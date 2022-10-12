The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collin-Ottinger for Sept. 21-Oct. 3.
Sept. 21
Cody D. Greene to Chelsea L. Greene, 10th district, no value listed;
Omer R. Yoder and wife, Tamera S. Yoder, to Dustin Petrasek and wife, Stacey Petrasek, 15th district, $704,000;
Holston Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Inc., to The trustees of the Evangelical Church Jesus Eternal Life, Inc., 12th district, $10,000;
David Thornburg to David Thornburg and Janice Abernathy, 20th district, no value listed;
FLOKI FIVE LLC to Alliance Builders LLC, 1401 College Heights Road, Johnson City, 10th district, $26,000;
Sarah Rebecca Gregory and Hayley Suzanne Gregory to James Milton Gregory, 10th district, no value listed;
Annette Crowe to David T. Pickett and wife, Pamela H. Pickett, 13th district, no value listed;
Chris Ricker to Lori Ricker, 24th district, no value listed;
Bryan J. Ellis and Elizabeth G. Ellis, Paul D. Ellis and Angela K. Ellis, David L. Ellis and Margaret Jessie Ellis, John Griffin Ellis, Haden Devere Ellis, and John Dolen Lasater Ellis to Wilma J. Carman, 11th district, $125,000;
Richard J. Denney to Jeff and wife, Kim Schlittenhart, 17th district, $25,000;
Keema Lynne Seip, executrix of the estate of Gail Thompson Kiker, to Keema L. Seip and husband, W. Dallas Seip, 11th district, no value listed;
Justin York to Keith Harrison and wife, Alisa Harrison, 10th district, $10,000;
Judy Hammer Wilchinski to Jackie Wilson and wife, Nancy Ealey, 10th district, $3,000;
Steven R. Smeester and wife, Sandra Weeks Smeester, to Haylee Brooke Starnes, 10th district, $176,000;
Sept. 22
Randy Wayne Scott to Jeremy Woodby, 23rd district, $21,000;
Joyce Kronberg, Charles Ricker, Robert Ricker and Anne Harrel, to Bronson Winters, 13th district, $50,000;
Randy Dewayne Beets to Pamela C. Beets, 6th district, no value listed;
Robert Ricker, Anne Harrrel, Charles Ricker and Joyce Kronberg to Laura Hinkle, 13th district, $37,500;
Gerald S. Odom Jr. and wife, Donna C. Odom, to Robert J. Vehe Jr. and wife, Nadine K. Vehe, 25th district, $179,000;
Herman Eddie Riddle and wife, Eva Joyce Riddle, to Robin Lynette Holland, subject to a life estate, 2nd district, $95,000;
John S. Waddle Jr. to Kenneth W. Hartman, 13th district, $28,000;
Mark Siele to Nancy J. Nelson, 24th district, $30,000;
Brad A. Broyles to Ryan Lewellyn, 13th district, $132,000;
William Solomon, executor of the estate of Pauline B. Solomon, to Lucas Shelton and wife, Jessi Shelton, 18th district, $40,000;
Hutton Family Limited Partnership to Johnny Hutton and wife, Jane Hutton, 25th district, no value listed;
Rocco Joseph Preston, co-administor, C.T.A. and Amanda Lee Preston, co-administrator, C.T.A. of the estate of Betty Jean Sapp, to Wade B. McCamey and wife, Ann H. McCamey, 8th district, $223,700;
Marvin Dearinger to Gregory James Holbert, 25th district, no value listed;
Christopher John Baier and Tina May Baier to Jamie Skeen, 17th district, $307,500;
Patricia Knipp Jones to Samuel Edward Schoenheit, 10th district, $265,000;
Frankie Thomas Lane and wife, Bennie A. Lane, to Aaron Pike, 10th district, $80,000;
Karen J. McCamey, personal representative of the Last Will and Testament and Codidil of Helen Gerlandine Fincher, to Cameron J. Cannon, 18th district, $50,000;
Derek Lee Mikkola and Tiffany Brooke Mikkola to Asutin Shane Holland, 10th district, $169,900;
Sept. 23
Kimberly K. Easter and Janet K. Jones to Brian T. Brooks and wife, Tracy Brooks, 11th district, no value listed;
April M. Habberstad, Ricky Joe Seaton and James D. Thompson Jr. to John A. Mayhew and wife, Marie B. Mayhew, 18th district, $178,900;
Martha Ann Tweed Hyatt to Glen Tweed, 10th district, no value listed;
Louie Gene Tweed to Glen Tweed, 10th district, no value listed;
