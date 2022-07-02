The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for June 8-14.
June 8
Caroline Grace Rabern and Carol M. Gabelmann to Darryl Lancto and wife, LaDawn Lancto, 2nd district, $240,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to J.W. Church, 23rd district, $82,500;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to J.W. Church, 6th district, $80,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to J.W. Church, 23rd district, $27,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Elaine Cannon Darnell, 24th district, $2,200;
Janice Marie Peavley and Timothy Elden Peavley to Bernard S. Stuller and wife, Teresa L. Stuller, 18th district, $425,900;
Carma Steele to Judy A. Braverman, 10th district, $185,000;
Judy Carol Waycaster, executrix of the estate of Jeffery Lynn Lamb, to Cassie Yvette Carter Lamb, 11th district, no value listed;
June 9
Rick L. Smith to Joshua Steven Zuckero, 8th district, $223,800;
Charles Freiberger and wife, Jacqueline Freiberger, to Wheeler Jones LLC, 1st district, $30,000;
Marlene D. Randolph, trustee of the M.D. Randolph family trust, to Robert B. Ball, 14th district, $15,000;
Marlene D. Randolph, trustee of the M.D. Randolph family trust, to William L. Ball, 14th district, $10,000;
Dale Kevin Rader to Rosemarie Ann Meegan and Brandon M. Beedles, 16th district, $60,000;
Benjamin Wilson to Jaye P. Heatherly and Mark P. Heatherly, 10th district, $289,900;
Jason Daugherty and Cindee Daugherty to Brianna Kelley Fannon, 10th district, $195,000;
Ricky Lynn Fancher to Timothy Houser and Alicia Houser, 13th district, $69,000;
Bonnie Guy Penley, personal representative of the estate of Dorsey Ray Penley, to Brent Joshua Penley, 17th district, no value listed;
Jesse Allan Davis to Adam O. Arrington, 9th district, $181,000;
Alethia McJunkin, individually and as personal representative of the estate of Brenda M. Poole, to LANBO Home Solutions, Inc. 10th district, $65,000;
June 10
Clifford Allen Jr. to Clifford R. Allen III and wife, Jessica R. Allen, 1st district, $9,500;
Susan E. Pearson, and William Scott Pearson and wif,e April Roberts Pearson, to William Scott Pearson and wife, April Roberts Pearson, 18th district, no value listed;
Hollis Holmes and wife, Roberta Holmes, to Lonnie Glen Statham and wife, Sharella L. Statham, 13th district, $289,500;
David G. Easterly, William Jones Neill, Joseph Robert Neill, Robert M. Sholts, Alice C. Westmoreland, Dianne C. Dietz, Susanne Wadsworth and Ellen Milstead to Kenneth P. Merlau, 4th district, $950,000;
Jesse J. Hudson to Cheryl Banks, 14th district, no value listed;
Michael Masoner, Gary Masoner, Tamara Masoner, and Kay Solomon Armstrong, special Master, to Christopher D. Ricker and wife, Madison S. Ricker, 23rd district, $129,600;
Shawn Elliott and Brandi Elliott to Thao Nguyen, 13th district, $378,500;
Robert Brock to Lynne Costa, 23rd district, $130,000;
Barry Steart, Jean Ann Stewart Gray, Edgar S. Gray, Clay Stewart and Thomas S. Stewart to David G. Carnes, 17th district, $1,025,000;
William Michael Glass and Joseph G. McCoy III to Joseph G. McCoy III, 17th district, $1;
Joseph G. McCoy III to David G. Carnes, 17th district, $135,000;
Chrystole Jewel Seaton to Charity Nicole Seaton, Joseph Daniel Seaton and Billy Joe Seaton, subject to a life estate, 9th district, no value listed;
Samuel W. Brown and Thomas L. Brown to Jean Susong, 10th district, $85,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Brandon Lollar, 10th district, $4,500;
Patricia A. Shelton to James W. Starnes, 11th district, $155,000;
Stephan M. Johnson and Bill H. Gillenwater to Timberfell Resorts, INC., 11th district, $850,000;
James R. Jaynes Jr. to John R. Carter Jr. and wife, Jenna M. Carter, 10th district, $425,000;
Pamela Smelcer, sole heir at law of Frank L. Smelcer, to Sylvia B. Smelcer, 23rd district, no value listed;
Herbert F. Reynolds and wife, Nelle D. Reynolds, to David Smith and wife, Noelle Smith, 13th district, $22,000;
Judy McKee Anderson to Sharon Gail Kirk, 6th district, $110,000;
June 13
Betty Bradley Beach, successor trustee, to Larry Morse and Curt Morse, 7th district, $70,000;
Bernice E. Sauls and Christy H. Skerrett to David Robert Brandon and wife, Joyce Avone Brandon, 11th district, 335,000;
John Clayton Hopson to Mark Cutshaw and wife, Candy Cutshaw, 22nd district, $2,000;
Vicky P. Johnson Bos, executrix of the estate of Betty A. Derry, to Timothy P. Arwood, 10th district, no value listed;
Robert Haren to Matthew T. Haren, 17th district, no value listed;
