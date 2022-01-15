The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Nov. 23-Dec. 2.
Nov. 23
Suzanne B. Feltman to Thomas Flynn and Laurie Flynn, 13th district, $235,000;
Michael R. Tracy to Michael R. Tracy, 23rd district, $10;
Jennifer Luther and James W. Luther Jr. to Thomas Kevin Sadler and wife, Liliane Astrid Sadler, 9th district, $95,000;
Drew Enterprises, Inc., to Sub Innovations LLC, 10th district, $470,000;
Callie Alyne Birmingham to Roger Hensley and wife, Norlaine Hensley, 1st district, $20,000;
Callie Alyne Birmingtham to Billy J. Knight and wife, Patricia A. Knight, 1st district, $22,500;
Curtis E. Roach and wife, Dawn M. Roach, to Alexander Combs, 7th district, $75,000;
Michael Lynn Hudson and wife, Monica Sue Hudson, to Michael R. Higgins, 10th district, $379,000;
Dana Lea Morton and Joseph A. Morton to Tarina L. Johnson and Larry D. Johnson, 17th district, $160,000;
Eutha Sue Reed to Donyell Klepper and Jeffrey Klepper, 10th district, $179,000;
Tracy Dorian Solomon to Matthew McKeever and Patience McKeever, 10th district, $600,000;
Priscilla Ann Presley to Leslie Ann Hinkle and David Hinkle, 9th district, no value listed;
Priscilla Ann Presley to Megan Nicole Mack and Robert Mack, 9th district, no value listed;
Nov. 24
Kathy Self and Kimberle Self Hayes to Bryan Brooks and Jennifer Brooks, 6th district, $202,828.98;
Frieda Sharon Jones to Greg Foulks and wife, Amanda Foulks, 22nd district, no value listed;
Frieda Sharon Jones to Greg Foulks and wife, Amanda Foulks, 8th district, no value listed;
William Wirt and wife, Ashlee Shirey, to Amy Elizabeth Loibl and husband, Shaun Loibl, 13th district, $189,000;
Genna Warner to Bobby L. Hensley and wife, Cathy D. Hensley, 6th district, $55,000;
Lori Beth Dyke to Justin D. Bowman and wife, Jacqlyne Bowman, 13th district, $37,500;
MaryLee H. Greenlee and husband, Edward W. Greenlee, to Charles Leicester Higges Jr. and wife, Patricia Ann Higges, 3rd district, no value listed;
Kelly L. Gregg-Grno to Faye Marie Colyer, 23rd district, no value listed;
Anthony C. Maze to Lindsey N. Weaver, 12th district, $325,000;
Sharon Y. Williams Spivey to Sheila Y. Williams Story, 10th district, no value listed;
Tagatha Brotherton to Harold R. Greg and wife, Marcine O. Gregg, 10th district, $15,000;
Harold R. Gregg and wife, Marcine O. Gregg, to Tynehouse Properties, LLC, 105h district, $285,000;
Walter Coulter and Carla Morgan to Walter F. Coulter and Carla M. Morgan, trustees of the Walter F. Coulter and Carla M. Morgan revocable trust, 13th district, no value listed;
Janice B. Riddle to Michael Lee Riddle and Janice B. Riddle, 1st district, no value listed;
Megan V. Henderson and Shane Henderson to Robert J. Campbell Jr. and Melissa Anne Campbell, 8th district, $185,000;
Ethan Knight to Vicky Lynn Johnson and Douglas Harold Weller, 1st district, no value listed;
Nov. 29
Perry O’Bryan Cox and wife, Samantha J. Cox, to Patrick S. Burke and Barbara Ann Owens, 2nd district, $223,000;
Teresa R. Rigsby to Spring Nicole Angel, 18th district, $149,000;
Brenton W. Clappes and Victoria G.A. Clappes to Lawrence H. Latino and wife, Laura J. Latino, 17th district, $270,000;
