The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for May 18-
May 18
Edward Darnell to Brian D. Blosser and wife, Kathleen G. Blosser, 2nd district, $65,000;
Jimmy Winter to Jamie Winter, 3rd district, no value listed;
Sherry Dean and David Dean to Timmy D. Dean, 19th district, no value listed;
Timmy D. Dean to Patricia Dean, 19th district, no value listed;
Freddy L. Wooten and Patsy W. Wooten to Freddy L. Wooten and wife, Patsy W. Wooten, 10th district, no value listed;
Davis S. Albert Jr. to Kimberly Albert, 13th district, no value listed;
Larry H. Jones and wife, Vivian W. Jones, and Bryan R. Jones to Brad Broyles and wife, Rebecca Broyles, 15th district, $23,650;
Priscilla A. Presley to Bryson Casteel and Caitlin Lunsford, 24th district, $118,000;
Tammy Kathleen Myers, Jeremy Wade Shepherd and Joshua David Myers to Jonathan Haley and wife, Larisa B. Talley, 25th district, $85,000;
Stan Ritter and wife, Sue Ritter, to Jonathan Haley and wife, Larisa B. Talley, 25th district, $12,000;
Mary L. Blaeser to Jordan L. Grant Sr. and wife, Diane Grant, 7th district, $175,000;
Gary Key to Mark D. Reed and Rebecca Dimas Jacome, 15th district, $64,000;
Jason E. Vyhmeister and Anna A. Vyhmeister to David A. Korte and wife, Andrea F. Korte, 13th district, $445,000;
James R. Skidmore and wife, Kathy B. Skidmore, to Krista Kirkpatrick, 20th district, no value listed;
Kevin Gaffner to Nicholas James Reinhart III and Bethany Suzanne Reinhart, 14th district, $135,000;
Tim Hawk and wife, Karen Hawk, to Amy Whitson, 12th district, $213,200;
Clois L. Ramsey and Agnes L. Babb to Carolyn L. Adams, 15th district, no value listed;
May 19
Luther C. Bowers to William A. Dunn and wife, Taylor C. Dunn, 3rd district, $57,000;
Adam S. Carroll and Rebecca J. Kelly to Shale Farms LLC, 6th district, no value listed;
Shale Farms, LLC, to David S. Gulley Jr. and wife, Maranda N. Gulley, 6th district, $139,900;
Greeneville Federal Bank, FSB, to Mark Doolittle, 13th district, $21,000;
Troy Dean Stakiel to Barbara Ann Stakiel, 15th district, $10;
Nancy Sue Ealey to Jackie Dean ‘Buddy’ Wilson, 10th district, no value listed;
Harold O. Duggin to Adventure From Home Inc., 10th district, $90,000;
Tony Roberts and wife, Robin Roberts, to Chassidy Collins, 15th district, no value listed;
Kimberly Daeger to Ronald J. Berard and Karen M. Berard, 7th district, $56,900;
Matz Family Properties, LLC, to Frank Sears and Bridget Sears, 10th district, $97,000;
Ryan Nichole Seal and Samuel Kevin Reaves Jr., sole heirs-at-law of Samuel Kevin Reaves, to Susan Renee Reaves, 8th district, no value listed;
Vaughn C. Price to Vaughn C. Price and wife, Carlene Ricker Seaton, 24th district, no value listed;
May 20
Patricia Ann Carter, trustee of the Carter family living trust, to Coy R. Jordan and wife, Amanda N. Jordan, 4th district, $45,000;
Susan K. Good to Susan K. Good, and Vincent Morris and wife, Rikki Morris, 10th district, no value listed;
Trudy Milburn Wallack to Janis Virginia Charles, 10th district, $145,000;
Patricia Roberts, personal representative of the estate of Jessie Lee Howell, to Patricia Roberts and Debra Howell Johnson, 15th district, no value listed;
Brad Johnston and wife, Virginia Johnston, to Nicholas Hayes Mitchell and wife, Chelsey Brooke Mitchell, 10th district, $200,000;
Bradley S. Whittenburg, personal representative for the estate of Jimmy Dale Whittenburg, to Bradley S. Whittenburg, 5th district, no value listed;
Wilma Jean Johnson to Richard Tilman Jones and Teddy Doyle Jones, 5th district, $48,400;
Ronald W. Woods, personal representative with the power of sale under the last will and testament of Phillip Jennings, to Jonathan E. Bailey, 22nd district, $102,850;
William Eli McGraw and Geneva Sue McGraw, and John McGraw and Jisun Kim to John P. McGraw, 16th district, no value listed;
B.J. Broyles, trustee of the Billy Broyles Sr. 2008 revocable trust, to Mike Girard, 10th district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, special master on behalf of the estate of Bobby M. Blue, Jerome Arnett and Yvonne Hamilton, sole heir-at-law of Cheryl Arnett Ryans, sole heir-at-law of Bobby M. Blue, Kasper Carlton Scruggs Jr., and David L. Scruggs, Steven Scruggs, Herbert Lee Scruggs Jr. and Leeann Monique Scruggs, sole heirs-at-law of Hubert Lee Scruggs, to J.W. Church, 10th district, $18,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, special master on behalf of the estate of Bobby M. Blue, Jerome Arnett and Yvonne Hamilton, sole heirs-at-law of Cheryl Arnett Ryans, to Kevin Knight, 10th district, $15,000;
Janet S. Pelton, Reben Denver (Dennie) Southerland II and Floyd E. Wooley to Tammy Elizabeth Southerland Lilly, 3rd district, no value listed;
