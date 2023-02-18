The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger for Jan. 19-26.
Jan. 19
Todd G. Weems to Mary Ann Rader, Gerald Rader, Perry Weems and Kenya Weems, trustees of Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 21st district, no value listed;
Joe C. Shelton to Jonathan Dwayne Shelton, 10th district, no value listed;
Willard H. Wilder and Sally M. Wilder to Roger Stewart, 6th district, $37,000;
Donna R. Waddle to John S. Waddle Jr., 13th district, no value listed;
John S. Waddle Jr., individually, and Shane Waddle, individually, and John S. Waddle, trustee of the Mary B. Waddle testamentary trust, and John S. Waddle Jr., trustee of the testamentary trust established by the Last Will and Testament of John S. Waddle, to Victoria J. Ricker and husband, Mark Ricker, 13th district, $120,000;
Samantha Marie Oliver and Rachel Michelle Bowman to David Bowman and wife, Victoria Bowman, 22nd district, $207,500;
Carlene M. Palsma, personal representative of the estate of Dean S. Sinsabaugh, to Carlene M. Palsma, 9th district, no value listed;
Mark Daniel Ricker to Mark Daniel Ricker and wife, Vickie J. Ricker, 13th district, no value listed;
Jan. 20
Diana L. Carlyle to Danny E. Carlyle, 20th district, no value listed;
Edward R. Gwinn to Regie Harold Jones and wife, Jody R. Jones, 10th district, $150,000;
Bobby Payne to Christopher L. Mitchell and wife, Julie A. Mitchell, 13th district, $250,000;
Terry L. Rollins to Theresa Anettie Rollins, 20th district, no value listed;
Keith Lynn Jones to Charles A. Brown and wife, Deborah A. Brown, and Thomas R. Brown and wife, Erica M. Brown, 4th district, $150,000;
Matthew P. Hunter and wife, Hannah C. Hunter, and Mary Garland, to Alonzo J. Bird, 10th district, $180,000;
Stanley Morris and wife, Karen Morris, to Adventure From Home, Inc., 12th district, $55,000;
Elizabeth Irene Covington to Ryan Singler, 22nd district, $120,000;
Diane Baggett, successor trustee of the Lendacki family trust, to James M. Binkley and wife, Tara R. Binkley, 5th district, $85,000;
Barbara King Holmes to Randy Davenport and wife, Renda Davenport, subject to a life estate, 12th district, no value listed;
Barbara King Holmes to Myra Kaye Thomas, subject to a life estate, 12th district, no value listed;
Barbara King Holmes to Johnathan Holmes and wife, Tracy Holmes, 12th district, no value listed;
Randy Davenport and wife, Renda D. Davenport, to Barbara King Holmes, 12th district, no value listed;
Sammy D. Fellers, administrator of the estate of Larry Fellers, Sammy D. Fellers, individually, Charles M. Fellers, Nancy J. Starnes, Ray Fellers and Terry Fellers, to CMH Homes, Inc., 22nd district, $38,000;
Danny D. Landers to Denver Vance and wife, Mary Vance, 1st district, $15,000;
Marvin H. Brown and wife, Janet Brown, to Tarell Harrison and Tyler Harrison, subject to a life estate, 15th district, no value listed;
Kelly Rebecca Loyd, executrix of the estate of Thomas Paul Loyd Jr., to Corey Amanda Loyd and Kelly Rebecca Loyd, subject to a life estate, 17th district, no value listed;
Steve A. Hinkle to Lorrie Hinkle Hogan, 11th district, $500;
Jerry F. Norton and wife, Barbara Norton, to Taria Rachelle Bartley, 24th district, $21,500;
Larry Wayne Jackson to Wendy Pittman Parliament and husband, Devon William Parliament, 17th district, $220,000;
Jan. 23
Joshua A. Powell and wife, Chelsea B. Powell, to Highlands Property Group, LLC, 16th district, $120,000;
Martin Thomas Ivers and wife, Patricia Plevin Ivers, to Sarah J. Cox, trustee of the Ivers-Cox family trust, 14th district, no value listed;
Doyle W. Stroud to Denise Davis, 4th district, $30,000;
James A. Emory and Eloise C. Emory, to James Allen Yandell, 10th district, no value listed;
Geneva Crum to Joshua Crum, 2nd district, no value listed;
Brett Knight and wife, Chasity Knight, to Audrey Franklin, 1st district, $9,500;
David F. Tunstall and wife, Barbara J. Tunstall, to Mark Collins and wife, Cindy Collins, 19th district, $34,940.22;
Cynthia H. Anderson to Cynthia L. Anderson, trustee of the Cynthia Anderson trust, 13th district, no value listed;
Lawrence Seaton, Pamela Kay Combs and Thomthy Jerome Seaton to William G. Decker and wife, Angela K. Decker, 18th district, $290,379.75;
Sandra A. Ray to Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, 9th district, $105,000;
