The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for July 29-Aug. 3.
July 29
Truist Bank to Lemonade MM Greeneville Johnson LLC, 10th district, $435,400;
Helen Phillips to Lorena Mydosh and George Mydosh, 6th district, $260,000;
Gwendolyn M. Gray to Timothy Eldridge Massey, 24th district, no value listed;
Donna H. Weaver to Mike Anderson and Diane Anderson, 1st district, $38,000;
Jeffrey A. Cobble, trustee under the Joseph R. Coffey and Ruth H. Coffey irrevocable living trust, to Jenny Lynn Graga, 19th district, $75,000;
Johnny Carroll Collins and wife, Teresa Diane Collins, to Staci Renee Inscore and Jonathan Isaac Collins, 10th district, no value listed;
Lisa Joyce Israel and Mildred S. Hammons to Matthew R. Roberts, 10th district, $198,000;
Devin A. Robinson and Ashley N. Robinson to David M. La Flam, 21st district, $145,000;
Michael Watts and wife, Annette Watts, to Matthew A. collins and wife, Kaitlin B. Collins, 15th district, $375,000;
Jacqueline Fielden, executor of the estate of Bobby Joe Reed, to Jacqueline Fielden, successor trustee under the Bobby Reed living trust, 1st district, no value listed;
Jacqueline Fielden, successor trustee under the Bobby Reed living trust, to Zora Reed, individually, 1st district, no value listed;
Jacqueline Fielden, successor trustee under the Bobby Reed living trust, to Zora Reed, individually, 15th district, no value listed;
Phillip J. Loveridge and wife, Patricia A. Loveridge, to Phillip Jeffrey Loveridge and Patricia Ann Loveridge, trustees of the Phillip Jeffrey Loveridge and Patricia Ann Loveridge joint community Property trust, 20th district, no value listed;
Ivana Stills Friend to Jason Pegg and wife, Molly Pegg, 10th district, $178,000;
Wilson and Associates, PLLC, successor trustee, to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., 9th district, $75,821.75;
Craig S. Brown and Wendy G. Brown to Michael Louis Trimbur, 10th district, $225,000;
Aug. 1
William B. Gudger to James Perrish Gudger, 10th district, no value listed;
James E. Gudger to James Perrish Gudger, 10th district, no value listed;
Twila Gudger to James Perrish Gudger, 10th district, no value listed;
Jean Kristin Brownlow to James Perrish Gudger, 10th district, no value listed;
William Alexander Barner to James Perrish Gudger, 10th district, no value listed;
Angel Ruiz Jr. and wife, Roxana Castaneda Ruiz, to Michele R. Young, 10th district, $90,000;
Vicki Britton Kemp, individually, Edward C. Britton, Mark W. Britton, Courtney Britton, Trevor Britton, and Ethan Britton, and Vicki Britton Kemp, executrix of the estate of Orland R. Britton, to Matthew Brown and wife, Amelia Brown, 13th district, $170,000;
Linda Lucille Ramsey Hensley to Jay Douglas Birdwell II and Jonathan A. Allen, 3rd district, $300,000;
Kim L. Neas and Michael W. Roberts to Thomas J. Lynch Sr. and wife, Linda M. Lynch, 22nd district, $200,000;
Roger Gray and wife, Katherine Gray, to LLEM Corp Inc., 2nd district, $535,000;
Glenda Langworthy and John Alan Langworthy to Robyn Ledington, 3rd district, $14,500;
Robyn Ledington to Tommy E. Goff, trustee of the Tommy E. Goff trust, 3rd district, $28,000;
Charles Eddie Yokley and wife, Carolyn A. Yokley, to Justin Dakota Casteel, 9th district, $80,000;
Vivian Y. Wampler to Justin Matthews and wife, Michelle Matthews, 15th district, $160,000;
William Muhlhahn to Dawn Leann Woodley, 10th district, $127,500;
Annette Swanton to Blake Allen Mosher, 12th district, $170,000;
Lynn E. McCurry to Kevin Currence and wife, Lisa Currence, 7th district, $55,000;
Lois M. Errichiello to Lois M. Erriechiello and Dale Thomas Schneider, 25th district, no value listed;
James Victor Crawford to Randy Dunbar and wife, Renee Dunbar, 14th district, $50,000;
Mark Siele to Tammy J. Zappia, 24th district, $88,250;
Billy C. Broyles Jr. and wife, Nancy A. Broyles, to Ultimate Storage Plex, GP, 13th district, $1,900,000;
Teddy Douglas Clowers and Kathy Jeanette Clowers to Kelly Brook (Clowers) Kilday and Brandon Lee Kilday, 3rd district, no value listed;