Laura McQuillan to Kevin Cameron Malarchick, 11th district, $110,000;
Linda Ellenburg to Richard L. Hale II, 3rd district, no value listed;
Nancy Bird Mitchell to Doyle M. Mitchell, 10th district, no value listed;
William S. Nunnally, substitute trustee, to Ray Britt, 25th district, $50,000;
Diane Daugherty and husband, Eddie Daugherty, to Loren Duane Dearmond, 23rd district, $154,900;
Gardell Doty and wife, Lois B. Doty, to Bret W. Weeks and wife, Phuong Loan Weeks, 16th district, $405,000;
Richard Hampton III to Martha Hampton Brown, 12th district, no value listed;
Neil Gfellers, Natalie Gfellers Weaver and Leslie Gfellers to Neil Gfellers and wife, Eleanor Gfellers, 1st district, no value listed;
Robert Carl Shelton, LLC, to Eddie D. Shelton and wife, Stephanie M. Shelton, 4th district, $150,000;
Walter C. Brown and wife, Georgia A. Brown, to Jerry A. Shanks and wife, Frances M. Shanks, 10th district, $77,000;
Nathaniel Kane Robinette to Hannah Robinette, 21st district, no value listed;
Third Base Investments, LLC, to Herbert Ernest Ledford and Dana H. Ledford, 8th district, $151,000;
Alicia A. Krueger and husband, Randall L. Krueger, to Noah Noldway, 16th district, $150,000;
J and J Warehouseing and Storage, Inc., to Greene County, Tennessee, 10th district, no value listed;
Greene County, Tennessee, to J and J Warehouseing and Storage, Inc., 10th district, no value listed;
Nov. 30
Glenda E. Langworthy, John Langworthy, and Andrew S. McNeal Sr and wife, Davida L. McNeal, to Sam D. Armand and wife, Kimberly D. Armand, 9th district, $185,000;
Betty Jean Shelton, personal representative of the estate of Dorothy Ripley, to Diane Sobel-Meyer, 15th district, $169,900;
Jean McLain, conservator of the estate of Nellie Gray Keller, to Scottie Fillers and wife, Bethany Fillers, 9th and 10th district, $325,000;
Leonard B. Lawson and wife, Terri N. Lawson, to Miles E. Kilday and wife, Ashley D. Kilday, 13th district, $47,000;
Charles Leicester Higges Jr. and wife, Patricia Ann Higges, to MaryLee H. Greenlee and husband, Edward W. Greenlee, 3rd district, no value listed;l
Raelann Watson and husband, Timothy Watson, to David B. Van Dyke, 14th district, $180,000;
Michael Miller Alexander to Michael Miller Alexander Jr. and wife, Chelsea (Butler) Alexander, 15th district, no value listed;
Michael M. Alexander and wife, Geneva Carmelia Alexander, to Michael Miller Alexander Jr. and wife, Chelsea (Butler) Alexander, 15th district, no value listed;
Michael Alexander and wife, Geneva Carmelia Alexander, to Michael Miller Alexander Jr. and wife, Chelsea (Butler) Alexander, 15th district, no value listed;
Michael Alexander to Michael Miller Alexander Jr. and wife, Chelsea (Butler) Alexander, 15th district, no value listed;
Lowell Tate and Joyce Tate Sexton, co-executors of the estate of Mary Etta Tate, to Joyce Tate Seaton, 3rd district, no value listed;
Joshua S. Jennings and wife, Linda K. Jennings, to Brian Brousseau and Bethany Moody, 18th district, $222,500;
Dec. 1
James Kirk and wife, Patricia Kirk, to Joshua Michael Doonan and Olivia Grace McCoy, 5th district, $$227,500;
Hope A. Marshall, Billy D. Dugger SR., Cynthia D. Crigger and Susie S. Dugger to Billy Don Dugger Sr., 23rd district, no value listed;
