The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for May 24-.
May 24
Janet Shipley and husband, Bobby Shipley, to Preston Chadwell and wife, Mackenzie Chadwell, 17th district, $50,000;
Brett L. Norton to Stephen A. Wilson and wife, Kathy G. Wilson, 22nd district, $49,500;
Sandra J. Ricker to Hank L. Huff and Priscilla K. Huff, 14th district, $319,825;
Shawn E. Hinkle and Rachel Hinkle to Louie Gene Tweed and wife, Donna Renee Tweed, 19th district, $71,000;
Jeffrey A. Cobble, trustee of the Carolyn Louise Warren irrevocable living trust, to Roscoe Steelman and wife, Susan F. Steelman, 10th district, $187,000;
Dana Burton and Chris Lady to Krystin Marie Cantrell, 9th district, $200,000;
Linda Lou Ramsey, executrix of the estate of Mike Ragon, to Linda Lou Ramsey, 23rd district, no value listed;
Larry D. Steuck and wife, Cheryl K. Steuck, to Larry Dean Steuck and Cheryl Kay Steuck under the Steuck Community Property trust, 20th district, no value listed;
Charles Richard Parvin and Pamela Ruth Wampler to My Tribe Home Solutions, LLC, 10th district, $70,000;
W. Kyle Wills to CMH Homes, Inc., 3rd district, $75,000;
Joshua M. Sullivan and Katelyn N. Sullivan to Rose Mary Priozzi, 11th district, $239,900;
Steve E. Banks to John A. Boyko, 10th district, $70,000;
Ruth Robinette, surviving trustee of the Billy F. Robinette and/or Ruth Robinette revocable living trust, to Billy Lee Cutshall, 11th district, $4,500;
May 25
Ashley Simpson to Jason L. Smith, 16th district, $8,000;
Kenneth Clark Hood substitute trustee, to David Franzus, 7th district, $10,000;
Jimmy H. Hill and Kenny Hartman to Orth Construction Company, 13th district, $105,000;
Anthony W. Doyle and wife, Teresa L. Doyle, to Crystal Haston, 13th district, no value listed;
Tommie Brown to Crystal Gail Jobe, 21st district, no value listed;
Kellin Carrier and Katie Carrier to Belcher Grady and Lacy Grady, 14th district, $1,270,000;
Padget Law Group, substitute trustee, to Lakeview Loan Servicing, 10th district, $152,227.09;
Josiah A. Shelnutt and wife, Kassandra J. Shelnutt, to Jose Sainos Garcia, 10th district, $282,000;
Samuel E. Steffey and wife, Sharon Joann Steffey, to Neal Evans, 7th district, $50,000;
Karen D. Cox and Dennis Nelson Cox to Callie Cureton and Timothy Cureton, 13th district, $372,000;
Nancy J. Grimm to Timothy Dell Vonglis and wife, Shelia Ann Vonglis, 5th district, no value listed;
Timothy Francis and wife, Amy Lynne Francis, to James Eric Lewis and Sylvia D. Boesch Lewis, 24th district, $16,000;
Matthew Greenwood, Daniel Greenwood, and Laurel Greenwood to Matthew Greenwood, 11th district, no value listed;
Matthew Greenwood, Daniel Greenwood, and Laurel Greenwood, to Laurel Greenwood, 11th district, $74,900;
Matthew Greenwood, Daniel Greenwood, and Laurel Greenwood, to Daniel Greenwood, 11th district, $98,600;
Jesse A. Livingston III to Jesse A. Livingston III and Nathan Andrew Livingston, 16th district, no value listed;
Alvin Metcalf and wife, Bonnie Metcalf, to Angela Darlene Dingwell, Barry Eugene Metcalf, Tim Allen Metcalf, Alvin Dale Metcalf, and Sandra Annette Carmack, 22nd district, $6,000;
Rebecca Rideout to the R.D.B.H. revocable trust, 13th district, $260,000;
Marilyn Lunsford to Larry Scot Devotie, 22nd district, no value listed;
May 26
Y&K Properties to Y&K Properties, 10th district, $10;
Camdon Duane Uhls, surviving trustee of Abundant Life of Greene County, and Camgon Duane Uhls and Teresa Uhls, sole surviving members of Abundang Life Greene County, to Abundant Life of Greene County and Brad M. Kaplan, 10th district, no value listed;
