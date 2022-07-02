The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for June 15-22.
June 15
Elizabeth A. Franklin to David Jan Franklin, 25th district, no value listed;
David Jan Franklin to Gary Randall Webb II and wife, Chelsie M. Webb, 25th district, $23,000;
William B. Ingram and Don D. Schrope and Mollie A. Cundall to Dawn Landes, 10th district, no value listed;
Randall Elmer Tweed, personal representative of the estate of Montie Lee Shepherd, to Ryan F. Balli and wife, Ashleigh F. Balli, and William J. Foster and wife, Karen P. Foster, 24th district, $245,000;
Glen Tweed to Louie Gene Tweed, 10th district, no value listed;
Glen Tweed to Martha Ann Tweed Hite, 10th district, no value listed;
Connalley H. Brown and wife, Wanda E. Brown, to Stephen Ray Brown, subject to a life estate, 23rd district, no value listed;
Melissa L. Grissinger to Lindsay E. Franklin, 16th district, $10;
The Development Group, INC., to Billy J. McCamey and Lisa McCamey, 10th district, no value listed;
Billy W. Cleek and wife, Beverly J. Cleek, to Cody Wayne Cleek and wife, Caitlyn Cleek, 17th district, no value listed;
Sean Ashley Ellison, executor of the estate of Delores E. Steele, to Sean Ashley Ellison, 4th district, $10;
Darlene Baskette, administrator of the estate of Veva Ramsey, to Wilma Strong, 1st district, $13,123;
Southern Finance & Thrift Corp. to D. Elaine Manuel, 13th district, no value listed;
Bryan R. Jones and Larry H. Jones to J.W. Church, 24th district, $86,000;
June 16
Gregory Scott Crews to Jeremy L. Ebenstiner and wife, Stephanie L. Ebenstiner, 13th district, $542,000;
Betty R. Fletcher, successor trustee of the James Lewis Goode trust, to Thomas J. Laughlin, 10th district, $173,000;
Mariah Britton and Cody Britton to Bryan L. Susong, 22nd district, $27,000;
Penny Jean Carson to Bryan L. Susong, 22nd district, $120,000;
George Lloyd Wilson to George Lloyd Wilson and Dennis Worley, 21st district, no value listed;
Moore & Dabbs Properties to Matthew G. Moore, 13th district, $168,750;
Scottie Lynn Church and Katherine Elizabeth Church to Candy Ann Rushing, 15th district, $354,000;
Mildred S. Hammons to Lisa Joyce Isarel, 10th district, no value listed;
Shane Waddell, personal representative of the estate of Janice Waddle, to Shane Waddell, 13th district, no value listed;
Shane Waddell, personal representative of the estate of Janice Waddle, to Shane Waddell, 13th district, no value listed;
Madge Blake Walker to Vance Allen Walker Jr., Thomas Roy Walker and Melissa Walker Wise, 22nd district, no value listed;
June 17
Betty Marie Jennings, Kenneth Jennings, Edward Jennings, Pamela Hensley, Tim Jennings, Karen Jennings, and Randal Jennings to Jimmy Reed McIntosh, 22nd district, no value listed;
CMH Homes, INC., to Martha Rogers and Thomas Rogers, 7th district, $202,915.85;
Renee Dunbar and Randy L. Dunbar to Robert J. Grizzle and wife, Melissa S. Grizzle, 8th district, no value listed;
Renee Dunbar and Randy L. Dunbar to Robert J. Grizzle and wife, Melissa S. Grizzle, 23rd district, $157,500;
Kenneth Gaskin, trustee of the R. Kenneth Gaskin revocable living trust, and Kenneth Gaskin and Cynthia Gaskin to George W. Carpenter III and Veronica G. Carpenter, 1st district, $240,000;
Roaming Synergy LLC to Floki Five, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Michael B. Babcock and wife, Grace B. Babcock, to Skylar Allen Cox, 10th district, $105,000;
Vickie Haire Arrington to John Reasons and wife, Lorie Reason, 22nd district, $25,000;
16 Properties to Harmona Development, LLC, 9th district, $36,000;
Peggy Rainwater to Robert L. Forrester Jr. and Julie P. Forrester, 1st district, $675,000;
Richard Nienaber and wife, Sandy Nienaber, to Sean M. Bride and Angela A. Bride, 10th district, $459,900;
Jacob I. Fait and Lisa M. Andrus to Andrus Hospitality, LLC, 13th district, no value listed;
June 20
Helen Ruth Ricker to Tammy Ruth Ricker, 18th district, no value listed;
William David Nelson and Johnnie R. Howard to Barbara Bason and Jacky Bouyard, 23rd district, $25,000;
Jimmy Wayne Shiflet, personal representative for the estate of Barbara Carolyn Waddell, to Jimmy Wayne Shiflet and Timothy Edward Shipley, 10th district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to James Warren Wilhoit, 15th district, $5,000;
CMH Homes, INC., to J. Perry Sexton and wife, Sandra L. Sexton, 22nd district, $255,000;
Natisha M. Bartlett and Brian T. Bartlett to Natisha M. Bartlett,13th district, no value listed;
Natisha M. Bartlett to Zachery Andrew Ryan Gammons and wife, Margaret Ruth Gammons, 10th district, $190,000;
Annie Marie Turner to Dustin Lynn Asbury and Joseph Lynn Honeycutt, 6th district, no value listed;
