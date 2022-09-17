The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Sept. 2-8.
Sept. 2
Caleb T. Lee to Stacey Thomas Lee, 10th district, no value listed;
Brian Davis Jr. and Visa Miller to Cody J. Norris and wife, Kelly Norris, 8th district, $180,000;
Rickey Ball to Cameron J. Cannon,18th district, $45,000;
Billy Larkin to Timothy Albert Dlitz, 19th district, $117,000;
George E. Bowers and wife, Carolyn L. Bowers, to Dustin Edward Barr and Beth A. McAfee, 15th district, no value listed;
J.W. Church to Dwight Holmes, 6th district, $150,000;
Michael Davis and wife, Susan Davis, to Tim Brobeck and wife, Sharon Brobeck, 9th district, no value listed;
Tim Brobeck and wife, Sharon Brobeck, to Michael Davis and wife, Susan Davis, 9th district, no value listed;
Tim Brobeck and wife, Sharon Brobeck, to Kevin M. Brobeck and wife, Stephanie Brobeck, 9th district, no value listed;
Eva Jan Ricker to James Steven Reed, 1st district, $16,869;
Marie C. Kelly and Anthony G. Marrone, co-executors of the estate of Louis A. Marrone, to James Foster and wife, Deborah Foster, 10th district, $220,000;
HBL Enterprises, LLC, to Jamie Dove, 1st district, $430,000;
David James Garton Sr. and wife, Patricia Garton, to Jennifer Clark, 6th district, $120,000;
Jennifer Clark to Visa Dior Miller, 6th district, $120,000;
Todd J. Ebbert and wife, Angela Ebbert, to Lee Mitchell Shane and wife, Deborah P. Shane, 23rd district, $112,500;
David L. Ball to Aaron Pike, 10th district, $33,500;
C&C Millwright Maintenance Co., Inc., to Robert Mooneyhan, 10th district, $7,500;
James Sheffler and wife, Kristy Scheffler, to Michael Zink, 10th district, $120,000;
Betty R. Bird, trustee of the Betty R. Bird separate share trust, and Betty R. Bird, trustee of the Bird family marital trust, to John Morrell and wife, Beth Morrell, 25th district, $10,000;
Ricky Blaine Ball to Standard Commercial Logistics LLC, 10th district, $8,500;
Alicia A. Krueger and husband, Randall L. Krueger, to Neal R. Parker and Ginger R. Parker, 17th district, $615,000;
Terry W. Grant to Angela Williams-Linebarger, 10th district, $140,500;
Michael R. Brown and wife, Sherri M. Brown, to Kim Hoffman, 4th district, $400,000;
Sept. 6
Jack Bryant and wife, Peggy Bryant, to Greenebriar, LLC, and Barbara Elliott Serral, Frederick Henry Serral, Amie Serral Moyer, and Elliott Austin Serral, co-trustee of the Frederick A. Serral family trust, 20th district, $45,000;
J.P. Lamb Jr. to Kenneth Eugene Lamb, 13th district, no value listed;
Sherry Claudette Rogers, personal representative of the last will and testament of Claude Wallin, to Sherry Claudette Rogers, 14th district, no value listed
Sherry Claudette Rogers, personal representative of the last will and testament of Claude Wallin, to Sherry Claudette Rogers, 19th district, no value listed
Sherry Claudette Rogers, personal representative of the last will and testament of Claude Wallin, to Sherry Claudette Rogers, 14th district, no value listed
John Robert Olson and Sandra P. Horgan, co-personal representatives of the estate of John G. Olson, to John Robert Olson, Sandra R. Horgan, Deborah L. Riggs, and Tadd G. Fisher, 16th district, no value listed;
Jerry W. Ricker to Timmy Wayne Ricker, subject to a life estate, 9th district, no value listed;
Margaret Marie Graham, personal representative of the estate of Annette may Kirkpatrick, and Annette M. Cobble and Kathy E. Setser, sole heirs-at-law of the estate of Annette may Kirkpatrick, to Seth Lee, 10th district, $138,000;
Joseph Clifton Morris to Robin S. Dean, 10th district, no value listed;
Austin Carl Bailey and wife, Emily Leann Bailey, to Robert Earl Dupree and Diana Renee Dupree, 22nd district, $425,000;
Glen E. Tweed and Chad Anthony Tweed to Robert Earl Dupree and Diana Renee Dupree, 22nd district, $17,500;
Mark H. Landes and wife, Margaret N. Landes, to Stephen Thomas Parrish, 16th district, $28,000;
