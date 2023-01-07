The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger for Dec. 14-27.
Dec. 14
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master Of The Chancery Court Of Greeneville, to Krzysztof Ospelt, 2nd district, no value listed;
Charles Rousseau Kenner to Steven C. Japp, 25th district, $50,000;
John S. Waddle Jr., trustee of the Mary B. Waddle testamentary trust, to Kenneth W. Hartman, 13th district, no value listed;
Jimmy Mercer and wife, Christie Looks, to J.W. Church, 10th district, $26,000;
Anna Lee Greene to Danny Greene and Linda Diane Sellke, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Dec. 15
Bruce W. lemons and wife, Mary F. Lemons, to Arthur V. Youngblood and wife, Misty Youngblood, 9th district, $28,000;
Larry W. Smith to Ben McInturff, 12th district, $16,000;
Spirit Master Funding VII, LLC, to Woodland Management Corporation, 10th district, $2,734,000;
Thomas J. Laughlin to Jonathan Allen Rutherford, 10th district, $14,000;
Johnny Allen Reaves and wife, Elizabeth Lena Reaves, to Keith Allen Reaves, subject to a life estate, 2nd district, no value listed;
Keith Allen Reaves to Kristy Michelle Reaves, 2nd district, no value listed;
Lloyd Randall Sheets and wife, Jennifer Fay Frye Sheets, to Lloyd Randall Sheets and Jennifer Frye Sheets, trustees of the Lloyd Randall Sheets and Jennifer Frye Sheets living trust, 3rd district, no value listed;
Vivian Y. Wampler to Marlene Randolph, trustee of the M.D. Randolph family trust, 14th and 15th district, $100,000;
Cheyenne Paige Brown and Alex Jeremiah Brown to Dustin Wayne Rhoades and Julie Rhoades, 6th district, $264,900;
Robert King Farrington to Brandi Hogan, 9th district, $126,000;
Cathy Bausch, Phyllis Davidson, Wayne Love, Arthur Love and David Love to Garron Love and wife, Cara Love, 3rd district, $50,000;
Kim Walter Shipley and Edsel Todd Shipley to Edsel Todd Shipley and wife, Carla F. Shipley, 17th district, $127,875;
Gardner Creek Holdings, LLC, to Dustin M. Starnes and Hal T. Starnes Sr., 11th district, $190,250;
Russell Dale Ayers, Dana Deneen Ayers and Kameron Avery Keller to Lanbo Home Solutions, 9th district, $120,000;
Dec. 16
John Dushane and wife, Tina Dushane, to Brian Vincent Lambert, 19th district, $230,000;
Patricia Roberts to Eli E. Miller and wife, Mary M. Miller, 18th district, $144,000;
Greeneville Commercial Centers, LLC, to TPTN Properties, LLC, 10th district, $2,350,000;
William P. Guy Sr. to William P. Guy Jr., 16th district, $160,000;
Charles M. Hankins and wife, Mary Hankins, to Cliff Heaton and wife, Diane Heaton, 1st district, $420,000;
Kent A. Wilhoit to Michael A. Dioguardi and wife, Patricia K. Dioguardi, 18th district, $23,000;
Tammy Y. Burgner and Anthony Wayne Doyle, co-executors of the estate of Earl William Doyle, to Faul Properties, LLC, 10th district, $525,000;
Gina S. Susong to Scott Susong, 18th district, no value listed;
Rick Allen Boyd, Rachel Boyd and Alexander Boyd to Rae Edward Massey, 23rd district, no value listed;
Robert L. Johnson and wife, Edith L. Johnson, to Nathan Johnson and wife, Brandi Johnson, 21st district, no value listed;
Mettra Taylor, Elaine Copp, Mary Ruth Rice, Rintha Knittel and Elizabeth to Johnnie Lee Renner, 3rd district, no value listed;
Debra Jackson Harmon and husband, Jerry Ray Harmon, to Garrett Harbin, 17th district, $45,000;
Jason Parker and wife, Amanda Parker, to Marc Wright and wife, Peyton Wright, 13th district, $385,000;
William M. Carroll and wife, Patsy F. Carroll, to Danielle Marie Martinez and husbanc, Eric Evan Martinez, 13th district, $577,500;
Amye C. Hamilton to Edward J. Schmitt and wife, Cindy A. Schmitt, 13th district, $341,000;
Samantha Clark and Jonathan Laws to Robert C. Woods and wife, Sharon M. Woods, 24th district, $55,000;
Adventure From Home, INC., to Justin L. Cutshaw and Samantha Cutshaw, 10th district, $230,000;
Line Drive Properties, LLC, to Brian Davidson and Carmendia Davidson, 10th district, $159,900;
Thomas J. Higgins and wife, Marcia D. Higgins, to Jason Parker and wife, Amanda Parker, 10th district, $399,000;
Deborah J. Grubbs to Deborah J. Grubbs, and Lynn Griffin and husband, Virgil Ray Griffin, 10th district, no value listed;
C. Berkeley Bell Jr., William H. Bell, Darragh Bell and Prudence Bell to Megan M. Subbert, 10th district, $163,500;
Dec. 19
Gary Cutshall to Rickey L. Day and wife, Mitzi Chase-Day, 14th district, $385,000;
Caroline G. Alonzo to Dustin T. Weller, 17th district, no value listed;
Matthew Kraeger to Ralph Slatton, 6th district, $95,000;
