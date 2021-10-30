The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for June 22-28.
June 22
Shawn Huskey and Deborah Huskey to Shawn Huskey, 10th district, no value listed;
LanBo Home Solutions, Inc., to Thomas Ethan Dotson, 7th district, $184,100;
Cindy Hensley and Jacklyn Ricker to Don Griffin and Amanda Davis, 24th district, $20,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Robbie Trent Ottinger, 3rd district, $23,000;
Krisitina Michelle Hammonds to Austin R. Hammonds, 16th district, no value listed;
Christopher W. Marsh, personal representative of the estate of Sonny Marsh, and Christopher W. Marsh and Laurenn Marsh Myers to Darius Hoese and wife, Whitney Hoese, 9th district, $55,000;
Karen Rebecca Harmon to Herbert Wayne Hughes and wife, Pamela Holt Hughes, 16th district, $56,000;
Karen Rebecca Harmon to Herbert Wayne Hughes and wife, Pamela Holt Hughes, 16th district, $24,000;
Sally Serena Sauceman to Norman Dwain Sauceman and wife, Patricia Lois Sauceman, 11th district, no value listed;
Megan B. Moran, successor trustee of the Patricia A. Neifert revocable living trust, to Christopher D. Cole, 25th district, no value listed;
Quail Valley Properties, LTD, to Quail Flats Properties, LP, 10th district, no value listed;
Tracey Ann Potts and Gregory Allen Dean, devisees under the last will and testament of Elizabeth Overbay, to Gary Lee Hood and Susan Jean Hood, 17th district, $265,000;
Sonya R. Solomon, co-administrator of the estate of Earl Carter Glover Jr., Rebecca J. Windels, individually as heir-at-law of Earl Carter Glover Jr. and co-administrator of the estate of Earl Carter Glover Jr., and Andrew L. Glover, heir-at-law of Earl Carter Glover Jr., to Houston C. Ballard and wife, Joey J. Ballard, 8th district, $50,000;
Quail Flats Properties, LP, to Riverview Commercial, LLC, 10th district, $1,087,000;
Hadley Carter and wife, Shirley J. Carter, to Robert Gordon and wife, Mary Lou Gordon, 23rd district, $150,000;
Hadley Carter and wife, Shirley J. Carter, to Samuel Hardin and wife, Marsha Hardin, 23rd district, 6,500;
Tina L. Murr, and Joe Murr Jr., and wife, Patricia A. Murr, to Bill G. Robertson and wife, Nikki L. Robertson, 7th district, $210,000;
Terry G. Botts and wife, Michelle Botts, to Ivan R. Hooper Sr. and Arnold Keith Hooper, 22nd district, $44,900;
Michael R. Hackney and Sherry D. Hackney to Catherine America Manley and Charles Gordon Manley, 15th district, $155,000;
Shepherd Enterprises, LLC, and Charles Ellenburg to Woof Industries, LLC, 23rd district, $90,000;
John C. Shelton and wife, Patsy F. Shelton, to Lindsay Marie Dixon and husband, Mikel Evert Dixon, 10th district, $198,000;
John R. Carter Sr. to Amanda Nappi and husband, Matthew Robert Spaulding, 21st district, $230,000;
June 23
New Urban Development Greeneville, TN, LLC, to Bayrock Investment Co., 10th district, $5,495,590;
Travis Cooter to Christopher Poland, 10th district, no value listed;
Restoredsoul LLC to Jennifer Gass and husband, Tracy Gass, 10th district, $119,900;
Cindy Reed to Josh Legg, 15th district, no value listed;
Larry Ray Collins to Larry Ray Collins and Rhonda Elaine Collins, 3rd district, no value listed;
Troy D. Hunt, Chad Hunt, Justin Hunt and Robin H. Adams, heirs-at-law of Dwight Hunt, to Ronald L. Cutshall, 22nd district, no value listed;
Daniel Steven Cornwell to Donald R. Williams and wife, Geraline M. Williams, 3rd district, $165,000;
Sue Hogan to Scott A. Wills, 24th district, $12,500;
Larry V. Moore and wife, Vickie A. Moore, to Nadine Pierce Taylor and Gary Wayne Roberts Jr., 9th and/or 10th district, $160,000;
John W. Holden Jr. to F&P Inc., 10th district, $340,000;
Stephen B. Taylor to Jiraporn Nimnuan, 16th district, no value listed;
Marshall Weems to S. Klint Albright, 10th district, $580,000;
Myrtle Morgan and Christopher Morgan to Thomas Haire and wife, Renee Haire, 18th district, $105,000;
Terry L. Webb and wife, Lisa R. Webb, to Dustin S. Donahue and wife, Jenifer L. Donahue, 13th district, $92,500;
June 24
Brigette Hendrickson to CMH Homes, Inc., 1st district, $15,500;
Ballick Properties LLC to Greeneville Church of Christ, 10th district, $20,000;
Benjamin Henry and wife, Ashley Henry, to Christopher J. Demick and wife, Tassanee T. Demick, 19th district, $115,000;
Reit-ET57, LLC, and Yarit Milagros Sanchez Acuff to David Peter Rainville and wife, Cindy Anne McIntosh, 16th district, $239,000;