Jessica Lindsay Pratt-Gibson and Jordan Wayne Gibson to Michael Wood, 11th district, $265,000;
Shatona Mae Paige Barnett and husband, Eric Robert Barnett to Steve Allan Matthews, 9th district, $120,000;
Diane Santana to Philip Jerold Mason Sr. and wfie, Rebecca June Mason, 11th district, $186,900;
James R. Forgey to Jeanne Faye Forgey, 17th district, no value listed;
James Lyle Parton and wife, Doris L. Parton, to Brenda K. Aldridge and David A. Aldridge, 2nd district, $10,000;
Corey Bryant Shipley and wife, Ashley Nicole Shipley, to Barry Gene Litchfield and wife, Brenda Lynn Litchfield, 10th district, $475,000;
Norman W. Ayotte Jr. and Jennifer Ayotte to Charlotte J. Ayotte, 13th district, no value listed;
Charlotte J. Ayotte to Harold R. Gregg and Marcine O. Gregg, 13th district, $265,000;
Norman G. Maxwell, trustee of the Norman G. Maxwell and Peggy L. Maxwell revocable living trust, to Brodie Metcalf, 8th district, $52,903.89;
Brodie Metcalf to Brian Davis Jr. and Visa Miller, 8th district, $155,000;
Danny Williams and wife, Teresa Williams, to Jon A. Johnson, 6th district, $85,000;
Maurice H. Greer III and Sharon Greer to Linda K. Moore, 9th district, $232.500;
Dec. 2
Lowell Tate and Joyce Tate Seaton, co-executors of the estate of Mary Etta Tate, to Lowell Tate, 3rd district, no value listed;
Third Base Investments, LLC, to Heather Leshae Moody and Joseph Theodore Michael Moody, 10th district, $132,000;
Brandon M. Necessary and Amber L. Necessary to Brandon M. Necessary, 8th district, no value listed;
Brandon M. Necessary to Brandon M. Necessary and mary Joe Moncier Necessary, 8th district, no value listed;
Thomas Carl Gray Jr. to Sheila A. Gray, 13th district, no value listed;
Jimmy Hill and wife, Lynette Hill, to Daniel R. Murphy and Falecia M. McBride, 10th district, $71,400;
CMH Homes, Inc., to John Jay Haak and Kimberley Lynn Haak, 14th district, $270,000;
Donald R. Williams and wife, Gerline Williams, to Matthew Scott Halley, 12th district, no value listed;
MC Septic Services, LLC, to MC Properties, LLC, 8th district, no value listed;
R. Stephen Flohr and wife, Judith Flohr, to Corey B. Shipley and wife, Ashley N. Shipley, 13th district, $720,000;
Savanna Presnell to Hayden Johnston and Miles Kilday, 23rd district, $115,000;
Catherine A. Brumley to Tynehouse Properties, LLC, 14th district, $157,300;
Leighton F. Boswell and wife, Geneva L. Boswell, to Melanie B. Carter, 22nd district, $25,000;
Tamma L. Wilkerson to Robert L. Wilkerson, 9th district, no value listed;
Robert L. Wilkerson to Robert J. Wilkerson, subject to a life estate, 9th district, no value listed;
Christopher Hawk and wife, Christine Hawk, to Justin D. Connor and Jessica Schiwitz, 10th district, $300,000;
Faye Marie Colyer to Jordan N. Lester, 23rd district, $180,000;
Linda Allman Crawford to Lindsey Cutshaw, 13th district, $82,000;
Sharon Larue Blazer and husband, Wayne Wright Blazer, to Susan M. Heiligenthal, 13th district, $12,000;
Vicki Robinson and Karen Allen, co-personal representatives with the will annexed of the estate of William Donald Robinson, Frederick Robinson, Jenel Robinson King, Daniel Robinson, William Dwain Robinson and Karen Allen to William Dwain Robinson and wife, Patricia A. Robinson, 25th district, $227,955;