John Edward Cooter to Delane Fredrichs and wife, Linda Fredrichs, 11th district, $90,000;
Leslie Barrett to Leslie Barrett and Ronald Barrett, 7th district, $10;
Angela Williams-Linebarger and James Linebarger to Andela Williams-Linebarger, 10th district, no value listed;
Ricky D. Frye to Harmona Developement LLC, 8th district, $24,000;
Jinks Brothers Incorporated to Raymond Carroll and wife, Connie Carroll, 7th district, $25,000;
Sept. 7
Robert P. Myers, Gary D. Myers, Janice Haren, Joseph F. Myers and Danny Myers, heirs of Valorie Marie Myers estate, to Karl Hoffman, 9th and 10th district, $205,000;
Zachary Lynn Carte McLain and Lauren Haley McLain to Daniel J. Knight and wife, Megan S. Knight, 10th district, $239,900;
Isidro Torres and Seth Van Wagoner to Timothy Corliss, 10th district, $39,900;
Steven Brent Beyer and wife, Linda Spence-Beyer, to Linda Spence-Beyer and Kerry Austin Baldino, 22nd district, no value listed;
Shawn Shelton and wife, Teresa Shelton, and Dillon Shelton to Shawn Shelton and wife, Teresa Shelton, 18th district, no value listed;
James A. Freeman to April M. Habberstad, 18th district, no value listed;
HBL Enterprises, LLC, to Patricia Kate Thornton, 13th district, no value listed;
HBL Enterprises, LLC, to Julie Thornton, 10th district, no value listed;
HBL Enterprises, LLC, to Julie Thornton, 10th district, no value listed;
HBL Enterprises, LLC, to Julie Thornton, 1st district, no value listed;
HBL Enterprises, LLC, to Julie Thornton, 10th district, no value listed;
HBL Enterprises, LLC, to Julie Thornton, 1st district, no value listed;
Stanley Crawford and wife, Virginia Crawford, to Salvador Gonzalez Vasquez and Wendy Gonzalez, 10th district, $22,00;
James E. Albertelli, P.A. dba Alaw, trustee, to Melanie Rhea, 22nd district, $87,242;
Shirley Lynn Wilcox, James Robert Hale, Dwight David Hale, Allen Ray Hale, Denzel Albert hale, Kenneth Dale Hale, Sandra Diane Arnold, and Rickey Gale Hale to Sandra Diane Arnold, 21st district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Abilene Nicole Hurd, 5th district, $23,000;
Sept. 8
Still Water Ministries, Inc., to Fred Campbell and wife, Sharon Campbell, 13th district, $135,500;
White Pine Properties LLC to Algo Arroyo and Andres Saucedo, 5th district, $15,000;
Timothy C. Moncier and Yarkiza Gonzalez De Moncier to Trevor A. Mosley and wife, Jacqueline D. Mosley, 10th district, $310,000;
E. Richards Brabham III, successor trustee, to Ciras, Inc., 6th district, $30,000;
Charles Ira Wilhoit to Austin Brett Wilhoit, 13th district, $750;
Ivan R. Hooper Sr. and Arnold Keith Hooper to Julian M. Reid and wife, Julie A. Reid, 22nd district, $55,000;
Tammy Y. Burgner and Anthony Wayne Doyle, co-executors of the estate of Earl William Doyle, to David Stallsmith and wife, Holly Stallsmith, 10th district, $350,000;
Kathy L. Jennings-Mathieson to William J. Massey, 15th district, $24,000;
Sept. 9
Zhihua Deng to Katherine S. Coates, 10th district, no value listed;
Joni L. Farrington to Robert King Farrington, 9th district, no value listed;
Gail Diane Wilder, personal representative of the estate of Minnie Pearl Nanney, to James E. Richardson and wife, Laurie M. Richardson, and Victoria A. Kissel, 13th district, $175,000;
Elaine Shirey, trustee of the Shirey Marketing joint living trust, to James Donnie Wykle and wife, Anna Wykle, 12th district, $281,374;
JoAnn Elliott to David Charles Nauert and Randi Lynn Nauert, 18th district, $345,000;
Lynn B. Myers to Janet Darlene Myers Jones and husband, Randall A. Jones, subject to a life estate, 7th district, no value listed;
Greeneville Federal Bank, FSB, to Robert James Schneider and wife, Jenny Marie Schneider, 9th district, $18,500;
Burke Tyler Vander Lind to Goal Digger Investments, LLC, 16th district, no value listed;
Jack L. Bryant and wife, Peggy Bryant, to Tammy Jo Karsten, 2nd district, $20,000;
Jason R. Shutts to Roxanne M. Bumpus, 21st district, no value listed;
Luanne Kilday Malone and husband, Michael R. Malone, to Tommy E. Brackins and wife, Blanche D. Brackins, 13th district, $399,900;