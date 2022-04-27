The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for March 29-April 4:
March 29
Wilson and Associates, PLLC, successor trustee, to loanDepot.com, LLC, 13th district, $203,727.75;
Dustin Timothy Knipp to Natalie Simmons, 3rd district, $664,000;
John Thomas, LLC, to Frederick Upp and iwfe, Sheri Upp, 18th district, no value listed;
Debra Ann (Baxley Bullard, Charles Randy Baxley and Jeannie Louse (Baxley) Cutshaw to Micah C. Baxley, 2nd district, $150,000;
Edward Smelcer to Greeneville Energy Authority, 22nd district, no value listed;
Charles D. Reese to Chad L. Livingston and Jennifer M. Livingston, 10th district, $370,000;
Sharon L. Ogara and husband, John E. Ogara, to Anna Toner and Stephen Toner, 10th district, $30,000;
Dale F. Hensley and wife, Evelyn English, to Hamilton Daniel Brown and wife, Elizabeth Ann Brown, 14th district, $150,000;
Frances Mae Dunbar to Everly June Mineo, 22nd district, $59,400;
Rickey A. White Sr. and Angelia Y. Kirk to Deborah R. White, 7th district, no value listed;
March 30
CMH Homes Inc. to Matthew David Bilski and Tina Harvey, 14th district, $300,000;
Glenda E. Langworthy and Kendra L. Sittig to Deborra Barne and Michelle Dodds, 15th district, $22,500;
Bruce Ellis Berry and wife, Kimberly Ann Berry, to Jeremy T. Hartsock and Joseph C. Buchanan, 15th district, $7,500;
Etha V. Kilday to Cynthia Anne Bailey, 10th district, $245,000;
LanBo Home Solutions, Inc., to Leslie Rife and wife, Nancy Rife, 10th district, $229,900;
Clear Recon, LLC, substitute trustee, to Scott Edward Trent, 11th district, $67,975;
Leslie Palmer and wife, Debra Palmer, to Roy Cochran and wife, Pamela Cochran, 2nd district, no value listed;
Javier Velazquez Morales to Jaime Gonzalez Galvan and wife, Araceli Gonzalez Espinoza, 10th district, $49,000;
Patricia A. Wilhoit to Brian A. McAmis, 10th district, $387,000;
Minnie L. Key and Herbert A. Key to Minnie L. Key and Herbert A. Key, 24th district, no value listed;
Michael Livingston and Teresa Livingston to Teresa Bowers, 10th district, no value listed;
Justin S. Hensley to Joshua Ryan Murray, 24th district, $7,000;
March 31
Sammie Haren to Matthew T. Haren, 17th district, no value listed;
R. Michael Moncier and Archie D. Moncier to Leonard Moncier, 22nd district, no value listed;
Archie D. Moncier and R. Michael Moncier to Leonard Moncier, 22nd district, no value listed;
R. Michael Moncier to Patty T. Moncier, 22nd district, no value listed;
MTG Apartments, LLC and EAG Management, LLC, to Maria Teresa Gadea and Esteban Antonio Gadea, 3rd district, no value listed;
Michael Thomas Lantz to Miranda Leigh Lantz, 10th district, no value listed;
Brandon Arlon Campbell to Brad Lee Campbell, 14th district, no value listed;
Audrey Thompson Brackens, Tammy Thompson Pillar, and Zsa Chrystine Thompson to John Jacob Ball, 14th district, $17;
Barbara A. Davis and James C. Davis to Jessica Weeks, 14th district, $165,000;
Frank Cedillo to David Thomas Pollard Jr. and Pepper Loreen Pollard, 9th district, $195,000;
Dennis McIntosh to Morgan F. Tolliver and husband, Allen L. Tolliver, 6th district, $135,000;
Pam D’Olympio and Lolita Brown, individually, and Tina Hernandez, executrix of the estate of Carolyn Faye Stubblefield, and Tina Hernandez and Jeff Stubblefield, individually, to Tina Hernandez, 12th district, $57,200;
Terry Lynne Cobb, personal representative of the estate of Anna B. Barrett, to Terry Lee Jones and wife, Carolyn W. Jones, 13th district, $189,000;
Phaedra Dominique Morelock to Ronda Sexton, 23r district, $20,000;
Whitney A. Lister to Thomas J. Lister and Whitney A. Lister, 13th district, no value listed;
Polly Rogers to David Rogers and Polly Rogers, 17th district, no value listed;
Gloria J. Susong to Jeffrey L. Bullock and wife, Darleen Bullock, 9th district, $380,000;
Shaun Patterson Abell to Randolph Allen Reinke and Shirley Ann Calhooun Reinke, 2nd district, $125,000;
Douglas L. Shelton to Michael C. Miller, 2nd district, $6,800;
April 1
American Advisors Group to Reverse Mortgage Funding, 9th district, $10;
Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC, to David Bradley, 9th district, $120,000;
Clarence M. Barnes to Roman Barnes, 3rd district, no value listed;
Tina Hernandez, executrix of the estate of Carolyn Faye Stubblefield, and Tina Hernandez, individually, and Jeff Stubblefield to Jason M. Copeland and wife, Amanda P. Copeland, 10th district, $289,900;
