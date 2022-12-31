The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger for Nov. 23-Dec. 5.
Nov. 23
Roger Shelton and Felicia Shelton to Audrey Lowery, 9th district, $95,000;
Third Base Investments, LLC, to Alysha Kuykendall and Dallas Kuykendall, 10th district, $169,900;
Barbara Reedy to Rivadar Vass, 3rd district, $60,000;
Melody Jean Porter, personal representative of the estate of Barbara Janice Porter, and Melody Jean Porter, personal representative of the estate of Stephen Reedy, to Tivadar Vass, 3rd district, $325,000;
Nov. 28
Faye Tunnell to Adventure From Home, Inc., 11st district, $110,000;
Frank Bledsoe to David Bigatti, 17th district, $450,000;
LLG Trustee TN LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, 10th district, $200,000;
Ricky L. Maples to Jose Asuncion Rosas Duran and wife, Marie del Rosario Trujillo Perez, 6th district, $10,000;
Robert E. Orlando and Rachel G. Orlando to Amber Lynn Lujano and Austin James Lujano, 3rd district, $232,000;
Pamela Lynn Sadler, and Thomas Kevin Sadler and wife, Liliane Astrid Sadler, to T. Brooke Sadler and wife, Patricia J. Sadler, 9th district, no value listed;
Susan Jones to Fred H. Serral, trustee of the Fred H. Serral living trust, 10th district, $1;
Randy Masters and June Masters to Michael Roberts and wife, Carrie Roberts, 22nd district, $60,000;
Charles A. Pierce and wife, Andrea J. Pierce, to Thomas Cassano and wife, Laura Cassano, 12th district, $78,000;
Ivan R. Hooper Sr. and Arnold Keith Hooper to Amanda Nogueiras Medina, 2nd district, $23,500;
Love My Home, LLC, to Mary Anne Farmen, 10th district, $92,000;
Shirley J. Broyles to Eric Simpkins and Whitnie E. Simpkkins, 13th district, $379,000;
James A. Smith and Susan Soule-Smith to Anthony S. Percell and Cynthia A. Percell, 9th district, $483,000;
Theresa D. Laporte to John E. Gerloff and Marie A. Gerloff, 1st district, $249,999;
Elizabeth C. McCord-Duncan and husband, Robert L. Duncan, to Jeffrey K. Cooksey and wife, Victoria S. Mayle, 10th district, $175,000;
Paul S. Alcott and wife, Linda E. Alcott, to Brian Alcott, subject to a life estate, and David Douglas and Sierra Alcott, 9th district, no value listed;
Nov. 29
CMH Homes, Inc. to Donald E. Wills and wife, Michelle L. Wills, 15th district, $212,398;
James Hammond to Lawrence P. Reagan Sr., 22nd district, $164,900;
Tonia Lawrence and Teresa G. Collins to Jerritt N. Melton and wife, Heather Nicole (Long) Melton, 24th district, $80,000;
Joy West, Judy Mueller, individually and trustee of the Mueller family trust, to SEP Properties, LLC, 1st district, $10,000;
Kathy Morrison Myers to Afred J. Vignola and wife, Beverly A. Vignola, 10th district, $330,000;
Brenda K. Aldridge to David A. Aldridge, 2nd district, no value listed;
Teresa Elaine Coffey Gibson and Chrytsal Leanne Coffey Brooks to Benjamin Henry Morgan, 22nd district, no value listed;
Carl Henry Morgan and Anita Kay Sauceman to Tina Hope Morgan, Michael Ray Morgan and Benjamin Henry Morgan, subject to a life estate, 22nd district, no value listed;
Benjamin Henry Morgan to Teresa Elaine Coffey Gibson and Chrystal Leanne Coffey Brooks, 24th district, no value listed;
Galen Masbach, successor trsutee of the Eileen R. Musbach revocable living trust, to Galen Musbach, 10th district, no value listed;
Richard Allen Cutshall and Adrian Michelle Cutshall to Madelin Grace Miser, 12th district, $70,000;
Deborah Homs to Gordon W. Close, 9th district, no value listed;
Joni Wyatt, Daniel Leitch III and Jeffrey Leitch to Kay Southerland-Anderson and Frank Southerland, 9th district, no value listed;
Nov. 30
CMH Homes, Inc., to Megan L. Young, 22nd district, $130,000;
Debi M. Starnes to Britt Evans and wife, Vicky Evans, 1st district, $95,000;
Darby Jane Justis Reed, Vicki Del Justis Lubowiak, and David Thomas Easterly to Jose Munoz, 11th district, $290,000;
Robert L. Ricker, Charles A. Ricker, Elizabeth Anne Harrel, and Joyce Kronberg to Eli Mullett and wife, Wilma Mullett, 13th district, $112,500;
Shelton Brothers, LLC, to Creation Properties, LLC, 9th district, $155,000;
Ganesh property, Inc., to Jahu Investments LLC, 10th district, $920,000;
Bryan L. Susong to Cory A. Hill and wife, Kaleigh Hill, 22nd district, $200,000;
Dec. 1
Bobby Renner Jr. to Crystal Roark, 25th district, $13,000;
Malcolm S. Thurlow Jr. to Daniel P. Henion, 13th district, $209,900;
Thomas P. Kells and wife, Helen S. Kells, to Bart F. Schreuders II and wife, Milissa A. Schreuders, 9th district, $477,000;
Robert E. Collins Jr. and Kathy Collins to Aaron E. Massey and Mina Massey, 24th district, $108,000;
Matthew Patterson and wife, Kailey Cheyenne Nieman Patterson, to Robin Ray Hughes and wife, Diana Christine Hughes, 10th district, $260,000;
Ella A. Shelton to Johnathan S. Greene and wife, Kaci Wells Greene, 10th district, $350,000;
