The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for March 4-11.
March 4
Heather Newton to Daniel J. Davis, 20th district, $130,000;
Wanda Gean Norton to Stephanie A. Norton and husband, William J. Norton, 24th district, no value listed;
Wanda G. Norton to Stephanie A. Norton and husbanc, William J. Norton, 24th district, no value listed;
Debra M. Haney to James E. Hamann and wife, Angela A. Hamann, 14th district, $179,000;
Mary Louise Burns to Sonia Tomas, 10th district, $35,000;
John Darnell and Junior Darnell, co-executors of the estate of Edward Leonard Darnell, to Charlotte Darnell Livingston, 2nd district, no value listed;
Jason Miller to Harmony Land Holdings LLC, 1st district, $9,000;
Dustin B. Moore and wife, Leah Christy Moore, to Mathew Huffman and wife, Lesley Huffman, 10th district, $235,000;
Sharon S. Pope to Sharon S. Pope, 8th district, no value listed;
Sharon S. Pope to Sharon S. Pope, 23rd district, no value listed;
Ricky K. Fincher and wife, Vicki L. Fincher, to Peter Chuma and wife, Elizabeth Cuai Vang, 4th district, $930,000;
Signal Mountain Group, LLC, to Silicon Ranch Corporation, 23rd district, $569,182.50;
Lavinder Development, Inc., to Elisha D. Fisher and Meghan L. Orozco, 13th district, $179,800;
Ellis Jerome Banks and wife, Rhonda Banks, to James E. Richardson and Laurie Richardson, 9th district, $315,000;
Kent A. Bushey, Sandralea C. Bushey and Sheila Cordner to Kent A. Bushey and Sandralea C. Bushey, 14th district, no value listed;
March 7
Victor K. Conner and wife, Anita M. Conner, to Robert W. Whitaker, 20th district, $435,000;
Charles Leichester Higges Jr. and wife, Patricia Ann Higges, to James W. Nichols Jr., 3rd district, $350,000;
Imogene Silvers to Betty Jean Roberts, 17th district, no value listed;
Joe Hanz and wife, Caren Hanz, to William A. Botting and wife, Diane L. Botting, 1st district, $345,000;
Anne Paulette Rader to Anne Paulette Rader, trustee of the Anne Paulette Rader revocable trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Anna Paulette Rader to Anne Paulette Rader, trustee of the Anne Paulette Rader revocable trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Chasity Devoti, personal representative of the estate of Frances L. Devoti, and Chasity Devoti, individually, Nora Devoti and Herbert Eugene Devoti III to Chasity N. Devoti and husband, Joshua R. Hensley, 24th district, $55,000;
Scott Jackson to Glenn R. Smallwood and wife, Mary s. Smallwood, 1st district, $25,000;
Samuel Grady Gray to Sharon Christine Gray, 10th district, no value listed;
Jennifer Anne Rubenacker to Casey Norton and wife, Kayla MaRhea Norton, 23rd district, $155,000;
Donna Dearstone to Harry Parks Robinson, 3rd district, no value listed;
Harry Parks Robinson to Robert J. Burkard and wife, Dianne Burkard, 3rd district, $92,755;
Sandra Annette Fuller, Lynda Rae Harmon, Sally Jo Kilday, and Bryan E. Jones, to Deborah Anderson and Mark Anderson, 10th district, $119,000;
March 8
Freddie Solomon and wife, Kathleen W. Solomon, to William Stewart, 3rd district, no value listed;
Rocky Jarvis Belt, personal representative of the estate of Ferbie Beatrice Belt, to Norman Ray aldridge Jr. and Judy Milligan Aldridge, 14th district, $130,000;
Patricia Lynn Million, personal representative of the estate of Robert Russell Adkins, to Patricia Lynn Million, 15th district, no value listed;
Kevin C. Morrison, County Mayor for Greene County, Tennessee, to Terry Lee Webb, Robin Lynn (Webb) Jagels, Sandra Kay (Webb) Parker and Terry Lee Webb and Sandra Kay Parker, co-trustees of the Gary Dean Webb trust, 1st district, no value listed;
Charles Hulsey to Chesna Hulsey Quillen, 17th district, no value listed;
Tommy Rogers to CMH Homes, Inc., 7th district, $3,000;
Lana Kay Justis Frye to Richard Bantel, 24th district, $65,000;
Kevin Andrew Howlett and Tracie Howlett to Leo Charles Schleicher and Lindsay Marie Dressen, 3rd district, $310,000;
