The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger for Oct. 13-21.
Oct. 13
Jeffrey H. Johnson and wife, Marilyn J. Johnson, to Jenna Mays, 10th district, $100,500;
Jeff Lashley and Melody Lashley to Jeff Lashley and Melody Lashley,, 14th district, $10;
Mitcher R. Jessee to Matthew J. Moss and wife, Tara M. Moss, 11th district, no value listed;
Derrick S. Gwyn and wife, Michelle L. Gwyn, to Eric Burbine Wall and wife, Amanda Michelle Wall, 20th district, $320,000;
Joshua Paul Milton and wife, Ashlyn B. Milton, to Matthew Baines and wife, Tracie Baines, 9th district, $285,000;
Cheryl C. Price to Victor Miller and wife, Lynda Miller, 14th district, $14,000;
Hull and Marsh, LLC, to Robert C. Beck and Deborah K. Beck, 9th district, $24,900;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Charles A. Haskins and wife, Loretta A. Haskins, 22nd district, $239,900;
Joy West and Judy Mueller to Keith Harrison, 10th district, $3,000;
Kerry Austin Baldino to Kerry Austin Baldino and Linda Spence-Beyer, 22nd district, no value listed;
Zoe Eve Salamina, Tara Salamina-Flanner, and Lee Charles Salamina, heirs to the estate of Louis Vincen Salamina, to Ruth Dowd, 11th district, $138,000;
Matthew Dwain Carter to James P. McGrath, 19th district, $245,000;
David Raith and Elizabeth Raith to Charles David Raith II and Mindy Raith Brown, 10th district, no value listed;
Debra Ann Hooper and Thomas Wade Hooper to Ivan R. Hooper Sr. and Arnold Keith Hooper, 2nd district, $82,000;
Kenneth J. Howk and Margaret Jane Stanton to Kimberly Smith, 9th district, $185,000;
Kimberly Dawne Foshie to Eddie Shane Turner, 12th district, no value listed;
Lisa Parchinski to Darren Gill, 1st district, no value listed;
Oct. 14
Wilson & Associates, PLLC, successor trustee, to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, 2nd district, $34,413.09;
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, 10th district, $26,726.14;
Danny Cutshaw to Sherry R. Cutshaw and Daniel C. Cutshaw, subject to a life estate, 18th district, no value listed;
Danny Cutshaw to Sherry R. Cutshaw and Daniel C. Cutchaw, subject to a life estate, 18th district, no value listed;
Danny Cutshaw to Sherry R. Cutshaw and Daniel C. Cutchaw, subject to a life estate, 18th district, no value listed;
Karen Champiomont, Carolyn Powell, and Robin Renee Gray to William Coleman Gourley and wife, Sarah Abigail Gourley, 10th district, $55,000;
Shirley Mitchell to Frank L. Broyles, 11th district, no value listed;
Freddie Lamar Whitt Jr. to Laura Suzette Zinkland, 19th district, no value listed;
Laura Suzette Zinkand to Pat A. Breaux and Angel A. Bowman, 19th district, no value listed;
Pat A. Breaux and wife, Angel Bowman, to Laura S. Zinkand, 19th district, no value listed;
Julie-Anna Lee Perkins and Ryan Thomas Perkins to Ryan Bradley Muller and Megan Laurel Frey, 20th district, $458,000;
LANBO Home Solutions, Inc., to Shane K. Sailors, 5th district, $179,000;
Oct. 17
Larry D. Coulston and wife, Mary Ann Coulston, to Cory D. Coulston, 17th district, no value listed;
Ronald J. Russell and wife, Lynda L. Russell, to Sharonn L. Murphy and Carey Amn Murphy, 13th district, $439,000;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Terry Ballew and wife, Mila Ballew, 22nd district, $249,900;
George E. Bowers and wife, Carolyn E. Bowers, to Dustin Edward Barr, subject to a life estate, 15th district, no value listed;
Thomas D. Snow and wife, Sandra J. Snow, to Stacey M. Ulman and wife, Pavla Kursteinova, 3rd district, $210,000;
Deborah Christensen and Karen Yost, co-trustees under the Lewis Loving trust, to Deborah Christensen, 10th district, no value listed;
Kathy L. Mathiesen to Ken Castleberry and Paula Castleberry, 15th district, $601,000;
Rodney Darrell Banks to Penny Price and Faye Russell, 10th district, $170,000;
Masako Downey to Marth Jean Downey, trustee of the Downey family trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Judy A. Braverman to Christopher Leroy Davis, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Jeffery Scott Gardner to Amanda Lashae Davis-Griffin, 7th district, no value listed;
Mary Fern York to Connie Chandler, 10th district, $275,900;
O.M. Stacy to Stacy and Katherine J. Stacy, 17th district, no value listed;
Randal K. Seals and wife, Marie Seals, to Lucinda Renae Reiher and Jeffrey Wade Reiher, 15h district, $485,000;
Melissa Jill Broyles to Ty Anthony roberts and Savannah A. Roberts, 10th district, $240,000;
Oct. 17
George Daniel Shaw to Brennan Howard and wife, Camimlle Howard, 5th district, $165,000;
Miguel Marin Martinez Saenz to Pablo David Martinez Saenz, 13th district, no value listed;
Paul A. Vermillion and Susan Vermillion to Jubal McNatt and wife, Donna McNatt, and Crystal Nugent, 3rd district, $265,000;
Kristen Sobanja and Janet Effler to Richard Parker and wife, Lutissa Parker, 2nd district, $122,800;
