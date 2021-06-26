The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for March 25-31.
March 25
Mitchell L. Arnold and Robin Arnold to Teisha Cheree Michales Buckner, 17th district, $195,000;
Quint Bourgeois and Laura McNeese to Donald G. McNeese and wife, Linda S. McNeese, a life estate, and Laura McNeese, 1st district, $396,000;
Stephanie L. Cox to Rosa Swaney, 9th district, $220,000;
Scott P. Hensley and wife, Bonnie J. Hensley, to Jerry Kelker, 11th district, $3,000;
Pamela Gragg and Annie Grimes to Benjamin Henry and wife, Ashley Henry, 19th district, $48,000;
Betty Penley to Christopher Wayne Penley, 16th district, $10,000;
Betty Reaves, personal representative of the estate of Orvel Lee Fellers, to D. Lincoln Hale, 21st district, $12,500;
Jennifer A. Shrive to Jennifer A. Shrive and Jana Lyn Hartgrove, 3rd district, no value listed;
Dewayne Eric Justis to Christopher Brock Johnson and wife, Kandis M. Johnson, 10th district, $1,000;
Cheryl Mathews to Kenneth Mathews, 2nd district, no value listed;
Jimmy R. Schofield and wife, Teresa W. Schofield, to Dennis R. Cates and wife, Brenda C. Cates, 10th district, $250,000;
W. Kyle Wills to James R. Reilly and wife, Theresa D. Reilly, 3rd district, $77,500;
Charles Matthew Yates and wife, Kendra Lavon Yates, to Allen Wood and wife, Song Wood, 10th district, $435,000;
Heidi R.K. Lin to Thomas L. Lin, 15th district, no value listed;
Thomas L. Lin to Leslie Weems and wife, Angie Weems, 15th district, $125,000;
B.J. Broyles and wife, Nancy Broyles, to Crossroads Church Greeneville, Inc., 10th district, $300,000;
Martha Jane Myers and Mary Cansler Jones, trustees of the Ketella Lucille Cansler trust, to Sherman Wampler and JDF, Inc., 23rd district, $200,000;
Michael A. Cansler to C&C Millwright Maintance Co., Inc., 23rd district, no value listed;
Sherman Andrew Wampler and wife, Pamela Ruth Wampler, and Sherman Adam Wampler and wife, Leslie Ann Wampler, to Jose Munoz and Juan Carlos Desantiago, 24th district, $45,000;
Anongdeth Phommachanh to James L. Warner and wife, Wendy Carter Warner, 10th district, $6,000;
March 26
Randy L. Cousins and Lilieni Cousins to Dustin R. Minnick and Lisa E. Minnick, 17th district, $164,400;
Hubert L. Metcalf and wife, Doris M. Metcalf, to Billy Ray Weeks Jr., 19th district, no value listed;
Ron Hawkins and wife, Mandy Hawkins, to Ron Hawkins and Mandy A. Hawkins, trustees of the Hawkins living trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Mandy and Ronnie Hawkins to Ron Hawkins and Mandy Hawkins, trustees of the Hawkins living trust, 13th district, no value listed;
Melvin L. Davis to Audrey Lowery, 9th district, $100,000;
Jennifer Deane Sawyer to William Guy Mullins III and wife, Amber Nicole Mullins, 10th district, $5,000;
Phyllis Wheatley to Glenda F. McNabb, 15th district, no value listed;
Shirley Dean to Timmy D. Dean, 19th district, no value listed;
Mary Henard Love to William Christopher Buckles, Susan A. Brandon and Matthew A. Buckles, 10th district, no value listed;
Charles W. Sprinkles and wife, Peggy Sprinkles, to Cindy Kuykendall, 19th district, $82,000;
Bryan L. Susong to Lindsey M. Susong, 13th district, no value listed;
Wayne W. Hartman, trustee of the Wayne W. Hartman revocable living trust, to Robert D. Smith, 19th district, $60,000;
Michael Shawn Dotson to Kevin Collette and wife, Amy Collett, 15th district, $150,000;
Lindsey M. Susong to Bryan L. Susong, 9th district, no value listed;
Blackburn Holdings, LLC, to Belvedere Holding Company, LLC, 3rd district, $1,970,500;
Dwight Smothers to Walter Coulter, 13th district, $405,200;
Shirley D. Waddell to John Robert Henkelman Jr., 22nd district, $40,000;
Clyde Eddie Hall to Nathan Brockwell and wife, Kimberly Brockwell, 10th district, $12,000;
Brenda G. Johnson to Richard Knab and Jessica L. Knab, 6th district, $102,500;
James P. Morrell to Janet K. Morrell, 22nd district, no value listed;
Janet K. Morrell to James P. Morrell, 13th district, no value listed;
March 29
William King Lister to John R. Wallin and Tinsie T. Shelton, 18th district, no value listed;
Ruth Witt and Michael Witt to Kenneth Herbert Rednour and wife, Helen Marie Rednour, 4th district, $13,000;
Philip M. Bachman Jr., individual, ant Myron Bernard, Individual, to LMP Greeneville RE BBCBGC, LLC, 13th district, $5,200,000;