Jenny Lynn Duncan Fillers to Eric Christian Fillers, 22nd district, no value listed;
John H. Kilday III and wife, Neva Kilday, to John H. Kilday III and wife, Neva Kilday, and John H. Kilday IV, David Kilday, Miles Kilday, Brandon Kilday and Katie K. Haun, 9th district, no value listed;
Idell Construction Company Inc. to Sheila P. Cook and Patrick A. Cook, 10th district, $370,000;
S.L. Baker to Brian Patrick Daily and Savannah Daily, 9th district, $275,000;
Mary Belle Smelcer, Beverly Ann Taylor, Hanna Faye Jones and William robert Shelton, to Lance P. Rice and wife, Amanda L. Rice, 10th district, $60,000;
Greeneville Federal Bank, FSB, to Judy T. Moody and Kimberly Richards, 20th district, $185,000;
Aug. 2
Karen M. Graves to Ricky Elijah McFall, 21st district, $37,000;
Clyde Newton, executor of the estate of Mildred Joyce Bible, to Clyde Newton, 10th district, no value listed;
Charles J. Claes and Donna L. Claes to George Floyd Mason and Melissa Noelle Mason, 16th district, $70,000;
Kathryn Audrey Slagle to Karen Harris-Kern and husband, Timothy Kern, 23rd district, $258,000;
Brian Keith Clever, Christopher Joel Clever, Lance Collin Clever, and Amelia Dawn (Clever) Hopson to Brenda G. Wood and husband, Joseph N. Wood, 25th district, $170,000;
James W. Hensley and wife, Marcheta F. Hensley, to Daniel S. Woodby, 19th district, $55,000;
Dove Construction Services, LLC, to John Edward May and wife, Natalie A. May, 13th district, $374,900;
Dustin Matthew Nelson-Bond to David P. Velasquez and Celia L. Velasquez, 1st district, $228,000;
Travis Cooter to Albert Monroe Bellinger and wife, Joyce Susan Bellinger, 12th district, $299,000;
Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, to Andrea Louise Reed and husband, Clyde Howard Reed, 10th district, $130,000;
John E. Hinkle to John E. Hinkle and wife, Linda M. Hinkle, 13th district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Wendy Warner, 10th district, $9,600;
Wendy Warner to Park Overall, 10th district, no value listed;
Jeffrey A. Cobble, trustee of the Mary Elizabeth Taylor Webb irrevocable trust, to Sandra Lea (Taylor) Bullington and Cynthia Ann Taylor, 10th district, no value listed;
Roma Jean Noland to Tarah L. Campbell and Brock L. Campbell, 10th district, $240,000;
Joyce Gray, and Grad Wills and Ronnie Stephen Wills, heirs-at-law of Ronald Wills, and Sarah Wills, sole heir-at-law of Clarence Wills Jr., to Tynehouse Properties, LLC, 10th district, $120,000;
Karen Norton Massey to Brandon Dennis Norton and Alsion Faye Ruth, 9th district, $40,000;
Aug. 3
Nicholas Ray Alexander and wife, Kelley Leanne Alexander, to Carmen Busch, 15th district, $222,000;
Jay Douglas Birdwell II and Jonathan A. Allen to Linda L. Hensley, subject to a life estate, 3rd district, no value listed;
Thomas Phipps to Sheila Kay Ricker and Scottie Lynn Bailey, 7th district, $36,000;
Nancy Lee Higgs to Eugene Dewayne Johnson, Crystal Lynn Johnson Smith and Kenneth William Johnson, 21st district, no value listed;
Lynis Jennings to Starla Koch, 22nd district, $99,900;
Kevin Cunningham and Janet Cunningham to Chester Samuel Smith and wife, Mary Lou Mellons Smith, 13th district, $350,000;
Brittany Ricker-Gregory, personal representative of the estate of Christopher Ricker, to Brittany Ricker-Gregory and husband, Alex Gregory, 18th district, no value listed;
Brittany Ricker-Gregory to Brittany Ricker-Gregory and husband, Alex Gregory, 13th district, no value listed;
Randall C. Cole to Deborah Louise Hite, 20th district, $105,000;
Shirley Nanney to My Tribe Home Solutions LLC, 13th district, $130,000;
Raymond Overbay Jr. and Angelia Overbay to Thomas McBee and Sherry McBee, 8th district, $80,000;
Jackie Harlan Miller and Jeffrey John Miller, personal representative of the estate of Jody Richard Miller, and Jackie Harlan Miller and Jeffrey John Miller, personal representative of the estate of John H. Miller, to Home Plate Properties LLC, 10th district, $68,500