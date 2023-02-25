The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger for Jan. 27-Feb. 6.
Jan. 27
Charles J. Wilkerson to Shannon Thomas Cooper and wife, Linda Taylor Cooper, 12th district, $9,999;
Shale Farms, LLC, to Katelyn Parker, 6th district, $33,000;
Christopher Michael Smith, personal representative of the estate of Debbra Jean Smith, to Christopher Michael Smith, 24th district, no value listed;
Sarah Fletcherr Roddy and Robert Boone Fletcher to Jakie Hunter McCracken, 2nd district, no value listed;
Carla Jean Russell to Angela Key and Alfie V. Jefferson, 10th district, $139,800;
Bruce Lemons and Mary Lemons to William Allen Cutshall, 12th district, $30,000;
Russell A. Johnson and wife, Cary T. Johnson, to David Nault and wife, Gloria Nault, 5th district, $65,000;
Jan. 30
Alexander Geisman and Erica Killen to Nathan C. Wheeler and Alexis Wheeler, 16th district, $140,000;
James Travis Saulsbury and Dana Nicole Saulsbury to Dana Nicole Saulsbury, 9th district, no value listed;
R. Bowie Holdings, LLC, to VAU3508BL LP, 10th district, $2,500,000;
R. Bowie Holdings, LLC, to VAU3508B LP, 10th district, no value listed;
David Cross and Vonda Kristie Stapleton to Daniel Keith McDonald, 22nd district, $18,000;
Charles Daniel Bailey, conservator over Betty JoAnn Bailey, to Robert I. Brown and wife, Mitzi L. Brown, 10th district, $257,500;
Vernin Michael Babb to Omar Fuentes Gijon and Craig Easerly, 9th district, $200,000;
Edna Starnes to Highlands Property Group, LLC, 16th district, $80,000;
Kelly L. Gregg-Grno to Robert E. Purgason and wife, Marsha Purgason, 23rd district, $300,000;
Tracy Dillon Parker and Christian Wayne Green to Maria Guadalupe Flores, 19th district, $34,500;
Glen Beam to Michael R. Jones and wife, Peggy L. Jones, 16th district, $42,000;
Robert L. Clark to Jesse Honeycutt, 15th district, $70,000;
Brian K. Pate and wife, Melissa A. Pate, to Conner J. Pate, 4th district, no value listed;
Richard Rudolph Becka and wife, Barbara Kay Becka, to George Parkey and wife, Kimberly Parkey, 24th district, $69,690;
Joshua Lynn Yoder to Ivan Ray Yoder, 6th district, $1,005,134.83;
Michael Lynn Gregg and wife, Lorrain Judith Gregg, to Jeffery L. Parman and wife, Linda D. Parman, 5th district, $50,000;
Mark D. Emde to Mark D. Emde, trustee of the Mark Emde revocable living trust, 4th district, no value listed;
Ashley Cutshall to William Cutshall, 12th district, no value listed;
Jan. 31
Tammy Ruth Ricker to Lewis Alan Shipley and wife, Robyn D. Shipley, 18th district, $100,000;
Christina Joy Zimmerman and husband, Carl Mitchell Zimmerman, to Randall S. Riddle and wife, Karly F. Riddle, 22nd district, $80,700;
Katie Scism and husband, Larry Scism, to Isaac E. Lehmann and wife, Kiana Christie Lehmann, 8th district, $220,000;
Tami R. Adams, trustee of the Frank Montgomery and Janice Montgomery trust, to Stephen F. Brobeck and Lacee D. Holley, 13th district, $594,000;
Geneva Miller and George Conner to Teena Carole Mitchell, Robert Howard Arnett, and John Warrren Arnett, 10th district, $10;
Teena Carole Mitchell, Robert Howard Arnett, and John Warren Arnett to Geneva Miller and George Conner, 10th district, $10;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Oscar Cedillo, 10th district, $6,600;
Paula Caraway to Jared Kite, 8th district, $109,900;
R. Kenneth Gaskin, trustee of the R. Kenneth Gaskin revocable living trust, to Brian Rickard, 1st district, $280,000;
Delilah Rogers to Dawn J. Roberts, 15th district, no value listed;
Wanda Renner to Tommy Richesin and Jessie Richesin, 14th district, $2,500;
Wanda Renner to Michael Richesin and Michaela Richesin, 14th district, $2,500;
Brenda Roberson, Clifford Martin and Sheila Botschin to David Martin, 6th district, no value listed;
David Martin and wife, Deanna Martin, to David Brooks and wife, Holly Brooks, 18th district, $180,000;
Margaret Anne Rowe and husband, Robert L. Lowe, to Charles F. Walton, trustee of the Rowe family trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Feb. 1
Timmy R. Barnett to James Roy Nelson and wife, Stephanie Nelson, 15th district, $139,900;
