The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Jan. 21-31.
Jan. 21
Michelle Eastep Postell, Eddie Eastep and Landon Eastep to Larry E. Shelton, 9th district, $75,000;
Danny Calvin Wills to Angela Michelle Parker and Jetty Charles Britton II, 14th district, no value listed;
Margaret Jane Freshour, personal representative of the estate of Larry Gale Freshour, to Margaret Jane Freshour, 9th district, no value listed;
John Webser Lintz and wife, Iris Teresa Lintz, to Tonya Renee Thomas, 14th district, $195,900;
Stan Pajdak to Michael Pajdak, 7th district, no value listed;
H.M.S. Partnership, personal representative of the estate of Sonny W. Marsh, to Hull and Marsh, LLC, 9th district, $1;
David Ralph McKay and wife, Mary F. McKay, to Leanna McKay, 20th district, no value listed;
David Ralph McKay and wife, Mary F. McKay, to Jeffrey Lloyd Harrison, 20th district, no value listed;
Kristena G. Middleton to Richard Lance Middleton, 17th district, no value listed;
Steve Neal and Ginger Kelley to John Lock Livesay and Kristen Lashae Livesay, 21st district, $191,000;
Georgia Georgiou Schnell to RAP Foods Incorporated, 10th district, $340,000;
Jan. 24
Phillip R. Gaddis to Kimberly Angela Meade and Janel Lynn Croy, 17th district, no value listed;
Keith L. McAmis and Jan McAmis Kiker to Mike Phillips, 16th district, $270,000;
Stacie M. Metcalf and husband, Joseph Matthew Metcalf, to Carl McKinney and wife, Lisa McKinney, 10th district, $400,500;
Glenda E. Langworthy to Michael Dillon and wife, Stacey Dillon, 5th district, $61,000;
Shane Ridley to Julie Winkler, 12th district, $100,000;
Kenneth Carpenter and wife, Judy Carpenter, to Thomas R. Howington and wife, Shelley D. Howington, 16th district, $70,000;
Russell A. Fullen to Lynn E. McCurry, 7th district, $40,000;
Russell A. Fullen to Lynn E. McCurry, 7th district, 10,000;
Collins Enterprises, LLC, to Brett L. Butler, 14th district, $180,000;
Ricky Algood Jr. and Anna Kristen Algood to Lori M. Crapser and David R. Crapser, 17th district, $215,000;
Marvin McAmis, Jimmie Lee McAmis, and Carolyn Cooter to Tommy L. Miser and Amy E. Miser, 12th district, no value listed;
Patrick M. Crabtree to Ashby Wilhoit and Rondald Wilhoit, 13th district, $342,100;
Kort W. Boring and wife, Megan Stollenmaier Boring, to Duncan A. Smith and wife, Ashley Smith, 20th district, 193,900;
Joe C. Showman and Diana Showman to Charles Marian and Tamara Marian, 15th district, $130,000;
Jan. 25
Michele Plante-Grosz and Edna Plante to Jason Ronald Zaske and wife, Julie Lea Zaske, 6th district, no value listed;
Laura L. Wilson to Kelley Marie McCray, 10th district, $145,500;
Diane Alice Glass to Thomas Chester Woods and Nicholas Thomas Woods, 15th district, no value listed;
Doug E. Fortner to Mattie J. Reynolds, 24th district, no value listed;
Guy Hommel Jr., Ronnie Hommel and Delories Hommel Blazer, sole heirs-at-law of Guy Hommel Sr., to Burn Co. Development, LLC, 10th district, $82,500;
Guy Hommel Jr., Ronnie Hommel and Delories Hommel Blazer, sole heirs-at-law of Guy Hommel Sr., to Bob Dale Baird, 10th district, $27,500;
L. George Ricker and Loda George Ricker, trustee of the Loda George Ricker living trust, to Billy W. Cutshaw and wife, Rebecca O. Cutshaw, 13th district, no value listed;
Deana Williams to Gregory Oliver Bullock and wife, Michelle Bullock, 19th district, $85,000;
Donald L. Wiggin and wife, Jody Wiggin, to Alex Garstkiewica and wife, Keristin Garstkiewicz, 10th district, $390,000;
Matthew Kyle Lawing to Homer David Lawing, 1st district, no value listed;
Jaclyn L. Moncier to Robert A. Desalvo and Lennart Gustafsson and Nancy J. Gustafsson, trustees of the Lennart Gustafsson and Nancy J. Gustafsson declaration of trust, 10th district, $180,000;
Michael Timothy Sebourn and Laura Jean Sebourn to Brittany N. Hubbard and Grant M. Hubbard, 8th district, $435,000;
Jan. 26
Larry G. Smith and Patricia D. Held to Stuart D. Gage and Roshawnda L. Gage, 17th district, no value listed;
U.S. Bank National Association, trustee of the CIM trust, to Lanten Investments, LLC, 10th district, $18,600;
Suzanne R. Reynolds and Donna L. Greenlee to Thomas Allen Weber and wife, Robin S. Weber, 23rd district, $120,000;
Kelly J. Stott and Yvonne M. Stott to Bonnie Everhart, 7th district, $145,000;
Brandon K. Tipton and wife, Katie M. Tipton, to John D. Wells and Shelia A. Brooks, 19th district, $12,000;