Adam R. Luttrell to Justinn Lynn Brown and Sarah Nicole King, 23rd district, $160,000;
Richard Llee Steffins and wife, Carla A. Steffins, to Macie Darnell Malone and spouse, Candice N. Malone, 15th district, $175,000;
Janie E. Shepherd, Tommy R. Ellenburg, and Charles E. Ellenburg to Bobby Franklin, 23rd district, $250,000;
Charles E. Ellenburg to Bobby Franklin, 23rd district, $50,000;
Arthur Bernard Faul and wife, Rochelle Faul, to Faul Properties, LLC, 13th district, no value listed;
Christopher Bailey and wife, Sallie Bailey, to Daniel Robert Stypa and Tracy Gig Stypa, 25th district, $375,900;
Robert Hoffmann to Lisa Renee Hahnlen, 13th district, no value listed;
Clifton Roberson and Christine Gosser to George Glenn Hamilton and wife, Susan L. Hamilton, 3rd district, $355,000;
Dorothy Lee Roberts to Timothy Frye Jr., 23rd district, no value listed;
Gene P. Gaby to Larry Gaby and wife, Wendel Gaby, 7th district, no value listed;
Larry A. Gaby to Gene P. Gaby, 11th district, no value listed;
Gene P. Gaby to Larry A. Gaby, 11th district, no value listed;
Michael Lobsiger and Regina Lobsiger to Regina Lobsiger and Kohl Michael Lobsiger, 12th district, no value listed;
Dec. 2
Carolyn M. Broyles to Bruce W. Lemons and wife, Mary J. Lemons, 9th district, $17,500;
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, substitute trustee, to Bank of America, N.A., 8th district, $128,107;
Jerry Lee Whitson and Tina Mae White to Brenda Jane Whitson, Jerry Lee Whitson, Tina Mae White and Brittany Lynn Honeycutt, subject to a life estate, 14th district, $1;
Roxie L. Slagle and Randy Ricker to Rachel A. Dunbar and Lee A. Dunbar, 1st district, $80,000;
Linda Woods Ward, trustee of the Ivan Luther Ward and Linda Woods Ward revocable living trust, to Robert Joseph Shipley and Emily r. Shipley, 3rd district, $16,500;
Samuel Lee and wife, Nicole Lee, to Anthony Malloy Jr., 21st district, $93,000;
Padget Law Group, substitute trustee, to Edward R. Gwinn, 10th district, $90,756;
Greeneville Federal Bank, FSB, to Alonzo J. Bird Jr. and wife, Lori A. Bird, 8th district, $15,000;
Richard Casey Properties, LLC, to Evette Robinson, 15th district, $265,000;
Gary A. Dockery and Karen M. Parisi-Dockery to Kary Dockery and Carrissa Locher, 7th district, $175,000;
James P. Hensley and wife, Brenda N. Hensley, to Sarah Jane Mullins and husband, Ronald K. Mullins, 9th district, $595,000;
David W. Wilson to Shawn Wilson and David W. Wilson, 1st district, no value listed;
Jeffrey M. Street and wife, Pamela J. Street, to Eddie Dill, 10th district, $310,000;
Mary Anne Farmen to Mary Anne Farmen, trustee of the Mary Anne Famen revocable living trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Michelle Finnerty to Dallas Gore and wife, Cheyenne D. Gore, 22nd district, $155,900;
Myron Lee Marshall to Matthew R. Presley and Kimberly R. Presley, 11th district, $19,000;
Betty R. Bird, trustee of the Betty R. Bird separate share trust, and Betty R. Bird, trustee of the Bird family trust, to Benjamin J. Wilson, 9th district, $28,000;
Dec. 5
Daniel P. Henion to Regina Irene Henion, 13th district, no value listed;
Karen Jane McCamey, personal representative of the estate of Helen Geraldine Fincher, and Karen Jane McCamey, Phyllis Irene Fincher Dyke, Melissa Jo Fincher Banks, Brandy Cooter, Rachel Banks Cox, and Micah Banks, individually as devisees/beneficiaries under the last will and testament of Helen Geraldine Fincher, to Mark Leonard Ledoux and Gale Frances Ledoux, 8th district, no value listed;
Nicholas Charles Banks and Kristen Danielle Taylor to Danny N. Rex and wife, Brigitte A. Rex, 17th district, $375,000;
Jason Josey to Angela Michelle Josey, 13th district, no value listed;
John D. Bishop to Drew A. Bishop, subject to a life estate, 22nd district, no value listed;
Drew A. Bishop to John D. Bishop, subject to a life estate, 22nd district, no value listed;
Denise Webb, personal representative of the estate of Diane Taylor McMahan, to Scott T. McMahan, 10th district, $1;
Blue Sky Mining Company to Tommy Henry, 1st district, $9,000;
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC, to William Muhlhahn, 20th district, $179,900;
CHASAN LLC to Aubrey’s Inc., 10th district, $3,180,000;
Frederick G. Pointelin and wife, Laura J. Wheelock, to Daniel Rodd and Bruce Twigg, 2nd district, $80,000;
Julia Britton, administratrix of the estate of John Willard Shelton, and Julia Britton, individually, John Seaton, Individually, and Jeff Shelton, Individually, to Kathleen Digregorio, 10th district, $135,000;
Thomas R. Laile to Mallory Layelle Helton and husband, Anthony Wayne Helton, 8th district, $32,500;
Theodore F. Zaeske to Michael Lance Berry Jr. and wife, Arlyn Navarro Berry, 21st district, $265,000;
Dallas L. Blair III, conservator for Joan Carter, to S.L. Barker, 5th district, $57,000;