Danny L. Scott and wife, Vicki Scott, and Molly Derry to Molly Derry and husband, Chris Derry, subject to a life estate, 14th district, no value listed;
Susan Denise Crum and Austin Dale Vance to Janice G. Horan, trustee of the Janice G. Horan revocable living trust, 18th district, no value listed;
Deanna Rindell, Syuzanna Alexander, paul Meads, Suzanne Bamberger, and Sarah Luckette, devisees under the last will and testament of Jane C. Weeks, to Robert K. Farrington, 14th district, $307,000;
Jimmy H. Hill and John T. Seaton to David V. Clark and wife, Anita H. Clark, 10th district, $275,000;
Dec. 20
Y&K Properties to Patricia Collins, 10th district, $285,000;
Amy Perry to Robert J. MacDonald Jr., Talia MacDonald and Paul M. Ferrari, 10th district, $35,000;
Michael K. Brotherton and Kenton M. Brotherton to DB Holdings, LLC, 7th district, $240,000;
Dec. 20
Rocco Joseph Preston, co-administrator, and Amanda Lee Preston, co-administrator of the estate or Betty Jean Sapp, to Sergio Hernandez Zamora and wife, Maria Eugenia Hernandez Jaime, 8th district, $315,000;
Sheila Murdock to Jeffery Leon Brown, 20th district, no value listed;
Jeffery Leon Brown to Sheila Murdock, 20th district, no value listed;
Alexander W. Dulaney, DVM, and Patrick H. Taylor, DVM, to CHASAN, LLC, 10th district, $2,500,000;
Alexander W. Dulaney, DVM, and Patrick H. Taylor, DVM, to CHASAN, LLC, 10th district, $1;
Rebecca Calhoun Edwards to Marshall C. Patterson and Laura M. Longaker, 10th district, $215,000;
Charles Bowers to Wilda Blake, 1st district, no value listed;
Dec. 21
Keller Farm Acquisition, LLC, to Footprint Lands, LLC, 11th district, no value listed;
Brent Joshua Penley to David Carnes, 17th district, $8,000;
Matthew J. Neal and wife, Renee Neal, to Linda L. Altendorf, 10th district, $287,000;
David N. Darnell and wife, Kimberly A. Darnell, to James Keith Bishop, 3rd district, $29,400;
Beverly Gwyn Southerland and husband, Jerry A. Southerland Jr., to Jamie Winter, 3rd district, no value listed;
Tamarah Lynn Miller Coffey, individually and Jacquelyn Elaine Parker, Lauren Jeanete Parker and Aaron Clay Parker to Christopher D. Robinson and wife, Joanne E. Robinson, 3rd district, $130,000;
Beatrice Busler and Randy Busler to Matthew Swecker and Emily Swecker, 10th district, $130,000;
Dec. 22
White Pine Properties LLC to Dustin Lamons and Chad Foshie, 7th district, $40,000;
Branfor, Inc, and Albar, LLC, to Rick Jon Adamson and Denise Lynn Adamson, 9th district, $299,900;
Ellen Leone Colyer to Christina Rochelle Gaby and Aaron Robert Colyer, 5th district, $27,573.33;
Dec. 27
Tim Sparks, executor of the estate of Donnie Humac Painter Sr., Donnie Humac Painter Jr., Donna L. Painter and Margarette Emogene Painter to Ginger Tulloh, 15th district, $210,000;
Roger Connor and wife, Kay Connor, to Andrew Robert Connor and wife, Taegan Connor, 14th district, $40,000;
April Season Nye, personal representative of the estate of Lecile James Headrick, to Crystal Nicole Headrick and James Brock Wills, 14th district, no value listed;
April Season Nye, personal representative of the estate of Lecile James Headrick, and Israel S. Nye, Savana Almon-Joi Nye, Crystal Deadrick and Jameson B. Wills to April Season Nye, 7th district, $9,700;
Jennifer Joy Stanton, and Jimmy Lamb and wife, Audrey Lamb, to Cody Walker and Ronald Hatcher, 15th district, $162,000;
Candida G. Shipley to Jared Waybright and Leeanna Marshall, 8th district, $300,000;
Andy Ethrum Allen, Samantha Leah Allen, and Kathleen M. Lyons to Donald Ross Seymore Jr. and Deidre Kesler Seymour, 10th district, $302,000;
Mitchell R. Willocks to Mitchell R. Willocks and Stephanie Johnson, 10th district, no value listed;
Ralph Reams and wife, Barbara Reams, to Cathy Snopkoski, 6th district, $40,000;
Ricky A. Kimery and Teresa Kimery to Darla Ann Bowman, trustee of the Brian Circle irrevocable income-only trust, 20th district, $110,400;
Ricky A. Kimery and Teresa Kimery to Nathan G. Kimery, trustee of the Barren Valley irrevocable income-only trust, 1st district, $472,400;
Walter J. Brumit to Walter Jessee Brumit, trustee of the Walter Jessee Brumit, 13th district, no value listed;
Mark A. Moore and Sharon A. Moore to Mark A. Moore and Sharon Moore, trustee of Moore joint revocable trust, 9th district, no value listed;
Randy Jack Harmon and Tanya Elizabeth Harmon to Austin S. Cornett, 1st district, $234,900;
Amanda D. Helmly, Basil E. Duncan III, Hamilton Earl Duncan, Nicolle R. Bompart Police, Jason Green, and Etienne Fieri to Ronald Dean Meyer and Mike Meyer, 17th district, $281,000;
Calvin Kirk, and Diana R. Kirk to Gregory J. Kula, 15th district, $85,000;