The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for July 15-20.
July 15
Tony Yost and wife, Amanda Yost, to Roy Shawn Rife and wife, Donna Rife, 19th district, $485,000;
Denver Lee Penley, Virginia Gay Malone, Carson Junior Penley, and Troy Lynn Penley to David G. Carnes, 9th and 17th district, $142,500;
Blin Richards to Ralph Metcalf and wife, Mattie Metcalf, 13th district, $57,500;
Randy L. Carter and wife, Nancy A. Carter, to Christopher Merkel and wife, Kelly Merkel, 52nd district, $125,000;
Kathy Moody to James M. Mooneyhan and wife, Brenda K. Mooneyhan, 4th district, $24,000;
Richard William Cole to Omar Fuentes and Amanda Kilday, 9th district, $52,000;
Howard C. Collins to Joe Collins and Michelle Barfield, 20th district, no value listed;
Vickie Ann Morrison to Rosemary Lloyd and Stephen Donald Lloyd, 18th district, $261,000;
Ina Ruth Deyton to Kaleb DelWade Powell, 12th district, $45,000;
Debra J. Ellis and husband, Claude E. Ellis, to Debra J. Ellis and husband, Claude E. Ellis, 13th district, no value listed;
Justin Matthews and wife, Michelle L. Matthews, to Regis A. Charron, 22nd district, $305,000;
Jerrold Dunwoody to Holly D. Dunwoody, 3rd district, no value listed;
Third Base Investments LLC to Joachen Kurt Unvericht and Rithai Ladda Unvericht, 12th district, $145,000;
July 18
Brenda Lee Robinson to Miller Mendes and wife, Jeannine Mendes, 3rd district, $100,000;
Cuz’s LLC to McJonalds, LLC, 11th district, $155,000;
Ermal Tackett and wife, Zina D. Tackett, to David Dishner and wife, Leslie Dishner, 6th district, $12,000;
Lanny Jones and wife, Melissa Sue Jones, to Lana Luttrell, 11th district, no value listed;
David B. Wente and wife, Marva J. Wente, to David Brian Wente and/or Marva Jean Wente, trustees of the Wente Family revocable living trust, 12th district, no value listed;
Fred William Davenport and wife, Mildred Helen Davenport, to Dawn H. Wilson and husband, David V. Michaels, 15th district, $269,000;
Larry Joe Amos and Michael Joe Amos to Shelley R. Thompson, 7th district, $2,500;
Anthony Massey to Lloyd Ray Knight and wife, Lori Ann Knight, 2nd district, $20,000;
Lori W. DeLoach to Rhonda F. Long, 9th district, $226,000;
Lloyd Ray Knight and wife, Lori Ann Knight, to Anthony Chris Massey and wife, Priscilla Hayne Massey, 9th district, $80,000;
Joey Helton and Jason Lee Houston to Charles Culpepper and wife, Rachel Culpepper, 23rd district, $206,000;
Xuan P. Tran and wife, Ngochien T. Truong, to Kevin Ronald Neas and wife, Darbi A. Neas, 10th district, $230,000;
Henry Lam and wife, Yating Liang Lam, to Jeremy Brown and wife, Catherine Brown, 23rd district, $42,000;
Malaki I. Parke to Malaki I. Parke and Makayla S. Nickles, 11th district, no value listed;
Jeffrey Shelton and Nicholas Shelton, individually and as co-executors of the estate of Harold Gordon Shelton, and Jackson Shelton and Kevin Shelton to Ricky L. Church and Antonia D. McDade, 8th district, $25,000;
Justin D. Davidson and Logan Davidson to Justin Becker and Deborah Liles, and Carl Becker, 18th district, $590,000;
Terry Allen Douthat and Christopher Clyde Douthat, individually and as co-personal representatives of the estate of Margie Douthat-Williams, and Rebecca Roberts West, individually, to William F. Rymer and wife, Terry Rymer, 13th district, $452,000;
Thomas R. Flaglor and wife, Susan L. Flaglor, to Kenneth Steel and wife, Emma Steel, 8th district, $25,000;
Terry Shelton, Michelle Britton, and Cindy Morrison to Jason D. Lee and wife, Kristy L. Lee, 12th district, $168,000;
Mary L. Allen and Jon H. Allen to Taras M. Chubenko and Victoria Chubenko, 18th district, $587,000;
James Robert Skidmore and wife, Kathy Brown Skidmore, to Edward Melton Jr. and Debbie Melton, 14th district, $109,000;
Brenda Faye Britton and Dinah G. Idell, heirs-at-law of the estate of Michael Harold Kite, to Jeffery Alan Shelton and Paela Alicia Shelton, 16th district, $30,000;
Linda B. Stroud to Timothy K. Stroud, 10th district, no value listed;
Kenneth Clark Hood, trustee, to Anthony Petersheim, 1st district, $18,500;
July 19
Kenneth R. Greene and Nicole A. Greene to Kenneth R. Greene and Nicole A. Greene, 8th district, no value listed;
Marlene D. Randolph, trustee of the M.D. Randolph family trust, to Melvin Y. Banegas, 10th district, $175,000;
Wilson & Associates, PLLC, successor trustee, to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., 23rd district, $75,529.33;
Ronald B. Wilhoit and wife, Ashby E. Wilhoit, to Sean L. Burks and wife, Seanaci Burks, 24th district, $307,000;
