The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for June 30-July 7.
June 30
Doyle Ford, Joyce Bales, Sandra Morgan, Lester Carl Ford, Amanda Ford Yost, Mark Ford and Eddie Ford to Randy Scott Lamons and wife, Sharadeth Leandre Lamons, 23rd district, $117,500;
Kimberly Lafolette, Jerry Hawk, Jeffery Ricker, Timmy Ricker, heirs-at-law of Regenia Mae Ricker, and Judy C. Morrison, heir-at-law of Margaret Louse Lowe, to Jane Ella Morgan, heir-at-law of Margaret Louse Lowe, 10th district, no value listed;
Connie King Whitson to Chasan, LLC, 10th district, $110,000;
Ricky D. Frye to Collen McAmis and husband, Taylor McAmis, 8th district, $3,000;
Timothy Keith Hull, personal representative of the estate of Suzanne Hull Young, to Highlands Property Group, LLC, 6th district, $23,000;
Janet Shipley and husband, Bobby Shipley, to Brandon Nathanael Cole Baker and wife, Avery Nichole Blair Baker, 17th district, $150,000;
John Eric Ramsey to Sophia Ruth Remas, 10th district, no value listed;
Scott Jackson to Raymond Allen Kelly and wife, Karen Kelly, 17th district, $117,280;
Glenda E. Langworthy and Kendra L. Sittig to CMH Homes, Inc., 15th district, $29,800;
Karen M. Graves to CMH Homes, Inc., 22nd district, $10,000;
David M. Smith, trustee of the Sentinel Advisors LLC 401 (K) Profit Sharing Plan, to Mark T. Graves, 2nd district, $850,000;
Lori Kay Smith to Brian N. Bragdon and spouse, Robert W.F. Bragdon, 8th district, $120,000;
Charlsie Parks Freshour to Randy Hugh Freshour, 24th district, no value listed;
Joel A. Conkin, personal representative of the estate of Terry Delno French, to Spring French, 1st district, no value listed;
Annette Swanton to Ronnie D. Hoard and Kathy R. Hoard, 12th district, no value listed;
Ronnie D. Hoard and wife, Kathy R. Hoard, to Annette Swanton, 12th district, no value listed;
Robert James Simpson and Clara Ethel Simpson to Robert James Simpson and Clara Ethel Simpson, 9th district, no value listed;
July 1
Jimmy H. Hill and John T. Seaton to Tyler A. Neas and wife, Tracie A. Neas, 10th district, $28,000;
Tricia Candileri to Michael Soborski, 18th district, $535,000;
Jackie “Buddy” Wilson and Bryan A. Shelton, administrator of the estate of Stefhan Carl Shelton, to James J. Wood, 10th district, $185,000;
Glenda Langworthy and John Alan Langworthy to Mark James Tercznski and wife, Jessica Jean Tercyznski, 3rd district, $180,000;
Johnny McPhail and wife, Brenda McPhail, to Isidro Torres and Seth Van Wagoner, 10th district, $5,000;
Trustees of Divine Temple Church to Isidro Torres and Seth Van Wagoner, 10th district, $10,000;
Linda B. Tunnell to Tricia Candileri, 13th district, $175,000;
Stephen Grooms to Billy J. Kesterson and wife, Nancy Kesterson, 10th district, $195,100;
Gena Gay Wesler to Michael Burrill and wife, Stacey Burrill, 1st district, $50,000;
Kevin L. Ricker to Kevin L. Ricker and wife, Jodi M. Ricker, 24th district, no value listed;
Jenny Duncan Fillers to Eric C. Fillers, 22nd district, no value listed;
Joyce Bales, Sandra Morgan, Lester Carl Ford, Amand Ford Yost, Mark Ford and Eddie Ford, to William Lucas Wagner and wife, Bridget D. Wagner, 7th district, $106,000;
Erma Gail Ball and Bethany Gail Ball Howland to Erma Gail Ball, subject to a life estate, and Bethany Gail Ball Howland, 23rd district, no value listed;
Erma Gail Ball to Bethany Gail Ball Howland, 8th district, no value listed;
My Tribe Home Solutions, LLC, to Adventure From Home, Inc., 10th district, $95,000;
Glenda E. Langworthy to Douglas D. Presley, 3rd district, $30,000;
Charles Gay and Melissa Miller to Aaron Pike, 10th district, $18,000;
Wanda Lea Wilhoit to Janis Charles, 10th district, $249,900;
Fred Thomas Hopson and Sharon Russell Hopson to Jennifer L. Shaver, 13th district, $225,000;
Fredia Gaby to Mark E. Gaby, 11th district, no value listed;
William Brent Huneycutt to Randy Asaias and Kerie Asaias, 1st district, $75,000;
Lawrence A. Claiborne and Sara W. Claiborne to Lorne C. McCallum and Shannon L. McCallum, 13th district, $471,000;
Richard Jeffers to James E. Perry and wife, Nancy M. Perry, 11th district, $430,000;
