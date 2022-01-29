The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Jan. 11-20.
Jan. 11
Mary Lee Sams living trust to Gary W. Chandler Jr. 13th district, $245,000;
Lisa Ricker and Randall Clint Ricker to Chelsea Stokley, 10th district, $135,000;
Carlyle Construction, LLC, to Deborah K. Beck and husband, Robert C. Beck, 9th district, $399,900;
Loretta Jackson to Steven D. Jackson and Rocky L. Jackson, subject to a life estate, 14th district, no value listed;
Mitchell Chandley to William D. Muhlhahn and Dawson Martin, 10th district, $24,000;
Michael Thomas McNeese and mark Allen McNeese to Benjamin M. Carstens and wife, Gina M. Carstens, 16th district, $67,000;
Chad E. Gregg and wife, Shirley A. Gregg, to Neil A. Schultz and wife, Caryn Rene Schults, and Sharon Schultz, 10th district, $236,900;
Jason Parkins and wife, Tania Parkins, to Teneka Dawn Mackenzie, 13th district, $79,200;
Jerry Samuel Thomas to Marc Nugent, 10th district, $130,000;
Sun Morelock to CMH Homes, Inc., 24th district, $10,500;
Evelyn M. Alexander to Kevin Joseph Alexander and wife, Megan Marie Alexander, 18th district, no value listed;
Daryl Keith Carson to DRoW Properties, LLC, 10th district, $250,000;
Jan. 12
Samuel P. Thomas and wife, Huichun Thomas, to Joshua Reeves Hodges and wife, Laura Ann Hodges, 24th district, $57.000;
Carol Pfeilsticker and Deborah B. Eskan and Mina Alexander to Mina Alexander, 2nd district, $134,000;
Angela Michelle Parker and Jerry Charles Britton II, personal representatives of the estate of Charlotte Britton-Wills, and individually as heirs-at-law and next of kin of Charlotte Britton-Wills, to Christopher Cody Malone, 14th district, $34,000;
Jack C. Hogan to James J. Lustro, 18th district, $20,000;
Connie Gaby to KAF Realty, and Mountain Getaway Properties, Inc., 10th district, $390,000;
Dec. 13
Jerico L. Barnes to Robert Shesley, 17th district, $205,000;
Laura K. Anderson and husband, Christopher H. Anderson, to James R. Hock and Kimberly C. Hock, 17th district, $575,000;
Brenda Tarlton to Ronald Gary Tipton and wife, Christine Tipton, 1st district, $1,000;
Glen Wade and wife, Sharon Wade, to Donnit Brooks, 18th district, $26,500;
June A. Landers to Bobbie McNeely, 1st district, $6,000;
James B. Morrell and Paul A. Moore, to Alton Page and wife, Lena Page, 10th district, $17,500;
Marjane Lillian Pruitt to Darwin Pruitt and Diane Pruitt Anderson, 25th district, no value listed;
Britton A. Garrett and wife, Michelle L. Garrett, to Jonathan M. Rogers, 10th district, $1,025,000;
Brittany Pruitt Dixon to Tyler A. Dixon, 25th district, no value listed;
Jo Ann Dwyer to Caroline Lowe and Jesse Lowe, 22nd district, $305,000;
C&C Millwright Maintenance Co., Inc., to CAS Tennessee, LLC, 4th district, $400,000;
Betty Jo White to Samuel Eugene Jarnigan, 15th district, no value listed;
Dove Construction Service, LLC, to Robin Roberts, 13th district, $329,900;
Wayne C. Cook Jr. to Jill Sellins, 20th district, $230,000;
Austin Ray Davis to Kerry Ann Waites and Michael S. Waites, and Paula R. Buckner and Malcolm Buckner, 9th district, 140,000;
Billie Wills and Wilma Jean Wills, co-executors of the last will and testament of Cleo Gaye Tarlton, to Billy W. Cutshaw and wife, Rebecca Cutshaw, 18th district, $155,000;
Jan. 14
Timothy B. Tweed to Michael McKie and wife, Kimberly McKie, 10th district, $65,000;
Lanbo Home Solutions, Inc., to Laura Weghorn and Jerrold Huggins, 10th district, $159,900;
William Scott Maxwell and wife, Cheryl J. Maxwell, to Jeffrey Moore and wife, Cecily Moore, 6th district, $53,000;
Anthony J. Begley Sr. to Brian Bernard and wife, Brandee Bernard, 16th district, $42,500;
Donnie Gaddis and Diane G. Southerland, to F&P, Inc., 10th district, $75,600;
Timothy Howard Hutton to Johnny Hutton and wife, Jane Hutton, 25th district, no value listed;
Terry L. Pruitt and wife, Sandy Pruitt, to Brittany Pruitt, 25th district, no value listed;
Jonathan D. Eggermann to Jim Griffin and Jacques Hensley, 13th district, $84,100.97;
James S. Shore and wife, Susan W. Shore, to Timothy Duran Stevens and Jessica Renee Stevens, 22nd district, $285,000;
Ray Adams, Christopher W. Marsh and Carl T. Burns, trustees of the irrevocable trust for Delores B. Marsh, to Christopher W. Marsh and Carl T. Burns Jr., trustees of the irrevocable trust for S.W. Marsh, 10th district, no value listed;
