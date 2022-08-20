The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for July 21-28.
July 21
William H. Jarvis and Lynn Vaughn English to Richard L. Jones and Naomi V. Jones, trustees of Richard and Naomi Jones trust, 17th district, $565,000;
Gary Rowe and wife, Theresa Rowe, to Mikel J. Beuster and wife, Cynthia A. Rowe, 3rd district, $215,000;
Robert C. Post Jr. and wife, Connie Post, to Ruth Hagen Kolb, 9th district, $225,000;
K. Kidwell King, personal representative of with the will annexed of the estate of Tommy Roger Blake, to Ricky A. Thornburg and wife, Connie J. Thornburg, 22nd district, $96,800;
Wanda Crum to Clarence M. King and wife, Cathy E. King, 3rd district, $68,000;
Wanda Crum to Benjamin Wilson, 3rd district, $5,000;
Darrell Hanson to Darrell Hanson II, 7th district, no value listed;
Leonard Blaine Lawson and Max Wendell Lawson Jr., successor trustees of the qualified personal residence trust of Barbara A. Lawson, Leonard Blaine Lawson and Mas Wendell Lawson Jr., successor trustees of the qualified personal residence trust of Max W. Lawson, to Audra Lawson Nelson and husband, Benjamin Barrett Nelson, 9th district, $450,000;
Mason Blane Baker and wife, Melanie Diane Baker, to Timothy Tackett and Monica Ann Tackett, 22nd district, $213,000;
Diane Schena, Dorothy Schena Yee, Donna Schena and John A. Schena Jr., subject to a life estate, to Diane Schena, Dorothy Schena, Donna Schena and John Schena Jr., 23rd district, $10;
Julia B. Solomon to Spencer Wayne Solomon, 10th district, no value listed;
Timothy Dean Cutshall, Danny Ray Cutshall and Dustin John Cutshall to Dalton Dean Cutshall and wife, Whitney Lee Cutshall, 18th district, $117,500;
July 22
Timothy G. Allen and wife, Martha A. Allen, to Janice Knudson, 13th district, $315,000;
James E. Albertelli, P.A., trustee, to U.S. Bank National Association, 13th district, $19,730.79;
Wilson & Associates, PLLC, successor trustee, to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 23rd district, $142,885;
Maxine Carter, executrix of the estate of Georgia Mae Southerland and Marie Southerland, Alan Johnson, Norma Waddell, Peggy Hopson, Douglas Jennings , Dennis Norton, Sharon Blazer, Karen Massey, Bobby Bird, Todd Bird, Leann Aiken, Justin Norton, Nicholas Norton, Suzanne Feltman, and Robin Edwards, heirs of the estate of Georgia Mae Southerland, to Bronson Carter and Tessa Carter, 10th district, $230,000;
Ricky Shepherd, trustee of the Wayne W. Hartman living trust, to George W. Pohubka and wife, Barabara L. Pohubka, 19th district, $320,000;
John W. Hope and wife, Julia Lynne C. Hope, to John Woodrow Hope and Julia Lynne C. Hope, trustees of the John and Lynne Hope living trust, 9th district, no value listed;
Gloria Susong and Andrea Daniels to Land Star Development, LLC, 12th district, $1,664,480;
Carole Franklin to Sandibell Balbuena Dimas and Bernardino Balbuena Cabrera, 13th district, $29,000;
Robert Carl Shelton, LLC, to Cheyenne Livingston and husband, Zachary Livingston, 19th district, $169,000;
Jerry Thomas, d/b/a The Haven Group, to Mary R. Britton and Miller Sherrill, 10th district, $170,000;
Jacob Allen Jenkins to Dwayne Covington and wife, Michelle Covington, 10th district, $170,000;
C&C Millwright Maintenance Co., Inc., to Jerry N. Swatzell and wife, Ellen G. Swatzell, 10th district, $100,000;
