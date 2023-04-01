The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger for March 9-.
March 9
Robert Carl Shelton, managing member of Robert Carl Shelton, LLC, to John Lawson and Virginia Lawson, 20th district, $$175,000;
Brett Ronald Knight and Tony Ray Bowman, subject to a life estate, to Tamma Cutshall, 13th district, $169,900;
Paige Davis, trustee of the testamentary trust established by the last will and testament of Margaret F. Amarity, and executrix of the estate of Margaret F. Amarite, to Olivia Vickie Jacobson and Chauncey Alister Arnold, 13th district, $225,900;
Timothy Albert Diltz to Noah E. Broyles, 19th district, $186,900;
Betty S. Tabor to Randall Clint Ricker and wife, Lisa D. Ricker, 4th district, $120,000;
Chris Myers and Steve Myers to David J. Pollock and wife, Robyn Pollock, 3rd district, $345,500;
Samuel David Deangelis to Brad L. Schwartz and wife, Samantha J. Schwarz, 3rd district, $99,000;
Dave Tucker and wife, Lynn Tucker, to Randy S. Tucker and wife, Theresa L. Tucker, 1st district, $45,000;
Jerry Lee Hensley and John Grant Hensley, successor co-trustees of the By-Pass trust, and Susan Lovette Charlton to James M. Laws, 13th district, $160,000;
Billie Ann Ottinger Byerley, personal representative of the estate of Dorothy Ruth Ottinger, to Billie Ann Ottinger Byerley and Lisa Jan Ottinger Holt, 3rd district, no value listed;
David Clifton Harrison to James R. Skidmore and wife, Kathy B. Skidmore, 15th district, $85,000;
Timothy Bright and wife, Patricia Bright, to Brittany Hunter and Bernard Goewey Jr., 20th district, $20,000;
March 10
Rowland I. Bush and Janice A. Bush to Brian Dean Gibbons and Heather Ann Gibbons, 3rd district, $67,000;
Michael L. Gregg and wife, Lorrain Gregg, to Michael L. Gregg and Lorrain Gregg, and Adriana Joe Worthington, 10th and 13th district, no value listed;
Jose Vazquez to Roberto Vazquez, 14th district, $70,000;
Melody Davenport to John K. Burgess II, 24th district, $17,500;
Vivian Wampler to Stephen Bentley and wife, Marizona Bentley, 14th district, $40,000;
Ronnie D. Cansler and Belinda C. Cansler, and H. Gale Carter and Sharon Carter, and Shane Carter and Lorri Carter to Sharon Ann Kern, 6th district, $20,000;
Rachel A. Lawson to Matthew Adam Hensley and Claire E. Hensley, 10th district, $272,000;
Nora Ann Bowser, Kaylin Bowser White, Renee Gay Kuehl and Noel Paskle Bowser to Samantha Kristine Kuehl, 17th district, no value listed;
Jimmy Crum to Timothy J. Randolph and wife, Melissa R. Randolph, 13th district, no value listed;
Audrey Lee Patrick, executor of the estate of Donald Richard Patrick, to Brian J. Yokley and wife, Mari Yokley, 17th district, $175,000;
Alice LaFollette to Christine Curia, 8th district, $190,000;
Ritchie K. Renner to Ritchie K. Renner and James W. Renner, subject to a life estate of Beulah M. Renner, 3rd district, no value listed;
Maxie Henry Williams to Jennifer Luttrell, personal representative of the estate of Nellie Katherine Williams Nelson, 10th district, no value listed;
March 13
Karen Hookway to Jean M. Hookway, trustee of the Karen Hookway trust, 10th district, $1;
Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC to Carrington Bortgage Services LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Add 5 Properties LLC, 10th district, $159,600;
Wilson & Associates, PLLC, successor trustee, to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 18th district, $91,334.25;
Jeffrey Golecki and Helene Golecki to Jeffrey P. Golecki and Helene Golecki, trustees of the Golecki family trust, 19th district, no value listed;
Jessica Delarosa to William D. Price, 1st district, $29,000;
Michael S. Humphreys and Marlene Elizabeth Ball Humphreys to Benjamine Seaton and wife, Dana Seaton, subject to a life estate, 9th district, $40,000;
Glenda Langworthy and John Langworthy, and Kendra L. Sitig to Michael R. Heskett and wife, Marjorie B. Heskett, 4th district, $355,000;
Omer C. Renner Jr., M.D., trustee of the Omar C. Renner Jr., M.D., living trust, to Omer C. Renner Jr. and wife, Nancy C. Renner, 4th district, no value listed;
Jerry Pope and wife, Susan Pope, to Lori Devlin, 13th district, $241,650;
