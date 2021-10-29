The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for June 26-July 6.
June 26
Ada C. Tarlton to Christopher Tarlton, Joshua Tarlton and Amanda Tarlton, subject to a life estate, 18th district, no value listed;
June 29
RestoredSoul LLC to Sarah Chung, 10th district, $160,000;
Claudia Tenney Brown, Pamela Tenney Mitchell and David Michael Tenney to Darlene Tenney, 10th district, no value listed;
Kema Jo Burns Woolsey, Vona Diane Inscore Brotherton, Jeffery Steven Burns and Joni Burns Cox to William C. Beaver and wife, Deborah A. Beaver, 11th district, $349,900;
Ruby J. Cretsinger, individually, Jimmy Charles Landers and Ruby J. Cretsinger, personal representative of the estate of Cindy M. Landers, to John W. Carter and wife, Danielle F. Carter, 10th district, $212,000;
Bobby Payne to William Land Burton and wife, Vicki J. Burton, 9th district, $25,000;
Linda Jean Foshie to Scott Ryans, 8th district, no value listed;
Kim Draskovich and Daniel Draskovich to David Jack Lopresto, 5th district, $70,000;
James Sanders and wife, Brooke Sanders, to Scott K. Napier, 16th district, $50,000;
Brian Chirigotis and Joanne Chirigotis to Cole H. Bortner and Fallyn Bortner, 3rd district, $88,000;
Glenda D. Nolen to Fred M. Nolen, 4th district, no value listed;
Lindsey Cutshaw to Holly Allison Dixon, 13th district, $239,900;
Rebecca Vanover to Jerry Belmont Archer and April Mae Archer, 13th district, 128,000;
James A. Emory and wife, Eloise C. Emory, to Caroline Grace LLC, 10th district, $125,000;
June 30
David W. Myers and wife, Rebecca Ann Myers, to John F. Honeycutt Jr. and wife, Mary Ellen Honeycutt, 13th district, $42,000;
Galem Ray Pridemore to Aaron Massey, 20th district, $7,500;
Heidi Elizabeth Wilder to the trustee of the Heidi Wilder revocable trust, 20th district, no value listed;
Tenne Holdings, LLC, to Christina Shackleford, 10th district, $99,000;
Jeffrey A. Cobble substitute trustee, to B. Wayne Shanks and wife, R. Geraldine Shanks, 14th district, $16,500;
Christopher J. Strife to Meaghan V. Strife, 18th district, no value listed;
Mollie D. Tauscher to Kenneth F. Phillips and Mollie Melissa Slater, 11th district, no value listed;
Travis Collins to Bethany J. Collins and Marvella Taylor, 14th district, no value listed;
John Thomas, LLC, to Sheri A. Upp and husband, Frederick M. Upp, 22nd district, no value listed;
Eugene E. West and wife, Donna L. West, to Nicholas Jacob Mann, 22nd district, $140,500;
Regina Ratliff, personal representative of the estate of Helen Miller Pitt, to Shirley Beach and Barbara Kress, 17th district, no value listed;
Tammy Lee Bower and Christopher Dean Thompson, heirs-at-law of the estate of Shelby Jean Hensley, to Brian J. Le Francis and wife, Christina L. Le Francis, 10th district, $90,000;
Robert Wells and wife, Patrice Wells, to David L. Hofer and Tammie D. Hofer, 14th district, $17,000;
Virginia Sizemore to Jamie A. Sizemore, 19th district, no value listed;
Brian Starnes and wife, Jamie Starnes, to Krysten Bernard and Frances Bokirk, 6th district, $52,000;
Los Land Holdings, LLC, to Y&K Properties, 10th district, $79,000;
Roy Michael Stroud and Billie Carol Stroud to Leslie R. England and wife, Gail A. England, 4th district, $240,000;
July 1
Jennifer Hart and husband, Russell Hart, to John Joseph Szuts, 17th district, $36,000;
Deborah A. Leblanc to RC Squared Ventures, LLC, 8th district, $390,843;
Ann Babb Gaut to Walter Gray and wife, Susan Gray, 12th district, $188,000;
Brandy Burnette Balding to Jennifer Freise and husband, Jonathan B. Freise, and James H. Balding Jr., 10th district, $271,500;
Kerry P. Trivette and wife, Aileen Trivette, to Jonathan David Boswell, 11th district, $69,000;
Jamey Hite and Jessica Hite to Andre L. Garon and Linda P. Garon, 2nd district, $225,000;
Robert D. Porter and wife, Joann M. Porter, to Raynelle A. Sgambati, 16th district, $305,000;
Morgan Road Development Corporation to Brandon T. Farmer, 13th district, $46,000;
David Burgner to Jacob Nieder, 10th district, $230,000;
Desirae Matherly to Patricia K. Troost, 10th district, $75,000;
Minnis Waddell, personal representative of the estate of Janet Delois Waddell, to Kyler Johnson, 9th district, $146,000;