CP3 (TN) LLC to Rosedale International, LLC, 13th district, $306,000;
DSV SPV3, LLC, to Lanten Investments, LLC, 7th district, $46,100;
Alfreda Davis to Terrafirm Investments LLC, 4th district, $9,000;
Hutton Family Limited Partnership to Timothy Howard Hutton, 25th district, no value listed;
Karen T. Greer and Aaron Michael Greer to Stephen J. Esh, 1st district, $231,000;
June 21
Gregory Godsey, Connie Smith, Carolyn Sells, and Jeffrey Godsey to Kenneth Crowley and Amy Smerick, 20th district, $160,000;
Leasa Thompson to Glenn P. Covert and Adlaide Silveira martins Leao, 10th district, $30,645;
Robert N. Ball and wife, Carolyn A. Ball, and Douglas Justice and wife, Brenda Justice, to Jimmy Rufus Collins Jr., 8th district, $349,000;
Jeannie Whitson to Steven Harris and Karen A. Comstock, 19th district, $147,500;
Leonard W. Watts, individually and as personal representative of the estat of Charlotte L. Watts and Terry G. Watts, to Brock Wampler, 8th district, $110,000;
Dorothy Peters to Karen Greer, 20th district, $94,000;
Bryan R. Jones and Larry H. Jones to Joshua Murray, 24th district, $10,500;
Bryan R. Jones and Larry H. Jones to Randy Bowman and wife, Diane Bowman, 24th district, $42,500;
Tina Ailshie, executrix of the estate of Louise Sauceman Holland, and Tina Ailshie, individually, and Nancy Justis and Wayne Ailshie, to Larry H. Jones, Vivian W. Jones and Bryan R. Jones, DBA VBL Properties, 11th district, no value listed;
Larry H. Jones, Vivian W. Jones and Bryan A. Jones, DBA VBL Properties, to Stokley H. Ledford and wife, Brenda H. Ledford, 11th district, no value listed;
Bobby R. Jaynes and wife, Berta Fran Jaynes, and Shawn Jaynes to Shawna Destiny Anne Jaynes, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Alan Lantz and wife, Cheri Lantz, to Susan M. Feeney and Timothy C. Wilkins, 1st district, $225,000;
William Guy Renner to Heidi Hendrix, 1st district, $65,000;
Robert Parshall and Cathey B. Parshall to Jeff Huskey, 8th district, $30,000;
Adventure From Home Inc. to Russell Girton and wife, Kristin Girton, 10th district, $235,000;
Lanbo Home Solutions, INC., to Sunrise Drive LLC, 10th district, $68,450;
Roger S. Hendry to Stephan Follmer and wife, Christine Follmer, 13th district, $65,700;
Gordon D. Foster to First Horizon Bank, 20th district, $41,005.92;
Evelyn P. Reynolds to Oscar Cedillo Torres and Violeta Cedillo-Castro, 9th district, $9,000;
Denise Sheppard to Scott Fellows and Lori Fellows, 9th district, $28,000;
Priscilla Clark to Oscar Cedillo Torres and Violeta Cedillo-Castro, 9th district, $9,000;
June 22
Jefrey Lee Bullock, executor of the estate of Henry Lee Bullock, to Christopher Cody Brewer, 13th district, $400,000;
Lisa Anne McFarlane to Matthew James Reeves and wife, Kiersten Daniele Reeves, 14th district, $49,900;
Don Griffin to Amanda Davis-Griffin, 24th district, no value listed;
Daniel Rush Britton to Don Rogen Norton Jr., 11th district, $10,000;
Sophia Ruth Remas to John Eric Ramsey, 21st district, no value listed;
Eilene M. Strong to Randall Roark and wife, Margarette Roark, 20th district, $156,000;
Helena Semchyshyn, trustee of the Helena Semchyshyn living trust, to Stefan S. Semchyshyn and Helena Semchyshyn, co-trustees of the Stefan S. Semchyshyn and Helena Semchyshyn revocable living trust, 17th district, $10;
Robert J. Solomon, successor trustee, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, 10th district, $102,301.21;
Charles Orrick and wife, Donna Orrick, to April Donise Miser, subject to a life estate, 18th district, no value listed;
Charles Orrick and wife, Donna Orrick, to Kyleigh Anne Miser, subject to a life estate, 9th district, no value listed;
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, to Tommy L. Gregory and wife, Jodi M. Gregory, 4th district, $36,000;
David Sitton to Michael James Besst, 19th district, $80,000;
Russell Sibole and Karen Sibole to Carmen M. Bonsignore and Patricia C. Stone White, 13th district, $539,900;
John Snowden and wife, Debra Snowden, to Ellen Partin, 4th district, $44,400;
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, substitute trustee, to Brent A. Ricker, 15th district, $95,176;
Glenn E. Coffey and wife, Diane L. Coffey, to Julia Seal and husband, Douglas Seal, 22nd district, $85,000;
Elizabeth Hubbard Burgess, Alan Julian Hubbard and Alan Julian Hubbard Jr. to Alan Julian Hubbard Jr., 13th district, $66,000;
Walter L. Mason and wife, Nancy M. Mason, to Richard Harrell and Patrick Harrell, co-personal representatives for the estate of Nancy S. Parvin, 10th district, no value listed;
Thomas Jay Johnson, devisee under the last will and testament of Thomas Joseph Johnson Jr., to James T. Spoor and Roseanne M. Young, 25th district, $175,000;
Amanda J. Atchison and Dwayne Atchison to Constance J. Jimenez and Edwardo Jimenez, 7th district, $229,000