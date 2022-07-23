The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for July 8-14.
July 8
Nancy C. Chapman, executrix of the estate of Harold L. Chapman, to Brent Steele, 10th district, $80,000;
Jamie Leigh Morris and Travis Wade Hensley to Jamie Leigh Morris and Travis Wade Hensley, 8th district, no value listed;
Mack Banks and wife, Sandra Banks, to Sharad S. Magar and wife, Gina L. Magar, 2nd district, $85,000;
James Mack Hughes and Jan Kiker, co-executors of the estate of Alma H. Jackson, to Joseph P. McInturff and wife, Elizabeth A. McInturff, 10th district, $185,000;
Hayden Johnston and Miles Kilday to John S. Betzina and wife, Gwenda S. Betzina, 10th district, $100,000;
Devin C. Lucas and Saprina Fay Fender to Michael Lemire, 16th district, $360,000;
Evelyn M. Morgan to Bobbie Jo Smith and Jason Dewayne Smith, 11th district, $40,000;
David B. Peake and Dana Peake to Melanie D. Donnenwerth and Morris Alan Donnenwerth, 23rd district, $200,000;
Dudley Myers, executor of the estate of Emma Lou Myers, to Dudley Myers and Wesley Myers, and Bart Myers, trustee for the use and benefit of Levi Myers and Luke Myers, 22nd district, no value listed;
Bart Myers, trustee for the trust established for the benefit of Levi Myers, to Levi Myers, 22nd district, no value listed;
Bart Myers, trustee for the trust established for the benefit of Luke Myers, to Luke Myers, 22nd district, no value listed;
Dudley Myers to Bart Myers, 22nd district, no value listed;
Wesley Myers to Bart Myers, 22nd district, no value listed;
Sandra Landers and husband, Dean Landers, to Aaron N. Landers and David R. Kilday, 20th district, $125,000;
July 11
Glenda E. Langworthy to Paul Andrew Kilzer and wife, Sharon Renee Kilzer, 3rd district, $55,250;
Eric T. Bright and wife, Shaye Bright, to William F. Robinette Jr. and wife, Mary Robinette, 15th district, $141,000;
Charles D. Douglas to Jeffrey Neal Machose and wife, Patricia Ann Machose, 2nd district, $77,600;
Rhoda Pauline Malone to Matthew Testi and wife, Pamela Testi, 2nd district, $28,000;
Glenda E. Langworthy to Michael V. Wandell and wife, Amanda L. Wandell, 15th district, $63,500;
Michael V. Wandell and wife, Amanda L. Wandell, to Heather L. Henry and husband, David L. Henry, 15th district, $85,000;
Rhonda Yates to Michael Panek and Amy L. Collins, 1st district, $220,000;
Dennis H. Walton to Justin K. Manuel, 12th district, $3,700;
Person and Property of Maggie Marie Gibson to Clifford E. Norte and wife, Susan W. Norte, 22nd district, $280,000;
Michael J. Perry and wife, Joan E. Perry, to Travis Hall and wife, Carla Hall, 10th district, $294,900;
Gary Johnson to Jerico L. Barnes and wife, Bridge C. Barnes, 10th district, $70,000;
John W. Hope to Julia Lynne C. Hope, 9th district, no value listed;
Mary K. Rentschler to Mary K. Rentschler, trustee of the Mary K. Rentschler living trust, 10th district, no value listed;
David J. Dykes to David J. Dykes and Crystal K. Dykes, 10th district, no value listed;
David J. Dykes and Crystal K. Dykes, to David J. Dykes and Crystal K. Dykes, trustees of the David J. Dykes and Crystal K. Dykes living trust, 11th district, no value listed;
Edward D. Russell of the SR Lay Group, substitute trustee, to Cabana Properties III, LLC, 9th district, $56,969.21;
Hillard Lawing and wife, Martha Lawing, to Donald G. Lawing, 22nd district, no value listed;
Christy Ann Ricker DeBusk, personal representative of the estate of S. Arthur Ricker Sr., to Judy Diane Ricker Crum, Alice Faye Ricker James, james David Ricker, Samuel Arthur Ricker Jr., Connie Lee Ricker Smith, Mark Daniel Ricker, and Christy Ann Ricker DeBusk, 13th district, no value listed;
Charles Christopher Edwards and wife, Robin C. Edwards, and Margaret Greene Edwards to Robert E. Oliver and wife, Anita L. Oliver, 10th district, $274,900;
Melanie Anne Adams to Lawrence Gullum, 10th district, $175,000;
Nora A. Bowser to Jessica Hubbard and David Hubbard, 17th district, $250,000;
16 Properties to Rex T. Miller Sr., 9th district, $34,000;
Donnie Gaddis and Diana Gaddis Southerland, devisees under the last will and testament or Helen Dorothy Gaddis, to Kayla Leigh Ann Campbell. 20th district, $150,000;
Rebecca Ann Warwick, trustee of the Rebecca Ann Warwick, to Keith Evans and Kimberly Evans, 10th district, $55,000;