Louise Daniels Kiker to Sheila Ann Jennings, David Brentley Kiker and Cynthia Diane Chapman, subject to a life estate, 20th district, no value listed;
May 21
Rob Holdway and wife, Kim Holdway, to Grace Holdway and Garrett Harbin, 17th district, no value listed;
Matthew Stanley to Chad Skaggs and wife, Megan Skaggs, 17th district, $30,000;
Andrew M. Creech and wife, Rebecca Creech, to Michael Scott Gonzalez and wife, Heather Eileen McNally-Gonzalez, 10th district, $570,000;
Larry Jennings and wife, Cynthia Jennings, to Lynn Allen Jennings and wife, Cheyanne Jennings, 1st district, $133,500;
Marilyn Southerland, Deborah Lee Jarnagin, Peggy Ann Diamond and Billy Gene Hill to Curtis Barber, 7th district, $8,000;
Barry Rader to Tammy Rader Idell, subject to a life estate, 5th, 12th 23rd district, no value listed;
Robert Lewis Shelton to Steve Fillers, 14th district, $35,000;
Ed Tolliver, manager of Shale Farms, LLC, to Jose Asuncion Rosas Duran and Maria Del Rosario Trujillo Perez, 4th district, no value listed;
James D. Frosley to Donna H. Weaver, 1st district, $32,500;
Brian Scott Fillers to Brandi Evans, 23rd district, $29,500;
Michael Fortner and Cindy Smith Fortner to Kelly J. Smith, 16th district, $25,000;
May 24
Susan Brown to Matthew Kraeger, 6th district, $74,250;
Kenneth Nickle and wife, Carla A. Nickle, to Andrew Mark Creech and wife, Rebecca M. Creech, 24th district, $1,075,000;
Lyle Shelton to Maria Martins, 1st district, $40,000;
James David Ricker and wife, Constance Leroy-Beaulieu, to Ryan D. Ricker and Brennan Ricker, 22nd district, no value listed;
Adrienna Crawford Rose to Nicholas Todd Crawford, 10th district, no value listed;
John R. Walker and wife, Shirley Walker, and Dan Walker to Patrick Wilkinson and Matthew Mentz and wife, Jessica Mentz, 12th district, $169,000;
Logical Lawn Care and Landscape to Jeffrey Smith and wife, Renee Smith, 14th district, $75,000;
APEX Bank to Charles E. Ellenburg, 10th district, $177,450;
Larry Carter and wife, Patsy Carter, to Christen White Collins, 21st district, $55,000;
Cindy Hartman, Andrea Hartman Korte, Michael Elliot heath and Austin James Korte to Michael J. Wood and wife, Nancy L. Wood, 13th district, $205,500;
Paul A. Painter to Kelly Painter, 10th district, no value listed;
Kelly Painter to Jonathan Hawkins and wife, Sara Hankins, 10th district, $255,000;
Thomas B. Shell to Charles Milligan Jr., 14th district, no value listed;
Sherry Wallin Rogers and Claude Wallin to Sherry Wallin Rogers and Charles Milligan Jr., 14th district, $20,000;
Shandy Hankins to Della Sue Shelton and Herbert Ray Shelton, 22nd district, $14,000;
Diana B. Gooding to Diana B. Gooding and Aimee Catherine Warner, 11th district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, special master on the behalf of Kathleen A. Valentine and William B. Kaletta, and Kathleen A. Valentine and William B. Kaletta to Jonathan E. Haun and Sadie Louise Haun, 4th district, $82,000;
William D. Smith Jr. to Leslie Anne Hamel, 10th district, $195,000;
Rachel Teresa Fillers to Robert Allen Fillers, 22nd district, no value listed;
May 25
Johnny Hutton and wife, Jane Hutton, and Tim Hutton to Timothy Lee Francis and wife, Amy Lyne Francis, 24th district, $28,000;
William Robert Bettencourt and wife, Sybil Deneen Bettencourt, to Michael C. Davis, 6th district, $210,000;
Steve Fillers to Debra M. Haney, 14th district, $63,000;
Terri J. Weems to Terri J. Weems and Marian Wilkinson, 10th district, no value listed;
Marian Wilkerson to Terri J. Weems, 10th district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armsrtong, Clerk & Master, to Kathrine S. Hackler, 10th district, $7,700;
Terry Cutshall, executor of the last will and testament of Eldridge Cutshall, to Larry Cutshall, 22nd district, no value listed;
Bryan L. Susong to Phil R. Inscore and wife, Jennifer R. Inscore, 10th district, no value listed;
Bryan L. Susong to Daniel Miser and wife, Christa Miser, 10th district, $137,500;
Billy W. Cutshaw and wife, Rebecca O. Cutshaw, and John Walker and Shirley Walker to Dorothy E. Ball, 14th district, $122,000;
Louis F. Muollo Jr. and wife, Suk H. Muollo, to Rosemarie Ann Meegan and Brandon M. Beedles, 16th district, $279,500;
Melanie Hendrickson to Michael Prodan, 24th district, $32,000;
Gaylon C. Vanhoose and wife, Louise Vanhoose, to Edward Thomas and wife, Mary A. Thomas, 18th district, $8,500;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Hoby Hughes, 13th district, $8,000;
Mulholland Service LLC to David Ricker and Deborah Ricker, 10th district, $60,000;
Doris H. Auman to Gray Jon Auman and wife, Deborah Smith Auman, 7th district, no value listed;