Mickey Monroe McCamey and Linda McCamey to Logan R. White and Jessica R. White, 3rd district, $232,500;
Jan. 18
Limestone Construction Company, Inc., to Charles S. Jewell and wife, Jane E. Jewell, 13th district, $354,900;
Shane R. Hite and Henry Thomas Hite to Artemas Conrad Ottem and Ashley Babb, 14th district, $146,000;
Victor E. Combs to Melissa Kay Combs, 6th district, no value listed;
Keith A. Reaves and Johnny A. Reaves to Donna Peurifoy Tucker, 22nd district, $39,000;
Jamy Cameron to Kimberly Nacht, 9th district, $185,000;
American Heritage Construction, LLC, to Paige M. Davis and husband, Brant I. Davis, 1st district, $184,500;
Julie Thornton to Carrie A. Russell, 4th district, $40,000;
Julie Thornton to Joshua G. Stepp and wife, Meggan L. Stepp, 4th district, $15,000;
Sandy Bullington Taylor to B.J. Broyles and Thomas A. Broyles, 10th district, $450,000;
Faye Marie Colyer to Kelly L. Gregg-Grno, 23rd district, no value listed;
Larry H. Jones to Tommy Potter and wife, Annette D. Potter, 10th district, $23,000;
Helen Amanda Carr Myers to Helen Amanda Carr Myers, 15th district, no value listed;
Billy C. Broyles Jr., executor of the estate of Mary Ann Broyles, to Morgan W. Decker and wife, Sarah Decker, 2nd district, $70,000;
Neil G’Fellers and wife, Eleanor G’Fellers, to Jimmy L. Akers and wife, Lynn S. Akers, 1st district, $43,500;
James R. Skidmore and Kathy Brown Skidmore to Justin M. Walczyk, 14th district, $359,000;
Joaquin Morinigo Cardozo and Elizabeth S. De Morinigo to Thomas L. Berrier and Lea M. Berrier, 13th district, $206,000;
Theresa K. Dunn to Kayla M. Barnett, 10th district, $60,000;
Michael S. Waites and Malcolm R. Bucker to Kerry Ann Waites and Paula R. Buckner, 9th district, no value listed;
Dawn R. Britton and Jennifer L. Key to Georgia Hipps, Dawn R. Britton and Jennifer L. Key, 13th district, no value listed;
Mike Girard to Mary Jane Marshall and husband, John Dean Marshall, 10th district, $265,000;
Travis Cooter to Brett J. Roames, 1st district, $285,000;
Jan. 19
James W. Roberts and wife, Carrie W. Roberts, to Jeremy Daniel Hicks and wife, Stephanie Alison Hicks, 2nd district, $200,000;
Roger Brown to Shawn D. Brown and Natisha M. Bartlett, subject to a life estate, 13th district, no value listed;
Christy Sams to Brandon Lynn Sams, 20th district, no value listed;
James Estepp to Tiffani Estepp, 14th district, no value listed;
Lydia Hepburn and Allison Thompson to Lydia Hepburn, Allison Thompson, Michael Neil Thompson and Preston Ford Thompson, 2nd district, no value listed;
Jane Lynn Bales to Corey Allen Bales, 9th district, no value listed;
Karen Darlene Bailey to Michael Wayne Ward, 10th district, no value listed;
Dennis Edward Norton to Charles Nickolas Norton, 9th district, no value listed;
Jack A. Cain and Carmen J. Cain to Michael Luis Pegas Brandao and Karrie Marie Brandao, 9th district, $250,000;
Donna Godsey and Cynthia R. Cutshaw to Anthony Graham and Corina Graham, 10th district, $485,000;
Romana Guadalupe Salgado to Salvador Alvarez Perez, 11th district, $14,500;
Jan. 20
Cameron J. Cannon to Gary N. Musick and Joanne Decateau, 13th district, $310,000;
Tina Marie Ritzel, co-personal representative, and nancy Lynn Gibbs, co-personal representative of the estate of Maureen M. Ritzel, to jason Hickey and wife, Rhonda Hickey, 12th district, $195,000;
Christy Ann Ricker, personal representative of the estate of Arthur Ricker Sr., to Pamela Gray Johnson and husband, Adam Johnson, 13th district, $223,000;
Highlands Property Group LLC to Robert Tucker and David Gaut, 10th district, $30,000;
Homeland Realty, LLC, to Shawn Miller, 10th district, no value listed;
Norman E. Frye and wife, Barbara Ann Frye, to Lora Mullins, 17th district, $155,000;
Cody Allen Ayers to Big Lake TN Homes, LLC, 13th district, $25,000;
Kermit Sprinkles to Carlton Sprinkles, 25th district, no value listed;
Carlton Sprinkles to Maxwell D Fairchild and wife, Peggy Sue Fairchild, 25th district, $120,000;
Sean Wheeler and wife, Wendi Wheeler, to Wheeler Jones LLC, 13th district, no value listed;
Times Square REO LLC, to REO 2021-NR4 LLC, 11th district, no value listed;
REO 2021-NR4 LLC to Jeanne Ripley and Timothy Ripley, 11th district, $16,000;
Herbert Heinze and wife, Catherine L. Heinze, to Brian Faulkner and wife, Toni Faulkner, 18th district,, $100,000;
Dylan Jackson to Bruce William Clawson, 12th district, $18,000;
Carla L. Arnold to Don A. Hilton Jr. and Patricia A. Hilton, 21st district, $85,000