C&C Millwright Maintenance Co., Inc., to Jerry N. Swatzell and wife, Ellen G. Swatzell, 10th district, $50,000;
Tommy Blue Armitage to Dakota Pasour, 10th district, no value listed;
July 25
Mark Siele to Paul Shippers and Melody Shippers, 24th district, $34,000;
Alonzo J. Bird Jr. and wife, Lori A. Bird, to Diana J. Delponte and husband, John B. Delponte, 24th district, $30,000;
Alonzo J. Bird Jr. and wife, Lori A. Bird, to Diana J. Delponte and husband, John B. Delponte, 24th district, $35,000;
Brian K. Cox and wife, Cynthia Cox, to Micah Thor Wilson, 9th district, $28,000;
Bryan R. Jones and Larry H. Jones to J.W. Church, 24th district, no value listed;
Bryan R. Jones and Larry H. Jones to Richard Martino Jr., 24th district, $50,000;
Peter E. Shaheen to Peter E. Shaheen, trustee of the PES revocable trust, 18th district, no value listed;
David J. Dykes and Crystal K. Dykes to David J. Dykes and Crystal K. Dykes, trustees of the David J. Dykes and Crystal K. Dykes living trust, 10th district, no value listed;
David J. Dykes and Crystal K. Dykes to David J. Dykes and Crystal K. Dykes, trustees of the David J. Dykes and Crystal K. Dykes living trust, 10th district, no value listed;
David J. Dykes and Crystal K. Dykes to David J. Dykes and Crystal K. Dykes, trustees of the David J. Dykes and Crystal K. Dykes living trust, 9th district, no value listed;
David J. Dykes and Crystal K. Dykes to David J. Dykes and Crystal K. Dykes, trustees of the David J. Dykes and Crystal K. Dykes living trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Richard R. Bowie to Richard R. Bowie, trustee of the Richard R. Bowie living trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Peggy Underwood to Patricia Roberts, 18th district, $70,000;
Martha Ashley Leonard to Douglas Wade Clarkson and wife, Teresa Berden Clarkson, and Kathleen Kay Berden, 10th district, $799,900;
Elmer Lowell Gregg, Hovie Lynn Gregg, Heidi Gregg McCurry, Oral Gene Gregg, Tracy Gregg, Michelle Hughes, Janet Gregg Moffitt, Jeanne Gregg Jackson, Sylvia Diane Reynolds, Melissa Reynolds Rogers, and Jan Timothy Reynolds to Zachary D. Relan and Erica L. Abney, 18th district, $70,000;
William A. Woody Sr. and wife, Saundra Dianne Woody, to Marites Manuel Villarta and husband, Ronnie Lazamana Villarta, 13th district, $260,000;
Kay Lynn Casteel and wife, Patsy Christine Casteel, to Lindsey Kay Connell, 13th district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Jeanette S. Epperson, 7th district, $4,500;
Wanda Crum to Carroll L. Hinkle and Judy L. Hinkle, trustees of the Carroll and Judy Hinkle living trust, 3rd district, $58,000;
Wade Thomas Tugman and wife, Caitlin Joyce Tugman, to Sherrill Diane House, 1st district, $312,000;
July 26
Linda Lou Ramsey to Roy Bacorn and wife, Susan Bacorn, 14th district, $220,000;
Pat Easterly, individually and as personal representative of the estate of Helen Laughlin Paxton, Cheryl Bounds and Judy Paxton to Jon Joseph Zibulis, 13th district, $169,000;
James F. Comi Jr. and Jean E. Comi, co-trustees of the Comi family trust, to Jon Joseph Zigulis, 13th district, $17,000;
Michelle L. Painter to Hope Breeding, 17th district, $48,000;
Wesley Perry, Walter Knight, Barbara Martinez, and Lenora Painter to Margie K. Livingston, 6th district, $100,000;
Smash Brothers, GP, to BJMF Property Southeast, LLC, 10th district, $164,900;
Brumit Properties, LLC, to STNL Greeneville, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Loyse Maurice Ellenburg to Jessica Renee Raposa, 14th district, $85,000;
