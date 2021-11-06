The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for July 14-23.
July 14
Manuel V. Quizhpe and wife, Rebekah D. Quizhpe, to Daniel Nordheim and wife, Mary Kay Nordheim, 9th district, $70,000;
Hoyt Dolen to Willis Thomas Leonard, 17th district, $130,000;
Philip L. French to Christopher E. O’Dell and wife, Andrea Bowman O’Dell, 1st district, $275,000;
Trula Morgan to Evelyn M. Morgan, 11th district, $3,000;
Freda Gail O’Dell to Christopher E. O’Dell and wife, Andrea Bowman O’Dell, 1st district, $21,000;
Larry D. Carter and wife, Pat L. Carter, to Crystal Hunnicutt, 12th district, $22,000;
Daniel B. Hopson to H5 Holdings, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
July 15
Wesley R. Myers and wife, Chelsea L. Myers, to Robert C. Jeffrey and wife, Donna K. Jeffrey, 22nd district, $289,900;
Abby Butterfield, sole trustee of the Abby Butterfield living trust, to Cayman Nava, 16th district, $665,000;
David Aubrey Carter and Jonathan James Carter to Tracy W. Laughlin, 12th district, $45,000;
Branfor, Inc., to James A. Smith and wife, Susan Soule-Smith, 9th district, $7,500;
July 16
Wirt Properties, LLC, to Robert Patton and wife, Sharikay Patton, 10th district, $132,500;
Melanie Hendrickson to Thomas R. Wood and wife, Patricia M. Wood, 24th district, $40,000;
Philip N. Howard and wife, Alisa C. Howard, to Timothy D. Miller and wife, Mary Alice Williams, 18th district, $632,000;
Larry H. Jones, Vivian W. Jones and Bryan R. Jones, d/b/a V.B.L. Properties, to Sabrina Galarza, 10th district, $3,000;
C. Ray Adams to Jean S. Adams, 10th district, no value listed;
Andrea W. Hall to Jimmy James Brown Jr. and wife, Melissa Ann Brown, 10th district, $210,000;
Ricky D. Shelton and Joetta F. Shelton to Donnie Brooks, 6th district, $12,500;
Ronald W. Woods, esquire, personal representative of the estate of Jack G. Wilson, to Craig A. Easterly and wife, Heather D. Easterly, 13th district, $115,380;
Ryan Lee Robertson and wife, Wendy Robertson, to Jose Chavez and wife, Christelle Monique, 20th district, $240,000;
Angela Hardin, Tammy Woods and Anthony Woods to Gerald Goodwin and wife, Debbie Goodwin, 9th district, $300,000;
Charles William James and wife, Martha L. James, to Eleanor Pontoriero and Tommy Ashworth, 6th district, $220,000;
Houses to Homes LLC and MCC RE Properties LLC to Lynn Doty, 8th district, $20,000;
Daniel W. Williams to Ronald S. Ottem and wife, Susan J. Ottem, 2nd district, $131,500;
Marcellous S. Rogers Jr. and wife, Dawn K. Rogers, to Eric Hall and wife, Amy Hall, 20th district, $183,000;
David S. Moore and wife, Alissa J. Moore, to Clayton D. Paxton, 12th district, $150,000;
July 19
Timothy Wayne Fillers to Skyler River Fillers, 22nd district, no value listed;
John Franklin Tipsword Jr. and wife, Christine Tipswood, to Roger J. Norris and wife, Pamela D. Norris, 15th district, $78,000;
Linda B. Hensley to Joseph L. Hanz and wife, Caren C. Hanz, 1st district, $88,000;
George W. Forby and wife, Pauline Forby, to Angelia F. Manuel, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
George W. Forby and wife, Pauline Forby, to Amanda F. Grooms, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Benson Susong Jr. and Dell Susong Wykle to William K. Nelson and wife, Donna Nelson, and Marcus R. Nelson and wife, Nancy Nelson, 14th district, $102,500;
Melody Garrett, Billie Guthrie, Enola Johnson, John Guthrie and Dixie Smith to Tamata Reaves, 10th district, $320,000;
Rubin Lubin TN, PLLC, substitute trustee, to Andrey Khabursky, 1st district, $100,500;
Bryan J. Ellis, Paul D. Ellis and David L. Ellis to David J. Dykes and wife, Crystal K. Dykes, 11th district, $551,000;
Lynne M. Roller and William F. Roach to Brandon Weir, 9th district, $161,000;
Charles L. Richards, trustee of the Lydia H. Lockman revocable trust, to Annette Swanton, 12th district, $60,000;
Leticia Hutchison to Leticia Dawn Montgomery and Christopher Leshawn Montgomery, 10th district, no value listed;
Timothy Allen Newton and wife, Lisa Robin Newton, to Jeffrey A. Chappell and Mary K. Piner-Chappell, 11th district, $285,000;
Franklin Cordell Fletcher and wife, Betty June Fletcher, to Philip O. Fletcher and Marty Wayne Fletcher, subject to a life estate, 24th district, no value listed;
July 20
Robert James MacDonald to Robert M. Hinchliffe and wife, Alexiz M. Borlase, 18th district, $125,000;
William John Boyd to William John Boyd and Victoria L. Fuller, 14th district, no value listed;
Reinaldo R. Ruiz and James D. Montgomery to Tyan Todd Keskeys and wife, Susan Kay Keskeys, 15th and/or 16th district, $80,000;
Quint Bougeois and Karen Bourgeois to Kevin Golta and wife, Tiffany Goltra, 16th district, $230,000;