Elizabeth Lovelace Crews to Gregory Scott Crews, 13th district, no value listed;
Wayne Hensley to Caleb Parkins and Ashton McHugh, 9th district, $90,000;
Lorretta L. Bess to Mays Street Company, 8th district, $270,000;
Terry A. Smith to Derrick Smith, trustee of the Terry A. Smith irrevocable trust for the benefit of Donovan Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Derrick Smith, trustee of the Terry A. Smith irrevocable trust for the benefit of Donovan Smith, to Aaron Smith and Elizabeth Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Terry A. Smith to Elizabeth Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Elizabeth Smith to Aaron Smith and Elizabeth Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Terry A. Smith to Aaron Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Aaron Smith to Aaron Smith and Elizabeth Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
July 2
Sammy Vance and wife, Estelle Vance, to Lavinder Development, Inc., 13th district, $65,000;
Richard S. McGill to Claudia E. Helsley and Carroll E. Barnett Jr., 15th district, $110,000;
Hobert E. Mercer to Larry H. Jones, Vivian W. Jones and Bryan R. Jones, 14th district, no value listed;
Tammy Lynn Duncan to Tammy Lynn Duncan, 22nd district, no value listed;
Jason L. Bailey and wife, Bridget L. Bailey, to Theodore Brian Smith and wife, Patricia L. Smith, 9th district, $12,000;
Thomas J. Freshour and wife, Laura E. Freshour, to Angelina Greene, 10th district, $131,000;
Randy Lintz to James Louis Davis, 25th district, $249,374.84;
Alonzo Bird and wife, Lori Bird, to Brad Broyles and wife, Rebecca Broyles, 20th district, $49,500;
Alonzo Jacob Bird Jr. and wife, Lori A. Bird, to Brad Broyles and wife, Rebecca Broyles, 20th district, $41,800;
Larry D. Carter and wife, Pat L. Carter, to CMH Homes, Inc., 12th district, $24,000;
Gary L. Waddell to Keith Bush and wife, Antoinette Bush, 18th district, $119,000;
John Dunn Carter and wife, Patricia Carter, to Myron Dean Wengerd and wife, Marianna Wengerd, 1st district, no value listed;
Glenda E. Langworthy and Kendra L. Sittig to CMH Homes, Inc., 15th district, $50,000;
Roy J. Johnson and wife, Revonda L. Johnson, and Theresa K. Earl to Benjamin Rosen, 10th district, $85,000;
Judy S. Robinson, substitute trustee, to Larry H. Jones, 13th district, $152,000;
Wythe Wyndham Owens III and Holly Rene Owens to Matthew Roberson and Kathryn Roberson, 10th district, $417,500;
Amy Faye MccMurry and husband, David Shane McMurray, to Scott Henry and Jennifer Henry, 10th district, $345,000;
Parinda Rosen to Benjamin Rosen, 10th district, no value listed;
Carmen Sexton Ricker to Kenneth Lyle Ricker, 14th district, no value listed;
Claude A. Davis and wife, Holly N. Davis, to Stephanie Ollis, 21st district, $30,000;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Michael S. Moore and Eileen Ignaut, 12th district, $178,476;
July 6
Viola Moore, subject of a life estate, and Elizabeth Thompson to Michael E. Thompson, 11th district, no value listed;
Ray Allen and wife, Dawn Allen, to Bob Baird, 10th district, no value listed;
Ray Allen to Bob Baird, 13th district, no value listed;
Alliene Lay and Herbert Whitfield to Roger Shelton and Felicia Shelton, 9th district, $100,000;
Alliene Lay and Herbert Whitfield to Steve D. Ottinger and wife, Martha A. Ottinger, 9th district, $20,000;
Beverly Gupton, Christopher Gupton and Matthew Gupton to Bobby G. Ricker, 1st district, no value listed;
Bobby G. Ricker to Elam long and Susan M. Thompson, 1st district, $21,000;
George Oscar Anderson and wife, Carin Anderson, Rita Coppin and husband, Eric Coppin, and Robin Ricker (Johnson) and husband, Ralph Johnson to George Oscar Anderson, 18th district, $10;
Kyle Holloway and wife, Carol B. Holloway, to William David Little, 15th district, $22,000;
Lisa T. Proctor, Jeremy D. Proctor and John F. Harrison to Carl Douglas Martin, 21st district, $16,000;
Jacqueline Swank and Richard Swank to Stacy Tullock and wife, Rachael Tullock, 23rd district, $18,000;
Janie Barker Senner, trustee of the Janie B. Cox trust, to John L. Wagner and wife, Rhonda G. Wagner, 9th district, $767,500;
Samuel Young and wife, Josephine Young, to Kimberly Michelle Jeffers, subject to a life estate, 15th district, no value listed;
Rodney A. Spillman to Rodney A. Spillman and Christy Lynn Spillman, 10th district, no value listed;