Jan. 24
Nicholas Shelton, individually and heir of Harold Gordon Shelton, Brandy Shelton, Jeff Shelton, heir of Harold Gordon Shelton, Kevin Shelton, heir of Harold Gordon Shelton, and Jackson Shelton heir of Harold Gordon Shelton, to Wlliam Lee Ball, 1st district, $100,000;
Robert E. Purgason and wife, Marsha D. Purgason, and Brett N. Purgason to Joel R. Atha and wife, Pamel J. Atha, 6th district, $200,000;
Timothy Diltz to Roger Phillips, 23rd district, $15,000;
Tammy D. Davis to Cullen Wayne Rompa and wife, Allison Taylor Rompa, 9th and 10th district, $200,000;
Cindy Reed to Josh Legg, 15th district, no value listed;
Candace D. Hammer, and David C. Bow and Patsy A. Bow to Elexus S. Hylmon, 11th district, $132,500;
Miguel Vazquez and wife, Ma Charito Carreno-Vega, to Ma Charito Carreno-Vega, 1st district, no value listed;
Conrad George Neptune to Conrad George Neptune and Jean Lorence, 13th district, no value listed;
Pauline B. Malone to Terry Anderson, subject to a life estate, 8th district, no value listed;
Pauline B. Malone to Julia Peters and Wanda Gibson, subject to a life estate, 8th district, no value listed;
Christopher Matthew Wills and Kristen Holli Rossanna Wills to Sherry Ruth Wells, 10th district, no value listed;
Jan. 25
Darin Kite and wife, Renee Kite, to Robert Charles Hadley and wife, Patricia Ann Hadley, 12th district, $1,299,900;
Appalachian Regional Colaition of Homelessness by John C. Baker, Chairman of the board of directors, to Ashley Nicole Snelson and Hunter Dean Snelson, 13th district, $145,000;
Republic Commercial Fund, LLC, to Sean A. Innis and Carrie A. Innis, 16th district, $199,000;
Janet H. Twomey to Linus Maximilian Rinke, 24th district, $45,000;
Michael K. Guard to Heartland Real Estate Team LLC, 22nd district, $1,123.81;
William G. Wildman and wife, Sharon L. Wildman, to William G. Wildman, 5th district, no value listed;
Rocky D. Luster to Luke Edward Jennings and wife, Melynda Jennings, 9th district, $25,082.21;
Joshua Barner to Joshua Barner and Anastaia Barner, 11th district, no value listed;
Terry A. Fitzgerald and wife, Tina Sue Fitzgerald, to Justin E. Baskette, 19th district, $15,000;
Jan. 26
Bart Myers and wife, Miranda Myers, to Joyce Annette Shelton and Madison Arlene Ramsey, 9th district, $155,000;
Terry G. Botts and wife, K. Michelle Botts, to Thomas D. Ryan and wife, Mary T. Ryan, and Sharon K. Verble, 22nd district, $799,900;
George F. Lesmes to George F. Lesmes and Tracy Anne Johnson, 22nd district, $10;
Janice C. Bowman Fox and Karen S. Bowman to Whitney Massey, 22nd district, no value listed;
Deborah Christensen to Todd Earl Christensen and Deborah Darlene Christensen, trustees under the TDC family trust, 10th district, $1;
Todd Earl Christensen and wife, Deborah Darlene Christensen, to Todd Earl Christensen and Deborah Darlene Christensen, trustees under the TDC family trust, 1st district, $1;
Melinda Jennings to Luke Jennings Jr. and wife, Kelsey Renea Hatcher, 9th district, no value listed;
Jody Gosnell, executor of the estate of Everette A. Gosnell, to Elizabeth Ashley Croy and Heather Faith Gosnell, 9th and 10th district, no value listed;
Lori A. Stokley and Jill L. Dobias, co-personal representatives of the estate of Carolyn S. Galloway, to Jill L. Dobias, 25th district, no value listed;
Terrill G. Milburn and wife, Mary E. Milburn, to Craig T. Milburn and Jonathan T. Milburn, subject to a life estate, 15th district, no value listed;
Bobby A. Cutshall, successor executor of the last will and testament of Samuel Willis Cutshall and the last will and testament and codicil of Edith Cleo Cutshall, and successor trustee of the family trust and trust for Lynn Cutshall under the last will and testament of Samuel Willis Cutshall, and successor trustee of the family trust and trust for Lynn Cutshall under the last will testament and codicil of Edith Cleo Cutshall, to Greene County, 10th district, no value listed;
Roger Cutshall to Greene County, 10th district, no value listed;
Brenda Kay Hollinger Cutshall to Greene County, 10th district, no value listed;
Mariedith Cutshall Broyles to Greene County, 10th district, no value listed;
Andy Cutshall to Greene County, 10th district, no value listed;
Beth Cutshall Cole to Greene County, 10th district, no value listed;
Bobby A. Cutshall to Greene County, 10th district, no value listed;
Bill Cutshall to Greene County, 10th district, no value listed