The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger for March 20-27.
March 20
Kip Kreeger and Kimberly Kreeger to Jon Al Boudreau and Brandi Lee Daniel Dailey, 10th district, $289,000;
Cary Irving and Virginia J. Marlatt to Greeneville TN Holdings LLC, 12th and 21st district, $245,000;
Susan Bryant to David E. Smith, 10th district, $150,000;
John J. Wise to Keith N. Atwood and wife, Ingrid Atwood, 6th district, $132,880;
Hilda R. Pruitt, surviving trustee/settlor of the Rex L. Pruitt and Hilda R. Pruitt revocable living trust, to Schuyler Carroll Legg and Casey Ryan Legg, 15th district, no value listed;
Josh Ward to Lori Kirk Dean, 5th district, $20,000;
Sally May Cannon, by and through her conservator, Christopher Shawn Holmes, to Manuel Kim Cannon and Sheila Cannon Houston, 13th district, no value listed;
Bobby D. Gilbert and wife, Sandra K. Gilbert, to Michael Morgan and wife, Melody Morgan, 13th district, $335,000;
Rena Sophia Sexton Sexton and Jerry Wayne Sexton to Jeanne M. Zajac, 14th district, $25,000;
Angela McCoige and Gregory Scott Wisecarver, sole heirs at law of Bobbie Jo Byard Wisecarver, to Richard P. Reynolds Jr. and Diane Reynolds, 19th district, $127,500;
Judy Ann Riddle Fellers to Sharon Gail Riddle Monk, 1st district, no value listed;
Judy A. Fellers to Karen Ann Fellers Garrett, Michele Lee Fellers Chandley and Matthew Thomas Bright, subject to a life estate, no value listed;
Walter J. Brumit to Walter Jessee Brumit, trustee of the Walter Jessee Brumit living trust, 14th district, no value listed;
Walter J. Brumit to Walter Jessee Brumit, trustee of the Walter Jessee Brumit living trust, 14th district, no value listed;
Clarence M. King and wife, Cathy E. King, to David N. Darnell and wife, Kimberly A. Darnell, 3rd district, $28,000;
March 21
Jolin Babcock Hawk and Linda Kay Babcock to Kevin D. Gilbert, subject to a life estate, 10th district, $193,000;
Miguel A. Zavala and wife, Maria Zavala, to Robert Stuart Laywell and wife, Judith Lynn Laywell, 1st district, $195,000;
Kenneth H. Dyer and wife, Janice M. Dyer, to Charles T. Brown and wife, Sandra M. Brown, 13th district, $39,500;
Georgia Boles to Aaron Pike, 9th district, $165,000;
D.R. Horton, Inc., to William Christopher Carter and wife, Melanie Brooke Carter, 10th district, $321,530;
Steve Atkins and Mary Turner to Jorge Gutierrez and Maite Barrios, 7th district, $22,500;
Henry Calvin Cooter to Ricky Lee Courtroul and wife, Sabrina Renee Courtroul, 11th district, $60,000;
Jeff Dyer to Paul Jolly, 6th district, $250,000;
Nationstar Mortgage LLC, to the secretary of Veterans Affairs, 10th district, no value listed;
Taylor McKenzie Robertsen to Robert Virtuoso and Kayla Virtuoso, 16th district, $50,000;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Donald R. Johnson, 3rd district, $194,000;
Carol A. Horvath to Joseph Paul Horvath, 13th district, $216,252.04;
The Industrial Development Board of the Town of Greeneville and Greene County, Tennessee, to The Town of Mosheim, a Tennessee Municipal Corporation, 23rd district, no value listed;
March 22
Barbara G. Cook to Daniel Barnett and wife, Patricia Barnett, 3rd district, no value listed;
Karen A. Douthat to Charles Reed and wife, Leslie M. (Gray) Reed, 6th district, no value listed;
Charles Reed and wife, Leslie M. (Gray) Reed, to Karen A. Douthat, 6th district, no value listed;
Superior Financial Services, LLC, to Sandra Lynne Dean and husband, Terry Dean, 23rd district, $40,036.64;
John Snowden and wife, Debra Snowden, to Mark Medvit and wife, Nadine Medvit, 4th district, $145,000;
Joshua V. Dudley to Jaquelyn Dudley, 1st district, no value listed;
Summer Lashay Davis to Thomas Cushing and wife, Jennifer Cushing, 22nd district, $335,000;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Christopher H. Lehnert and Heather K. Lehnert, 22nd district, $200,000;
Justin Hunt to Chase Murray and Sarah Murray, 14th district, no value listed;
Linda L. Stephenson to Michael G. Malenowski and Renee L. Malenowski, 1st district, $105,000;
Brenda Greer to Walter Joe Armstrong III and wife, Gayle Armstrong, 1st district, $50,000;
Stanley D. Garrison and wife, Patricia R. Garrison, to Stanley D. Garrison and wife, Patricia R. Garrison, and Kira Goosman, 10th district, no value listed;
March 23
Freddie Lynn Parman to Adventure From Home Inc., 18th district, $95,000;
D.R. Horton, INC., to Timothy Grant Coakley and Kristen Alexis Eddy, 13th district, $303,910;
CMH Homes INC. to Richard D. Blackmon and Elizabeth F. Blackmon, 14th district, $280,000;
Bank of America, N.A., to Advernture From Home Inc., 8th district, $100,000;
J&J Warehousing and Storage, INC., to Coolidge Street Partners, GP, 10th district, no value listed;
