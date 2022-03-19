The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Feb. 28-March 3.
Feb. 28
Malissa Faye Jones and Anthony Lynn Payne to Michael C. Gray and wife, Natasha N. Gray, 13th district, $315,000;
Jeremy LaRue to Grace LaRue, 3rd district, no value listed;
Wayne W. Hartman to Wayne W. Hartman, trustee of the Wayne W. Hartman living trust, 19th district, no value listed;
Christopher Warren Brown to Christiana Susan Brown, 3rd district, no value listed;
James B. Shackleford and wife Wanda Shackleford, to April Bruitt, 6th district, $20,500;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Kenneth Leonard Dlugolecki, 2nd district, $199,000;
Third Base Investments, LLC, to Jameson Douglas Bible, 8th district, $130,000;
Kip Douglas Connor to Jonathan Lee Gray, 13th district, no value listed;
HBL Enterprises LLC to Charles M. Hankins and wife, Mary Hankins, 1st district, $23,500;
William H. Jarvis and Lynn Vaughn English to Brian K. Way and wife, Melissa K. Way, 17th district, $212,830;
Janet LeAnne Lowe to William Daniel Wirt, 13th district, $107,000;
Alan W. Fuller and wife, Imogene D. Fuller, to Alan W. Fuller and Imogene D. Fuller, trustees of the Alan W. Fuller and Imogene D. Fuller joint living trust, 14th district, no value listed;
Alan W. Fuller and wife, Imogene D. Fuller to Alan W. Fuller and Imogene D. Fuller, trustees of the Alan W. Fuller and Imogene D. Fuller joint living trust, 14th district, no value listed;
Raymond Shelton to Katherine O. Reid, 1st district, $25,000;
Mark O. Justus and wife, Paula Justus, to Richard M. Blowers and Patricia E. Blowers, 13th district, $290,000;
Stephen Michael Strange to E. Brad Strange, 10th district, no value listed;
E. Brad Strange to Thomas R. Wood and wife, Patricia M. Wood, 10th district, $301,125;
Samuel R. Tipton and Billie A. Tipton to Amanda N. Tipton, 14th district, no value listed;
The Development Group, INC., to John C. Pickering and wife, Hilda A. Pickering, 10th district, no value listed;
Joe Ann Hill to Sally M. Leonard, 6th district, $145,000;
Andrew M. Massimilla and wife, Barbara J. Massimilla, to Susan Anderson and Eric Paul Leclair, 12th district, $175,000;
Jerry Taylor and wife, Dianne Taylor, to Randall C. Lyons and Amanda L. Lyons, 11th district, $60,000;
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, 15th district, no value listed;
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, to Gregory A. McKenna, 15th district, $123,500;
William A. Davis and Cindy J. Davis to Leah Kennedy, 24th district, $108,000;
Bryan H. Wright to Hunter B. Ayers, 13th district, $179,900;
Patricia “Patty” Tilson, personal representative of the estate of Joan Marie Meersseman, to Kimberly Bailey and Joseph Bailey, 13th district, $250,000;
Candace G. Cox to Marc Battaglini, 25th district, $500,000;
Third Base Investments, LLC, to Admir Peco and Aldijana Peco, 10th district, $235,000;
March 1
Mark Doolittle to Julie A. Doolittle, 13th district, no value listed;
Lynn Hatfield to Jay Smucker, 12th district, $150,000;
Billy C. Broyles Jr. and Nancy A. Broyles to Harry Bradburn, trustee of the Harry Bradburn revocable living trust, 10th district, $49,000;
Daniel Glutz to Erin Smith, 15th district, $56,000;
Daniel Glutz to John Gray Martin III, 15th district, $10,000;
Treasa Fillers to Brandon L. Fillers, 22nd district, no value listed;
John Louis Miller III to Richard Barran and Chace Vineski, 14th district, $105,000;
Lawrence Seaton, Barbara Seaton Payne, Joyce Seaton Wilhoit, Mickey Lowery and Jesse Dean Lowery, sole heirs-at-law of Maxing Lowery, and Ricky Seaton and Debbie Lucas, sole heirs-at-law of Joe B. Seaton, and Vickit J. Taylor administratrix of the Linton B. Seaton estate, to Carl A. Rowe and Nicole Longeuay Carney, 18th district, $300,000;
Pauletta Franta and Vernetta Mashinter, co-executors of the estate of Elvin A. Waits, and Vernetta Mashinter, individually, to Pauletta Franta, 4th district, no value listed;
Jackie Wilson and wife, Nancy Ealey, to Brad King, 10th district, $25,000;
Beverly Ann Taylor, individually and as adminitratrix of the estate of Edward Carroll Shelton, to Beverly Ann Taylor, 13th district, $96,000;