Carolun Klepper and Charles Klepper to Amanda McCoy and Leslie Sauceman, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Kenneth W. Hartman, Robert J. Hartman, and Terry Orth to Wildwood Landing Homeowners Association, Inc., 10th district, no value listed;
Kenneth W. Hartman, Robert J. Hartman, and Terry Orth to D.R. Horton, Inc., 10th district, $1,844,500;
David J. Kardys to CMH Homes, Inc., 22nd district, $117,600;
Clifford Stanley and wife, Janie Stanley, to CMH Homes Inc. 13th district, $37,200;
Fred N. Davis to Brett A. Bailey and wife, Melissa A. Bailey, 6th district, $25,000;
Jason Earls to Danah Weber and husband, Steven A. Weber, 4th district, $6,000;
Billy Wayne Boswell and wife, Edith Marilyn Boswell, to Jerry Ayers and wife, Carolyn Ayers, 13th district, $320,000;
Martin G. McDonald and wife, Kendra J. McDonald, to William Gary Black and wife, Rebecca Presnell Black, 13th district, $520,000;
Tenna H. Wehenkel and Artie Wehenkel to Haley E. McKinney and Kristen Ricker, 10th district, $205,000;
David A. Johnson and wife, Carrie Johnson, to Nathanael M. Johnson and Caleb C. Johnson, subject to a life estate, 13th district, no value listed;
Stevi L. Jordan to Phillip J. Cruz and wife, Stephanie Cruz, 11th and 21st district, $16,000;
Jana R. Wills and husband, Mark E. Wills, to James D. Sensabaugh and Opal Alberta Sensabaugh, 8th district, $225,000;
Wilson & Associates, PLLC, successor trustee, to CitiMortgage, Inc., 8th district, $53,380.19;
Ruth Banks, Fred Kates Banks, and Camellia B. Fitzgerald to Stephen Schrock and wife, Christina Schrock, 1st district, $250,000;
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Timothy Edward Carroll Smith, 13th district, $196,900;
Audrey Lowery to Douglas A. Beitl, 9th district, $400,000;
Ronald David Ball and wife, Melonie Dawn Ball, to Daniel C. Helms and wife, Jessica Helms, 20th district, $200,500;
Billy Brothers Jr. and wife, Lillian Brothers, to Amber Lynn West-Brown, 13th district, no value listed;
Larry H. Jones to William David Little, 9th district, $8,500;
Zachary Bob Hammond and wife, Paige Hammond, to Lauryn Elizabeth Koger and Steven Andrew Sizemore, 6th district, $140,000;
Scott Jackson to Scott Brown and wife, Mary Brown, 17th district, $27,500;
H.M.S. Partnership to Hull and Marsh, LLC, 9th district, no value listed;
Beatrice Busler to Kevin Damron, 20th district, $25,000;
James K. Pierce IV to Megan N. Pierce, 24th district, no value listed;
Jeffrey L. Carpenter and wife, Erin M. Carpenter, to Michael Stone and wife, Colleen Stone, 13th district, $30,000;
Sept. 27
Vicki Del Justis Luhowiak, David Thomas Easterly, and Darby Jane Justis Reed to Skye Bault and wife, Ashley Bault, 11th district, $90,000;
Gary Lynn Cutshall and Kathy Diane (Cutshall) Willett to Michael George Hensley, 9th district, $369,000;
Morgan Road Development Corporation to Jerry Duane Cox and wife, Christina C. Cox, 13th district, $225,000;
Bruce Castle and Tammy L. Castle to Brenda Leigh McCann, 10th district, $142,000;
Larry H. Jones and wife, Vivian W. Jones, and Bryan R. Jones, dba VBL Properties, to Donald Ray Davis and wife, Brandy Davis, 1st district, $68,000;
B. Wayne Shanks and wife, R. Geraldine Shanks, to Donna M. Lubinski, 14th district, $14,000;
The Industrial Development Board of the Town of Greeneville and Greene County to Mount Pleasant Industrial Properties, LLC, 8th district, $1;
Stephanie Mundy Self, trustee of the 612 Trust, to 512 Trust, 9th district, no value listed;
Roy P. Bame to Todd Buman and Nancy Bame, 3rd district, $164,000;
Timothy Jesse Randolph and Melissa Randolph to Brian J. Corrigan and Kristen B. Corrigan, 15th district, $190,000;
Deems S. Riddle III and wife, Vicki D. Riddle, to Ken Winterbauer and wife, Gail Winterbauer, 2nd district, $5,000;
Sept. 28
Cabana Properties III, LLC, to Dale Hux, 9th district, $50,000;
Michael George Hensley to Michael George Hensley, 9th district, no value listed;
Evelyn Harold, executrix of the estate of William M. Harold, to Evelyn Harold, 11th district, no value listed;