Tracy Carter Nunley to Lynn Lamons, 19th district, no value listed;
Beverly Maxine Freeman to Laura A. Roeder, 10th district, $130,000;
Sarah Atkins to Sarah Marie Atkins, 9th district, $240,000;
Randall Elmer Tweed, executor of the estate of Montie Lee Shepherd, to David Michael Hoover and Judy Lynne Hoover, 24th district, $405,000;
Tommy Winter and wife, Whitney Winter, to Joshua E. Baxter, 10th district, $300,000;
Oct. 19
Richard Harrell and Patrick Harrell, co-personal representatives of the estate of Nancy S. Parvin, to Fred H. Serral, trustee of the Fred H. Serral living trust, 10th district, $1,116,000;
John Darnell and Junior Darnell, co-executors of the estate of Edward Leonard Darnell, to Donald Stills and wife, Theresa Stills, 2nd district, $70,500;
Scott Burchett and Tammy Burchett to Chrisopher Cash and Michelle Cash, 18th district, $230,000;
Catherine Ann Roberts, trustee of the Bobby Gerald Roberts and Catherine Ann Roberts family trust, to John C. Fryling, 22nd district, $365,000;
Linda Mary LeBlac to Esteban D. Valenzuela III and wife, Melissa S. Valenzuela, 9th district, $24,500;
Johnny A. Reaves to Thomas Driggers, 1st district, $13,800;
Thomas Driggers to Harvey Lee Hardin and wife, Tabitha Lee Hardin, 1st district, $60,000;
Jimmie Floars and wife, Patsy Floars, to Dan M. Fleener and wife, Audrey E. Fleener, 10th district, $265,000;
Logan Storm Summey to Darrel Lee Frederick II and Melissa Irene Frederick, 23rd district, $159,900;
Beverly A. Barwick to William R. Barwick and wife, Beverly A. Barwick, 22nd district, no value listed;
Jessica L. Morgan to Maxine Julia Lovin, 19th district, no value listed;
Magnet Holding Company, LLC, to Land Star Partners, LLC, 10th district, $10;
Roberrt Schooley and Sandra Schooley to Robert S. Schooley and Sandra K. Schooley, co-trustees of the Schooley family revocable living trust, 22nd district, no value listed;
Drew Pettit to Bethaney Pettit Reagan, 4th district, no value listed;
Mackie wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., substitute trustee, to Federal National Mortgage Association, 2nd district, no value listed;
Frederick Investment Group, LLC, to James Josesph Kaiktsian Sr. and wife, Kimberly Ann Kaiktsian, 12th district, $1;
Oct. 20
Brigitte D. Aagard to Glade M. Robinson, 8th district, no value listed;
Susan Gayle Carter Compton and Sherry Jean Carter Hodges to Joe Rosa and wife, Kelli Rosa, 23rd district, $294,000;
Allison L. Snyder, individually as devisee under the last will and testament of Donal J. Sexton, and personal representative of the estate of Donal J. Sexton Jr., and Emily M. Sexton, Zelan A. Sexton and Maya E. Sexton, sole heirs-at-law of Andrew M. Sexton, to Cynthia Robin Cutshaw and Donna Denise Godsey, 10th district, $225,000;
Adan Blevins and Floyd Gillespie to Adan Value, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Rebecca C. Alley and John P. Cox to Charles E. Ellenburg, 10th district, $87,200;
Brian P. Marks to Janis V. Charles, 10th district, no value listed;
Richardd Barran and Chace Vineski to austin Bays, 14th district, $245,000;
Floyd James Lawson to Thomas L. Kirsten, 11th district, $40,000;
Jane Holt Grooms and Tammy S. Pitt to Aaron Pike, 10th district, $55,000;
Oct. 21
Gary W. Jeffers and wife, Dottie N. Jeffers, to David R. Della and wife, Wilma J. Della, 15th district, $220,000;
Joseph A. St. Angelo Jr. and wife, Irene A. St. Angelo, to Joseph James St. Angelo, subject to a life estate, 20th district, no value listed;
Michael Smith, Ricky L. Smith and Charles G. Roberts, sole heirs of Margaret L. Smith, to Alma Sutton, 8th district, $67,000;
Joy Rader Nunnaly, fka Joy Rader, to Tammy Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence, and Bryant Lawrence, 19th district, $52,920;
Jason Emmette and wife, Torri M. Emmette, to Nathan Mills and wife, Brittany Mills, 14th district, $220,000;
Wheeler Jones, LLC, to Steven John Langevin and wife, pamela Shelton Langevin, 1st district, $425,000;
Lynda Williams Klepper to Stephen Williams and wife, Pamela Jo Williams, 10th district, no value listed;
Wilson & Associates, PLLC, successor trustee, to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, 2nd district, $34,413.09;
Leonard Shaw Hill to Merrill Adkins, 6th district, $21,000;
Jarrod Marshall to Casey Mason, 9th district, no value listed;
A. Keith Livingston, substitute trustee, to Rusty Ottinger and wife, Karen Ottinger, 3rd district, $21,096.04;
Alaina Demay to Danielle Shackleford and Daniel Rollins, 10th district, $225,000;
Patricia Walton to Roger Walton, 10th district, no value listed;
Roger Walton to Roger Walton and Nathan Walton, 10th district, $35,000;
Patricia Walton to Roger Walton, 9th district, no value listed;
Roger Walton to Roger Walton and Nathan Walton, subject to a life estate, 9th district, $24,000;
Larry Scott Devotie to Chasta Devotie Shipley, subject to a life estate, 22nd district, no value listed