Joseph E. Wilder and Susan Wilder to Stephen Mmichael Porcho and Danielle Larae Porcho, 20th district, $220,000;
Mark Stiles and wife, Linda Stiles, to Raymond Lee Sayler, 11th district, no value listed;
Gene Sinnott and wife, Jacqueline Sinnott, to Venassa Ann Brown and Tony A. Brown Sr., 7th district, $35,000;
Noel Paskle Bowser, Renee Gay Kuehl, Nora Ann Bowers and Kaylin Tenee White, sole heirs-at-law of Timothy Charles Bowser, to Carlos Lopez and Debbie Lopez, 17th district, $261,900;
Jonah Isaac Brown and wife, Ashlyn Brown, to Joesph Gaskins, 24th district, $200,000;
Sarah Murray and husband, Chase Murray, to Hiedi Gries, 15th district, $590,000;
Michael L. Gregg and wife, Lorrain Gregg, to Jerry Ayers and wife, Carolyn Ayers, 13th district, $64,000;
Jakie Hunter McCracken to Ethel Stills and David Stills, 2nd district, $25,000;
Maxine S. Hutcheson to Jason P. Saylor and wife, Shelly R. Saylor, 10th district, $180,000;
Feb. 2
Barney Alan Dunn and wife, Terri L. Newton Dunn, to Jerry Thomas and Bradley Higgins, 10th district, $47,500;
David Wilhoit and wife, Lois Wilhoit, to Jerrod Harper annd Asialyn Manuel, 2nd district, $10,000;
Bonnie R. Parker to Fred Edward Parker, subject to a life estate, 11th district, no value listed;
Billy W. Cutshaw and Shirley Jean Walker, individually and as personal representative of the estate of John Richard Walker, to Roderick Shelton, 10th district, no value listed;
Brandon R. Green and wife, Amy Green, to Carlos Rene Mata and wife, Caryn Lynn Mata, 15th district, $419,000;
David L. Church and wife, Lisa A. Church, to Alonzo J. Bird Jr., 10th district, $42,500;
Eugene R. Swatzell to David E. Moody and wife, Deborah T. Moody, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Larry D. Hogan to Sandra Hogan, 25th district, no value listed;
Paul Rollins to Paul (NMI) Rollins, Debra Denine Bunch, and James Lynn Rollins, 18th district, no value listed;
Davy T. Willett and wife, Kathy D. Willett, to Laura McAmis, 9th and 10th district, $110,000;
Shirley J. Cansler to Joseph P. Cansler Jr., 6th district, no value listed;
Feb. 3
Floyd Ayers and wife, Deborah Ayers, to Mark C. Wood and wife, Kathryn A. Wood, 23rd district, $60,000;
Matthew E. Steele and Jacqueline A. Steele to Ryan Gooding McMillian and wife, Sarah G. McMillian, 10th district, $419,900;
Richard D. Dobbelaera and wife, Brenda K. Dobbelaere, to Christina A. Wills and Amy Holt, subject to a life estate, 5th district, no value listed;
Marcia C. Whaley to Lora Whaley Eubank and Carmen Gamble McIntosh, 13th district, $218,890.03;
William G. Wildman Sr. to the Williams G. Wildman Sr., 5th district, no value listed;
Andrew Shivley to Tanya B. Dishner, 8th district, $35,000;
George D. McCamey to Kristy Allison (McCamey) Johnson and Lisa Michelle McCamey, subject to a life estate, 7th district, no value listed;
Kimberly Perry, trustee, Neil Perry, trustee, and Reid Perry, trustee of 612 trust, to David Brooks and Holly Brooks, 9th district, 1,075,000;
David Scott Carey and wife, Christa Carey, to Tony Basil Carr and wife, Elisa Renee Carr, 16th district, $134,000;
Jeffrey Allen Light, personal representative of the estate of Joe Sam Light, to Jeffrey Allen Light, 16th district, no value listed;
Jeffrey Allen Light to Leigh Anne Light, 16th district, no value listed;
Feb. 6
Roger S. Hendry to Ford Robbins and wife, Sherry Nelson, 13th district, $107,000;
Scottie Craig Fillers and wife, Bethany Ryan Filler, to Rory M. McDaris and wife, Reba A. McDaris, 9th and 10th district, $319,000;
CMH Homes, Inc., to James Tickle Jr. and wife, Angela Tickle, 22nd district, $266,766;
Jacqueline Reed Fielden and Deborah Ann Reed to Erik L. Odle and wife, Jennifer L. Odle, 16th district, $66,550;
Jeffrey Sells and David Sells, individuals and executors of the estate of Edmond Sells Barner, to Jordan Allen Malone and Sandy Lee Malone, 20th district, $140,000;
Ronald G. Love and wife, Sandra Love, to Jerry A. Love, trustee of the Ronald and Sandra Love irrevocable trust, 1st, 10th and 12th district, no value listed;
Alex M. Santillan and Stephanie M. Santillan to Diane M. Paquette, 5th district, $41,500;
Eric J. Seaton to Ericka S. Seaton, 22nd district, no value listed