Evelyn Harold, executrix of the estate of William M. Harold, to Evelyn Harold, 6th district, no value listed;
Evelyn Harold, executrix of the estate of William M. Harold, to Evelyn Harold, 11th district, no value listed;
Louise Ellenburg to Hobert Owens and wife, Mary Owens, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Tamera J. Jones to Jonathan Sanchez, 16th district, $152,000;
Brenadette Marie Little, David Lee Adkison Jr., Timothy Joseph Adkison, Debra Catherine Klein, Nicholas David Adkinson, Morgan Rebecca Wirt, and Naomi Hannah Adkison to Kenith Brown, 20th district, $8,000;
Randolph H. Adams and wife, Pat M. Adams, to Paul J. Linnen and wife, Catherine B. Linnen, 15th district, $450,000;
Rita Gail Quinn, Randy Eugene Quinn and Lori Ann Foshie to Nicholas Starnes and Jessica Starnes, 19th district, no value listed;
Sept. 29
Blaine Ratliff and Rhonda Ratliff to Rhonda Kershaw, 13th district, no value listed;
Karen Hartman and Hollie Short to Joe Ferry, 10th district, $134,900;
Jerry Murchison to Aaron Pike, 10th district, $6,800;
Charlotte Louise Tolliver Secrist, James H. Secrist Jr., Kevin Mark Secrist, Shanna Lynn Cooper and Sherry Ann Brown to Christopher Ray Marshall, 19th district, $70,000;
William Kalen and Michelle Kalen to Aaron J. Boylan and Katelyn E. Burns, 11th district, $199,000;
Rocco Joseph Preston, co-administrator, C.T.A., and Amanda Lee Preston, co-administrator, C.T.A of the estate of Betty Jean Sapp, to Samuel Sanchez, 10th district, $45,000;
Sept. 30
Floyd Franklin McAbee Jr. to Brandy Kaye Russell, 15th district, no value listed;
Rocco Joseph Preston, co-administrator, C.T.A., and Amanda Lee Preston, co-administrator, C.T.A of the estate of Betty Jean Sapp, to Wade B. McCamey and wife, Ann H. McCamey, 8th district, no value listed;
Roger Dale Cutshall and wife, Janey Marie Cutshall, to Stacey Annette Ball, subject to a life estate, 8th and 9th district, no value listed;
John Clayton Hopson to Sierra Shelton, 22nd district, no value listed;
Lee Onessie Walker to Lee Onessie Walker, 9th district, no value listed;
Lee Onessie Walker to Angela Louise Wagler, 9th district, no value listed;
James Lyle Parton and wife, Doris L. Parton, to Kimberly D. Booker, 10th district, no value listed;
Brian T. Brooks and wife, Tracy Brooks, to Kimberly Dawn Barba, 11th district, $150,000;
Hershel Reaves to Donald Lee Young and wife, Sheila Young, 9th district, $150,000;
Robert L. Ricker, Elizabeth Anne Harrel, Charles A. Ricker and Joyce Kronberg to Albert Denis Menard and Elizabeth Menard, 13th district, $39,000;
Leonard Associates LLC to Leonard Associates Rental Partnership, 10th district, $28,000;
Donald R. Ricker to James K. Pierce IV, 8th district, $241,000;
Angela Ruth Fields to Jennifer Lynn Wykle, 9th district, 63,250;
Oct. 3
John R. Carter to Rodney Merriweather and Angel Boyd Kelley Merriweather, 10th district, $125,000;
Christopher J.W. Shepard to Scott Alan Williams, 14th district, $125,000;
Gregory L. Crum to Robert Belt and wife, Kathy Belt, 14th district, $210,000;
Margaret Fugate, trustee, to Garrett F. Eriksen and wife, Kinga Eriksen, 10th district, $355,000;
M. Josephine Keith to Mary Emeline Taylor, 13th and 22nd district, no value listed;
M. Josephine Keith to Robert Douglas Keith and Sharon Kimberly Tilson, 13th district, no value listed;
Claude Jackson Archer Jr. to Michael Harvey, 11th district, no value listed;
Michael Harvey to Joshua Barner, 11th district, $17,500;
Michael Harvey to Stefanie Barner, 11th district, $5,000;
Claude Jackson Archer Jr. to Stefanie Barner, 11th district, $40,000;
Brent T. Woolsey, administrator of the estate of David J. Arrington, and Rhoda Pauline Cox, devisee under the last will and testament of David L. Arrington, to Krzysztof Ospelt, 2nd district, $27,000;
Lenord D. Turner, Lana V. Collins and Bruce E. Turner to Ralph Reams and wife, Barbara Reams, 6th district, no value listed;
Ralph Reams and wife, Barbara Reams, to Robert Clyde Bolsinger Jr., trustee of the RCB Living trust, 6th district, $82,000