Armond Issac Newton to Justin Dalton, 19th district, $3,000;
Darin Kite and wife, Renee Kite, to Paul A. Painter and wife, Jamie L. Painter, 10th district, $359,900;
Vickie Bible to Wilson E.K. Pruitt, 23rd district, $450,000;
Andrew Johnson Bank to NMN Properties, LLC, 10th district, $135,000;
Linda S. Albine, successor trustee of the Humphreys revocable trust, to Linda S. Albine, trustee of the Lynndel K. Humphreys special needs trust, 3rd district, no value listed;
Linda S. Albine, successor trustee of the Humphreys revocable trust, to Linda S. Albine, 3rd district, no value listed;
Linda S. Albine, to Linda S. Albine, trustee of the Linda S. Albine revocable trust, 3rd district, no value listed;
Diana Brooks to Amanda Nicole Anderson and husband, Winston Lee Anderson, 19th district, $16,000;
Roxanne Dunn to Anne Simpson Dunn, 12th district, no value listed;
Karola Lavars to Anne Simpson Dunn, 12th district, no value listed;
Terry L. Kilgore to Terry L. Kilgore and Robin B. Carter, 13th district, no value listed;
Tusculum Development to David Brooks, 9th district, $25,000;
July 21
J. Ronnie Greer and wife, Bunny Greer, to Rebecca Lee Jobe and husband, David C. Jobe, 10th district, $665,000;
Benjy Ryans to Robert Tompkins and Crystal Nugent, 10th district, $235,000;
David Bryon McDonald to Jamie McDonald and David Byron McDonald, 7th district, no value listed;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Gerard P. Talmadge, 14th district, $168,638;
Laura L. McNeese and husband, Michael McNeese, to Steven Murphy and wife, Rosemary Murphy, 10th district, $280,000;
Mary Metcalf to Frederick David Cutshaw and wife, Carol Cutshaw, 22nd district, $1,000;
William McClain to Frederick David Cutshaw and wife, Carol Star Cutshaw, 22nd district, no value listed;
Mary Ellen Cox and Samantha Heaton to Mary Ellen Cox and Samantha Heaton, 22nd district, no value listed;
Terry L. Morgan and wife, Theresa Morgan, to Nancy Haney and Carol Bolander, 13th district, $180,000;
Harols Patterson Jr. and Broke Patterson to Anthony Scott Percell and wife, Cynthia Autumn Percell, 14th district, $51,000;
Mountain Vision, Inc., to Vickie Bible, 10th district, no value listed;
Charles Kenton Weems to Gary C. Wills, 8th district, no value listed;
Christopher W. Marsh and Laurenn Marsh Myers, to DLA Properties, LLC, 9th district, no value listed;
July 22
Roger Jennings and wife, Gertrude Jennings, to Ross L. Jennings, 22nd district, $15,403;
Karon R. Mielke to Karon R. Mielke and Megan R. Askland, 13th district, no value listed;
Leslie Painter and Marion Anthony Painter to Rebecca A. Hagen and James F. Baker, 1st district, $39,900;
Chris C. Wilson and Dustin Pearson to Robert Alan Ward, 11th district, $250,000;
Robert Kaylor Leonard, William Watson Leonard and Kimery L. Connard, co-trustees of the Bill Terry Leonard 2007 qualified personal residence trust, to Tammy Sue Shelton, trustee of the Volunteer Heritage Trust, 24th district, $1,200,000;
Adventure From Home Inc. to Courtney Dawn Horton, 10th district, $139,900;
Brennen Rompa to Edward Rompa and wife, Michelle Rompa, 5th district, $259,900;
Russell C. Taylor and Kelley R. Taylor to Benjamin Wilson, 10th district, $11,000;
July 23
Inverse Assett Fund, LLC, to Todd Walker, 15th district, $9,699.42;
James T. Hardy and wife, Sandra J. Hardy, to Patricia Brooks, 12th district, $26,500;
Joe Ann Hill to Patricia Brooks, 12th district, $26,500;
Charles Francis McAbee to Highlands property Group, LLC, 10th district, $5,000;
Jeremy Randall Nunery to Susan Marie Karl, 21st district, $17,000;
Elizabeth Ann Hamilton to Susan Marie Karl, 21st district, $17,000;
Mary Jo Pierce, subject to a life estate, and Geary Pierce and Lorie Peirce McCamey to Geary Pierce and Lorie Pierce McCamey, 4th district, no value listed;
DHW Enterprises, Inc., to Helga Hall, 10th district, no value listed;
Faye Jaynes, surviving trustee of the Jaynes living trust, to Ashleigh Branham, 10th district, $92,000;
Mark L. Kesterson to Brad A. Broyles, 13th district, $110,000;
Jamie Coffey and wife, Emma Coffey, to Tommy Lynn Sams and wife, Peggy Lea Sams, 25th district, $16,000;
Dennis Bowers and Sharon Bowers to Nicholas Davis, 10th district, $21,000;
Tommy Thomas and wife, Brenda Thomas, Drucilla Surber and husband, Robert Surber, Gloria Susong, Andrea Daniels and husband, W.T. Daniels, Kelly Snodgrass and husband, Edward Snodgrass, Chadwick Thomas and wife, Cindy Thomas, to David M. Ellis, 10th district, $410,000;
Shirley A. Ragsdale to Erik Grendahl and Selena Grendahl, 12th district, $95,000;
Jordan Honeycutt, sole heir-at-law of Gary J. Honeycutt, to Line Drive properties, LLC, 8th district, $114,300;
Anthony Charfauros and Ashley Charfauros to Walter Drobecker III, 17th district, $150,000