John R. Carter Jr. to Roy Bacorn and wife, Susan Bacorn, 20th district, $37,000;
Bruce A. Marotta and wife, Stephanie A. Marotta, to Elevation Property Group, LLC, 13th district, $700,000;
Lawrence G. Gilmore Jr. and wife, Helen Ann Gilmore, to George Russell and wife, Deanna Russell, 16th district, $170,000;
Lucas Bryce Vaughn to Connie L. Mejia, 17th district, no value listed;
Connie L. Mejia to Lucas Bryce Vaughn, 17th district, no value listed;
Kimberly Nell Fleenor and Charles Lee Fleenor Jr. to Christine L. Lapp, 10th district, $262,000;
Zettina E. Renner-Inanli to Daniel Mitchell and Martin Mitchell, 4th district, $65,000;
Thomas D. Paxton and wife, Cindy A. Paxton, to Billy Terry White, 22nd district, $289,400;
Nancy R. Marshall and Robert Dale Rhea to Michael Ray Brown and wife, Sherri M. Brown, 6th district, $402,120;
Earnel Landers and wife, Linda M. Landers, to Lynn Doty, 23rd district, $14,500;
Callie Lowe Lee and Henry Allen Lowe to Alva R. Petersheim and wife, Marion L. Petersheim, 1st district, $190,000;
Glenda E. Langworthy to Cory Patrick Malone and wife, Alicia Thelma Mae Malone, 3rd district, $16,000;
July 6
LLG Trustee TN LLC, substitute trustee, to J.P. Morgan Mortgae Acquisition Corp,, 2nd district, $149,120;
Cheryl Feiling to Peggy Louise Hagan, 22nd district, $254,000;
Tabitha Linkous to Tabitha N. Piatt and Matthew G. Piatt, 23rd district, no value listed;
Judy Harbin to Tammy Hayes and husband, David Hayes, 17th district, no value listed;
Melissa Koehler to Eric Koehler, 14th district, no value listed;
Rex A. Cobble and wife, Ann Cobble, and Kenneth Graham and wife, Ellen Graham, to Ronnie A. Tell, 23rd district, $18,030;
Stephen D. Harris and Brenda K. Ellenburg to Brenda K. Ellenburg and Stephen D. Harris, 24th district, no value listed;
Joseph Easterly to Brad Howard Johnson, 20th district, no value listed;
Crazy Good Homes, LLC, to Jeff Brackett, 9th district, $120,000;
Karen M. Graves to Debra Deyton, 21st district, $10,790;
Jame Hutcheson and Bruce Carlton Hutcheson to Gavin T. Belcher, 10th district, $180,000;
Timothy Whitehead Jr. to Tammy Janette Whitehead, 7th district, no value listed;
July 7
Brad M. Kaplan to F&P, Inc., 10th district, $249,900;
Eugene Reichardt and wife, Angela Reichardt, to Jessie Yokley and wife, Kendra Yokley, 14th district, $50,000;
Jason B. Crawford and wife, Kayla M. Crawford, to James Charles Jones and wife, Cynthia Johnson Jones, 17th district, $319,900;
Gregory Eugene Evans to Mark Allen Garland, 16th district, $99,900;
Lyle Parton and wife, Doris Parton, to Aaliyah Bill and Charles Dibella, and Larry Whitney and wife, Mable Marie Whitney, 10th district, $105,000;
Baldwin Greeneville, LLC, to Linda L. Whitman and William Howard Ordway, 9th district, $241,000;
Alonzo J. Bird Jr. and wife, Lori A. Bird, to Thomas R. Bentley and wife, Audriana Bentley, 10th district, $145,000;
Tommy Sams, Tammie Sams Street, Glenn Peters, Bryan Daniel Peters, Carol Martin Peters, and John I. Collins III to Andres L. Carmona and wife, Margaret L. Carmona, 15th district, $400,000;
Billy W. Cutshaw and John R. Walker to Roderick Shelton, 10th district, $100;
Terrafirm Investments LLC to Lisa G. Stillwell, 4th district, $36,900;
Lauren E. Duke and James A. Cordes to Aaron W. Shandor, 10th district, $140,000;
Timothy C. Amos and wife, Lorraine P. Amos, to Brian B. Starnes, 11th district, $250,000;
Kayla Gabrielle Dearstone and Aaron Wayne Dearstone to Ellen L. Anderson, 10th district, $215,000;
Donna C. Rogers, Jerry W. Laughlin, and Mark R. Williams and wife and Ann Williams, to Thomas A. Broyles and wife, Lynn P. Broyles, 10th district, $450,00;
Mickey Ray Lowery and Jesse Dean Lowery to Cody Lowery and Daniel Lowery, 10th district, no value listed;
W. Ed Moss Jr., trustee of the Hagle family descendants 2012 irrevocable trust, to KT Greeneville LLLP, 10th district, no value listed;
Carla Orr Anderson and Chanda Orr White Nave to Anza Marcella Hall, 1st district, no value listed;
Michael L. Hedrick and Angelika D. Heaton to Michael L. Hendrick, 10th district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Terri Jean Hooper, 22nd district, $18,500;