Timothy Lee Francis and wife, Amy Lynne Francis, to Marty D. Hopson and wife, Amelia D. Hopson, 24th district, $17,000;
Clint J. Parker and wife, Joni M. Parker, to Richard S. Keller and wife, Latasha W. Keller, 4th district, $99,000;
Anthony R. Steele, trustee, to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., 6th district, $85,369.96;
Richard Christian Sr. to Roger D. Seela Sr., 11th district, $170,000;
Roger D. Seela Sr. to Roger D. Seela Sr. and Wanda A. Lee, 11th district, no value listed;
Randy M. Kennedy, substitute trustee, to John R. Carter, 10th district, $92,000;
Danny Ricker and wife, Norma B. Ricker, to Jimmy E. Groves, 13th district, $250,000;
David W. Dugger and wife, Kathy J. Dugger, Seth L. Dugger, Jordan D. Dugger, and B&B Management, LLC, to Dughouse Properties, LLC, Castle Ridge Properties, LLC, and B&B Management, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Emily Ruth Keene to Tynehouse Properties, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
C&C Millwright Maintenance CO., Inc., to Tynehouse Properties, LLC, 10th district, $155,000;
Robert D. Jennings and wife, Theda D. Jennings, to Mariko Garcia and Martin Starkovich, 20th district, $39,900;
Brad Ellenburg to Victor Sanzhez, 10th district, $40,000;
Karen Church Caudill to Ricky Church and wife, Brittany Church, 6th district, no value listed;
Kermit Penley and Beatrice Penley to David Carnes, 17th district, $15,000;
Melissa D. Willett to Ashlee Willett, 13th district, no value listed;
Eddie Ray Darnell to Chad Wilhoit, 9th district, $100,000;
Emmaleigh Hall and husband, William Hall, to Paul A. Rentsch and wife, Carol A. Rentsch, 16th district, $289,900;
Gena Gay Wexler to Brian Kjar and wife, Ellen Kjar, 1st district, $44,000;
CMH Homes, Inc., to W. Ed Moss Jr., trustee of the Hagle family 2012 descendants trust, 10th district, $500,000;
Delores L. McCoy to Amanda Dee McCoy Knight, subject to a life estate, 6th district, $82,193.08;
Mike Girard to Jack Thomas McAfee and Barry Ray MacDougall, 13th district, $425,000;
Janis Charles to Appalachian Property Group, LLC, 13th district, no value listed;
Janis Charles to Appalachian Property Group, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Lenny D. Wilds and wife, Patricia Wilds, to Steve Dixon and wife, Deanna Dixon, 10th district, $15,000;
Dawn D. Wright and husband, Thomas J. Wright, to Caroline Grace, LLC, 13th district, $95,000;
Bobby Ward to Bobby Ward and Adam Anders and wife, Amanda Anders, 15th district, no value listed;
May 31
Jay H. Birden and wife, Nancy Birden, to Kirk Denham and wife, Julia Denham, 23rd district, $315,000;
Peter M. Noll and wife, Audrey R. Shoemaker, to Lawrence Ailan Claiborne and wife, Sara Claiborne, 15th district, $175,000;
Pamela Darlene Bryant to Philip E. Taylor and wife, Linda S. Taylor, 24th district, $47,500;
Donna Fillers Edwards to Jerry L. McDavid, Jr., 15th district, $43,000;
Sue Gemeno, trustee under the Sue Gimeno revocable trust, to Sue Gimeno, 23rd district, no value listed;
Linda D. Stroud to Timothy K. Stroud, 10th district, no value listed;
Cecil S. Bowman and wife, Loretta J. Bowman, to Sherry L. Nelson, 13th district, $195,700;
Brenda Ann Godfrey to Michael Dylan Hale, 7th district, $27,000;
Rachel Nicole Rogers and Steven Howard Bailey, sole heirs-at-law of Riley H. Bailey Jr., to Rory McDaris and wife, Reba McDaris, 14th district, $95,000;