Matthew T. Haren and Robert Haren to Robert Haren and Laura Haren, 17th district, no value listed;
Matthew T. Haren and Laura Haren to Tamara D. Haren, 17th district, no value listed;
Dixie Blake to Freddie Blake, Chris Blake, Christy Crane and Jamie Copeland, 22nd district, no value listed;
Dixie Blake to Vance Allen Walker Jr., Thomas Roy Walker and Melissa Walker Wise, 22nd district, no value listed;
Dixie Blake to Amanda Foulks, 22nd district, no value listed;
Dixie Blake to Jeff Blake, 22nd district, no value listed;
Dixie Blake to Lionel Blake, 22nd district, no value listed;
Vicky Haga Calfee to Christopher Douglas Calfee, 6th district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to William Lynn Hartman, 10th district, $4,011.48;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to William Lynn Hartman, 12th district, $31,000;
Delores Kay Johnson to Kimberly T. Bowman, 2nd district, no value listed;
Janis Charles to Appalachian Property Group, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Bryan R. Jones and Larry H. Jones to Alonzo J. Bird Jr. and wife, Lori A. Bird, 24th district, $59,000;
Bryan R. Jones and Larry H. Jones to Mark Siele, 24th district, $100,100;
Bryan R. Jones and Larry H. Jones to Paul Dailey and wife, Courtney Dailey, 24th district, $43,650;
Patricia Elaine Carver to Danny Ray Carver, 3rd district, no value listed;
Stacey Musick and wife, Gina Musick, to Norvel Adkins III and wife, Lisa A. Adkins, 4th district, $195,000;
Cheryl Ottinger Reynolds, Phillip Everette Ottinger and Jonathan Wayne Ottinger to Jonathan W. Ottinger and wife, Brenda Ottinger, 3rd district, $613,000;
Cheryl Ottinger Reynolds, Phillip Everette Ottinger and Jonathan Wayne Ottinger to Phillip E. Ottinger and wife, Jean P. Ottinger, 3rd district, $151,000;
Donald Edwin Claiborne and wife, Cleva Brock Claiborne, to King of Our Castle LLC, 24th district, $45,000;
Carolyn Dunbar, William Dean Dunbar and Kelly Leann Dunbar to Kelly Leann Dunbar, 1st district, no value listed;
Marcos Hernandez to Jose A. Cossio Ramirez, 8th district, no value listed;
Margaret W. Norton to High Resolution Investments LLC, 10th district, $95,000;
Tim J. Shipley, Hannah E. Shipley, Lydia L. Shipley, and Whitney C. Shipley to Martin W. Malone and wife, Elizabeth P. Malone, 12th district, $150,000;
Teresa Morrow to Martin W. Malone and wife, Elizabeth P. Malone, 12th district, $150,000;
Thomas Curtis Fout Jr. and Haixiz Fout to Thomas Curtis Fout Jr., 15th district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to White Pine Properties, LLC, 20th district, $8,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to White Pine Properties, LLC, 4th district, $30,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to White Pine Properties, LLC, 7th district, $26,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to White Pine Properties, LLC, 5th district, $6,000;
Donald F. Moeller and wife, Peggy J. Moeller, to Jere A. Proffitt and Karen P. Massey, 10th district, $230,000;
Dudley T. Whitson to Mark D. Carter and wife, Julie R. Carter, 24th district, $364,900;
Dakota J. Pasour to Benjamin K. Pasour, 8th district, no value listed;
James H. Crumley and wife, Deborah Crumley, to Garrett Harbin, 15th and 16th district, $204,000;
June 14
Holly Denise Dunwoody to Jerrold A. Dunwoody Jr., 9th district, no value listed;
Orville Wayne Cutshall and Lesia Cutshall to James G. Occhiuto and Francine E. Occhiuto, trustees of the James G. Occhiuto and Francine E. Occhiuto living trust, 15th district, $40,000;
Lynn Riddle to PCP, LLC, 8th district, $90,000;
Gary L. Cutshall to Tyler Daniel Folger and wife, Marie Eleanor O Cabal, 1st and/or 22nd district, $206,195;
Joseph T. Monette and wife, Teresa K. Monette, to Lindsey Cutshaw, 12th district, $120,000;
Shawn Miller to Homeland Realty, LLC, 1st district, no value listed;
Charles A. Hollon and Janice Hollon to Michael W. maddox and Kathleen M. Maddox, 17th district, $145,000;
CAH Properties, LLC, to South State Contractors, INC., 10th district, $351,000;
Jonathan W. Ottinger and wife, Brenda R. Ottinger, to Phillip E. Ottinger and wife, Jean P. Ottinger, 3rd district, $84,000;
Cheryl Ottinger Reynolds, Phillip Everette Ottinger, and Jonathan Wayne Ottinger to Phillip E. Ottinger and wife, Jean P. Ottinger, 3rd district, $25,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Michael John Hawk, 3rd district, $2,100;
Clifton Lynn Harrison to Karen Donnese Harrison, 13th district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Roaming Syergy, LLC, 10th district, $18,500;
Bruce C. Hutcheson to Bruce Carlton Hutcheson and wife, Jame Lea Hutcheson, 21st district, no value listed.