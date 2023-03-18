The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger for Feb. 28-March 8.
Feb. 28
Timothy D. Houser and wife, Alicia Houser, to Vincent Hill and wife, Laura Marie Hill, 23rd district, $250,000;
Eugenia M. Williams, executrix of the estate of James Wallace Simmons Sr., to Charles L. Quirk and Thresa Piccirillo, 7th district, $105,000;
Tommy Ripley to Meagan R. Spain, 11th district, $197,000;
David Johnson and wife, Lisa Johnson, to Carolina Sarda, and Robert E. Hughes, 1st district, $575,000;
Donna L. Alcorn to Terri L. Thomason and husband, Mark W. Thomason, Ashley L. Thomason, and Christopher M. Thomason, 5th district, $72,060;
Garrett Harbin to Adventure From Home, Inc., 17th district, $85,000;
Sandra Foreman to Magdalena Alonso Hernandez, 10th district, $160,000;
Rachael Marchus to Joel C. Marchus, 5th district, no value listed;
David T. Crock to Willard Malone, 10th district, $42,000;
Jeff S. Blake to Teresa A. Blake, 22nd district, no value listed;
March 1
Roy J. Johnson and wife, Revonda L. Johnson, to Arthur Mabee Jr., 13th district, $205,000;
Highlands Property Group LLC to Kim I. Hartman, 16th district, $179,900;
Scott Jackson to Jennifer Hurd and husband, Robert Hurd, 17th district, $205,000;
Y&K Properties to Lannette Hixson, 10th district, $319,000;
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corporation to Kristie Emproto, 2nd district, $190,000;
Stephanie M. Johnson and Mitchell Ralph Willocks to Justin Case Jones and wife, Courtney Marie Jones, 6th district, $147,000;
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, substitute trustee, to Wilson Home Builders LLC, 15th district, $5,500;
Bradley Richard Watts and wife, Tiffany E. Watts, to John N. Crook and wife, Linda C. Crook, 15th district, $2,500;
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, substitute trustee, to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 10th district, $294,175;
Erick Myers and wife, April Myers, to My Tribe Home Solutions LLC, 22nd district, $91,000;
Stephen Z. Bentley and wife, Marizona Leann Bentley, to Taylor B. Malone, 14th district, $247,000;
Melinda Jennings to Belinda Grace Jennings and husband, Harold Dean Kirkpatrick, 10th district, no value listed;
C&C Millwright Maintenance Company, LLC, to Log Cabins For Less, LLC, 19th district, $150,000;
James Lutz Knight and wife, Catherinne Ann Knight, to Mack R. Smith and wife, Deborah D. Smith, 7th district, $21,100;
Rollin M. Amsden to Gregory C. Falkenberg and wife, Melanie L. Falkenberg, 17th district, $25,000;
Arlene Andalia to Michael Zink, 20th district, $67,000;
March 2
Jeffrey M. Ward and wife, Christina G. Ward, to Gary L. Shropshire, 10th district, $335,000;
Highlands Property Group, LLC, to Adventure From Home, Inc., 16th district, $140,000;
Mike Girard to Lawrence W. Helk and wife, Randi D. Helk, 13th district, $425,000;
Lawrence W. Helk and wife, Randi Drake Helk, to Stephanie C. Algiere and husband, Bradley L. Algiere, 22nd district, $535,000;
Apple Rehab Agency, Inc., to Andrews Property Management LLC, 10th district, $10;
Charles Spencer Smith and wife, Lois Smith, and Jean Smith to Donnie Brooks, 10th district, $18,000;
Eric Burbine Wall and wife, Amanda Michelle Wall, to Alan W. Dambrogio, 20th district, $330,000;
Antonio Mosquera and Therese M. Mosquera, trustee(s) of the revocable living trust for the benefit of Antonio Mosquera and Therese Mosquera, to Antonio Mosquera and Therese M. Mosquera, 14th district, no value listed;
Antonio Mosquera and Therese M. Mosquera, to Antonio Mosquear and Therese M. Mosquera, trustee(s) of the revocable living trust for the benefit of Antonio Mosquera and Therese M. Mosquera, 14th district, no value listed;
Phyllis Randolph to Penny Ann Randolph and James Kevin Randolph, subject to a life estate, 10th district, $80,970;
March 3
Mark S. Hanor, substitute trustee, to Eastman Credit Union, 10th district, $70,000;
Christopher Bailey and wife, Sallie Bailey, to Daniel Robert Stypa and wife, Tracy Gig Stypa, 25th district, $17,400;
Jordan Lee Cheek and wife, Savannah Lynn Cheek, to Brock Wampler, 4th district, $18,500;
Leonard Cutshaw and wife, Barbara Cutshaw, to Rhonda Denise Hensley, Mark Lynn Cutshaw, Rebekah Dawn Fillers and Phillip Nathan Cutshaw, 18th district, no value listed;
Larry Peacock to Larry Peacock and Karen A. Fine, 14th district, no value listed;
Phyllis Campbell to Tommy R. Shanks, 1st district, $250,000;
Robin H. Adams, trustee of the Millard Dwight Hunt irrevocable trust, to Jasmyne Barner, 9th district, $15,000;
Latasha Morelock to Kenny Morelock, 24th district, no value listed;