Tennessee Homes Construction Company, LLC, to Sheri A. Salay, 24th district, $620,000;
Patricia K. Arington, Michael Arington and Carol McNabb, legal heirs-at-law of Ruby Pearl Harris Arington, to Ralph Alonso, 11th district, $3,437.50;
Andrea Neal and Tammy Neal, legal heirs-at-law of Loretta Sue Harris Neal, to Ralph Alonso, 11th district, $3,437.50;
Ronnie Lane, Angela L. Kincaid, Jessica Roberts and Amanda Lane, legal heirs-at-law of Beulah Vivian Harris Lane, to Ralph Alonso, 11th district, $3,437.50;
David C. Charlton, legal heir-at-law of Hazel G. Harris Charlton, to Ralph Alonso, 11th district, $3,437.50;
Judy Peters, Gary Blankenbeckler, Joyce Gose, Travis Blankenbeckler, Eric Blankenbeckler and Glen Blankenbeckler, legal heirs-at-law of Lois Harris Blankenbeckler, to Ralph Alonso, 11th district, $3,437.50;
Erik E.B. Blankenbeckler, one of the legal heirs-at-law of Lois Harris Blankenbeckler, to Ralph Alonso, 11th district, $3,437.50;
Janis Scott, Laura Mae Hartsock, Carolyn Hartsock and Carlos Wayne Hartsock Jr., legal heirs-at-law of Mary Jane Harris Hartsock, to Ralph Alonso, 11th district, $3,437.50;
James C. Harris to Ralph Alonso, 11th district, $3,437.50;
Kyle Fred Harris to Ralph Alonso, 11th district, $3,437.50;
Eric B. Daniels to Janice Inez Burger, 23rd district, no value listed;
Paul R. Babcock to Paul R. Babcock and Belle Rose Anderson, 4th district, no value listed;
Glenda E. Langworthy to Linda Praytor Crossman, 3rd district, $60,900;
July 20
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Robert Norman Ball, 4th district, $12,000;
Bronson Carter and wife, Tessa Carter, to David Michael Barnett, 9th district, $201,000;
Dorothy L. Lozier to Scott A. Wills, 23rd district, $80,000;
Charles B. Bowman and wife, Katherine L. Bowman, to NTMBF Rentals, LLC, 13th district, $215,000;
Horst International, LLC, to Rivka Siegel Zukerman, trustee or successor trustee of the Rivka Siegel Zukerman family trust, 13th district, $2,915,000;
John Mason Prugh, trustee of the Prugh family trust, to John M. Prugh, trustee of the Janel D. Prugh supplemental needs trust, 10th district, no value listed;
William C. Carter, Sheila Carter Lutz and Sherri Carter Cutshall to Michael S. Lutz and wife, Jessica N. Lutz, 11th district, no value listed;
Jimmie D. Coffey and wife, Emma E. Coffey, to David Ross and wife, Jennifer Ross, 10th district, $35,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Ricky Blaine Ball, 10th district, $6,200;
State of Tennessee, Greene County to Bryan Baker, 6th district, $1,600;
Thomas David Whittaker and Heather Elizabeth Whittaker to Patrick Ray Barker Jr. and Peggy Marie Barker, 20th district, $250,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Stacy Denton Key, 19th district, $3,500;
Wanda Crum to Blue Springs Properties, LLC, 3rd district, $40,500;
Wanda Crum to Sammy Brooks, 3rd district, $225,000;
Wanda Crum to David N. Darnell and wife, Kimberly A. Darnell, 3rd district, $25.500;
Brittany Ricker-Gregory, executrix of the estate of Regina Jennings, to Brittany Ricker-Gregory, individually and as guardian for her son, Braevyn Myers, 13th district, no value listed;
Brittany Ricker-Gregory, executrix of the estate of Regina Jennings, to Brittany Ricker-Gregory, individually and as guardian for her son, Braevyn Myers, 13th district, no value listed;
Stanley Crawford and wife, Virginia Crawford, to Bryan Zapata, 10th district, $19,000;
The Bird Family Community Property Trust to Betty R. Bird, trustee of the Betty R. Bird, trustee of the Bird Family Marital Trust, 25th district, no value listed;
The Bird Family Community Property Trust to Betty R. Bird, trustee of the Betty R. Bird, trustee of the Bird Family Marital Trust, 9th and 15th district, no value listed;
The Bird Family Community Property Trust to Betty R. Bird, trustee of the Betty R. Bird, trustee of the Bird Family Marital Trust, 25th district, no value listed;
The Bird Family Community Property Trust to Betty R. Bird, trustee of the Betty R. Bird, trustee of the Bird Family Marital Trust, 13th and 15th district, no value listed;
K&D Real Estate Properties, LLC, to Taria R. Bartley, 24th district, $369,900;
Ronald R. Crum and Charles M. Hankins to Daniel Draper Smedley and Nichol Smedley, 24th district, $50,000;
Ronald R. Crum and Charles M. Hankins to Daniel Draper Smedley and Nichol Smedley, 24th district, $389,900;
Anthony Shelton and wife, Christy Shelton, to U.K. Wabi and wife, Samantha K. Wabi, 13th district, $269,900;
Sherrie L. Tindall to Mark P. McKnight and wife, Angie McKnight, 17th district, $180,000