Edward J. Dewit and Renee Alexander Hancock to Leona Askin, 20th district, $269,900;
Michael W. Mellon and wife, Nancy S. Mellon, to Michael W. Mellon and wife, Nancy S. Mellon, 14th district, no value listed;
James M. Vaughn and Hannah Vaughn to Socorro V. Gozar and Oscar N. Gozar, 1st district, $236,000;
Mary Lee Sams and Terry Sams, trustees of the Mary Lee Sams living trust, to Mary Lee Sams and husband, Terry Sams, 10th district, no value listed;
Linda Nussbaum to Melani Smith and Dennie Lee Smith, 22nd district, $166,000;
James W. Wilhoit to Ivan John Byrd, 6th district, $45,000;
Douglas E. Beacham and Susan I. Beacham to Douglas E. Beacham and Susan I. Beacham, trustee of the Beacham family revocable trust, 13th district, no value listed;
Holly R. Reece and Kyndal M. Reece to Nicholas Joseph Correa, 14th district, $153,900;
March 24
Michael Leo Justis, executor of the estate of William Heeger Jr., to Michael Leo Justis, Shellie Justis Toomey, Tyler Justis and Jacy Justis, 11th district, no value listed;
Joshua James Collins and wife, Christen White Collins, to Allen R. Ferris and wife, Susan M. Ferris, 11th district, $505,000;
Lawrence B. Wilhoit to Joshua Wilhoit, subject to a life estate, 12th district, no value listed;
William Steven Brown and wife, Sara Brown, to Logan Crane Brown and Amanda Kathryn Royalty, 20th district, no value listed;
Nancy Barboza to M&R Property Management, LLC, 10th district, $65,000;
Brock & Scott, PLLC, substitute trustee, to Mark Siele, 20th district, $80,000;
Roy Gale Hensley and wife, Kathy C. Hensley, to Scoteva Kopell Harris and wife, Danielle Renee Harris, 13th district, $165,000;
Lynn E. McCurry to John James Wise and wife, Jaclyn Pricillia Wise, 21st district, $90,000;
Charles Marshall Smith to Jeremy Russell Tamez and Amy Marilyn Bly, 14th district, $275,000;
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Michael L. Thams and wife, Julie A. Thams, 23rd district, $490,000;
Liza Brooks Reed to Jarrod Kyle Reed, 17th district, no value listed;
Patricia Fullen Sexton to Richard Sexton, subject to a life estate, 7th district, no value listed;
Billy J. Gragg and wife, Sandra L. Gragg, to Aaron Pleasanton and Regina Pleasanton, 10th district, $595,000;
Ronald Lee Blanchard to Blaine L.W. Blanchard, 6th district, no value listed;
Ronald L. Blanchard and Tammy M. Shepard to Blaine L.W. Blanchard, 6th district, no value listed;
Timothy Wayne Watts Sr. to Mary Louis Wattes, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
March 27
Robert F. Mohr and wife, Beverly Mohr, to Tyler E. Berry and Bailey E. Elkins, 17th district, $200,000;
Robert L. Ricker, Elizabeth Anne Harrel, Joyce Kronberg and Charles A. Ricker to Edmund Hugh Sanders and Donna Haesloop Sanders, 13th district, $55,000;
Stephen A. Mayor to Dean A. Wendeln and Sheila F. Rogers, 22nd district, $360,000;
Carolyn M. Mott to Loon Brook Properties, LLC, 6th district, $30,000;
Greg E. Evans and Janice Jones Bullard to Janice Jones Bullard, 16th district, no value listed;
Janice Jones Bullard to Julie A. Hansen, 16th district, $142,500;
Marlin K. White, executor, to Marlin K. White, trustee of the descendant’s Separate trust FBO Marlin K. White u/a 2018 White family trust, 10th district, no value listed;
George B. Middleton to Jamie L. Skeen, 17th district, $1,00,000;
Samuel Jerry Murchison to Chase Denton, 10th district, $95,000;
David White to Tina White, 22nd district, no value listed;
Alex Chesnut to Ritchie D. Collins and Jill A. Collins, 10th district, $115,000;
John Paul Gunter Jr. and Mark Gunter, personal representatives of the estate of John Paul Gunter Sr., John Paul Gunter Jr. and Mark Gunter, individually, and Jennifer Whitson, Deborra Foster and Robin Gunter, testate beneficiaries of the estate of John Paul Gunter Sr., to John Paul Gunter Jr., 1st district, no value listed;
Bobby J. Gass, successor trustee under the Clarence R. Gass and Shirley A. Gass revocable living trust, to Bobby J. Gass, 17th district, no value listed;
Bobby J. Gass to Christopher Gass, 17th district, no value listed;
Bobby J. Gass, successor trustee under the Clarence R. Gass and Shirley A. Gass revocable living trust, to Sarah L. Gass, 17th district, no value listed;
Guy Hance to William “Blake” McDonald, 15th district, no value listed;
Craig Easterly and Heather Easterly to Curtis Vaughn Miller and Tina Marie Miller, 3rd district, $37,900;
Dughouse Properties, LLC, Castle Ridge Properties, LLC, and B&B Management, LLC, to Boardwalk Ventures, 10th district, no value listed;
Travis Shane Waddell and Crystal Renee Waddell to Jason Wills Evans and Jennifer Marie Evans, 25th district, $232,500;
Christopher James Miller and wife, Kalyn Fillers Miller, to Travis Shane Waddell and Crystal Renee Waddell, 10th district, $335,000;