Hevel Development, LLC, to Jacob Harmon and Jaclyn Mary Harmon, 10th district, $355,000;
Donnie Brooks to Eric Michael Schneider and Sherry Elizabeth Schneider, 18th district, $327,000;
March 14
Highlands Property Group, LLC, to Cynthia Ann Weits and Matthew Mazzilli, 14th district, $195,000;
John M. DeMarco Jr. and wife, Carla J. DeMarco, to Dennis W. Brown and wife, Linda A. Brown, 14th district, $360,000;
Ibeyaima Devi Deean to Anthony G. Marrone, 1st district, $70,000;
Marilyn P. Broyles, Dennie H. Thompson, Shelby S. Thompson, Jimmy R. Thompson and Harley R. Thompson to Cecil E. Thompson, 13th district, $50,000;
William Davidson and wife, Evelyn Davidson, to Tim Wright and wife, Joyce Wright, 10th district, $10,000;
Wilson & Associates, PLLC, successor trustee to Ray Britt, 10th district, $46,000;
March 15
Janet Lee Cox and Sandra Gail Castle and Robert Neal Cutshaw and Carla Mae Metcalf and Bryce William Castle Jr., executor of the estate of Martha Josephine Cutshaw, to Bryce William Castle Jr. and wife, Sandra Gail Castle, 10th district, $263,000;
David E. Smith to Casey Vaughn Brooks and wife, Brenda Michelle Brooks, 19th district, $283,900;
Sharon L. Bowers to Carol Bowers, 10th district, no value listed;
Sharon L. Bowers to Norma Bowers, 10th district, no value listed;
Donald Edwin Clairborne and wife, Cleva Brock Claiborne, to Fredrick Pooler and wife, Susan Pooler, 24th district, $45,000;
Barbara G. Cook, personal representative of the estate of Derry Delos Koob, to Barbara G. Cook, 3rd district, no value listed;
Douglas L. Payne, trustee in bankruptcy of Angela S. Foulks, to Rebecca A. Hatfield, 10th district, $183,000;
Steven Andrew Higginbotham to Lois Ann Higginbotham, 25th district, no value listed;
Michael W. Mellon and wife, Nancy S. Mellon, to Michael W. Mellon and wife, Nancy S. Mellon, 14th district, no value listed;
Ann Marie Conn to Javier Velazquez Morales, 10th district, $150,000;
Jimmy Crum to Timothy J. Randolph and wife, Melissa R. Randolph, 13th district, no value listed;
March 16
Micnael Allen Page and Amy Gwynne Page to Amanda R. Williams Hensley, 22nd district, $185,000;
Amanda R. Williams Hensley to Amanda R. Williams Hensley and Robert Johnson, 22nd district, no value listed;
Keith A. Harrison and James M. Davis to Joseph Hernandez and wife, Zenaida R. Hernandez, 10th district, $183,000;
APEX Bank to Geraldine M. Lusk and Ryan M. Lusk, 3rd district, $62,500;
Debra Jean Ellis and husband, Claude Ellis, to Jennifer Lynn Shipley, 13th district, no value listed;
Marcus Lee Cameron to Andrew Vesper Policastro and wife, Consuelo Doreen Policastro, 22nd district, $72,000;
Jonathan Buck Ricker to Blair Jay Ricker Jr., 9th district, no value listed;
Courtney Dawn Horton and husband, Stephen Horton, to Nathan Jones, 10th district, $152,000;
Martha M. Dunn to Robert M. Dunn, 16th district, no value listed;
March 17
Shirley Dean Norton to James Wesley Norton, subject to a life estate, 2nd district, no value listed;
Ricky D. Frye to William Z. Turner and wife, Tiffany L. Turner, 8th district, $13,000;
Bryan R. Jones, Larry H. Jones and wife, Vivian W. Jones, and Trent Taylor to Schlotman Shed, LLC, 10th district, $22,000;
VBL Properties, to Harold Wilson, 10th district, $4,000;
Larry D. Carter and wife, Patsy L. Carter, to Mikeal Stevens and Angela Alley, 12th district, $88,550;
Larry D. Carter and wife, Patsy L. Carter, to George Hollins, 12th district, $14,500;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Sandee Lee Derryberry and husband, Timothy Dale Derryberry, 22nd district, $39,120;
Eunice Lynn Cutshall to Gary Dayton, 12th district, $72,000;
James Bennie Malone and wife, Ann B. Malone, to James Bobby Malone and wife, Rebecca Malone, 14th district, no value listed;
The Industrial Development Board of the Town of Greeneville and Greene County, Tennessee, to US Nitrogen LLC, 19th district, no value listed;
D.R. Horton, Inc., to Rachael Hoover, 10th district, $375,325;
Randall Keith Shelton and wife, Debra Shelton, Teresa Gail Booher and husband, Tim Booher, to Troy Douglas Cutshall, 14th district, $215,000;
Phil R. Inscore and wife, Jennifer Inscore, to Mark Thornburg, 10th district, $32,500;