Nancy Buchanan to Courtney Courtney and Marck C. Whitcomb, 18th district, $1,225,000;
Shane Matthews to Charles D. Raith II and wife, Ansley l. Raith, 10th district, $120,000;
March 9
Benjamin Barrett Nelson and Audra Ruth Nelson to William A. Martin and wife, Odalys Martin, 10th district, $392,000;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Michael Dallas Myers and Jill-Anna Elizabeth Myers, 14th district, $293,000;
Tommy L. Blazer and wife, Mildred N. Blazer, to Sarah Jane Blazer Ricker and Jason Allen Ricker, to Kevin S. Mendez and wife, Adalid Romero, 13th district, $22,000;
Heather Nelson to Matthew A. Nelson, 13th district, no value listed;
Robert Lowell Bailey and Carla Sue Bailey, trustees of the Robert and Carla Bailey living trust, to Austin Carl Bailey and wife, Emily Leann Bailey, 22nd district, no value listed;
Billy C. Broyles Jr. and wife, Nancy A. Broyles, to David M. Mason, 10th district, $155,000;
Joey Eldgon Gilland to Preston Allen Gilland, 22nd district, no value listed;
March 10
Seth L. Dugger and Jordan D. Dugger to Dughouse Properties, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Evergreen Presbyterian Ministries, Inc., to Tynehouse Properties, LLC, 10th district, $200,000;
Jonna Shipley Rhea, John R. Shipley and Jada Shipley Ball, devisees under the last will and testament of Joyce W. Shipley, to LANBO Home Solutions, Inc., 10th district, $182,500;
Freddie Willene Pittman to Christopher J. Walden, 13th district, $246,000;
Jessica Robinette to Kevin P. McCann and Christopher D. McCann, 13th district, $139,900;
Bob Baird to Ayden Shaw and Jalen Shuffler, 8th district, $240,000;
Bob Baird to Ayden Shaw and Jalen Shuffler, 8th district, no value listed;
Dalton S. Balthazr to Rebecca Ann Belcher, 10th district, $123,000;
Donald E. Bell and wife, Susan D. Bell, to Anne Durante and David Durante, 10th district, $114,400;
E. Lyndon Gallimore and wife, Evonne M. Gallimore, to Eric S. Frederick and wife, Annessa S. Frederick, 9th district, $109,000;
Gary Hoese to DKD Properties, LLC, 9th district, $600,000;
Alonzo Jacob Bird Jr. and wife, Lori A. Bird, to John Eric Ramsey, 10th district, $19,000;
Linda Butler and Christopher Matthew Butler, to Eric Fairfield and wife, Sarah Fairfield, 18th district, $414,900;
March 11
Wayne Jeffers to Silicon Ranch Corporation, 13th district, $1,300,000;
Audrey Lowery to Seamus W. Skaggs and wife, Tenisha Skaggs, 10th district, $225,000;
Kathy D. Baker to Timothy John Brigham, 19th district, $190,000;
Jerry Wayne Ray and William Walter Ray to Donna H. Weaver, 1st district, 86,500;
Michael Thomas McNeese and Mark Allen McNeese to Benjamin M. Carstens and wife, Gina M. Carstens, 16th district, no value listed;
Randy P. Hill to Andrea D. Hill, 22nd district, no value listed;
John E. McNabb to Johnny E. McNabb, 10th district, no value listed;
Walter Joe Armstrong III, executor of the last will and testament of Ruth Moore Armstrong, to Nathan Armstrong, 1st district, no value listed;
Walter Joe Armstrong III to Brian Armstrong, 1st district, $50,000;
Aaron Armstrong and Brian Armstrong to Walter Joe Armstrong III, 1st district, no value listed;
Walter Joe Armstrong III to Aaron Armstrong, 1st district, $50,000;
Jonathan David Cravens to Dean Boynton, 6th district, $39,000;
Kelly Noble and Michelle Bohac to Timothy A. Estes and wife, Whitney Estes, 10th district, $219,900;
John Wayne Carter and wife, Danielle Carter, to Ivan Miguel Bautista and wife, Esther Alonso Hernandez, 10th district, $228,000;
Christine C. Williams to Shelley R. Thompson, 7th district, $129,000;
William Kelley Jones, personal representative of the estate of Shirley K. Jones, to James M. Richards Jr., 8th district, no value listed;
John R. Carter Sr. to David Duncan Sr. and wife, Melody Duncan, 8th district, $2,000;
Ricky D. Frye to James Mattix Sr. and Patricia A. Mattix, 8th district, $280,000;
Robert E. Shelton to Mickey Lynn Bowman, 12th district, $55,000