Matthew R. Presley and wife, Kimberley R. Presley, to James A. Wallen and wife, Karon E. Wallen, 11th district, $36,000;
Jerry D. Wills and wife, Faye Wills, to Eric Matthew Wills and wife, Shelia J. Wills, 11th district, no value listed;
Fred W. Malone Jr., Barbara Ruth Doty and Agnes Malone Williams to John B. Conner Jr., and wife, Janet H. Conner, 10th district, $107,500;
Allen Lorens to Joy Metcalf, 7th district, $5,000;
Linda Kiser to Lowell R. Collins and wife, Gladalea Collins, 3rd district, no value listed;
James Lyle Parton and wife, Doris Lee Parton, to NMN Properties, LLC, 10th district, $350,000;
Jonathan E. Bailey to Gregory Herman Rehn, 12th district, $174,000;
Sonya Jolene Malone to Fredrick David Malone, 19th district, no value listed;
Randy Swinney to James C. Davis and Barbara A. Davis, 14th district, $15,000;
Wilson & Associates, PLLC, successor trustee, to Annette Crowe, 13th district, $40,500;
Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-1 U.S. Bank National Association to Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, 10th district, $7,000;
Volunteer Home Solutions to Line Drive Properties, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Ted White to Maynard S. Shelton, 1st district, no value listed;
Fredrick David Malone and wife, Sonya Jolene Malone, to Clifford Allen Beach and wife, Julie Beach, 19th and 25th district, $163,000;
March 30
Timothy Allen to Timothy Allen and Melissa Sue Holt, 6th district, no value listed;
Richard A. Walker, individually and executor of the estate of Richard E. Walker, and Randall J. Walker, heirs-at-law of Jo Ann Walker and devisees under the Last Will and Testament of Richard E. Walker, to Albert L. White, 15th district, $25,000;
Connie Lou Holland, personal representative of the estate of Mary B. Holland, to Ray Holland and wife, Toni W. Holland, 16th district, no value listed;
James C. Knight to Carrie A. Cave and husband, Kerry Cave, 5th district, $72,900;
Timothy R. Smithson and wife, Angela Smithson, to Travis Cunningham and wife, Lindsey Cunningham, 22nd district, $5,000;
George T. Ferree to George T. Ferree and Gladys Ferree, 5th district, no value listed;
Francis Anthony and wife, Cynthia Anthony, to Timothy J. Stehlik and wife, Linda Stehlik, 1st district, $50,000;
Billie L. Robbins Jr. to Marissa Buckner, 10th district, $75,000;
Melanie Hendrickson to Dennis Bria Dotson and wife, Linda Bakala Dotson, 24th district, $40,000;
Karen Kristi Daniel, personal representative of the estate of Janie (Janey) Elizabeth McCamey, to Leslie Morales and husband Kevin Morales, 14th district, $150,000;
Gregory James Highland and wife, Samma Karin Highland, to Christopher M. Norman and wife, Brooke A. Normans, 25th district, $370,000;
Betsy Burhans Fowler to Kenneth L. Jinright and wife, Katherine C. Jinright, 7th district, $310,000;
Adrian M. Puleo to Louis J. Puleo, 10th district, $175,000;
Gary N. Anderson to Edwina E. Anderson, 13th district, no value listed;
March 31
CMH Homes, Inc., to Justin T. Reynolds and Lorin M. Reynolds, 15th district, $246,100.26;
Timothy Lee Francis and wife, Amy Lynne Francis, to Gary L. Ferguson and wife, Margaret A. Ferguson, 10th district, $165,100;
Sasha Loyse Maurice Catron and Bronwyn Elizabeth Catron, personal representative, to Patrick J. Eramo, 13th district, $20,000;
Marvin Craig Ogle and wife, Leslie Ann Ogle, to Greg Landers and wife, Michelle Landers, 13th district, $30,000;
Tamera Jones to Jacob Luttrell, 23rd district, $15,000;
Darla C. Paxton to William Lee Harrison, 10th district, no value listed;
Stephanie Faye Wallin to Tommy Ellenburg and wife, Kaye Ellenburg, subject to a life estate, and Todd Thomas Ellenburg and Carla Ramsey, 19th district, $405,000;
Jacob H. Wilds Jr. and wife, Donna L. Wilds, to Jacob H. Wilds III, 18th district, no value listed;
Tammy Y. Burgner and Anthony W. Doyle, personal representative of the estate of Earl William Doyle, to Arden Lewis Kunkel and wife, Debra P. Kunkel, 13th district, $2,000;
John K. Huffstutler to Larry W. Huffstutler, 23rd district, no value listed;
Brad Ellenburg and Alex Chesnut to Bryan Susong, 10th district, $25,000;
Ruth McCamey to Taylor Yvonne Boles, subject to a life estate, 25th district, no value listed;
Gary S. Terracciano and wife, Charlotte Terracciano, to Logan Metcalf and wife, Madison Metcalf, 15th district, $220,000;
F.M.Y., LLC, to Tara Lambert, 10th district, $139,900