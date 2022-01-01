The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Nov. 8-15.
Nov. 8
Matthew L. McKeever and Patience R. McKeever to Dianna Runion, 10th district, $325,000;
Doyle Sweeney and wife, Gloria Sweeney, to Francise 0, LLC, 2nd district, $227,700;
Edward C. Peters Jr. and wife, Marsha E. Peters, and Shanna R. Sharp and husband, Robby Sharp, to Aaron Pike, 10th district, $36,000;
Dale P. Jersey and wife, Rachael L. Jersey, to Audrey Lowery, 10th district, $70,000;
Paul A. Travis to Jonathan H. Cisneros, 12th district, $62,000;
Herman Eddie Riddle and wife, Eva Joyce Riddle, to Dustin M. Holland, 2nd district, no value listed;
Tina M. Sartori to Tina Marie Sartori, trustee of the Tina Marie Sartori revocable trust, 12th district, no value listed;
Vickie Bible to Lisa Banner Poff, trustee of the Lisa Banner Poff living trust, 10th district, $145,000;
G&J Livestock, Inc., to Joseph Russo and Joseph Russo Jr., 4th district, $350,000;
Sabrina Marie Galarza and Jack Montgomery Davis to Adam Stanley, 10th district, $112,000;
Susan McNeil to Susan McNeil and Yvonne Bingaman, 1st district, no value listed;
Kimberly Hopkins, personal representative of the estate of Anthony B. Hopkins, to David Darnell and wife, Cheree Darnell, 3rd district, $85,000;
Terry Lynn Rednour to Jenifer Donahue and husband, Dustin Donahue, 12th district, $114,668;
Danny Calvin Wills to Angela Michelle Parker and Jerry Charles Britton II, 14th district, no value listed;
Wayne F. Bullen, Particia A. Bowers, Phyllis C. Kickerson, Rosetta M. Campbell, Michael C. Bullen, karen M. Myers, Marry J. Atchley and Thomas R. Bullen to Clair Zimmerman and wife, Amanda Zimmerman, and Alvin Zimmerman, 25th district, $230,000;
Rodnell Hambright to Candice Hambright-Springs, 10th district, no value listed;
Candice Springs-Hambright to Darin Kite and Jared Kite, 10th district, $63,000;
Angela Y. Ayers to James W. MaGill and wife, Connie L. McGill, 3rd district, $50,000;
Stephen A. Warren and wife, Michelle A. Warren, to Jackie ‘Buddy’ Wilson and Stephen Shelton, 10th district, $75,000;
Glenda E. Langworthy and John Langworthy to April Renee Tiidwell and husband, Johnathan Ray Tidwell, 5th district, $11,610;
Glenda E. Langworthy and John Langworthy to Teresa Marie Michael and April Renee Tidwell, 5th district, $12,600;
Jerry Hux to Ronnie McLain, 3rd district, $54,900;
Patrick Joseph Utley and Cynthia Joyce Utley to Alan Frank Gonzalez, Matthew Alan Gonzalez and Maria Lynn Gonzalez, 9th district, $14,600;
Jose Munoz and Juan Carlos Desantiago to Carlos L. Curiel, 24th district, no value listed;
H. Todd King and wife, Rachel K. King, to Austin T. Goss and wife, Samantha B. Goss, 10th district, $120,000;
Darla Asbury to Kenneth Wolf Jr., 25th district, $65,000;
Rosalie A. Thomas, administratrix of the estate of Katherine Michko, to Hevel Development, LLC, 10th district, $115,000;
Joseph Kratzer to Cathy Brown, 19th district, $35,000;
Nov. 9
Mackie Wolf Zientz and Mann, P.C., substitute trustee, to Wilminton Savings Fund Society, FSB, 10th district, $184,960;
Dawn Wilds, personal representative of the estate of David Cecil Wilds, to Candice Reese and husband, John Reese, 1st district, $298,000;
David L. Shelton Jr. to Charles W. Wells, 13th district, $132,500;
Alan Gonzalez, Matthew Gonzalez and Maria Gonzalez to Alan Frank Gonzalez, Matthew Alan Gonzalez and Maria Lynn Gonzalez, 9th district, no value listed;
Kermit Stallard and wife, Dorothy Stallard, to Sarah Lynne McGrew and husband, Daniel D. McGrew, 17th district, $25,000;
Constance Elizabeth Carr and husband, Will Roger Carr, and Sherry Ann Henry to J. Richie Henry and wife, Sherry Ann Henry, 10th district, no value listed;
Glenda E. Langworthy and John A. Langworthy to Michael Anthony Giuglianotti and Stacey Lynn Wilkinson, 15th district, $150,000;
Michael E. Thompson to Michael Thompson, 11th district, no value listed;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Charles Edward Smith Jr. and wife, Cynthia Lynn Smith, 14th district, $260,000;
Nov. 10
Jimmie L. Taylor to Shannon Askew, 10th district, $100,000;
Sallie Ann Gilbert to Doyle H. Carter and wife, Charlene D. Carter, 8th district, $14,500;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Irene E. Snipes, 25th district, $118,136;
LOGS Legal Group LLC, substitute trustee, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, 14th district, $117,000;
David Cutshaw and Carol Cutshaw to Rodney Templin and wife, Angela Michelle Templin, 18th district, $35,000;