Charles H. Wunner and wife, Barbara J. Wunner, to Charles S. Taylor and wife, Minnie J. Taylor, 9th district, $471,500;
July 12
Joyce Bales, Sandra Morgan, Lester Carl Ford, Amanda Ford Yost, Mark Ford and Eddie Ford to Geoffery Doyle Ford, 7th district, $10,000;
Doyle Sweeney and wife, Gloria Sweeney, to Pat Denver Hankins, 13th district, $2,744;
Mollie D. Tauscher, Rebecca Eddy, John Tauscher, Constance Tauscher, Jill Newland, Heather Tauscher, Casey Tauscher and Sara Overby, heirs-at-law of Roger Tauscher, Adell Tauscher, Paula Tauscher, Kevin Tauscher, Vincent Tauscher, Lorie Massey and Lorna Shelton, legal heir-at-law of Norman V. Tauscher, to Victor Manuel Ballesteros and francy Lenny Guevara, 25th district, $74,632.54;
Evelyn Tipton, Gail Tipton Laws and Frank Wayne Tipton to William H. Jarvis, 17th district, $15,000;
Michael s. Humphreys and wife, Jessica Humphreys, to Benjamin Ray Seaton and wife, Dana Marie Seaton, 9th district, $130,000;
Jackie Monroe McCrary, Billy Joe McCrary and Katrina Annette Payne Seaton to Benjamin Ray Seaton, 9th district, $100,000;
Henry Thomas Hite to Virginia Gay Hite, 10th and 13th district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to John Mack Carter, 24th district, $20,000;
John Mack Carter to Cody Lea Davis, 24th district, no value listed;
Michael Ryan Jones to Thomas Tyrrell, 3rd district, $15,000;
Eugene D. Johnson Sr. and wife, Sherry L. Johnson, to Dale Rusaw, 21st district, $40,000;
Mark E. Gaby to Alan Gay and wife, Arlene Gay, 11th district, $25,000;
Kimberly S. Tweed to Phillip Dwayne Casteel and wife, Rhonda D. Casteel, 18th district, $93,876.74;
Donald E. Braman and wife, Rita C. Braman, to Alexander A. Valchuk and Karen A. Valchuk, 1st district, $450,000;
Judy Diane Ricker Crum, Alice Faye Ricker Jaynes, James David Ricker, Samuel Arthur Ricker Jr., Connie Lee Ricker Smith, and Christy Anne Ricker DeBusk to Mark Daniel Ricker, 13th district, $79,542;
July 13
Gary Key to James Fry Jr., 19th district, $75,000;
Travis Cooter to Gracie L. Borelli, 12th district, $299,000;
A. Dave Wright, personal representative of the estate of Dennis W. Wright, and individually, and Dale Wright, personal representative of the estate of Dennis W. Wright, and individually, to David Opper, 10th district, $158,000;
Gary Westmorland and wife, Racheal Westmorland, to Travis Cooter, 23rd district, $35,000;
Mary J. Smith to Mary J. Smith, Mark K. Smith and Katherine L. Smith, 18th district, no value listed;
Donald L. Bible to David Durante and wife, Danielle Durante, 8th district, $182,500;
Jerry Mysinger to Kevin White, 2nd district, $60,000;
Jerleen Manuel, Verna D. Manuel, Brian W. Manuel, and Walter J. Manuel to F and P, Inc., 10th district, $75,000;
Rebecca L. Mitchell and Michael Laurence Mitchell to Stuart Michael Portnoy and Reda Ann Portnoy, 3rd district, no value listed;
Dianne Bradley Easterly and husband, William Daryl Easterly, and Billy Joe Bradley and wife, Vivian Ann Bradley, to Brian Kevin Bradley, and Carla Haffcke and husband, Alan J. Haffcke, 10th district, no value listed;
Glenda E. Langworthy and Kendra L. Sittig to Scarlett R. Skiles and husband, Cody Reed, 15th district, $13,400;
Seth L. Dugger, Jordan D. Dugger, and Emily Ruth Keene to Tynehouse Properties, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Richard James Cheek to Rikki D. Cheek, 2nd district, no value listed;
Me’Chelle Pauline Boombaarden Redfern to William Alan Wilson, 1st district, $215,000;
J.W. Church to Christine G. Seay, 21st district, $27,000;
July 14
Judy M. Kane to Melanie Hendrickson, 24th district, $54,000;
Jeremy Michael Brown to Jeremy Michael Brown and wife, Catherine Rae Brown, 23rd district, no value listed;
Kaleb Delwade Powell to Darrin Ferguson and wife, Shannon Ferguson, 14th district, $490,000;
Linda Wehrli to Samantha Ryan Platt and Blair James Platt, 20th district, $40,000;
Johnny Birdwell and wife, Ann Birdwell, to John Wesley Birdwell and wife, Chastity Danielle Birdwell, subject to a life estate, 3rd district, $68,799.60;
Ronald Brent Wilhoit to Tami Tishler and Ashby E. Wilhoit, 24th district, $115,000;
Jacqueline Lee Bird to Crystal Lynn Ivey, 15th district, $160,000;
Richard Morrison and wife, Linda Ricker Morrison, to Jacob Shanks and wife, Sheena Shanks, 16th district, no value listed