Glenn D. Arnold and wife, Kathy V. Arnold, to Mark Seal and wife, Angela Seal, 6th district, $115,000;
John Crafton and wife, Christine Crafton, to Rochelle Cherie Miller, 21st district, $35,000;
Sabrina Galarza to Maria Del Carmen Maldonado, 10th district, $23,000;
Halliday Investments to Adventure From Home Inc., 15th district, $45,000;
Mark S. Morris to Robert J. Schlote and Laura A. Schlote, 11th district, $27,400;
Douglas Reed Hensley and wife, Deanna L.B. Hensley, to James Ellis Adkins, 23rd district, $35,000;
Feb. 18
Kristen Keasling and husband, Luke Keasling, to Thomas Schreiner and Sharon Schreiner, 1st district, $549,900;
Betty Jane McNeese, Michael Thomas McNeese and Mark Allen McNeese to Martha M. Dunn, 16th district, $250;
Byron J. Garland and wife, Margaret A. Garland, to Byron J. Garland and wife, Margaret A. Garland, and Hannah E. Shafer and Rebekah A. Barr, 15th district, no value listed;
Shirley J. Cansler to Joseph P. Cansler Jr., 19th district, no value listed;
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, to Christopher Allen Canclini and Rita Helen Canclini, 10th district, $195,000;
Bob Baird to Warren E. Greene and wife, Chasity Greene, 13th district, $25,000;
Violet J. Carlos to Mark Allen Giroux, 13th district, no value listed;
Linda Marie Jacobs Kettel McMann and Ronald Erich Jacobs to Nathan John Kraemer and Katie Mae Kraemer, 3rd district, $630,000;
Thomas R. Little, Carl W. Edwards, Lynn Collins, d/b/a Little, Edwards and Collins Real Estate, and Thomas Ray Little, Carl W. Edwards and wife, Lynda Edwards, Lynn Collins and wife, Debbie Collins to Aaron Warren Pike and Kristen Renee Lucia Pike, 10th district, $400,000;
Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Bobby D. Franklin, 15th district, $171,000;
John Seaton and Jackie L. Seaton to Kevin Huffman and wife, Shannon Huffman, 22nd district, $180,000;
James P. Cline, trustee of the Lloyd F. Fleenor Jr. and Sallie K. Fleenor irrevocable living trust, to Donald Wassom and wife, Leann Wassom, 1st district, $15,000;
Willis L. Gregg and Teresa Gregg to East TN Home Solutions, LLC, 23rd district, $16,000;
Feb. 22
Bobby Fillers and wife, Brenda Fillers, to Bryan Presley, 18th district, $75,000;
Bonnie P. Sauceman to Paige N. Bowens, 4th district, $84,900;
John Loveday-Stephens and Brianna Loveday to Brianna Loveday, 8th district, no value listed;
Ezequiel Cancelado and wife, Gladys Cancelado, to Melissa Santa Cruz, 10th district, $90,000;
Vivian Y. Wampler to Reta Pirozzoli, 15th district, $11,600;
JoAnne Horton White to Denver Vance and wife, Mary Vance, and Buddy Vance, 10th district, $80,000;
The Development Group, Inc., to Andre L. Chaloux and Rita C. Chaloux, 10th district, no value listed;
Andrea L. Chaloux and Rita C. Chaloux to Karen Denise Cox, 10th district, $311,300;
Jerry G. Norris to Joe L. Collins, 1st district, $15,000;
Stephen J. Gehret to Margaret M. Gehert, 9th district, no value listed;
Rodger A. Carter to Gary Westmoreland and wife, Racheal Westmoreland, 23rd district, $11,750;
Cary Lynn Carter to Gary Westmoreland and wife, Racheal Westmoreland, 23rd district, $11,750;
Carolyn Jones Armstrong, personal representative of the estate of Gwondola O’Dell Jones Anderson, to Carolyn Jones Armstrong, 22nd district, no value listed;
Erik Grendahl and Selena Grendahl, to Shelley R. Thompson, 12th district, $140,000;
Kym E. Walters and Joanne Walters to Jonathan Bromley, 6th district, $72,000;
James A. McDaniel to Susie Seaton, 10th district, $32,000;
Feb. 23
Fred Nicholas Davis to Cheyenne Brown, 6th district, $238,000;
Terry Leigh Jones and Tina Marine McCauley, heirs of Toy Giles and Audrey Giles, to White Pine Properties, LLC, 13th district, no value listed;
James A. Weeks and wife, Donna D. Weeks, to Cherie D. Rowland, 2nd district, $35,000;
Justin G. Jeffers to Kara Brooke Rogers, 10th district, $255,000;
James G, Southerland II and wife, Debbie A. Southerland, to Cory Holt Hopson and wife, Amanda Kaye Hopson, 24th district, $40,000;