Timothy Amos and wife, Lorranie Amos to Brian B. Starnes, 11th district, $235,000;
Timothy Luke White and Charles Timothy White to Charles E. Skeen and John R. Carter Sr., 11th district, $87,500;
Angela Marie Shaw to Robert Niles Shaw, 7th district, no value listed;
Tommy Lee Smith and Katrina Gene Layman to Steven L. Barr, 7th district, $221,256.50;
Judy C. Burger to Glenn Allen Peters and wife, Kathleen Jean Peters, 23rd district, $80,000;
Brenda Greer to Vicky Lynn Johnson and Douglas Harold Weller, 1st district, no value listed;
Summer Bright to Vicky Lynn Johnson and Douglas Harold Weller, 1st district, no value listed;
Michael Joseph Marshall to Charles E. Toney and wife, Janet M. Toney, 2nd district, no value listed;
Charles E. Toney and wife, Janet M. Toney, to Sven Hadjopoulos, 2nd district, no value listed;
Nov. 12
Martha Scull, trustee of the Martha Scull revocable trust to Martha Scull, 14th district, no value listed;
LOGS Legal Group LLP, substitute trustee, to American Advisors Group, 9th district, $76,422.97
Christopher Michael Kemp and Jessica Danielle Kemp to Ryan R. Lewis, 15th district, $285,000;
Mark S. Whaley and wife, Connie J. Whaley, to Ricky Ball and wife, Vina Ball, 15th district, $25,000;
Charles Edgar Ripley Sr. and Deborah Ripley to Brittany C. Ripley, 7th district, no value listed;
Joseph Phillip Cutshall and wife, Leslie Yvonne Cutshall, to Connie King Whitson, 10th district, $58,947.78;
Gloria Susong, Andrea Daniels and Kelly Suzanne Thomas Snodgrass and Chad John Thomas, successor co-trustees of the marital trust under the last will and testament of John Thomas, to Tommmy Thomas, Drucilla Surber, Kelly Suzanne Thomas Snodgrass and Chadwick John Thomas, 9th district, no value listed;
Tommy Thomas, Drucilla Surber, Kelly Suzanne Thomas Snodgrass, Chadwick John Thomas and Kelly Suzanne Thomas Snodgrass, successor co-trustees of the marital trust under the last will and testament of John Thomas, to Gloria Susong and Andrea Daniels, 12th district, no value listed;
Nathan Gray and wife, Janene Gray, to Stephen C. Harrell and wife, Mistie D. Harrell, 11th district, $284,000;
Richard H. Roberts to Steve E. Banks, 10th district, $5,000;
Constance Wendling to Ralph Wendling Jr. and wife, Constance Wendling, 3rd district, no value listed;
Ray Waldroupe and wife, Shirley D. Waldroupe, to Steven R. Waldroupe, subject to a life estate, 10th district, $16,654;
Ray Waldroupe and wife, Shirley D. Waldroupe, to Steven R. Waldroupe, subject to a life estate, 10th district, $130,110;
Alexander Thomas Hong to Berchel henderson and Susan E. Henderson, 17th district, $32,000;
Jennifer Cody to Leah Gregg and Brian K. Gregg, and Daniel Griffith and Joann Griffith, 13th district, $172,900;
Jerald D. Huff and wife, Peggy A. Huff, to Ronnie Delano Huff, subject to a life estate, 5th district, no value listed;
Shelia Ann Madison to Robert J. MacDonald Jr., 13th district, $38,000;
Matthew Roberson and wife, Kathryn Roberson, to Edward D. Miller Jr. and Kathleen A. Miller, 9th district, $85,000;
Gregg Richardson and wife, Wendy Zouras, to Lorie Ann Smith, 2nd district, $59,400;
Erin E. Smith to Keith R. Maramonte and Nancy E. Marmamonte, 22nd district, $1,600,000;
Marilyn Colyer-Neece and William A. Baskette, co-executors of the estate of Jackie P. Mullins, to Daniel Ryans, 17th district, no value listed;
Nov. 16
Jerry G. Waybright and Shelly Waybright to Jerry G. Waybright and Shelly Waybright, 2nd district, $10;
Cindy Kuykendall to Kindy Kuykendall and Jason W. Mann, 19th district, no value listed;
Karen D. Jones to Kenneth Hamilton and wife, Rachel Hamilton, 12th district, $388,000;
21st Cemtury Mortgage Corporation to John Carter and wife, Jenna Carter, 11th district, $35,000;
Jerry L. Carroll to Charles E. Toney and wife, Janet M. Toney, 14th district, $239,000;
Ryan S. Lawson and wife, Kassie M. Lawson, to Perry W. Ripple Jr. and wife, Carol C. Ripple, 23rd district, $252,000;
Duane L. Lashomb and wife, Shirley R. Lashomb, to Jennifer Gass, 10th district, $114,900;
Shelton Brothers, LLC, to Kelly Connell, 10th district, $144,797;
Roxana Ruiz to Maricarmen Dacey and husband, Joshua Dacey, 10th district, $180,000;
William Wirt to James D. Story, 10th district, no value listed;
Chasity Lee Ann Ramsey to Jordan Lee Honeycutt, 9th district, no value listed;
Karen P. Carr to Shannon L. Carr and wife, Mitzi R. Carr, 17th district, $150,000;
Fredrick H. Franklin and wife, Janice J. Franklin, to Angea Ricker and Tammy Harris, subject to a life estate, 13th district, no value listed;