Tim Brobeck and wife, Sharon Brobeck, to Bobby Archer and wife, Vanessa Archer, 9th district, $215,000;
Chuckey Utility District to Carlton Ross McIntyre and wife, Theresa Nicole McIntrye, and Brain Timothy Derryberry and wife, Destiny Nicole Derryberry, 14th district, $210,000;
Devin A. Robinson, sole heir of David Leon Robinson, to Devin A. Robinson, 16th district, no value listed;
Aug. 27
Barbara E. Allen to Jeff L. Johnson and wife, MaryEllen Johnson, 6th district, $155,000;
Wanda Crum to Eddie Crum and wife, Rachel Crum, 3rd district, $37,000;
Dakota A.J. Dolan to Zane Collins, 1st district, $38,000;
TTH, LLC, to Samantha Alvarado Holland, 6th district, $80,000;
Cynthia R. Cutshaw and Donna Godsey to Walter W. White IV and wife, Laura L. White, 10th district, $10,000;
Nathan Robert Venerable to Megan Venerable, 8th and 10th district, no value listed;
Peggy Sue Humbert to Ashley Leona Nichole Hensley, 7th district, no value listed;
Linda Butler and Christopher Matthew Butler to Dawson Martin, 10th district, no value listed;
Ted E. Fillers and wife, Kathy A. Fillers, to Logan Michelle Fillers, 2nd district, no value listed;
Ted Fillers and wife, Kathy Fillers, to Logan Michelle Fillers, 18th district, no value listed;
Teddy Fillers and wife, Kathy Fillers, to Logan Michelle Fillers, 18th district, no value listed;
July 28
Clint Dewayne Cutshall and wife, Brittany Cutshall, to Rachel Wright, 10th district, $290,000;
Glenda Gayle White to Stephen A. Day Jr. and wife, Deanna R. Day, 10th district, $435,000;
John E. Stanley and wife, Laura L. Stanley, to Jordan Unruh and wife, Sheila Unruh, 24th district, $395,000;
Bobby Dale Baird to Damon Bevins, Bradley D. Nichols and Doyle D. Unruh, trustees of the Blue Ridge Church of God in Christ, Mennonite, 10th district, $349,500;
Carol Marie Wainwright to Jean T. Finn and Anne Marie Beckwith, subject to a life estate, 10th district, $124,440;
Carol Marie Wainwright to Jean T. Finn and Anne Marie Beckwith, 10th district, no value listed;
Carolyn Starnes to Frank A. Marchisella, 10th district, no value listed;
Antonio Mosquera and Therese M. Mosquera, to Antonio Mosquera and Therese M. Mosquera, trustees of the revocable living trust for the benefit of Antonio Mosquera and Therese M. Mosquera, 14th district, no value listed;
Billy L. Hensley to Sheena Boyd, subject to a life estate, 2nd district, no value listed;
Billy Lyle Hensley to Sheena Boyd, subject to a life estate, 2nd district, no value listed;
Mark Blackburn and wife, Kimberly Blackburn, to Michael Duby, 1st district, $30,000;
Keith Coffey and wife, Jessica Coffey, to Linda Caraway, 6th district, no value listed;
Kayla Riddle Miller and husband, Thornton Miller, to Oscar Cedillo and wife, Violeta Cedillo Castro, 10th district, $110,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Special Commissioner, to Manuel Hernandez and wife, Juana Hernandez, 15th district, $48,600;
Dakota Pasour to Becky M. Brown, 10th district, $110,000;
Jackolyn Burnette Roach to Charlene Rowell, 17th district, $29,999;
Norman D. Cluley and Ada Loraine Cluley, co-trustees of the Cluley joint living trust, to Riley Brianne Fillers, 2nd district, $140,000;
Raymundo Zavaleta to Carolina B. Sarda and Robert Edward Hughes, 20th district, $255,000;
David J. Johnson, first successor trustee of the John E. Johnson and/or Ruth A. Johnson revocable living trust, to David Johnson and wife, Lisa Johnson, 1st district, no value listed