Deborah Jane Bryant, personal representative of the estate of Bessie Jane Cox McNew, to Deborah Jane Bryant, 13th district, no value listed;
Judy Faye Blevins to Robin Gilliam, Christy Edwards and Jodi Southerland, 10th district, no value listed;
Debra Crowe to Houses to Homes LLC and MCC Re Properties LLC, 8th district, $9,000;
Kimberly Ann Connaughton and Peter Andrew Javor, co-executors of the estate of Peter Frank Javor, to Kimberly Ann Connaughton and Peter Andrew Javor, 10th district, no value listed;
Guy L. Evans to Stephanie A. Evans, 10th district, no value listed;
William A. Vicory to Elwood E. Swank and Gynelle A. Swank, 5th district, $163,000;
Andrew Mac Hillyer, administrator C.T.A. of the estate of Susan Marie Hillyer, to Christopher Michael Hillyer Jr., 8th district, $45,000;
Vivian Faudree to Deborah Kite Gass, 6th district, $137,000;
Carolyn L. Fillers to Elizabeth Davis, 1st district, $19,000;
Tim Hawk, executor of the last will and testament of Margie Smith, to Tim Hawk, trustee of the Margie Smith testamentary trust for the use and benefit of Tana Alexis Ricker, 12th district, no value listed;
Gayle C. White to Walter William White IV and wife, Laura Leann White, 10th district, no value listed;
Wendy Kathryn McAmis Hammontree to Steve Dixon and wife, Deanna Dixon, 10th district, $25,000;
June 25
Travis Cooter to Brittany Kirsten Hoyle, 10th district, $119,900;
Don Smith to Joseph Kratzer, 7th district, no value listed;
Ray Britt to Matthew Tweed, 19th district, $22,000;
Matthew Tweed to Herbert C. Beam Jr. and wife, Vicky L. Beam, 19th district, $55,900;
Margaret A. Norton to Margaret A. Norton and Katherine M. Norton, 24th district, no value listed;
Lisa Sharp to Goal Digger Investments, LLC, 8th district, $68,000;
J.C. Jennings and wife, Ruby J. Jennings, to Judy D. Bunch and husband, Martin L. Bunch, 1st district, no value listed;
J.C. Jennings and wife, Ruby J. Jennings, to Joseph Lee Kilgore, 1st district, no value listed;
Sandra Elizabeth Hamlin, trustee of the Kelly Suzanne Payne residential trust, to Sandra Elizabeth Hamlin and husband, Alvin Lee Hamlin, 19th district, no value listed;
Shannon L. Hinkle and wife, Valerie D. Hinkle, to James H. Jones, 20th district, $125,000;
Jimmy H. Hill and Kenny Hartman to Robert G. Matthew and wife, Dorothy L. Matthew, 13th district, no value listed;
Randy Roy Cutshall to Randy Roy Cutshall and wife, Eunice Lynn Cutshall, 12th district, no value listed;
Julia Ann Carter and husband, James Wesley Carter Jr., to Bryan Andrew Shelton and wife, Caroline Shelton, 13th district, no value listed;
Robert Luttrell to Donna Lee Smith and husband, Frank Thompson Smith III, 5th district, $152,500;
Courtney Alexandra Tweed, administratrix of the estate of Sandra Maceyko Tweed, to Hayden Johnson and Miles Kilday, 3rd district, $8,100;
Dove Construction Services LLC to Racquel Bridgewater, 13th district, $279,900;
Jennifer D. King to Todd King, 17th district, no value listed;
June 28
Shelton Brothers, LLC, to David Randall Pyatte Jr. and wife, Elaine Heather Pyatte, 6th district, $150,000;
RestoredSoul, LLC, to Beverly D. Hilton and Robert K. Seals, 23rd district, $20,000;
Jimmy H. Hill Jr. and Kenneth W. Hartman to Clark Michael Ryan Shelton and wife, Angelia Sunshine Shelton, 8th district, $8,t00;
Judy Helton Mueller and Joy West to Clark Michael Ryan Shelton and wife, Angelia Sunshine Shelton, 8th district, $2,000;
Ronald A. Krause and wife, Mary E. Krause, to John W. Seilback, 20th district, $264,900;
Jamie Carlson and Wesley Carlson to Rex Jenkins and Elisabeth Jenkins, 3rd district, $28,500;
Greeneville Federal Bank, FSB, to Tim Helton and wife, Cindy Helton, 13th district, $32,000;
Anna Belle Simpson Dunn to Karola Lavars and Roxanne Dunn, subject to a life estate, 12th district, no value listed;
Anna Simpson Dunn to Karola Lavars and Roxanne Dunn, subject to a life estate, 12th district, no value listed;
Bruce Castle to Tammy L. Castle, 10th district, no value listed;
John Paul Gunter Jr., Mark A. Gunter, Robin E. Gunter, Deborra D. Foster and Jennifer D. Gunter Whitson, children of the John Paul Gunter estate, to Joy Nunnally, 22nd district, $9,200;
Walter T. Van Allan, Travis Van Allan and Clint Campbell to Travis Cooter, 10th district, $25,000;
Suzanne Boles Reynolds, administratrix of the estate of Robert Harold Boles, to Joshua Wayne Box, 20th district, $168,000;
Rick Debarr and wife, Connie Debarr, to Jacob Allen Hodge and wife, Ronne Therese Hodge, 10th district, $265,000;