Elizabeth L. Burgess to Patricia A. Wilhoit, 8th district, $164,000;
Sandra J. Fowler and husband, David H. Gunter, to David R. Harris and wife, Leslie S. Harris, 9th district, $233,000;
Steven O. Freeman and wife, Lisa A. Freeman, to Lisa A. Freeman, 9th district, no value listed;
Christena Barber Walters to Christena Barber Walters, Tara Walters Bolton and Tamara Walters Dickson, 13th district, no value listed;
Delores A. Casteel to Caitlyn Elizabeth Rector, 17th district, no value listed;
Debra Kay Decker to Debra Kay Decker and Jeffrey E. Decker, 12th district, no value listed;
Fred Campbell and wife, Sharon Campbell, to Sidney P. Barkley and wife, Sherry L. Barkley, 1st district, $244,000;
Wilson and Associates, PLLC, successor trustee, to John R. Carter Sr., 23rd district, $96,100;
Hoosier Builders, LLC, to Sarah Mallory, 9th district, $500,000;
Emily M. Partin to Andrew Jamilton and wife, Christine Hamilton, 10th district, $120,500;
Premium Waters, Inc., to The industrial Development Board of the Town of Greeneville and Greene County, 10th district, $1;
Kathy Sutton to Home Plate Properties, 10th district, $115,000;
Marlin Jay Blake to Ralph Billington and Diana Billington, 20th district, $150,000;
Tanner Shaw to Chris Lady, 8th district, $17,000;
Diana Brooks to Troy Steven Stuart, 19th district, $14,000;
CMH Homes, INC, to Troy Steven Stuart, 19th district, $195,000;
Marsh and Hull, LLC, to Roger D. Bowman Jr. and Stephena Holum Hughes, 9th district, $44,900;
Cansler Enterprises, INC, to Old Knox Self Storage, 10th district, $25,000;
C&C Millwright Maintenance Company to Old Knox Self Storage, 10th district, $25,000;
Steven Allen Matthews and Jason Eric Matthews to Chadrick Osborne, 12th district, $6,000;
Robert Tompkins and Crystal Nugent to Robert S. Hinman and Elizabeth McMahan, 10th district, $240,000;
David Salyer and wife, Kathy Salyer to Heather Willson and husband, James Willson, 6th district, $165,000;
Lynn Doty to Gaudalupe Guevara Armengol, 7th district, $46,000;
Harmony Land Holders, LLC, to Christina Gregory and Steve Gregory, 1st district, $15,000;
James C. Knight to Beverly S. McElroy, 5th district, $250,000;
April 4
Thomas Foulks Jr. to Adventure From Home Inc, 12th district, $120,000;
Dwayne Cutshall and Joyce Thomas Cutshall to Linda L. Fowler, 9th district, $10,000;
Thomas Hensley and wife, Lana Hensley, to Russell D. Rosa and wife, Diana K. Rosa, 9th district, $115,000;
David V. Clark and wife, Anita H. Clark, to Jennifer Parr Burns, 10th district, $399,900;
Misty S. Taylor to Misty S. Taylor and husband, Jeremiah Taylor, 13th district, no value listed;
Vichay C. Siravantha and wife, Khemphone Siravantha, to Viengkek Chanthavy Kaykeo, 8th district, $18,000;
IHS LLC to Efrain Oviedo and wife, Rosalinda Oviedo, 10th district, $119,000;
Steven Atkins to Kenneth Roberts and Patricia Saylor, 7th district, $27,000;
Kasey Johnson to Randy Dixon, 19th district, $20;
Yvonne Aldridge to Randall Kevin Aldridge, 15th district, no value listed;
Leslie E. Douth and husband, Tom Lester, to Leslie E. Douthat, 13th district, no value listed;
Johnny William Robinson and Mary Robinson to George V. Bowlin III and Shane Bowlin, 5th district, $350,000;
Jackie Eugene Quillen to Jackie Eugene Quillen, Robin Diane Quillen, Joshua Jackson Eugene Quillen and Matthew Joallen Quillen, 10th district, no value listed;
Jackie Eugene Quillen to Jackie Eugene Quillen, Robin Diane Quillen, Joshua Jackson Eugene Quillen and Matthew Joallen Quillen, 20th district, no value listed;
Jackie Eugene Quillen to Jackie Eugene Quillen, Robin Diane Quillen, Joshua Jackson Eugene Quillen and Matthew Joallen Quillen, 13th district, no value listed;
Jackie Eugene Quillen to Jackie Eugene Quillen, Robin Diane Quillen, Joshua Jackson Eugene Quillen and Matthew Joallen Quillen, 13th district, no value listed;
Anna Hartman Frye and Mary Hartman Haliburton to Lloyd Randall Sheets and wife, Jennifer Fay Frye Sheets, 3rd district, $220,000;
The Development Group, INC, to Roger Wesley Schmidt and wife, Helen Tanlea Lou Schmidt, 10th district, no value listed;
Steve A. Malone and wife, B. Lynnette Malone, to Woodrow B. Hixson and Amanda L. Hixson, 9th district, $290,000;
Justin L. Merkel and wife, Samantha Merkel to Nhat Thanh Nguyen and wife, Hang Thile Nguyen, 10th district, $299,000;
Daniel Blackburn to Hillary M. Sousa and Danny Tunnell Jr., 13th district, $250,000.