Patricia Bass to Kimberly Bass and Lacie Bass, 5th district, no value listed;
Katherine Jones-Terry, Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court at Morristown, to Lagenia Moore, 4th district, $52,000;
Ruby M. Davis to Ruby M. Daivs and Harold D. Herron, 18th district, $74,696.87;
Stephen Dineley and wife, Johnna Dineley, to Stephen Dineley and Johnna dineley, trustees of the Stephen Dineley living trust, and Johnna Dineley and Stephen Dineley, trustees of the Johnna Dineley living trust, 9th district, no value listed;
Wayne W. Holcomb and wife, Lynda G. Holcomb, to Joshua R. Holcomb and Randi L. Holcomb, 10th district, no value listed;
Paul A. McAfee to Johannes Ireneus Sponselee and Melanie Sponselee, 20th district, $220,000;
Brian Stewart, individually, and Brian Stewart, personal representative of the estate of Martha Lou Stewart, to TTBIFV, LLC, 10th district, $199,000;
Kevin Guinn to Cody M.L. Guinn and wife, Tiffani A. Guinn, 10th district, $65,000;
Shane R. Hite and Stephanie R. Hite to Jimmy William Cutshall and wife, Shannon Cutshall, 10th district, $119,000;
James Rodriguez and wife, Linda King, to Adkins Properties, 10th district, $320,000;
Feb. 24
Danielle Jones to Cecil Jones Jr., 15th district, no value listed;
Joe P. Renner and wife, Kathy Renner, to Nikolas Mikael Waddell, 18th district, no value listed;
Jeffrey R. Birchfield to Ronnie Potter and wife, Peggy Potter, 12th district, no value listed;
Fred Alan Davis and wife, Kathy Sue Davis, to Randall I. Davis and wife, Tammy Davis, 25th district, no value listed;
Farmers Livestock Market, Incorporated, to Volunteer Stockyards, GP, 10th district, $1,800,000;
Ronald Alexander Seay to Deborah Ann Seay, 25th district, no value listed;
Christina L. Heyes to Marlene M. Ledger, 3rd district, no value listed;
Marlene M. Ledger to Chauncey O’Dell Arnold, 3rd district, $330,000;
Wilma Jones, Judy Garber and Carolyn Kelley to Duane Gibson, 2nd district, $132,000;
Feb. 25
The Developement Group, Inc., to Dove Construction Services, LLC, 10th district, $20,000;
Kayla Barnett to Edmund H. Sanders and wife, Donna H. Sanders, 10th district, $105,000;
Tammy L. Malsom to Samantha B. Jones and husband, Corey Jones, 21st district, $174,900;
Terry Meyer and wife, Patricia Meyer, to Beth Ellen S. Alderson, 11th district, $272,500;
Corinne Casper Brown to Christopher Warren Brown, 3rd district, no value listed;
Richard Jeffers and wife, Sharon Jeffers, to Michael Mulhall and wife, Larissa Mulhal, 12th district, $399,900;
Henry Wilson Brown Stephen S. Moser Jr., 18th district, $30,000;
Cindy Lou Effler Rand to Cindy Lou Effler Rand and husband, Gary Rand, 10th district, no value listed;
George Owen Lynch and wife, Karen L. Lynch, to Cody C. Lynch and Bodee Lynch, 16th district, no value listed;
Jimmy Wright and wife, Jean Wright, to Tyler Thacker, 19th district, no value listed;
Robert F. Pine to Ardith H. Pine, 7th district, no value listed;
Robert P. Walker to Stacey L. Walker, 10th district, no value listed
Stacey L. Walker to Joseph D. Jones Jr., 10th district, $289,000;
Christopher H. Triplett, substitute trustee, to John R. Carter and Jerry B. Helker, 3rd district, $83,000;
Christopher W. Marsh, individually and as personal representative of the estate of Sonny W. March, and Laurenn Marsh Myers to Jeffrey L. Harrison, 9th district, $35,000;
Hull and Marsh, LLC, to Jeffrey L. Harrison, 9th district, $35,000;
Jackie L. Johnson to Larry Allen Johnson, 6th district, no value listed;
Katherine Harrison Bostic to Kimberly Ann Cox, subject to a life estate, 24th district, $27,344;
Garry L. Jones to John T. Henry Jr. and Barbara M. Henry, 13th district, $320,000;
J.W. Church to Damien Lowe and Emily Grace Cotton, 10th district, $199,000;
Robbie Brad Tino to Sammy Tino Jr., 15th district, no value listed;
Saprina Fender and Devin Lucas to Thomas R. Johnson and Amy G. Johnson, 20th district, $299,900