March 6
Amber Belt and Christopher W. Belt Jr. to Highlands Property Group, LLC, 10th district, $55,000;
Carmela Parker Stubbs to Tammy Neal, subject to a life estate, 22nd district, no value listed;
Douglas Lafollette and wife, Marcie Lafollete, to Katina Blevins Taylor, 9th district, no value listed;
William Smith to Adam C. Flores and wife, Suzette Flores, 6th and 7th district, $7,000;
Jalon R. Smucker and Amanda Smucker to Nancy Cope and William G. Cope, 8th district, $470,000;
Carl D. Johnson to John B. Jeffers and Cynthia D. Jeffers, 24th district, $230,000;
James E. Rose and wife, Virginia A. Rose, to Adrienne D. Rose and Christopher Scott Rose, 19th district, no value listed;
Dan Walker and Kenton Weems to Jeffrey A. Shelton and Pamela A. Shelton, 9th district, no value listed;
Jeffrey A. Shelton and Pamela A. Shelton to Phyllis Shelton, 9th district, $415,000;
Megan Nicole Mack and Robert Mack to Rachel Ann Morse, 9th district, $33,000;
March 7
Bradley Richard Watts and wife, Tiffany E. Watts, to Douglas D. Eldridge and wife, Lori L. Eldridge, 15th district, no value listed;
Robert W. Solomon and wife, Joyce Solomon, to Gary Joe Kline, 13th district, $40,000;
Melanie B. Carter to Mike Girard, 22nd district, $35,000;
Harvey L. Hardin and wife, Tabitha L. Hardin, to The Kathleen K. Berden trust, 10th district, $365,000;
Janice E. Lietzke to Adventure From Home, Inc., 1st district, $50,000;
Travis Cooter to Justin W. Trivette and Caitlyn M. Trivette, 13th district, $285,000;
Jerry Waybright to Kathleen Waybright, 8th district, no value listed;
Kelly Gregg-Grno, sole heir-at-law of Willis L. Gregg, to Kelly Gregg-Grno, 5th district, no value listed;
Kelly Gregg-Grno to Robert A. Kiser and wife, Melinda R. Kiser, 5th district, $375,000;
Michael R. Smith and wife, Peggy Smith, to Teresa Freeman, 8th district, $170,000;
Jack L. Bryant and Peggy L. Bryant to Jack L. Bryant and wife, Peggy L. Bryant, 2nd district, no value listed;
Brock Wampler to Richard Shaw Jr., 4th district, no value listed;
Richard Shaw Jr. to Brock Wampler, 19th district, no value listed;
Michael John Auchter to Michael John Auchter, 15th district, no value listed;
Nikki Hynes to Ivan K. Hoyt IV and Lisa M. Hoyt, 21st district, $320,000;
Tonya Reetz to Lynn M. Herrera, 10th district, $255,000;
Arnold Anderson to Rhonda Southerland, 6th district, $14,500;
March 8
Preston Allen Gilland to Joseph C. Gouge and wife, Mary R. Gouge, 22nd district, $2,000;
Floella Dean, personal representative of the estate of Doritha Gilland, to Joseph C. Gouge and wife, Mary R. Gouge, 22nd district, $240,000;
W. Edward Davis and wife, Betty Ann Davis, to Dhiu Inc., 10th district, $335,000;
Ricky L. Whittenburg to Ricky L. Whittenburg and Ricky Elwin Whittenburg, 24th district, no value listed;
Dale Senff to Kevin Sneff, 4th district, no value listed;
Kahtleen Waybright to Max Dalton Waybright, 8th district, no value listed;
Lisa Waddell Bennett, personal Representative of the estate of Bobbie E. Waddell, to Mark Waddell, 22nd district, no value listed;
Lisa Waddell Bennett, personal representative of the estate of Bobbie E. Waddell, to Lisa Waddell Bennett, 22nd district, no value listed;
David Martin to Tina L. Futch, 6th district, no value listed;
John Thomas, LLC, to Sheri A. Upp and husband, Frederick M. Upp, 22nd district, no value listed;
Terry Wykle and wife, Jennifer Wykle, and Polly Wykle to Eric Devore and Rebecca Devore, 9th district, $558,500;
David Opper and wife, Melissa Opper, to Nathaniel Burres and wife, Holly Burres, 10th district, $252,000;
Kyle W. Kingery and wife, Felisha Kingery, to Carl Matthew Rice and wife, Courtney Hannah Rice, 12th district, $189,950;
Carlene M. Palsma to Mark C. Palsma, 9th district, no value listed;
Stacia Vaught to Stacia Vaught, and Keirsha Larae Howard and Carlos Michael Howard, 12th district, no value listed;
Giovanni Sanchez to Giovanni Sanchez and Jennifer Renee Renner, 10th district, no value listed;
James Michael Ferguson, Keith DeWayne Williams, Michael Allen Williams, and Jana Renee Williams to Jennifer Luttrell, 10th district, no value listed;
Freddie D. Kelley, Lisa Mathes, Mitzy Michelle Ealey, Vanessa Darlene Zapata and Chasity Dawn Justis to Jermaih R. Lawson and wife, Ashley Marie Lawson, 10th district, $105,000;
Donald Edwin Claiborne and wife, Cleva Brock Claiborne, to Jon Andrew Hagemann and wife, Cindy Hagemann, 24th district, $650,000;
John Paul Gunter Jr. and Mark Gunter, co-personal representative of the estate of John Paul Gunter Sr., John Paul Gunter Jr. and Mark Gunter, individually, and Jennifer Whitson, Deborra Foster and Robin Gunter, to Deborra Foster, 1st district, no value listed