Ramona L. French and husband, Roy E. French, to Wesley E. Rush and wife, Amber N. Rush, 10th district, no value listed;
H.M.S. Partnership, to Hull and Marsh, LLC, 9th district, no value listed;
Angela T. Gilland, personal representative of the estate of Walter Raymond Stone, to Angela T. Gilland, 10th district, no value listed;
Cathy Sue Brown, executrix of the estate of Herbert Lloyd Murray, to Cathy Sue Brown, 18th district, no value listed;
Kim L. Neas and Michael W. Roberts to Nataliya Shull, 22nd district, $185,000;
March 2
John T. Seaton and Jackie Seaton to James V. Dowling and wife, Kathleen K. Dowling, 22nd district, $34,000;
Billy W. Cutshaw and wife, Rebecca O. Cutshaw, to Elesia Marie Gallimore-Andries and husband, Albert M. Andries, 11th district, $155,000;
Chatgris, LLC, to Fred Thomas Hopson, 10th district, $395,000;
Allen Rothe and wife, Carolyn Rothe, to Michael Rothe, subject to a life estate, 4th district, no value listed;
John Thomas, LLC, to Frederick Upp and wife, Sheri Upp, 18th district, no value listed;
Joseph F. Conte and wife, Suong D. Conte, to Daniel R. Broadt and wife, Carolyn J. Broadt, 1st district, $400,000;
The trustees of the Covenant Family Worship Center of Greeneville, Tennessee, to the Trustees of Thrive Ministries, 10th district, no value listed;
Douglas Allen Rabold, Jr., to Tynehouse Properties, LLC, 10th district, $25,000;
Sally M. Leonard to David Gulley, 6th district, $20,000;
Nick Valk to Chadwick Shipman, 3rd district, $145,000;
Ronnie L. Seay and wife, Glenda M. Seay, to Callie Brimingham, 8th district, $18,000;
Kenneth Clark Hood, substitute trustee, to Karen Gail Roberts, 15th district, $13,100;
Gale T. Johnson to Stephanie T. Howell, 11th district, no value listed;
Stephanie T. Howell to Catherine T. Wooten and Gale T. Johnson, 11th district, no value listed;
Catherine T. Wooten to Stephanie T. Howell, 11th district, no value listed;
March 3
Christopher Hess and Eileen Hess to Chrisopher Hess and Eileen Hess, 16th district, $10;
Carol Love, executrix of the estate of Mary Waldroup Love, to Teresa Walden and husband, Stephen Walden, and Sandra Conner, 10th district, $236,900;
Robert L. Clark to Karl Martin Peter and wife, Janet Lee Peter, trustees of the Peter family revocable trust, 15th district, $33,000;
Karl Martin Peter and wife, Janet Lee Peter, trustees of the Peter family revocable trust, to Karl Martin Peter and wife, Janet Lee Peter, 15th district, no value listed;
Vickie Bible to Joe P. Murphy, 2nd district, $120,000;
Dennis Wayne Johnson to Dennis Wayne Johnson and Porcia Cantrell, 23rd district, no value listed;
Jamie G. Oakley and wife, Erin L. Oakley, to Marshall Patterson and Laura Longaker, 13th district, $218,000;
Elizabeth Anne Wilson to Polly Rogers, 17th district, $60,000;
Shale Farms, LLC, to James Shope and wife, Amelia Shope, 4th district, $96,900;
Shale Farms, LLC, to Jonathon Hudson and wife, Kayla Hudson, 4th district, $84,900;
John R. Carter Jr. to Lloyd Norton, 12th district, $15,000;
Johnny Renner and wife, Donell Renner, to Adam James Merriam and wife, Teneya Kayleen Merriam, 3rd district, $419,900;
Dale D. Arps to Dale D. Arps and wife, Michelle Lee Arps, 24th district, no value listed;
Scott Jackson to Patrick McKay and wife, Gail McKay, 22nd district, $70,000;
Scott Jackson to CMH Homes, Inc., 22nd district, $25,000;
Thomas Duane Foulks, trustee of the Thomas Duane Foulks revocable living trust, to Rebecca F. Bales and Suzanne F. Greene, 12th district, $40,000;
Suzanne Greene to Heather Hoover, 12th district, $97,000;
Mike Girard to Steve R. Doyel and wife, Marion Kaye Doyel, 13th district, $50;
Matthew Gentz to Kenneth R. Jones and Kelly G. Howlett, 1st district, $121,000;
Connie Keasling and Linda Gail Kirk, co-personal representatives of the estate of James R. Clem, to Kelly Schofield, 10th district, no value listed;
Dianna Shipley to Danny Lambert, trustee of the Vere Lambert trust, 19th district, no value listed;
Danny Lambert, trustee of the Vere Lambert trust, to Danny Lambert, 19th district, no value listed;
Danny Lambert, trustee of the Vere Lambert trust, to Dianna Shipley, 19th district, no value listed;