James W. Woods to John D. Wells and Shelia A. Brooks, 19th district, $23,000;
Pamela R. Johnson and Adam J. Johnson to Lloyd Stanley McBride Jr. and wife, Deborah McBride, 1st district, $235,000;
Brent T. Woolsey, substitute trustee, to Larry H. Jones, 10th district, no value listed;
Jason Daniel Johnson to Carl D. Johnson, 24th district, no value listed;
Hope A. Marshall, Billy D. Dugger Sr., Cynthia D. Crigger and Susie S. Dugger to Hope A. Marshall, 23rd district, no value listed;
William C. Carter, Shiela Carter Lutz and Sherri Carter Cutshall to David L. Marshall and wife, Hope A. Marshall, 11th district, no value listed;
Brenda V. Crumley, trustee of the James R. Crumley and/or Brenda V. Crumley revocable living trust, to Timothy Chandley, Lee Herman Chandley Sr. and Lee Herman Chandley Jr., 8th district, $140,000;
Robert Clinton Davis to Anthony Scott Percell and wife, Cynthia Autumn Percell, 13th district, $175,000;
Timothy J. Riley and Deborah A. Cramer, trustees of the Cramer/Riley living trust, to R.K. Smithley and wife, Bethanie C. Smithley, 17th district, $140,000;
Frank G. Cremins and wife, Betty L. Cremins, to Manuel Brager and wife, Ethel Brager, 12th district, $10,000;
Dawn Wright to Charles T. White, 1st district, no value listed;
Dawn Wright and Charles T. White to Thomas J. Wright and wife, Dawn D. Wright, 10th district, no value listed;
Hull and Marsh, LLC, personal representative of the estate of Sonny W. Marsh, Christopher W. Marsh, individually and Laurenn Marsh Myers, Individually, to Andrew Charles Kendall and wife, Lillie Sanchez Kendall, 9th district, $125,000;
Jan. 27
Carrol Laws and wife, Brooke Laws, to Shauna M. Rivera and Juliana J. Kelley, 22nd district, $8,000;
Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, to Paul Barrett, 10th district, $95,900;
Robert Carl Shelton, LLC, to Alonzo J. Bird Jr. and wife, Lori Ann Bird, 10th district, $100,000;
Joseph D. Petropoulos and Patricia Todd Petropoulos to Zachary T. Thomas, Mary C. Bausch, Andrea D. Bausch, Nicholas Petropoulos and Jodi Petropoulous, subject to a life estate, 15th district, no value listed;
Suzanne Wirth, individually and as personal representative of the estate of John Wirth, Kathleen Reiner and Pamela Wirth Poliandro, devisees under the last will and testament of John Wirth, to Ronald R. Crum and wife, Tara J. Crum, 20th district, $385,000;
Jan. 28
Mary E. Ramsey to Gary L. Ramsey and wife, Bonnie L. Ramsey, subject to a life estate, 19th district, $1;
Wayne Jeffers to Silicon Ranch Corporation, 16th district, 1,766,625;
Brandon Ernst and Genny Ernst to Savoia Enterprises, Inc., 14th district, $116,300;
Michael Berry and wife, Joy Berry, to Gerald L. Risco Jr. and wife, Jennifer J. Risco, 22nd district, $90,000;
Pamela D. Hudson to Jimmy A. Hudson, 11th district, no value listed;
Rodney Hogeboon to Madison Walker, 22nd district, no value listed;
Carol J. Young to David Bennett, 15th district, $59,000;
Christine A. Hux to Jordan Breeanne Murphy and Ashley Denise Anderson, 10th district, $289,000;
Kathy Sutton to Matthew Ricker and Megan Ricker, 1st district, $12,000;
Robert J. Venerable and Trixie R. Venerable to Richard Allan Ayers and Tracey L. Ayers, 10th district, $140,000;
Barry Lee Bennett Jr. and wife, Veronica Bennett, to Michael Dillon and wife, Stacey Dillon, 5th district, $70,000;
Dylan Jackson to Travis Cooter, 12th district, $30,000;
Jan. 31
Judy Aldridge to Devin Lucas and wife, Saprina Fender, 14th district, $800,000;
Dale E. Scholobohm and wife, Rachel Scholobohm, to John Thomas Curran, 24th district, $490,000;
Regina J. Carter to Regina J. Carter and Randy Johnson, 10th district, no value listed;
Martha Sue Culbert to Brian Kenneth Culbert and Ginger Lee Culbert Holdren, subject to a life estate, 15th district, no value listed;
Lou Arnez Rhea to Bryan R. Jones and Larry H. Jones, 24th district, no value listed;
Susan L. Seaton to Tamma L. Cutshall, and Manley Scott Cutshall, 9th district, $90,000;
Daniel E. Rollins to Tamma L. Cutshall and Manley Scott Cutshall, 9th district, $30,000;
Lorelei Edna Goff to Haley A.J. Gianfrancesco and Richard Gianfrancesco, 10th district, $85,000;
Gregory Conrad and wife, Erica Conrad, to Michelle A. Imgram and George Christopher Tillett, 22nd district, $19,000;
Donald D. Laser and wife, Cheryl A. Laser, to Glenn E. Coffey and Diane L. Coffey, 1st district, $6,500;